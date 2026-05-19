Seven Replit Agent alternatives compared on stack support, pricing, and deployment - from Bolt.new and Lovable to developer tools like Cursor and Windsurf.

Replit Agent's effort-based pricing has caught users off guard. The transition from flat $0.25-per-checkpoint billing to cost-based pricing means complex builds can burn through a $25 Core plan's monthly credits in days. One widely-cited forum post documented $607 in overage charges from three days of active agent use. Replit added spending caps after the backlash, but the underlying issue is structural: you're paying per unit of AI computation, and ambitious apps require a lot of it.

That pricing concern aside, Replit's architecture is truly different from every alternative listed here. No other tool combines a full browser-based IDE with visible file tree, terminal, 50+ language support, built-in PostgreSQL, and one-click deployment in a single subscription. The question is whether your use case actually requires all of it - or whether a more focused tool covers 90% of what you need at lower cost or complexity.

TL;DR Bolt.new at $25/month is the closest structural peer - browser-native, one-click deploy, instant iteration without VM spin-up, but limited to JavaScript and TypeScript

Lovable leads the market by revenue ($400M ARR, $6.6B valuation) for a reason: best experience for non-developers, most polished UI output, and your code exports to GitHub - you own it

Cursor at $20/month is the right pick for developers working in an existing codebase rather than starting fresh in a cloud sandbox

This comparison covers seven alternatives with verified pricing as of May 2026. The focus is on tools that can build and deploy functional apps from natural language descriptions, plus developer IDE agents that overlap in practical use. Tools that only do code completion or review aren't in scope.

Quick Comparison

Tool Free tier Paid plans Stack Deployment Best for Bolt.new 1M tokens/mo $25/mo Pro JS/TS only One-click Fast web app iteration Lovable Yes (limited) $25/mo Pro React + Supabase Built-in Non-dev MVPs, exportable code v0 (Vercel) 7 msg/day $30/user/mo Team Next.js/React Vercel only Best UI quality, Figma workflows Cursor Yes (limited) $20/mo Individual Any Bring your own Developers, existing codebases Windsurf 5 sessions/day $20/mo Pro Any Bring your own Autonomous agent, 40+ IDEs GitHub Spark No (Pro+ only) $39/mo Pro+ React/TS Azure managed GitHub-native teams Glide Yes (no publish) $19/mo Explorer No-code Built-in Data-first, mobile apps, no code

Replit reference: Starter (free, limited credits), Core $25/month, Pro $100/month. Effort-based billing; complex builds consume credits fast.

Bolt.new (StackBlitz)

Bolt.new is the closest structural match to Replit Agent among app builders. Both give you a browser-based coding environment with AI that writes and runs code without requiring local setup. The key architectural difference is that Bolt runs Node.js completely in the browser via WebContainers (WebAssembly), while Replit spins up a remote VM. Bolt's approach means results appear in seconds rather than minutes - there's no cold start.

The free tier gives 1 million tokens per month, though users report that 2-3 ambitious prompts can approach that ceiling. Pro at $25/month provides 10 million tokens monthly with no daily cap. That token model is more transparent than Replit's effort-based credits, though heavy generation sessions still add up.

Bolt Cloud (launched 2025) added managed PostgreSQL, authentication, file storage, edge functions, and analytics directly to the platform - closing the gap with Replit's infrastructure story. Figma import and Expo-based iOS/Android output (converting web apps to near-native mobile) expand what you can ship from the same environment.

The hard limitation is stack lock-in: Bolt.new creates JavaScript and TypeScript exclusively. Replit supports 50+ languages including Python, Go, Ruby, and Java. If your app needs a Python backend, a machine learning component, or any non-JS runtime, Bolt.new doesn't cover it. For teams building React or Next.js frontends with Node.js backends, that constraint rarely matters.

Browser-native tools like Bolt.new and Lovable skip VM spin-up entirely - the trade-off is a narrower stack (JavaScript only) versus Replit's polyglot environment. Source: unsplash.com

Lovable

Lovable is the market leader in vibe coding by revenue - $400 million ARR and a $6.6 billion valuation as of February 2026. The tool is designed for non-developers building MVPs, SaaS prototypes, and internal tools without writing a line of code. The pitch is a full-stack output (React frontend, Supabase database and auth, Stripe integration) from plain English descriptions.

The critical differentiator over Replit is code portability. Every app Lovable generates is real code, synced to a GitHub repository you control. When you outgrow Lovable or want a developer to take over, you hand them a GitHub repo - not a Replit-locked environment. That exit ramp matters for founders who aren't sure whether they'll stay on the platform long-term.

