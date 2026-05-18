Best Devin Alternatives in 2026: 7 Tools Compared

Seven Devin alternatives compared on autonomy, pricing, and workflow fit - from Claude Code and GitHub Copilot Agent to open-source options like OpenHands and SWE-agent.

Devin's pricing story has changed much since launch. The product that debuted at $500/month for teams now starts at $20/month for individual developers, with a Teams plan at $80/month. Cognition bought Windsurf in early 2026, and both Devin Pro and Max now bundle Windsurf IDE credits with the autonomous agent quota.

The alternatives question is no longer mainly about cost. At $20/month, Devin is price-competitive with most of the tools below. The real decision is workflow fit: how much autonomy you want, how tightly integrated the tool needs to be with your IDE, and whether you need self-hosted options for data sovereignty.

TL;DR Claude Code delivers the strongest SWE-bench performance at the same $20/month entry price, through a Claude Pro subscription with terminal-native operation

OpenHands is the best free option for teams that can self-host - MIT licensed, BYOK, and resolves 53%+ of real GitHub issues with Claude 4.5 on SWE-bench Verified

Kiro's spec-driven workflow (requirements before code) is the most structurally different approach here, and it's the right pick for AWS-native teams building on Bedrock

This comparison covers seven alternatives with verified pricing as of May 2026. The focus is on tools that do autonomous or semi-autonomous coding, not just inline completion or tab suggestions.

Quick Comparison

Tool Free tier Paid plans Autonomy level IDE or terminal Best for Claude Code API usage Claude Pro $20/mo High Terminal Reasoning-heavy tasks GitHub Copilot Agent Limited $10-$39 individual Medium (supervised) VS Code, JetBrains GitHub-native async PRs Cursor Agent Mode 50 req/mo $20/mo Pro Medium VS Code fork IDE-integrated iteration OpenHands Free (self-host) BYOK or at-cost High Web GUI + CLI Data sovereignty, open source Kiro 50 credits $20/mo Pro High (spec-gated) VS Code AWS teams, structured workflows Codex CLI With ChatGPT Plus $20/mo Plus Medium Terminal OpenAI ecosystem, parallel tasks SWE-agent Free (BYOK) Free High (research) Terminal Benchmark-oriented, research

Devin reference: Free (limited), Pro $20/month, Max $200/month, Teams $80/month.

Claude Code (Anthropic)

Claude Opus 4.6 scores 72.7% on SWE-bench Verified - the highest published score for a terminal-based coding agent as of May 2026. Claude Code, Anthropic's official CLI agent, runs that model locally in your terminal without a backend server or cloud sandbox. You get the model's full capability applied directly to your actual repository.

The architecture is different from Devin's. Devin operates in an isolated cloud sandbox with its own browser, terminal, and editor. Claude Code operates in your local environment, which means it has direct access to your filesystem, can run commands in your actual shell, and sees the same context you do. For tasks where domain context matters, that access is a real advantage. For tasks where isolation is important (running untrusted code, large-scale rewrites), Devin's sandboxed approach is safer.

Pricing runs through the Claude subscription. Pro at $20/month includes Claude Code access with standard usage limits. Max plans at $100 and $200/month give higher token budgets for teams running intensive coding sessions. API-only access charges standard Claude API rates without the subscription overhead.

For the detailed benchmark comparison between terminal agents, Claude Code vs Cursor vs Codex covers the task-specific results. The short summary: Claude Code wins on reasoning-heavy refactors and architecture work. It's less optimized than Devin for the fully-unattended long-running tasks where you want to delegate and walk away.

Terminal-based agents like Claude Code and Codex CLI run in your local environment with direct filesystem access - a different trust model from sandboxed cloud agents like Devin. Source: unsplash.com

GitHub Copilot Agent

The Copilot Coding Agent became generally available in September 2025 and has a product shape that most closely resembles Devin: you assign a GitHub issue to Copilot, it works asynchronously in a GitHub Actions sandbox, and opens a draft PR when done. Human review happens at the PR stage, not during execution.

This async delegation model suits large issue queues. You assign ten issues on Monday morning, and by Tuesday you have ten draft PRs to review. Copilot doesn't hold up your day while it works; it runs in the background via Actions.

