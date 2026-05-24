Underrated AI Coding Tools You Haven't Heard Of

Five AI coding tools worth using in 2026 that fly under the radar - Kilo Code, Supermaven, Zed, Qodo, and Amp - with pricing, benchmarks, and honest trade-offs.

Every conversation about AI coding tools in 2026 collapses into the same three names: GitHub Copilot, Cursor, and Claude Code. All three are genuinely good. But the market is not three tools - it's several hundred, and a handful of them are quietly doing things the big three don't do, or doing familiar things significantly better for specific workloads.

TL;DR Kilo Code : Open-source agent for VS Code/JetBrains/CLI, 500+ models, zero markup on API costs - free extension with $19/mo token subscription

: Open-source agent for VS Code/JetBrains/CLI, 500+ models, zero markup on API costs - free extension with $19/mo token subscription Supermaven : Fastest autocomplete on the market, 1M-token context window, $10/mo Pro - built for staying in your current editor

: Fastest autocomplete on the market, 1M-token context window, $10/mo Pro - built for staying in your current editor Zed : Rust-powered editor with GPU-accelerated rendering and parallel agents, shipped 1.0 in April 2026 - free up to 2K predictions/mo

: Rust-powered editor with GPU-accelerated rendering and parallel agents, shipped 1.0 in April 2026 - free up to 2K predictions/mo Qodo : Multi-agent code review and test generation platform, highest F1 score (60.1%) in head-to-head benchmarks - free for individual developers

: Multi-agent code review and test generation platform, highest F1 score (60.1%) in head-to-head benchmarks - free for individual developers Amp: Terminal-based coding agent by Sourcegraph with persistent project threads, free daily credits with no markup on model costs

The tools below are not obscure experiments. They have real users, real benchmarks, and real pricing. They're underrepresented in "best AI coding tools" lists because they don't have Microsoft's distribution network, Anthropic's brand recognition, or Cursor's venture funding. That cuts their marketing budget, not their quality.

Kilo Code - Maximum Model Flexibility at Zero Markup

Kilo Code is an Apache-2.0 open-source coding agent that runs in VS Code, JetBrains, and the terminal. The project reached 1.5 million users on OpenRouter, currently ranking as the number-one extension by usage, and has processed over 25 trillion tokens. Despite those numbers, it barely surfaces in mainstream tool discussions.

The core pitch is model flexibility at cost. Kilo Code connects to 500+ models - Anthropic, OpenAI, Google, Mistral, local Ollama endpoints, any OpenRouter-compatible provider - and charges the exact API list price with zero markup. When you spend $10 on Kilo Pass credits, you get $10 worth of tokens at Anthropic's published rate. No commission layered on top. For teams that spend heavily on AI assistance, the savings compound fast against tools that add 10-20% overhead.

The Orchestrator mode breaks complex tasks across specialized sub-agents: a planner, a coder, and a debugger. Each handles its domain, reports back, and the system consolidates context to avoid repeating itself between runs. For large refactors that require cross-file reasoning, this approach holds up better than a single long-context prompt because each sub-agent maintains a tighter scope.

Kilo Code runs as a VS Code extension with JetBrains and CLI variants - the multi-IDE support covers more of the team's existing tooling without requiring editor migrations. Source: unsplash.com

JetBrains support is a practical differentiator. Cline - the other major open-source agent - only covers VS Code. If your team uses IntelliJ, PyCharm, or Rider, Kilo Code is currently the only open-source alternative that integrates natively.

Pricing: Free extension. Kilo Pass token subscription starts at $19/month (Starter, includes bonus credits). Teams plan $15/user/month with shared workspace and admin controls. Zero markup on model API costs at all tiers.

Supermaven - When Autocomplete Is the Whole Point

The mainstream tools have mostly abandoned focused autocomplete for agent mode and chat panels. Supermaven went the other direction. It built one thing, made it faster than everything else, and stopped there.

