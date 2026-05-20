Devin vs Cursor: Coding Agent Comparison 2026

Devin vs Cursor in 2026: autonomous AI engineer vs AI-powered IDE - pricing, benchmarks, real-world ACU costs, and which fits your team's workflow.

Devin dropped its price from $500 to $20 per month in early 2026. That number is misleading. The real cost depends on how many Agent Compute Units (ACUs) your tasks consume - and realistic workflows push the bill far above $20. Cursor stayed at $20 per month flat. The gap between these two tools is not a price gap anymore. It's a workflow gap.

TL;DR Cursor wins for interactive daily coding: flat $20/month, real-time autocomplete, model flexibility, stays in VS Code

Devin wins for autonomous task delegation: overnight work, large migrations, async Slack-based assignment without babysitting

Both tools serve different moments in the development cycle - most teams end up using both rather than choosing one

What Each Tool Actually Does

These aren't two versions of the same thing at different price points. They solve different problems.

Cursor is an IDE. It's a VS Code fork where the AI sits inside your editor, with you. You write code, Cursor suggests completions. You open a chat, Cursor reads your files and helps you reason through a problem. Composer 2, Cursor's proprietary agentic model built on Kimi K2.5, can take on multi-file tasks autonomously - but you stay in the editor and review diffs at each step. The experience is collaborative and synchronous.

Devin is an agent. You give it a task through a chat interface, Slack, or Jira. Devin spins up an isolated cloud VM with a terminal, code editor, and browser, works on the task without interruption, and opens a pull request on GitHub when it's done. You check back when it's finished. Interaction happens at checkpoints, not constantly. The experience is delegated and asynchronous.

That distinction - interactive vs. delegated - shapes everything else about how these tools compare.

Pricing

Plan Devin Cursor Free / Entry - Hobby: free (limited) Standard Core: $20/mo + $2.25/ACU Pro: $20/mo Power Team: $500/mo (250 ACUs incl.) Pro+: $60/mo / Ultra: $200/mo Teams Enterprise: custom Teams: $40/user/mo

Sources: Cognition Devin pricing page, Cursor pricing page (May 2026)

The $20 base price for Devin is a floor, not a ceiling. An ACU (Agent Compute Unit) represents roughly 15 minutes of active Devin work - VM time, model inference, and network I/O combined. At $2.25 per ACU on the Core plan, a moderately complex refactor (5-20 ACUs) costs $11-$45 per task. Fifty such tasks a month puts you at $550-$2,250 before counting the $20 base fee.

A realistic solo developer using Devin for 4 hours of autonomous work per month spends roughly $56 total ($20 base + $36 in ACUs). Heavy usage at around 2 hours per day runs about $380/month. Cognition is transparent about this, but it requires reading the footnotes to understand it.

ACU billing is usage-based in a way that makes monthly cost truly hard to predict. Real-world task consumption runs 2-3x higher than vendor examples suggest for complex work.

Cursor's model is simpler. Pro at $20/month gives you unlimited tab completions and a monthly credit pool for manually selecting frontier models - Claude Sonnet, GPT-5.x, Gemini, Grok. If you hit limits, Pro+ at $60/month gives 3x the credit pool; Ultra at $200/month gives 20x. For most developers, Pro holds.

The Team plan on Cursor ($40/user/month) is cheaper than Devin's Team plan ($500/month flat for the whole team) for small teams, and more expensive per seat for large ones. Devin's Team plan doesn't price by user - it includes 250 ACUs shared across the organization, plus all members.

Benchmark Performance

Benchmarks here require careful interpretation because the two tools are measured differently.

Devin 2.0 scores approximately 45.8% on SWE-bench Verified under Cognition's standard evaluation: single agent, no human-in-the-loop, no best-of-N voting. Some sources cite 51.5% under slightly different evaluation conditions. Either way, it solves roughly half of real-world GitHub issues end-to-end, autonomously, with no human assistance.

Cursor's Composer 2 model scores 73.7% on SWE-bench Multilingual. That's a strong number, but it measures a different thing: single-issue coding capability with a developer reviewing diffs. The agentic autonomy conditions that Devin is assessed under are not the same as Composer 2's test harness.

