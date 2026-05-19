Cursor vs Windsurf: 2026 AI IDE Comparison

Updated May 2026 comparison of Cursor and Windsurf on pricing, agent autonomy, model performance, IDE flexibility, and compliance - with current pricing and benchmark data.

Cursor crossed $2 billion in annualized revenue in early 2026. Windsurf survived an attempted $3 billion OpenAI acquisition, a Google talent raid that pulled its CEO and 40 engineers, and a following acquisition by Cognition - all within a few months in 2025. Both tools are priced at $20 per month on their standard paid plans. Neither position is guaranteed to hold.

TL;DR Cursor wins on context accuracy, model choice, and granular control via persistent rules files; best for VS Code users on complex codebases

Windsurf wins on autonomous agent behavior, unlimited tab completions on the free tier, multi-IDE support, and enterprise compliance (HIPAA, FedRAMP, ITAR)

Both cost $20/month on Pro; Windsurf's free tier is meaningfully better for high-volume autocomplete users

What Changed Since Early 2026

The market shifted fast enough that comparisons from even three months ago are out of date. Cursor shipped Composer 2 in March 2026 - a proprietary model built on Kimi K2.5 with custom reinforcement learning that scores 73.7% on SWE-bench Multilingual. Windsurf launched SWE-1.5, its own model developed with Cognition after the acquisition, which runs at 950 tokens per second via Cerebras hardware and scores 40.08% on SWE-bench Verified while being 13x faster than Claude Sonnet 4.5. The two products are no longer differentiating mostly by which third-party models they support. They're building proprietary stacks.

The Windsurf acquisition saga is also directly relevant to any evaluation. Cognition - the team that built Devin - now owns the Windsurf brand, IP, 210 employees, and $82 million in annual recurring revenue. The engineering leadership (CEO Varun Mohan, co-founder Douglas Chen) and roughly 40 senior researchers are now at Google under a $2.4 billion licensing deal. Whether Cognition can maintain product velocity without the original core team is an open question. Cursor's founders remain at Anysphere.

Pricing

Plan Cursor Windsurf Free Limited agents + tab Unlimited tab, 25 prompt credits/mo Pro $20/mo $20/mo Power tier Pro+ ($60/mo), Ultra ($200/mo) Max ($200/mo) Teams $40/user/mo $40/user/mo Enterprise Custom Custom

At the $20/month level the two are identical. The free tier is where Windsurf has a clear advantage: unlimited tab completions with no credit cost, powered by SWE-1.5 mini. Cursor's free tier caps both tab completions and agent requests.

Cursor's June 2025 shift to a credit-based model changed the calculus for heavy users. The old $20 plan gave 500 requests at fixed price. The new system gives a $20 monthly credit pool, and the cost per request depends on which model you choose. Auto mode is unlimited, but manually selecting frontier models - Claude Opus, GPT-5.1, Gemini 3 Pro - draws down your balance. The Pro+ tier at $60/month gives three times the credit pool. The Ultra tier at $200/month gives 20x Pro's usage, positioned at power users running background agents all day.

Windsurf's March 2026 pricing overhaul replaced its old credit system with a quota-based model. Pro plan users get 50 premium AI interactions per day refreshing at midnight UTC. Code completions don't count toward that quota on any paid plan.

Both Cursor and Windsurf target developers spending significant time in their editor. The pricing gap between their free tiers is meaningful for developers who rely on tab completion as their primary interaction mode. Source: pexels.com

Agent Behavior: Autonomy vs. Control

This is the clearest difference between the two products, and it reflects a genuine philosophical split.

Windsurf Cascade

Cascade is autonomous by default. Give it a task like "refactor all API calls to use the new SDK" and it reads the relevant files, identifies every call site, makes the changes, runs tests, and only interrupts on ambiguous decisions. Windsurf also writes changes to disk before you approve them, so you see the results in your dev server in real time before accepting. For developers who trust the agent and want to stay in a review-at-the-end workflow, this is genuinely faster.

The tradeoff is control. Windsurf has no equivalent to Cursor's rules files. You can write instructions in the Cascade prompt, but they don't persist across sessions and can't be shared with teammates via version control. For team environments where everyone needs to follow the same conventions, this is a meaningful gap.

Cursor Composer 2

Cursor's Composer creates a plan, edits files, and shows you a diff for approval at each step. That constant diff-and-approve loop is a feature for teams working on production systems - you catch edge cases before they land in main. The.cursor/rules/ directory system lets you write scoped MDC files that persist across sessions and are committed to your repo. Enforce TypeScript strict mode, ban deprecated patterns, require tests for every function - those constraints survive context resets and new team member onboarding.

Composer 2 specifically targets the proprietary model gap. Cursor's Background Agent using Claude Sonnet 4.6 scores 65.7% on SWE-bench Verified. Composer 2 adds a custom-trained model at $0.50 per million input tokens, positioned as a cost-effective alternative to running frontier models directly.

Model Support and Performance

SWE-1.5 runs at 950 tokens per second via Cerebras hardware - 13x faster than Claude Sonnet 4.5 at near-equivalent accuracy. Speed matters more than it sounds when you're waiting for an agent to respond across 20 files.

Cursor supports Claude (all tiers), GPT-5.x, Gemini, Grok, and any OpenRouter-accessible model. The credit system means frontier models cost more per interaction but you can route specific tasks to specific models. Cursor also supports MCP servers, custom skills, and hooks - the configuration surface is deep.

