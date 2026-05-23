Best Free AI Meeting Notetakers in 2026 - Ranked

The best free AI meeting notetakers in 2026 - covering Fathom, Fireflies, tl;dv, Otter.ai, and Granola with real free-tier limits and what each plan actually includes.

Free AI meeting notetakers split on a single axis: which tools give you something truly usable on the free tier versus which ones treat it as a 14-day trial in disguise. Fathom gives unlimited transcription and summaries on free - with a meaningful asterisk. Fireflies offers unlimited transcription but caps AI summaries at 20 credits per month. Otter.ai limits you to 300 minutes total per month. Granola's free tier runs out after 25 meetings, full stop.

TL;DR Fathom is the most generous free plan - unlimited recording and transcription, but advanced AI summaries cap at 5 calls/month, and Meet/Teams support costs extra

Fireflies.ai gives unlimited transcription on free but limits AI summaries to 20 credits/month and caps storage at 800 minutes

tl;dv free covers unlimited recording in 30+ languages but auto-deletes after 3 months and caps AI notes at 10 meetings/month

Otter.ai free is 300 minutes/month total - not a sustainable limit for regular meeting loads

Granola free has a 25-meeting lifetime cap - a trial, not a free plan

The Google Meet bot restriction introduced in March 2026 complicates this comparison. Google now puts third-party meeting bots in a "potential risk" queue, requiring the host to manually approve them before they join. Fathom's bot-free capture mode and Granola's desktop audio recording route around this entirely - but both have their own constraints.

Fathom - Most Generous Free Tier With a Catch

Fathom's free plan includes unlimited recording, unlimited transcription, unlimited storage, and basic AI summaries across Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams. That's a truly remarkable offer relative to the category. The G2 rating backs it up: 5.0 from over 6,000 reviews.

The catch is the advanced AI cap: 5 calls per month on the free plan. That 5-call limit covers AI-created action items, advanced summaries, follow-up email drafts, and Ask Fathom conversational AI. Once those 5 are used, you can still record and transcribe meetings for the rest of the month, but the AI-created output stops until the quota resets.

For users who attend 2-3 key meetings a week where AI summaries matter, the 5-call limit runs out quickly. The rest of the meeting load - status syncs, quick check-ins, internal standup calls - can still be recorded and transcribed without the AI layer.

Fathom's platform restriction is the other operational detail: Google Meet and Microsoft Teams support are available on the free plan, but some advanced features require paid plans. Check the current feature matrix before rolling out across a mixed-platform team.

Fathom also offers a bot-free capture option (currently in beta) that records directly from your device rather than joining as a visible participant. This sidesteps the Google Meet bot approval prompt completely.

Free limits: Unlimited recordings, transcription, and storage. Advanced AI summaries capped at 5 calls/month.

Paid from: $20/month (Premium individual); $19/user/month (Team, minimum 2 users).

Fireflies.ai - Best for CRM-Connected Teams

Fireflies.ai's free plan gives unlimited meeting transcription, 800 minutes of storage per seat, and 20 AI credits per month. The credits are the binding constraint: each AI summary, action item extraction, or analytics request draws from the same 20-credit pool. Regular users of AI summaries burn through that in the first week of heavy meeting schedules.

The storage cap means that once you hit 800 minutes of transcribed content, older recordings get displaced. For teams running 5-10 hours of meetings per week, that limit fills in 2-3 weeks of active use.

AI meeting notetakers join video calls as bots or record locally, transcribing conversation and generating structured notes, action items, and summaries automatically. Source: unsplash.com

Fireflies' strength is its integration library. Even on the free tier, you get connections to Salesforce, HubSpot, Notion, Slack, and Zapier. That breadth is unusual for a free plan and makes Fireflies the right call for sales teams who need CRM-connected notetaking without paying from day one. Transcription accuracy is strong for standard speech but drops to 60-70% with technical jargon or non-native accents, which matters for engineering or product meetings.

Free limits: Unlimited transcription; 800 minutes storage; 20 AI credits/month.

Paid from: $10/user/month (Pro annual).

tl;dv - Best Free Plan for International Teams

tl;dv's free tier covers unlimited recording and transcription in 30+ languages - the widest language coverage of any free plan in this comparison. The tool also stores recordings permanently during the active period (unlike Otter.ai's 30-day retention) but auto-deletes after 3 months if not accessed. Recordings move to "archived" storage after 3 days, with retrieval taking up to 90 minutes.

The AI notes cap is 10 meetings per month. After those 10 meetings, tl;dv still records and transcribes, but stops creating AI notes for the full meeting - it covers only the first 10 minutes of each following call. Supplementary AI features (10 custom prompts, 10 AI reports) are also included but similarly capped.

tl;dv is built in Europe, certified SOC 2, and GDPR-compliant. It doesn't use customer data to train its models - a meaningful distinction for teams handling confidential customer conversations or under regulated data handling requirements.