UI quality is Lovable's second major strength. In independent CRM benchmark testing, Lovable produced the most complete, visually polished results among the major app builders. Replit scored 3/10 on the same benchmark, with extreme slowness (over an hour for some operations) and non-functional Kanban boards.

Two limitations are worth naming. The black-box approach - no visible file tree, no terminal access - means you can't debug at the code level without exporting. And a significant security incident in April 2026 exposed thousands of user projects for 48 days through a misconfigured access control system. The incident was resolved but is a data point for anyone storing sensitive business data through Lovable's hosted infrastructure.

Mobile output is limited to Progressive Web Apps - there's no native iOS or Android build pipeline. For apps that need App Store distribution, Glide or a traditional React Native workflow is required.

v0 (Vercel)

V0 is the benchmark for UI output quality in the app builder category. The tool produces React and Next.js components and, as of early 2026, full-stack Next.js applications with API routes and Supabase database integration. If you need the cleanest, most production-ready frontend code in this set, v0 produces it.

The Figma-to-code workflow is unmatched here. Paste a Figma frame link into v0 and it produces the corresponding Next.js component. For teams that design in Figma before building, that single feature cuts plenty of frontend translation work.

Pricing puts v0 on a different tier for teams: the free plan limits you to 7 messages per day, and the Team plan is $30/user/month with $30 in AI credits per user - far higher per-seat cost than Replit Core or Bolt.new. Individual users on the free plan can still accomplish meaningful work in the 7-message window, but sustained daily use requires the paid tier.

The honest limitation is backend completeness. V0 scored 2/10 on the CRM benchmark mentioned above - the first tool in the test to give up, crashing with SQL errors after producing a landing page. The tool is strongest at component-level and page-level generation where visual quality is the primary measure. Full application logic with complex state, multi-tenant data models, and production error handling strains it more than Bolt.new or Lovable. Deployment goes exclusively through Vercel's edge network - no other hosting option is available from within v0.

Cursor

Cursor is a different category of tool from the app builders above. It's a VS Code fork with an AI agent that operates inside your existing codebase, not a "describe and deploy" tool that starts from a blank slate. If you have code already written and want an agent to build features, fix bugs, or refactor across multiple files, Cursor is the relevant alternative.

The Individual plan at $20/month includes extended agent request limits, access to frontier models, and Cursor Cloud Agents - isolated VMs that build, test, and produce merge-ready pull requests asynchronously. You describe the task, Cursor works in the background, and you review a diff when it's done. That workflow mirrors Replit Agent's autonomous operation but runs on your own infrastructure rather than a cloud sandbox.

Cursor 3.0's Arena Mode runs multiple AI models on the same task simultaneously, letting you compare outputs before accepting any changes.

The practical advantage over Replit for developers: Cursor has full context of your existing codebase, business logic, test suite, and CI configuration. Replit Agent starts fresh each session. When the work involves understanding two years of built up code patterns, that context difference is significant.

For a detailed benchmark comparison between terminal-based coding agents, best Devin alternatives in 2026 and Cursor vs Windsurf cover the specific tradeoffs in more depth.

Windsurf (Codeium)

Windsurf occupies the same developer-IDE category as Cursor but with a more autonomous operating style. Cascade, Windsurf's agent, is designed to act first and ask later - it makes decisions across multiple files without requesting confirmation at each step. For developers who find Cursor's confirmation prompts slow them down on well-defined tasks, Windsurf's default behavior is faster. For developers working on production systems where an agent deleting the wrong file causes real problems, that autonomy is a risk worth calibrating.

Pro at $20/month gives unlimited Cascade sessions and access to all premium models, including Windsurf's own SWE-1.5 - a proprietary coding model the company claims runs 13 times faster than Claude Sonnet 4.5 at equivalent quality. The claim isn't independently verified yet, but the speed difference is noticeable in practice for straightforward code generation tasks.

The multi-IDE support is a concrete advantage over Cursor: Windsurf integrates with 40+ environments including JetBrains, Vim, NeoVim, and Xcode, while Cursor is limited to its VS Code fork. For teams with varied tooling preferences, Windsurf avoids forcing an IDE switch.

Compliance documentation is the enterprise differentiator. Windsurf's Enterprise tier carries SOC 2, HIPAA, FedRAMP, DoD, and ITAR certifications. Cursor's enterprise offering doesn't match that compliance coverage. For regulated industries, Windsurf is the only IDE-based agent in this comparison with the documentation to support it.