Windsurf has historically been more opinionated about model selection. It now supports Claude Sonnet and Opus 4.x, GPT-5.x, and Gemini 3 Pro with its proprietary SWE-1 family. The key differentiator is SWE-1.5: available on all paid plans, served at 950 tokens/second, and included in the free tier as SWE-1-mini. For autocomplete-heavy workflows, the speed difference is truly perceptible.

Model/Metric Cursor Windsurf Proprietary model Composer 2 (Kimi K2.5 base) SWE-1.5 (Cognition) SWE-bench score 73.7% multilingual (Composer 2) 40.08% verified (SWE-1.5) Speed Standard inference speed 950 tok/s via Cerebras Third-party models All major frontier models Claude, GPT-5.x, Gemini 3 Pro

The SWE-bench numbers measure different things, so direct comparison is harder than it looks. Cursor's 73.7% is on the Multilingual variant and reflects Composer 2's overall coding capability. Windsurf's 40.08% is on Verified but reflects SWE-1.5's performance at 13x the speed of Claude Sonnet 4.5. Windsurf is tuning for throughput; Cursor is improving for ceiling.

Windsurf's SWE-1.5 running on Cerebras hardware changes the latency profile for inline completion. At 950 tokens per second, completions appear before most developers finish typing a line. Source: pexels.com

IDE Flexibility

Cursor is a VS Code fork. If you work in JetBrains, Neovim, XCode, Zed, or any editor outside the VS Code ecosystem, Cursor isn't an option. For teams that have standardized on VS Code anyway, this isn't a constraint. For teams that haven't, it's a blocking issue.

Windsurf supports 40+ IDE plugins. JetBrains, VS Code, Neovim, and others all get Cascade and SWE-1.5 integration without forcing an editor switch. If your team uses IntelliJ for backend work and VS Code for frontend, Windsurf is the only option that covers both without two separate tools.

Codemaps: Windsurf's Differentiated Feature

Windsurf's Codemaps have no direct Cursor equivalent. They produce AI-annotated visual maps of your codebase structure - grouping sections, tracing data flow, and linking directly to specific lines of code. When you open a Codemap for a task, the model (SWE-1.5 or Claude Sonnet 4.5) builds a structured representation of how your code is organized, which the Cascade agent then uses as a shared context map.

The practical use case is large codebases where nobody has the whole structure in their head. Instead of manually @-mentioning files to give Cascade context (which is how you'd do the same in Cursor), Codemaps produce that context automatically as a navigable visual structure. It's a truly new interaction pattern, not a rebadged feature from another tool.

Enterprise and Compliance

For teams in healthcare, defense, or finance, compliance isn't optional:

Cursor : SOC 2, RBAC, SCIM, SAML/OIDC SSO, self-hosted cloud agents (recently added). No HIPAA or FedRAMP certifications.

: SOC 2, RBAC, SCIM, SAML/OIDC SSO, self-hosted cloud agents (recently added). No HIPAA or FedRAMP certifications. Windsurf: SOC 2, HIPAA, FedRAMP, ITAR, hybrid deployment options, SSO + RBAC. The broader certification stack reflects the Codeium enterprise business that predated the Windsurf rebrand.

If HIPAA or FedRAMP are requirements, Windsurf is the only option of the two.

Context Management

Cursor's context system is more explicit. You use @-mentions to inject files, symbols, and docs into your prompts. The.cursor/rules/ directory (replacing the older.cursorrules format) lets you write scoped rules in MDC files, each applied to specific file patterns. Rules committed to the repo mean every team member gets the same AI behavior without manual setup. The system rewards teams willing to invest in writing good rules.

Windsurf's Cascade indexes your codebase automatically and pulls in context it decides is relevant. That's faster to get started - no rules to write - but occasionally misses context you'd have explicitly included in Cursor. Codemaps partially compensate by giving the agent a pre-built structural understanding of the project.

Neither system is strictly better. Cursor rewards investment in explicit configuration. Windsurf delivers more out of the box at the cost of some controllability.

Who Should Use Which

Pick Cursor if:

You're already in VS Code and want to stay there

You need granular control via persistent rules files that live in your repo

You want to choose your model per task and track credit usage against a budget

Your team does heavy multi-file refactors where the diff-and-approve loop catches real errors

You don't need HIPAA or FedRAMP compliance

Pick Windsurf if:

Your team uses JetBrains, Neovim, or any non-VS Code editor

You want unlimited tab completion on the free tier with no per-request cost

You want an autonomous agent that handles multi-file changes without constant approval prompts

HIPAA, FedRAMP, or ITAR compliance is a requirement

Codemaps' visual codebase navigation is useful for your workflow

The Acquisition Question

The honest uncertainty here is Windsurf's post-acquisition arc. Cognition has the IP and the product. Google has the CEO, co-founder, and 40 senior engineers under a licensing deal. The product exists and ships updates - SWE-1.5, Codemaps, and the March 2026 pricing overhaul all landed post-acquisition. But the people who built Windsurf's core technology are now building something else, at Google.

Cursor's arc is the opposite. It's on a growth curve that makes it look like a platform, not just a tool. $2 billion ARR in three years, in talks to raise at a $50 billion valuation, with Fortune 500 adoption across two-thirds of the index. The risk with Cursor is pricing pressure on models as the credit system matures - power users have already seen effective request counts drop since the June 2025 change.

Both tools work well today. The medium-term risk profiles are different.

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