The headline specification is a 1-million-token context window on the Pro tier. In practice, this means Supermaven reads and reasons over your entire codebase before creating a completion - not a sliding window of the current file, not a manual file attachment, but the full repo. For projects where naming conventions, internal APIs, and inter-module dependencies define what a valid completion looks like, that context depth produces suggestions that are immediately usable rather than requiring cleanup.

Speed is the other headline. Supermaven benchmarks as the fastest commercial autocomplete tool available, measured by time from keystroke to displayed suggestion. For developers who use completion heavily and find that suggestion latency breaks their flow, the gap between Supermaven and Copilot is noticeable within the first hour of use.

Most AI coding tools added agent mode and abandoned autocomplete quality. Supermaven did the opposite - and the 1-million-token context window shows what focused development looks like.

The free tier provides inline completions with 300K context and works across VS Code, all major JetBrains IDEs, Neovim, and Zed. The Pro tier at $10/month adds the 1M context window, style adaptation (the model learns your naming and formatting conventions), access to the larger model, and $5/month in chat credits.

Pricing: Free (300K context, basic completions). Pro $10/month (1M context, style adaptation, $5 chat credits). Team $10/user/month (Pro features plus centralized billing).

Zed - The Editor That Shipped 1.0 and Parallel Agents

Zed is a code editor built in Rust, using GPU-accelerated rendering through a framework the team built themselves. On April 29, 2026, it shipped version 1.0 after five years of development - more than a million lines of Rust and several hundred thousand daily active developers. If you have not checked it since 2024, the 1.0 release is worth a second look.

The performance numbers are concrete: startup times under one second, edit latency roughly 40% faster than VS Code, sub-millisecond input response on the rendering path. These are not benchmark artifacts - they reflect an editor designed from scratch for speed rather than an extension system layered on a web browser runtime.

The AI integration is first-class rather than bolted on. The 1.0 release added parallel agents - you can run multiple agents concurrently in the same editor window, each working on different parts of the codebase. One agent handles a refactor in the auth module while another works through failing tests in the billing service. Both streams are visible in the editor without switching contexts. Cursor doesn't support parallel agents at this point.

The model support covers Anthropic, OpenAI, Google, Ollama, and eight other providers. The built-in edit prediction generates completions on every keystroke - each keypress sends a prediction request, and you accept suggestions with Tab. On the free Personal plan, this covers 2,000 accepted predictions per month. On Pro at $10/month, it's unlimited, plus $5 of hosted model tokens.

Pricing: Personal free (2,000 accepted edit predictions/month). Pro $10/month (unlimited predictions, $5 included tokens, BYO API key supported). Business $30/seat/month (org-level AI policy controls, data governance).

Qodo - Testing and Review as a First-Class Feature

Most AI coding tools treat testing as an afterthought: create the code, optionally suggest a test, move on. Qodo (formerly Codium) built around the opposite assumption - that creating code without simultaneously creating and running tests produces technical debt at AI speed.

The February 2026 Qodo 2.0 release introduced a multi-agent review architecture. Specialized agents run in parallel: one focused on bug detection, another on security analysis, a third on test coverage gaps, a fourth on code quality best practices. Each agent reviews the PR or code block from its specific angle, then the results are consolidated. In head-to-head testing against seven competing tools, Qodo reached the highest F1 score at 60.1% on benchmark bug detection.

Qodo's multi-agent review architecture runs specialized agents in parallel - bug detection, security analysis, test coverage, and code quality each get a dedicated agent rather than a single generalist pass. Source: unsplash.com

The IDE plugin covers VS Code and JetBrains. The PR integration connects to GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, and Azure DevOps. For individual developers, the free plan provides 250 credits per month covering basic code review and test generation. For teams, the paid tier at $30-38/user/month (monthly pricing, lower with annual billing) adds PR automation with up to 20 PRs per user per month, enhanced privacy settings, and no data retention.

