The best AI tools for podcast editing in 2026 - comparing Descript, Cleanvoice, Opus Clip, Alitu, Riverside, and Auphonic on AI features, pricing, and which editing job each one handles.

Podcast editing in 2026 covers three separate problems that most tool comparison articles collapse into one. The first is workflow editing - cutting bad takes, trimming silences, moving segments around. The second is audio cleanup - removing filler words, background noise, and room echo. The third is repurposing - turning a 60-minute episode into social clips, show notes, transcripts, and newsletter content. AI has specialized for each of these, and the right tool depends on which problem is the current bottleneck.

TL;DR Descript ($16/month annual) handles workflow editing through text - delete words from the transcript and they disappear from the audio, with Underlord running filler removal and social clips automatically

Cleanvoice ($11/month for 10 hours) is the specialized pick for filler word and mouth sound removal, with multilingual support and natural-sounding transitions after each cut

Opus Clip ($29/month Pro) turns long podcast recordings into social-optimized short clips automatically, with captions and reframing included

Alitu ($32/month annual) combines recording, cleanup, editing, and hosting in one tool - the right choice for beginners who want to publish, not configure

This article focuses on the editing phase - what happens after you hit stop on a recording. For tools focused on audio repair (iZotope RX, Krisp) and music production, see the AI audio editing tools roundup. For recording-first tools and voice synthesis, see the AI podcast creation tools overview.

The Three Editing Jobs

Workflow Editing

This is the sequencing and cutting problem: removing the 30-second tangent in the middle of an interview, reordering three segments so the episode flows better, trimming five minutes of meandering from the end. Traditional audio editors solve this with a waveform timeline. AI editors solve it with a transcript. Descript is the dominant tool in this category.

Audio Cleanup

A recording with good content can still have problems that make it hard to listen to: filler words ("um," "uh," "like"), mouth sounds, stutters, inconsistent volume between speakers, and background noise. Some of these overlap with the audio quality tools - Adobe Podcast and Auphonic handle room echo and leveling - but filler word removal is a distinct problem that needs a different approach. Cleanvoice and Descript's Underlord both address this.

Repurposing and Distribution

A 45-minute episode contains multiple clips worth sharing on Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube Shorts. Finding those moments, trimming them to under 90 seconds, adding captions, and reframing for vertical video is manual work that used to take 30-60 minutes per clip. Opus Clip and Riverside's Magic Clips have automated this.

The editing workflow and the repurposing workflow are different problems. Tools that solve one rarely solve the other well.

Descript - Best AI Workflow Editor

Descript's core mechanism is text-based editing: record or upload audio, and Descript transcribes it automatically. Edit the transcript and the audio follows. Delete a sentence from the transcript - that audio disappears. Move a paragraph up - the audio reorders itself. For interview-based podcasts, this removes the click-drag-cut loop completely. You're editing words, not waveforms.

Underlord is the agentic layer built on top. From a plain-language prompt, Underlord removes all filler words across an entire recording, identifies the three segments with highest engagement potential for social clips, generates chapter markers and show notes, and flags sections where a speaker monologued for too long. These are tasks that would otherwise require separate tools and manual passes.

Text-based editing in Descript removes the waveform-scrubbing loop entirely - cutting and reordering audio is as fast as editing a document. Source: unsplash.com

Overdub adds voice cloning for fixes: train on 10 minutes of your voice and fix mispronounced words or dropped phrases by typing them. The 2026 output is close enough to the original recording that the correction is inaudible in context.

Pricing: Free (60 media minutes/month, 100 one-time AI credits). Hobbyist at $16/month annual (or $24/month monthly): 10 media hours, 400 AI credits. Creator at $24/month annual (or $35/month monthly): 30 media hours, 800 AI credits, 4K export. Business at $50/month annual (or $65/month monthly): 40 media hours, 1,500 AI credits, team translation in 30+ languages.

The credit ceiling matters for heavy Underlord users. Creator tier's 800 monthly credits support a show publishing three 60-minute episodes per week with Underlord running on each - but running Eye Contact Correction or video generation on every episode pushes that limit closer.