Deployment models vary clearly across tools: Glide launches native iOS/Android apps; Bolt.new and Lovable deploy web apps with one click; Cursor and Windsurf require your own CI/CD pipeline. Source: unsplash.com

GitHub Spark

GitHub Spark is the entry point to this category for teams already inside the GitHub ecosystem. Available on the Pro+ plan ($39/month), Spark generates full-stack web apps from natural language descriptions and deploys them to Azure Container Apps with one click. GitHub authentication is built in - if your users have GitHub accounts, login works without any auth setup.

The React and TypeScript stack is fixed and opinionated, which is a constraint compared to Replit's polyglot support. The managed key-value data store is simpler than Replit's PostgreSQL - adequate for prototypes, limiting for complex relational data models. For teams with those specific requirements, Bolt.new or Lovable offer more complete infrastructure.

The $39/month Pro+ price is the relevant comparison point, since Spark requires that tier. At the same price, you're also getting GitHub Copilot access across your IDE (VS Code, JetBrains, etc.) with Claude Opus 4.7 powering the premium suggestions. Teams that view Spark as a bundled bonus rather than the primary purchase get reasonable value. Paying $39/month specifically for Spark as an app builder is harder to justify when Bolt.new and Lovable offer more capable app generation at $25/month.

GitHub Copilot Workspace - the separate issue-to-PR agent that assigns work from GitHub Issues - is available on lower-tier plans and is a better fit for existing software teams managing backlogs than for building new apps from scratch.

Glide

Glide is a different tool category completely. Where every other alternative here produces code from natural language, Glide builds apps from existing data - Google Sheets, Excel, Airtable, or SQL databases. You describe what the app should do with that data; Glide builds a visual interface without creating any code. That no-code distinction matters for the two audiences where Glide excels: non-technical teams building operational tools and businesses deploying native mobile apps.

The mobile output is the strongest competitive advantage over Replit. Glide apps deploy to the App Store and Play Store as real iOS and Android applications, not Progressive Web Apps. For a field sales team, inventory management system, or customer portal that employees need on their phones, Glide's native app output is something Replit, Bolt.new, and Lovable can't match without additional React Native tooling.

Explorer at $19/month (annual billing) is the entry paid tier for one published app. Maker at $49/month handles 3 apps with unlimited personal users. For a small business replacing a paper-based process with a mobile app, that price point is competitive.

The fundamental limitation is lock-in. Glide doesn't export code - the app exists only as a Glide configuration, and migrating off means rebuilding from scratch. For teams that might eventually need custom logic, developer access, or infrastructure control, that lock-in is a strategic constraint that compounds over time.

For a broader look at the no-code and full-stack AI builder category, best AI app builders in 2026 covers the full field including tools beyond this Replit-focused comparison.

A Note on Security

Industry-wide research from Veracode in 2025 found 45% of AI-generated code samples failed basic security tests. Georgia Tech tracked 35 CVEs traced to AI-generated code in March 2026. Replit itself had a widely-cited incident where its Agent deleted a production database despite explicit instructions not to touch production data.

None of this argues against using these tools - the productivity gains are real. It does argue for treating AI-produced code the same way you'd treat untested contractor code: review before deploying to production, run security scans, and keep production data out of AI-accessible environments during development.

Which One to Use

For non-developers building a web app MVP, Lovable at $25/month is the strongest pick. The UI output quality, full-stack integration (React + Supabase + Stripe), and code export to GitHub give you the best combination of capability and escape hatch.

For fastest iteration on JavaScript web apps, Bolt.new at $25/month (or free up to 1M tokens/month) delivers the quickest feedback loop with no VM spin-up. The JS/TS-only constraint is the main reason to choose Lovable instead.

For the cleanest UI components and Figma integration, v0 produces the best-looking React and Next.js output. The team pricing ($30/user/month) and backend limitations make it better as a frontend layer on top of a separate API than as a full-stack app builder.

For developers working in an existing codebase, Cursor at $20/month is the right tool. Full codebase context, async Cloud Agents, and no platform lock-in separate it from the app builders above. Windsurf at the same price is the alternative for teams that prefer more autonomous operation or need JetBrains/Vim IDE support.

For regulated industries, Windsurf's Enterprise tier with SOC 2, HIPAA, and FedRAMP documentation is the only option here with that compliance stack verified.

For native iOS and Android apps from existing data, Glide's no-code approach is genuinely distinct from everything else in this list. The lock-in is real; account for it before committing.

For the full view of autonomous coding agents beyond app builders, best AI coding assistants in 2026 covers the broader field.

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