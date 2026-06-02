Claude Opus 4.8 vs GPT-5.5: Frontier Model Showdown

Complete benchmark and pricing comparison of Claude Opus 4.8 vs GPT-5.5 for coding, agents, and knowledge work in 2026.

Two models, both released within six weeks of each other, now sit at the top of every serious AI benchmark. Claude Opus 4.8 shipped May 28, 2026 - 41 days after Opus 4.7. GPT-5.5 dropped April 23. If you're deciding which to run for production coding agents, long-context knowledge work, or anything where the model choice actually shows up in outcomes, this is the comparison you need.

TL;DR Choose Claude Opus 4.8 if you need the highest real-world coding performance (69.2% SWE-bench Pro vs 58.6%), agentic computer use, or codebase-scale automation via Dynamic Workflows - and it costs $5/M less per output token

you need the highest real-world coding performance (69.2% SWE-bench Pro vs 58.6%), agentic computer use, or codebase-scale automation via Dynamic Workflows - and it costs $5/M less per output token Choose GPT-5.5 if you need the best terminal automation scores (78.2% Terminal-Bench 2.1 vs 74.6%), native video input, or deep integration with the OpenAI/Azure ecosystem

you need the best terminal automation scores (78.2% Terminal-Bench 2.1 vs 74.6%), native video input, or deep integration with the OpenAI/Azure ecosystem Both are priced identically at input; the pricing gap appears on output, where Opus 4.8 undercuts GPT-5.5 by 17%

Quick Comparison

Feature Claude Opus 4.8 GPT-5.5 Provider Anthropic OpenAI Released May 28, 2026 April 23, 2026 Model ID claude-opus-4-8 gpt-5.5 Context window 1M tokens 1.1M tokens Standard input $5.00/M tokens $5.00/M tokens Standard output $25.00/M tokens $30.00/M tokens Fast/Pro mode Fast: $10/$50 Pro: $30/$180 SWE-bench Pro 69.2% 58.6% Terminal-Bench 2.1 74.6% 78.2% GPQA Diamond 93.6% ~93.6% Knowledge cutoff Not disclosed December 2025 Standout feature Dynamic Workflows Native video

Claude Opus 4.8: Deep Dive

Anthropic's previous comparison - GPT-5.5 vs Claude Opus 4.7 - showed a close race. Opus 4.8 breaks that pattern. The May 28 release posts 88.6% on SWE-bench Verified and 69.2% on SWE-bench Pro - the latter representing a 10.6-point lead over GPT-5.5 on what's currently the hardest publicly available coding benchmark.

Anthropic's Claude Opus 4.8 release brought Dynamic Workflows and Effort Control with significant benchmark gains. Source: 9to5mac.com

Three changes shipped with this release that are worth understanding individually. First, Dynamic Workflows (research preview) lets Claude plan and coordinate up to 1,000 parallel subagents inside a single Claude Code session. This isn't a chatbot feature - it's aimed at large-scale repository migrations, cross-service refactors, and tasks where you'd otherwise be manually coordinating multiple AI sessions. It's available for Enterprise, Team, and Max plans.

Second, Effort Control lets you dial how much computational work Claude does before responding. High effort gives deeper reasoning; lower effort answers faster. The control is exposed in the model selector, not buried in the API. Third, the Messages API now accepts mid-conversation system messages - you can inject updated instructions during a long agentic loop without restarting the full prompt, which preserves prompt cache hits on earlier turns.

Honesty and Reliability

The claim that stands out in Anthropic's benchmark suite is the four-times reduction in flagged code flaws passing silently. On the Legal Agent Benchmark, Opus 4.8 is the first model to break 10% on the all-pass standard - tasks where every condition must pass, not just a majority. Honesty improvements are harder to measure than benchmark scores, but they show up in production when an agent confidently produces wrong code and doesn't say so.

Math reasoning jumped sharply: 96.7% on USAMO 2026, up 27.4 points from Opus 4.7. That's the largest single-cycle math improvement in the Opus line's history, and it affects real tasks - multi-step reasoning chains in finance, science, and complex business logic all benefit.

