The best free AI writing tools in 2026 - covering general LLMs, dedicated writing tools, and grammar editors with real daily and monthly limits.

Free AI writing tools in 2026 split into two categories that solve different problems. General-purpose LLMs like ChatGPT and Claude handle drafting, ideation, and long-form generation but hit daily message caps that interrupt workflows. Dedicated writing tools like Rytr, Copy.ai, and Grammarly offer templates, tone adjustments, and structured outputs at fixed monthly limits. Neither category fully replaces the other.

TL;DR ChatGPT free gives 10 messages per 5-hour window with GPT-5.2 - enough for occasional drafting, too tight for daily content work

Claude free matches ChatGPT on message cadence and beats it on prose quality for long-form drafts

Rytr free (10,000 characters/month) and Copy.ai free (2,000 words/month) are the best dedicated writing tools at zero cost

Grammarly free (100 AI prompts/month) is the best free grammar and editing layer for writers already producing their own copy

QuillBot free offers unlimited paraphrasing at 125 words per request - useful for rewriting but too narrow for full drafting

For a full comparison of paid AI writing tools including Jasper, Claude Pro, and Writesonic, see the best AI tools for writers roundup. The best AI grammar checkers article compares Grammarly against ProWritingAid and similar tools in depth.

General AI Assistants for Writing

ChatGPT Free

The free tier of ChatGPT uses GPT-5.2 with a limit of 10 messages per 5-hour rolling window. After that, the model falls back to GPT-5.2-mini until the quota resets. For occasional writing tasks - a weekly blog post, an email draft, an outline - the limit is workable. For daily content production, it isn't.

What the free tier does well: the conversational interface lets you iterate on drafts by responding with specific direction ("make this paragraph shorter", "add a statistic about remote work in the second section"). Most dedicated writing tools don't support that feedback loop as naturally.

The 5-hour reset window means daily users can get roughly 40 messages per day if they spread usage across the day. In practice, long-form drafting uses more messages than that - a 1,500-word blog post with revisions runs 8-12 messages, eating most of a single 5-hour window.

The context window on the free plan (approximately 8K tokens, around 6,000 words) is sufficient for most single-piece drafting. Longer projects that require holding multiple documents in context need the paid tier.

ChatGPT's conversational drafting loop - iterate with follow-up messages rather than re-prompting from scratch - is the free interface most writers find most natural. The message cap is the real constraint.

Claude Free

Claude's free tier applies a similar structure: approximately 15-40 messages per 5-hour window depending on message length and current server load. Anthropic doesn't publish exact limits, and heavy context sessions (long documents, file uploads) reduce the quota faster than short messages.

The quality advantage over ChatGPT's free tier is meaningful for long-form writing. Claude maintains consistent voice across multi-paragraph sections, varies sentence structure more naturally, and is more likely to flag when an instruction conflicts with itself. For essays, articles, and reports, Claude's free output typically needs less revision than equivalent ChatGPT output.

The tradeoff: Claude free doesn't create images, can't browse the web, and has no file-upload features that integrate with the draft workflow. ChatGPT free includes web browsing and file uploads on the Plus tier - the free tiers are more similar in capability than the full feature comparison suggests.

See the Claude vs ChatGPT comparison for a detailed breakdown on prose quality by content type.

AI writing tools in 2026 span two categories: general LLMs for flexible drafting and dedicated writing platforms with templates and structured workflows. Source: unsplash.com

Rytr Free - Best Volume for a Dedicated Tool

Rytr's free plan gives 10,000 characters per month, which translates to roughly 1,500-2,000 words. That's enough for two or three short blog posts or a handful of social media captions, but it's not a sustainable volume for regular content production.

The value of Rytr's free tier isn't the word count - it's the template library. Over 40 use cases covering blog section generation, email drafting, product descriptions, social captions, AIDA ad copy, YouTube intros, SEO meta descriptions, and more. Templates give writers structured starting points that are faster than prompting from scratch in a general LLM.

Rytr also supports 30+ languages on the free plan, which matters for writers working across multiple markets. The built-in plagiarism checker (powered by Copyscape) adds a practical quality step at no extra cost.

The paid plans are accessible: Saver at $9/month gives 100,000 characters per month; Unlimited at $29/month removes the cap. At those price points, Rytr is one of the cheaper dedicated writing tools in the market.

Copy.ai Free - Best for Short-Form Marketing Copy

Copy.ai's free plan offers 2,000 words per month plus access to 90+ templates, making it the most focused option for marketers producing short-form copy. The template coverage leans toward marketing outputs: ad copy, product descriptions, email subject lines, social captions, landing page hooks, and value propositions.

The interface differs from a general LLM in an important way: you provide structured inputs (product name, tone, target audience) and Copy.ai produces multiple variations simultaneously. Instead of iterating on a single draft, you pick from several options and refine from there. For A/B testing ad copy or creating variations for different segments, that workflow is faster than ChatGPT.