The key capability Copilot has that Devin doesn't: legal indemnity on created code at the Business and Enterprise tiers. If a generated snippet turns out to infringe on copyrighted code, GitHub assumes liability. For companies with IP-sensitive products, that guarantee is worth paying for.

Pricing runs from $10/month individual Pro to $39/month Pro+. Business is $19/user/month. GitHub is migrating to usage-based billing starting June 1, 2026, which changes the cost predictability for high-volume teams. The per-request model rewards selective use and penalizes heavy automation.

GitHub-native teams get the most from Copilot Agent. Issue tracking, branch management, Actions triggers, and PR review all stay inside the GitHub interface with no context-switching. Outside that GitHub stack, the integration advantage disappears. For alternatives to Copilot specifically, best GitHub Copilot alternatives in 2026 covers the full competitive set.

Cursor Agent Mode

Cursor Agent Mode keeps the developer in the loop at every step. The agent proposes changes, you approve or redirect, it continues. Compared to Devin's unattended execution, Cursor's synchronous workflow is slower for pure throughput but faster for tasks where you need to catch bad decisions before they compound.

The practical advantage is context inheritance. Cursor Agent sees your workspace exactly as you do - open files, project structure, recent changes, terminal history. Devin's sandbox requires feeding it context explicitly, which adds friction for tasks involving business logic that lives in documentation, comments, or your team's implicit conventions.

Pro at $20/month includes 500 fast requests and access to frontier models. Business at $40/user/month adds centralized billing and admin controls. The quota approach (daily and weekly limits) replaced the credit pool in early 2026, which simplifies forecasting for finance teams.

For tasks where you're actively iterating - debugging a failing test suite, refactoring a module with domain-specific patterns, building a feature that requires judgment calls - Cursor Agent beats Devin in practice. For tasks that are fully delegatable with a clear spec, Devin's async model is more efficient. The cursor vs Windsurf comparison covers the IDE-level differences in more detail.

OpenHands

OpenHands (formerly OpenDevin) is the leading open-source alternative to Devin. It's MIT-licensed, free to self-host, and runs any major LLM via a BYOK model. The MIT license means you can run it inside your own infrastructure with no data leaving your environment.

On SWE-bench Verified, OpenHands paired with Claude 4.5 resolves 53% of real-world GitHub issues. That's roughly 25 points below Claude Code's standalone performance, but it's competitive for an open-source platform and notably ahead of Devin's original SWE-bench numbers.

The platform ships four access modes: a Python SDK for programmatic agent definitions, a CLI comparable to Claude Code or Codex, a web GUI with a React frontend, and a cloud SaaS. The cloud Individual plan is free with BYOK or at-cost model access, capped at 10 conversations per day. Enterprise pricing is custom, with self-hosted VPC deployment and multi-user RBAC.

The Slack and Jira integrations on the cloud plan are the most direct operational parallel to Devin's workflow. You can assign tasks from Slack or Jira and have OpenHands work through them in the background, then review the output in a PR. The open-source foundation means integration with your existing toolchain is a configuration problem, not a vendor problem.

For teams with data residency requirements that rule out cloud coding agents, OpenHands is the only production-ready open-source option with SWE-bench performance in the competitive range. For everyone else, the self-hosting overhead is a real cost.

Kiro (Amazon/AWS)

Kiro takes the most structurally different approach in this comparison: it generates requirements documents, design artifacts, and task lists before it writes a single line of code. Only after you review and approve the spec does Kiro begin implementation. The spec-before-code workflow catches misunderstood requirements before they become miswritten features.

This makes Kiro slower to start than Devin or Claude Code for well-defined tasks. It earns that overhead on complex features where the spec itself is the hard part - multi-service AWS integrations, migrations across legacy schemas, or any feature where the first attempt would otherwise require significant back-and-forth to align on what "done" actually means.

Spec-driven tools like Kiro add an approval gate between task description and code generation, reducing downstream rework on complex features. Source: unsplash.com

Kiro is built on VS Code and powered by Claude via Amazon Bedrock. AWS service integrations are native: Lambda functions, CDK constructs, CloudFormation templates, and existing AWS architecture patterns all inform the produced code without additional prompting. For teams already running on AWS, that context is built in.