The platform support covers Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams on the free tier. tl;dv's native desktop recording mode sidesteps the Google Meet bot approval prompt the same way Granola does, without the macOS-only constraint.

Free limits: Unlimited recording/transcription; 30+ languages; AI notes capped at 10 meetings/month; recordings deleted after 3 months.

Paid from: $18/month (Pro).

Otter.ai - Strongest Real-Time Captions, Tightest Free Cap

Otter.ai is the tool most people encounter first because it predates the AI notetaker category and ships natively inside Zoom. The real-time live caption experience is the strongest in the field - Otter produces a rolling transcript as people speak, which makes it useful for accessibility use cases and for following along in real time without waiting for post-meeting summaries.

The free plan constraints are steep: 300 minutes of transcription per month (5 hours total), a 30-minute cap per individual conversation, a lifetime limit of 3 audio or video file imports, and 30-day storage retention. AI Chat is limited to 20 queries per month across all conversations, with a maximum of 3 per conversation. English only.

300 minutes per month is roughly 6-8 meetings for a person in regular back-to-back calls. Once you hit the limit, transcription stops until the following month. Teams with regular meeting schedules hit this ceiling in the second or third week of any given month.

Note: Otter.ai was named in a federal class-action lawsuit filed in August 2025 over consent practices in call recording. The lawsuit is pending; the relevant business consideration is whether your jurisdiction's consent requirements for recording are handled by your organization or by the tool.

Free limits: 300 minutes/month total; 30 minutes per conversation; English only; 30-day storage.

Paid from: $16.99/user/month (Pro).

AI meeting notes work differently depending on the tool - some join as visible bots, others record system audio directly, and a few require no client-side software at all. Source: unsplash.com

Granola - Best for Mac-Only Solo Users Who Avoid Bots

Granola doesn't join meetings as a bot. It runs locally on macOS, captures the system audio from your device, and processes the transcript after the meeting ends. No bot appears in the participant list, and no host approval is required. That invisibility is Granola's differentiating feature.

The free tier is a 25-meeting lifetime limit - not monthly, not annual, just 25 total meetings ever. After that, you upgrade or stop. It is a generous trial: 25 meetings is enough to evaluate the product across a range of meeting types, but it isn't a sustainable free tier in any operational sense.

Quality on the AI notes is strong. Granola handles hybrid inputs well - you can type your own notes during a meeting and it merges them with the automated transcript, producing output that reflects your attention to specific points rather than a generic summary of everything said.

Free limits: 25 meetings lifetime total. Mac only.

Paid from: $14/user/month (Business).

Pricing Comparison

Tool Free Recording Free AI Summaries Storage Limit Paid From Platforms Fathom Unlimited 5 calls/month Unlimited $20/mo Zoom, Meet, Teams Fireflies.ai Unlimited 20 credits/month 800 min $10/user/mo Zoom, Meet, Teams tl;dv Unlimited 10 meetings/month 3 months $18/mo Zoom, Meet, Teams Otter.ai 300 min/month 20 queries/month 30 days $16.99/user/mo Zoom + live captions Granola 25 lifetime Included Lifetime $14/user/mo Mac only

Which Tool Fits Which User

Individual contributor with 5-10 meetings per week on Zoom: Fathom's free tier handles the volume (unlimited recording and transcription), and 5 advanced AI summaries per month covers the calls that actually matter - the weekly 1:1s and key project syncs. Use basic transcripts for the rest.

Sales team with CRM integration requirements: Fireflies.ai at $10/user/month (Pro) is the practical path once you hit the free tier's 20 AI credit limit. The free tier validates whether the integration fits before committing. The CRM library is the strongest in the category.

International or multilingual teams: tl;dv's 30+ languages on the free tier is the decisive factor. No other free plan covers that breadth. The 3-month auto-delete is the tradeoff worth tracking.

Privacy-sensitive or regulated environments: tl;dv (SOC 2, GDPR, no model training on customer data) and Granola (local audio processing, no bot in call) are the two options worth evaluating. Granola's Mac-only constraint may remove it for Windows-heavy organizations.

Light occasional use - 3-5 meetings a month: Otter.ai's 300 minutes/month covers that load comfortably and the real-time captions are truly useful if you're in accessibility-relevant scenarios.

Testing before committing: Granola's 25-meeting lifetime limit is enough to run it through a real sprint cycle and make an informed paid-tier decision. The quality of the AI notes justifies the evaluation time.

The Google Meet bot approval prompt is now a real operational concern for organizations standardized on Meet. Tools that avoid bots entirely - Granola and tl;dv's desktop app mode - have an advantage in that specific environment. For Zoom-first teams, the constraint doesn't apply, and Fathom's unlimited free tier is the strongest starting point.

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