GPT-5.5: Deep Dive

GPT-5.5 is OpenAI's first fully retrained base model since GPT-4.5 - meaning the architecture, pretraining data, and agentic objectives were rebuilt, not just fine-tuned from an existing checkpoint. It's natively omnimodal: text, images, audio, video, and code all processed in a single unified system rather than routed to separate models under the hood.

SWE-bench Pro, the hardest current coding benchmark, tests real GitHub issue resolution - not synthetic code puzzles. Source: pexels.com

The Terminal-Bench 2.1 lead (78.2% vs 74.6%) isn't trivial. Terminal-Bench tests agents in actual command-line workflows - shell scripting, file system operations, multi-step CLI tasks - and it's where GPT-5.5's architecture choices show up. The model reaches a first candidate fix faster and tends to be more decisive on path-dependent terminal workflows. It scored 82.7% on Terminal-Bench 2.0 at launch, so the 78.2% on the harder 2.1 version still represents strong performance.

On long-context retrieval, the MRCR v2 benchmark at 1M tokens jumped from 36.6% on GPT-5.4 to 74.0% on GPT-5.5 - a meaningful gain for anyone ingesting large documents or codebases in a single prompt. The context window extends to 1.1M tokens, slightly wider than Opus 4.8's 1M. In Codex, GPT-5.5 is capped at 400K, which may matter for specific workflows.

Ecosystem and Access

GPT-5.5 is available through ChatGPT (Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise) and via API. It's also the engine behind Codex for paid plans. OpenAI's batch pricing at 50% off standard brings long-form workloads down to $2.50/$15 per million tokens - a meaningful discount for throughput-intensive jobs that aren't time-sensitive. Priority processing at 2.5x standard pricing guarantees faster SLAs for production pipelines that need lower latency.

Claude Opus 4.8 runs on the Anthropic API, Amazon Bedrock, Google Cloud Vertex AI, and Microsoft Foundry (where context is limited to 200K tokens). The Fast mode at 2.5x speed costs $10/$50 and runs three times cheaper than the previous generation's fast mode - so for latency-critical applications, the cost premium over standard is now materially lower than it was with Opus 4.7.

Benchmark Comparison

Benchmark Claude Opus 4.8 GPT-5.5 Notes SWE-bench Verified 88.6% - Opus 4.8 leads; GPT-5.5 score not publicly confirmed SWE-bench Pro 69.2% 58.6% 10.6-point gap favoring Opus 4.8 GPQA Diamond 93.6% ~93.6% Effectively tied at graduate-level science Terminal-Bench 2.1 74.6% 78.2% GPT-5.5 leads on CLI automation OSWorld-Verified 83.4% 78.7% Opus 4.8 leads on desktop computer use MCP-Atlas 82.2% 75.3% Opus 4.8 leads on multi-step tool use USAMO 2026 96.7% - Math reasoning; GPT-5.5 score not published GDPval-AA (Elo) 1890 1769 121-Elo gap across economic value tasks Online-Mind2Web 84.0% - Browser agent performance AI Intelligence Index 61 - Artificial Analysis aggregate (#1 of 150)

Scores marked "-" weren't published by the respective vendor for that benchmark as of June 2, 2026.

The pattern in this table isn't subtle. Opus 4.8 leads on every real-world task metric - issue resolution, computer use, multi-step tool use, economic value tasks. GPT-5.5's edge is specifically in terminal automation, where its architecture choices favor command-driven, decisive action over Opus 4.8's more deliberate, verify-before-committing approach.

Opus 4.8 leads on cost per closed issue, not just benchmark score - fewer retries narrow the cost gap more than the sticker price suggests.

Pricing Analysis

At the standard tier, both models share the same $5.00/M input price. The gap appears on output: $25/M for Opus 4.8 versus $30/M for GPT-5.5 - a 20% difference that compounds notably in agentic workflows that produce dense output.