2,000 words per month is thin for content-heavy teams - roughly four 500-word product descriptions, or 10-12 social media posts. Copy.ai Pro at $36/month removes the word cap and adds team features.

Writesonic Free - Limited but Included

Writesonic's free plan gives 25 credits per month with access to Article Writer 6.0, Chatsonic, and 100+ templates. Credit costs vary by feature, so actual output varies - short templates use fewer credits per piece than the full article writer.

The free tier is best treated as a trial rather than a working tool. Writesonic's main advantage is AI Article Writer 6.0, which can produce a structured blog post from a headline and outline - but 25 credits doesn't leave much room for experimentation.

Tool Free Monthly Limit Templates Languages Paid From Rytr 10,000 characters (~2,000 words) 40+ 30+ $9/mo Copy.ai 2,000 words 90+ 25+ $36/mo Writesonic 25 credits 100+ 25+ $16/mo

Grammarly Free - Best Free Grammar Layer

Grammarly's free plan covers basic grammar, spelling, and punctuation checking plus 100 AI prompts per month. The grammar layer is accurate and integrates via browser extension into Google Docs, Gmail, Notion, and most web-based editors - which is its real advantage over alternatives that require copy-pasting text into a separate interface.

100 AI prompts per month works out to 3-4 daily interactions with the AI rewriting features. For writers using Grammarly mainly as a proofreading layer and occasionally asking it to rephrase a sentence, 100 prompts is sufficient. For writers relying on AI rewrites regularly, it runs out mid-month.

The free plan doesn't include Grammarly's full-sentence rewrite suggestions, vocabulary improvements, or tone adjustment tools - those require Pro ($12/month annual). What it does include - grammar and spelling checking - is accurate enough to catch most surface-level errors before publication.

Grammarly's browser extension integrates into Gmail, Google Docs, Notion, and most web text editors - the editing layer works where you write, not in a separate tab. Source: unsplash.com

QuillBot Free - Best Free Paraphrasing

QuillBot's paraphrasing tool is free with no daily limits, but with a hard cap of 125 words per request. Unlimited requests at 125 words each makes it a useful sentence-level rewriting tool. Full paragraph rewrites require breaking text into smaller chunks, which is a minor inconvenience for most editing workflows.

The free plan gives access to Standard and Fluency modes. Premium modes - Formal, Simple, Creative, Expand, and Shorten - require a paid plan ($19.95/month or $99.95/year). For writers who mainly need to rephrase sentences to avoid repetition or adjust register, the two free modes cover most needs.

QuillBot free is the right tool for editing passes on existing content. It's not a drafting tool - it works with text you provide, not producing from prompts - which makes it complementary to ChatGPT or Claude rather than a substitute.

Pricing Comparison

Tool Free Limit AI Prompts/Month Best For ChatGPT 10 messages/5 hrs Session-based Flexible drafting, iteration Claude ~15-40 messages/5 hrs Session-based Long-form prose quality Grammarly 100 AI prompts 100 Grammar + light editing QuillBot Unlimited (125 words/request) N/A Paraphrasing, sentence-level edits Rytr 10,000 characters (~2,000 words) Included Short-form with templates Copy.ai 2,000 words Included Marketing copy variations Writesonic 25 credits Included Article drafting (trial-level)

Which Tool Fits Which Writer

Bloggers posting 2-4 times per month: ChatGPT or Claude free covers the drafting load at that frequency without hitting daily limits. Use Grammarly free as the editing pass. Total cost: $0.

Daily content producers: The free tiers aren't built for daily volume. ChatGPT Plus ($20/month) or Claude Pro ($20/month) removes the message cap and becomes the practical path. If the work is mostly short-form marketing copy, Rytr Saver at $9/month may be more cost-efficient than a general LLM.

Freelancers needing template-driven outputs: Rytr free at 10,000 characters per month is a genuine tool rather than a demo tier. It works if you're writing 2-3 client deliverables per month and don't need unlimited volume. Copy.ai free suits freelancers focused on ad copy and product descriptions specifically.

Editors improving existing copy: QuillBot free with its unlimited paraphrasing at 125 words per request plus Grammarly free covers most editing workflows at zero cost. The combination - grammar pass in Grammarly, sentence-level rewrites in QuillBot - handles surface polish well.

Non-native English writers: Rytr's 30+ language support and Grammarly's grammar checking both work well across languages on their free tiers. Claude and ChatGPT free also handle non-English drafting, though quality varies by language.

The free tiers of ChatGPT and Claude are truly useful for occasional writers. The message caps are the binding constraint, and whether that matters depends completely on how often you need to write. For teams producing content daily, the $20/month jump to a paid general LLM is usually a clearer value than stitching together multiple specialized free tools.

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