For teams already using dedicated code review tools, Qodo's differentiator is the test generation side - it doesn't just flag issues, it creates tests that reproduce them. That integration between detection and test scaffolding is what separates it from tools that comment and move on.

Pricing: Free (250 credits/month, basic review and test generation). Teams $38/user/month, $30/user/month annually. Enterprise custom.

Amp - Persistent Threads for Complex Projects

Most terminal-based coding agents treat each session as stateless: you describe the task, the agent runs, and context resets when the conversation closes. Amp, built by Sourcegraph, treats threads as living project records.

A thread in Amp persists across sessions. You can return to a two-week-old thread and continue where you left off, with the agent retaining the decisions made, the files touched, and the reasoning chains from prior runs. For complex features that span days or weeks of work, this removes the setup cost of re-explaining context at the start of each session. Sub-agents handle specialized tasks within a thread and report back to the main thread, keeping shared context without requiring repeated explanations.

The agent runs in the terminal and integrates with VS Code, Cursor, Windsurf, JetBrains, and Neovim as editor extensions. For complex multi-step coding work, the terminal interface keeps the agent loop clean - describe the task, the agent reads errors, edits files, reruns tests, and completes the loop without context-switching between panels.

The April 2026 code review addition gives Amp an agentic PR reviewer: the agent pre-scans diffs and provides summaries, architectural guidance, and actionable feedback before a human review pass. For teams integrating AI at the review stage rather than just the generation stage, this closes a gap that autocomplete tools don't address.

Pricing: Free tier with daily credit grant. Pay-as-you-go at exact model list prices with no markup for individuals. Teams and Enterprise plans available on request.

Comparison Table

Tool Best For Free Tier Paid Entry Model Choice Open Source Kilo Code Maximum model flexibility, JetBrains users Full extension, 500+ models $19/mo (Kilo Pass) 500+ models Yes (Apache-2.0) Supermaven Fastest autocomplete, large repos 300K context completions $10/mo (Pro) Supermaven model No Zed Speed-focused editing, parallel agents 2K edit predictions/mo $10/mo (Pro) Multi-provider Partial (editor only) Qodo Testing + review for team workflows 250 credits/mo $38/user/mo (Teams) Multi-model No Amp Complex multi-session projects Daily credit grant Pay-as-you-go Claude, GPT, others No

Which Tool Fits Which Use Case

Developer who uses JetBrains and wants an open-source agent with model choice: Kilo Code. It is the only open-source coding agent with native JetBrains support and zero markup on model costs. Start with the free extension; add a Kilo Pass subscription when API spend gets predictable.

Developer who wants faster autocomplete without switching editors: Supermaven Pro at $10/month. Install the extension in your existing IDE, connect your repo, and get 1M-token-context completions without migrating to an AI-native fork. The 30-day free trial on Pro covers enough time to evaluate whether the context depth changes your experience meaningfully.

Developer evaluating a new editor who cares about AI-native design: Zed. The free Personal plan handles 2,000 accepted edit predictions per month - enough to test the parallel agents feature and the latency improvements before committing to Pro. The April 2026 1.0 release removed the rough edges that made earlier versions feel incomplete.

Engineering team that needs to enforce code quality with AI generation: Qodo. The free individual tier covers basic review and test generation; the Teams tier adds PR automation for systematic coverage across the team's output. Cross-reference with the code review tools comparison for how Qodo stacks against dedicated review tools.

Developer working on a complex feature over multiple days or weeks: Amp. The persistent thread model pays off when a task stretches across sessions and re-explaining context would otherwise eat 15 minutes at the start of every work block. The free daily credits make it viable to test without upfront commitment.

The common thread across all five tools: each makes a specific trade-off that the dominant tools do not. None of them are trying to replace Cursor or Claude Code for every use case. They're filling specific gaps - model flexibility, autocomplete speed, editor performance, code quality enforcement, session persistence - that the mainstream tools treat as secondary. If one of those gaps describes a friction point in your current workflow, the tool that addresses it directly is worth an afternoon of evaluation.

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