For high-throughput workloads, OpenAI's batch pricing (50% off) brings GPT-5.5 to $2.50/$15 per million tokens. Anthropic doesn't publish a matching batch tier for Opus 4.8 at standard pricing, so large asynchronous jobs might tip the math toward GPT-5.5 on raw cost. The tradeoff is that a lower per-token cost means less if the model takes more turns to solve the same problem.

The Pro/Fast premium uncovers different priorities. GPT-5.5 Pro jumps to $30/$180 - a 6x and 6x increase over standard - targeting maximum capability for high-stakes tasks with no cost constraint. Opus 4.8's Fast mode at $10/$50 is a 2x increase over standard and specifically targets latency reduction at moderate capability, not maximum performance.

Cost Per Outcome

The benchmark gap matters for cost estimation. In SWE-bench Pro, where Opus 4.8 resolves 10.6 more issues per 100 attempts, a developer paying per resolved issue sees the output price difference erode. Rough math: at $25/M output, Opus 4.8 handling 100 issues needs roughly the same budget as GPT-5.5 at $30/M handling 85 issues - and you get 15 extra resolved issues. For workloads where outcomes, not tokens, are the unit that matters, the sticker gap overstates GPT-5.5's cost advantage.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Claude Opus 4.8: Strengths

Leads on SWE-bench Pro by 10.6 points - the largest gap between frontier models on real-world coding

Dynamic Workflows enables codebase-scale agentic tasks not yet matched by GPT-5.5

Lower output token cost at standard pricing ($25 vs $30)

4x reduction in uncaught code flaws improves reliability in unmonitored pipelines

Strongest performance on OSWorld-Verified (desktop computer use) and MCP-Atlas (tool use)

27-point math reasoning jump makes it measurably better on STEM-heavy tasks

Claude Opus 4.8: Weaknesses

Slower to a first candidate fix compared to GPT-5.5 on terminal-heavy workflows

Dynamic Workflows is still research preview, not production-stable

No native video input - multimodal support is text and images only

200K context cap on Microsoft Foundry limits usefulness on that platform

GPT-5.5: Strengths

Best Terminal-Bench 2.1 score at frontier (78.2%), useful for CLI-heavy agents

Native video input - the only current frontier model processing video natively in one system

Batch pricing at 50% off suits high-volume async workloads

Tight integration with Azure, Codex, and the OpenAI ecosystem

MRCR v2 long-context retrieval jumped 37 points over GPT-5.4

GPT-5.5: Weaknesses

10.6-point deficit on SWE-bench Pro represents a real gap for code-heavy workloads

Higher output token cost ($30/M) compounds across agentic loops

Pro tier pricing ($30/$180) is steep for max-performance use cases

No equivalent to Dynamic Workflows for coordinating parallel subagents

Knowledge cutoff is December 2025 - older than Opus 4.8's undisclosed but likely later cutoff

Verdict

The comparison isn't as close as the sticker prices suggest.

Choose Claude Opus 4.8 for production coding agents, autonomous computer use, and anything running in Claude Code where Dynamic Workflows applies. The SWE-bench Pro gap is real, the OSWorld lead is real, and the $5 output discount compounds. For teams already invested in the Claude Code ecosystem, upgrading to Opus 4.8 is straightforward - same pricing as Opus 4.7, meaningfully better at the tasks that matter.

Choose GPT-5.5 if your workloads are terminal-heavy (shell scripting, CLI automation), if video input is a requirement, or if batch pricing makes GPT-5.5 the cheaper option for high-volume async jobs. The OpenAI ecosystem advantage also matters for teams running on Azure infrastructure where GPT-5.5 is more deeply integrated.

Choose either for GPQA Diamond-level reasoning tasks - they're effectively tied there, and for general knowledge work the 1.2-point aggregate intelligence gap won't show up in practice.

One edge case: if you're tracking the broader AI benchmark picture, Anthropic's Claude Mythos Preview currently sits above both at 93.9% SWE-bench Verified, but it's not in general availability. Between the two models that are GA today, Opus 4.8 is the stronger choice for most engineering workloads.

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