For context on where frontier models sit, see the SWE-bench coding agent leaderboard - Claude Opus 4.7 leads at 87.6% in the fully-supervised setting.

The correct framing: Devin at 45.8% SWE-bench Verified is the score for an autonomous agent with no human in the loop. Cursor's underlying models hit higher numbers because they're measured with human-in-the-loop workflows. Neither score is wrong; they measure different things.

How They Handle Agentic Work

Devin's Cloud Sandbox

When you assign Devin a task, it gets an isolated Linux VM with full terminal access, a browser, and its own editor. It reads documentation, runs tests, installs dependencies, browses the internet if needed, and writes code - all autonomously. Devin Wiki maintains an auto-generated, continuously updated map of your codebase architecture. The Knowledge Base stores team conventions, style guides, and patterns that persist across sessions; it's what separates a Devin that produces generic code from one that matches your team's actual standards.

Devin operates asynchronously in its own cloud environment. Developers assign tasks and come back to a pull request, rather than watching the agent work in real time. Source: unsplash.com

The Slack integration is genuine. You can @mention Devin in any channel, attach a Jira ticket or GitHub issue link, and get progress updates in the same thread. For non-developer stakeholders who want to request engineering work without opening an IDE, this workflow is practical and usable.

Cursor's Composer and Background Agents

Cursor's agent mode in Composer 2 creates a plan, edits files, and shows a diff for approval at each step. The .cursor/rules/ directory stores persistent instructions scoped to specific file patterns - enforce TypeScript strict mode, ban deprecated APIs, require tests for every function. These rules survive session resets, commit to the repo, and apply to every team member automatically.

Background Agents in Cursor's cloud can run up to 8 parallel tasks, cloning your repo and working autonomously before delivering a pull request. The 2-hour soft cap on the standard tier limits marathon overnight sessions, but for bounded tasks, it's practical.

The key trade-off: Cursor's agentic mode asks you to review each step. Devin's mode asks you to trust the output until PR review. Neither is strictly better - it depends on how much you want to watch the work happen.

Team and Integration Features

Devin integrates with Slack, Microsoft Teams, GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, Jira, and Linear. Task assignment is conversational. A project manager with no IDE experience can assign a ticket to Devin, monitor progress in Slack, and receive a PR without touching a code editor. For organizations where non-developers need to start engineering work, that access pattern matters.

Cursor connects mainly to GitHub and runs inside VS Code. It doesn't have native Slack or Jira integration. Cursor is built for developers, by developers. If your workflow starts and ends in the editor, that's fine. If it starts in a project management tool, Cursor creates friction that Devin doesn't.

Feature Devin Cursor Slack / Teams integration Yes - task assignment via @mention No Jira / Linear integration Yes No GitHub PR creation Yes - autonomous Yes - via Background Agent Codebase indexing Devin Wiki (auto-updated) Codebase indexing + rules files Persistent conventions Knowledge Base .cursor/rules/ (version-controlled) Parallel agents Up to 10 concurrent (Core) Up to 8 Background Agents IDE required No Yes (VS Code fork) Model choice Proprietary (Cognition) Claude, GPT, Gemini, Grok, local

Cursor's model flexibility is worth emphasizing. Devin runs on Cognition's proprietary model, which the company hasn't disclosed details about. Cursor lets you route different tasks to different models - use Claude Sonnet 4.6 for complex reasoning, a fast Gemini model for autocomplete, Grok for something else. See the best AI coding assistants 2026 roundup for how the underlying models compare on coding tasks.

Real-World Use Cases

Where Devin wins:

Large migrations : Updating a 200-file codebase from one library version to another. Devin reads the migration guide, applies changes across files, runs tests, and opens a PR. This is exactly the kind of well-scoped, repetitive work where 45.8% SWE-bench accuracy translates to real savings.

: Updating a 200-file codebase from one library version to another. Devin reads the migration guide, applies changes across files, runs tests, and opens a PR. This is exactly the kind of well-scoped, repetitive work where 45.8% SWE-bench accuracy translates to real savings. Overnight batch work : Assign 10 tasks before leaving the office; review 10 pull requests in the morning. Cursor can do background agents, but 2-hour caps limit overnight delegation.