Pricing: free 50-credit trial, Pro at $20/month (1,000 credits), Pro+ at $40/month (2,000 credits), Power at $200/month (10,000 credits). Credits don't roll over. Amazon bundles 500 bonus credits for new sign-ups, which extends the evaluation window.

Codex CLI (OpenAI)

Codex CLI is OpenAI's terminal-based coding agent, open source on GitHub and built in Rust. It runs GPT-5.3-Codex by default, with the ability to switch between GPT-5.4, GPT-5.5, and other available models within the same session. The CLI is free to download; usage costs run through the ChatGPT subscription or API.

ChatGPT Plus at $20/month includes Codex CLI access with soft and hard usage caps in rolling 5-hour windows. Pro at $200/month gives higher Codex usage limits for full-time use. The Plus tier handles the typical developer workload of a few sessions per day; heavy users will hit the cap.

The parallel subagent feature is the most technically interesting aspect: you can fork multiple Codex agents to work on independent subtasks simultaneously, then review and merge their outputs. Devin supports parallel sessions at the Teams tier ($80/month). Codex CLI exposes the same capability at the Plus subscription tier.

AGENTS.md files in your repository give Codex persistent context about navigation patterns, test commands, and project conventions - similar in concept to CLAUDE.md for Claude Code. For teams maintaining a repository-level spec, this is a meaningful quality-of-life feature over prompt-engineering context every session.

For the detailed benchmark comparison between the terminal agents, Codex vs Claude Code covers the task-specific results. The short summary: Claude Code edges Codex on complex reasoning tasks; Codex CLI's parallel subagent capability is a concrete advantage for large parallelizable workloads.

SWE-agent (Princeton/Stanford)

SWE-agent is the research tool in this comparison. Built by Princeton and Stanford researchers, it's open source, BYOK, and designed specifically for the kind of GitHub issue resolution that SWE-bench measures. The tool solves 12.29% of SWE-bench problems autonomously with GPT-4o, which is lower than the commercial tools above but competitive among open-source research implementations.

The Agent-Computer Interface (ACI) is the technical contribution that distinguishes SWE-agent from a simple prompt wrapper. The ACI includes a linter that runs on every edit and blocks syntactically broken changes, a custom file viewer optimized for 100-line windows, and search and scroll commands designed for LLM-driven navigation. These interface elements reduce the error rate that compounds across multi-step autonomous tasks.

For practical engineering work, SWE-agent's autonomy level is lower than OpenHands or Claude Code. It's the right tool for researchers studying agent behavior on standardized benchmarks, or for developers who want a transparent, fully auditable agent framework they can modify and extend.

The zero cost (beyond LLM API charges) makes it worth evaluating for teams that want to understand how autonomous coding agents work before committing to a commercial platform. The MIT license applies, and the codebase is well-documented relative to most research tools.

Which One to Use

For the strongest coding performance at $20/month, Claude Code with a Pro subscription delivers the best SWE-bench numbers of any terminal agent available. The tradeoff is that it's synchronous and local - you stay in the loop and it operates in your environment.

For async issue delegation inside GitHub, GitHub Copilot Agent at $19/user/month Business is the most tightly integrated option. Assign issues, get draft PRs. The legal indemnity on Business tier code is a concrete feature no other tool here provides.

For IDE-native iteration where context matters, Cursor Agent Mode at $20/month is the practical choice for most working engineers. Domain knowledge, project conventions, and business logic stay accessible throughout the session.

For open-source with data sovereignty, OpenHands is the only production-ready option with zero cloud dependencies. The 53% SWE-bench Verified performance with Claude 4.5 is competitive. Self-hosting adds operational overhead, but it's the only path to keeping code off third-party infrastructure.

For AWS-native teams building complex features, Kiro's spec-driven workflow earns its slower start time by catching misaligned requirements before they become miswritten code. The native AWS service context is a real time saver for teams already invested in Bedrock.

For a broader view of the coding tool space, best AI coding assistants in 2026 and best AI coding CLI tools cover the full field beyond autonomous agents.

Sources