: Assign 10 tasks before leaving the office; review 10 pull requests in the morning. Cursor can do background agents, but 2-hour caps limit overnight delegation. Non-developer task initiation : When a product manager or QA engineer needs to initiate an engineering task, Devin's Slack interface lets them do it without learning Cursor.

: When a product manager or QA engineer needs to initiate an engineering task, Devin's Slack interface lets them do it without learning Cursor. Test writing at scale: Devin is reported to complete about 75% of well-defined tasks successfully. Writing test cases for existing functions is exactly the kind of well-defined task it handles reliably.

Where Cursor wins:

Interactive debugging : You're stepping through a bug, reading stack traces, and trying five different approaches. This is human-in-the-loop work where Devin's async model creates friction. Cursor's inline chat and real-time diff view fits this workflow.

: You're stepping through a bug, reading stack traces, and trying five different approaches. This is human-in-the-loop work where Devin's async model creates friction. Cursor's inline chat and real-time diff view fits this workflow. UI and frontend development : Seeing changes in a browser instantly matters for visual work. Cursor's local execution with hot reload stays in sync with your dev server. Devin's cloud VM doesn't give you that direct feedback loop.

: Seeing changes in a browser instantly matters for visual work. Cursor's local execution with hot reload stays in sync with your dev server. Devin's cloud VM doesn't give you that direct feedback loop. Exploratory work : When you're not sure what you need to build yet, Devin's explicit task specification requirement is a constraint. Cursor's conversational mode lets you explore without a clear spec.

: When you're not sure what you need to build yet, Devin's explicit task specification requirement is a constraint. Cursor's conversational mode lets you explore without a clear spec. Cost-sensitive individuals: Cursor Pro at $20/month flat is a known quantity. Devin's ACU billing isn't.

Cursor fits developers who want to stay in the editor. Its Background Agents handle autonomous work with PR output, but the primary interface is the IDE itself. Source: unsplash.com

Compliance and Security

Cursor offers SOC 2, Privacy Mode (code never stored by model providers), RBAC, SCIM, and SAML/OIDC SSO. No HIPAA or FedRAMP certifications. See the Cursor vs Windsurf 2026 comparison for a detailed breakdown of the compliance gap between Cursor and Windsurf.

Devin's Enterprise plan adds VPC deployment, SAML/OIDC SSO, admin controls, and audit logging. Cognition hasn't published HIPAA or FedRAMP certifications publicly. For regulated industries, both tools require scrutiny before procurement - neither is a clear compliance winner at the feature parity level yet.

Who Should Use Which

Pick Devin if:

Your team has a backlog of routine tickets - migrations, dependency upgrades, test writing, boilerplate generation - that consumes junior-level hours

Non-developers on your team need to start engineering tasks without opening an IDE

You want asynchronous delegation: assign tasks, review PRs, skip watching the agent work

Your budget can absorb ACU costs for meaningful autonomous work volume

You need multi-repository parallel work across a team

Pick Cursor if:

You spend most of your time in VS Code and want AI that boosts every moment you're coding

Your work is exploratory, debugging-heavy, or UI-focused - tasks where synchronous feedback matters

Cost predictability matters: $20/month flat vs. variable ACU billing

You want model flexibility - ability to route different tasks to Claude, GPT, Gemini, or Grok

Your team is mainly composed of developers who live in an IDE

For teams with the budget, the practical answer in 2026 is both: Cursor for the 80% of coding that's interactive and exploratory, Devin for the 20% of tickets that are well-defined enough to delegate overnight. The tools are complementary rather than competing - they solve different moments in the development cycle.

The decision that actually matters is whether you have the Devin workflow discipline to specify tasks clearly enough for autonomous execution. Devin at 45.8% SWE-bench Verified succeeds on well-scoped work. It fails more on ambiguously specified tasks. If your team can write clear tickets, Devin earns its ACU cost. If your tickets are underspecified, Cursor's interactive model will outperform it regardless of benchmark scores.

Check the Devin review for extended hands-on testing, and the Claude Code vs Cursor vs Codex comparison for how a third coding agent fits the picture.

Sources