Pricing: Free (60 min/month). Hobbyist $16/month annual. Creator $24/month annual. Business $50/month annual.

Cleanvoice - Best Specialized Filler Word Removal

Cleanvoice is a single-purpose tool: remove filler words, mouth sounds, stutters, and dead air from recordings. It doesn't touch your edit structure, produce clips, or produce show notes. What it does is apply one precise cleaning pass to the audio you give it.

The multilingual support is the key differentiator. Cleanvoice handles German, French, Spanish, and multiple English accent variants (Australian, Irish) - filler patterns differ by language and dialect, and English-trained models miss a lot of what non-native speakers produce. A German host saying "ähm" or "äh" gets cleaned the same way an American host's "um" does.

After removing a filler word or silence, Cleanvoice fills the gap with ambient room tone rather than cutting to hard silence. A cut to silence sounds artificial even at 0.3 seconds. Filling with the room's background texture makes the removal inaudible to listeners.

Pricing is usage-based with rollover, which works well for irregular publishing schedules. Pay-as-you-go: $11 for 5 hours, $20 for 10 hours, $45 for 30 hours. Subscriptions: $11/month for 10 hours, $30/month for 30 hours, $90/month for 100 hours. Unused subscription credits roll over up to three months. A free 30-minute trial is available without a credit card.

For a show publishing two 60-minute episodes per month, the $11/month subscription (10 hours) covers four episodes. Weekly shows averaging 45 minutes need the $30/month (30 hours) plan.

Pricing: Pay-as-you-go from $11 per 5 hours. Subscriptions from $11/month (10 hours). Free 30-minute trial.

Opus Clip - Best for Social Clip Repurposing

Opus Clip solves the repurposing problem specifically. Upload a long recording - a podcast episode, a recorded interview, a YouTube video - and the AI identifies and extracts the highest-engagement moments automatically. Each clip gets captions in 25+ languages, reframing to vertical or square format, and an engagement score based on audio and visual cues.

The underlying model (ClipAnything) analyzes sentiment, pacing, and topic shifts to identify moments that tend to perform well on short-form platforms. A 45-minute interview episode normally produces 8-15 clip candidates. You review them, approve the ones that fit your voice, and export.

Opus Clip automatically identifies the high-engagement moments from long recordings and packages them as vertical short-form clips ready for social distribution. Source: unsplash.com

The credit system is straightforward: 1 credit equals 1 minute of source video processed, regardless of how many clips come out. A 45-minute episode costs 45 credits. The Pro plan at $29/month includes 300 credits (enough for about 6-7 full-length episodes per month), 2 team seats, AI B-roll, and professional export.

Pricing: Free plan (60 credits/month, watermarked output). Starter at $15/month. Pro at $29/month ($14.50/month billed annually). Business custom pricing with API access and dedicated processing.

Where Opus Clip doesn't replace the editing workflow: it doesn't touch the original episode. It only creates clips. You still need Descript or another tool for the full-episode edit before distributing the long-form version.

Pricing: Free (60 credits/month, watermark). Starter $15/month. Pro $29/month ($14.50/month annual). Business custom.

Riverside - Recording with Built-In AI Clips

Riverside captures the recording problem and part of the repurposing problem together. Each participant records locally at full quality and uploads separately - connection drops don't corrupt the audio because nothing is streaming audio across the connection during the session. Guests record at their hardware's native quality.

The AI layer in the Pro tier includes Magic Clips (automatic short clip generation from the recording), Magic Audio (one-click noise removal and enhancement), eye contact correction, filler word removal, and AI show notes. The AI Co-Creator handles the full repurposing workflow within Riverside's interface, which removes one tool from the stack if you're already recording there.

Pricing: Free (2 hours multi-track per month, 720p). Pro at $24/month annual (or $29/month monthly): 15 hours multi-track, 4K, unlimited transcription, AI agent and Co-Creator. Live at $34/month annual adds live streaming. Business custom pricing with unlimited hours.

The practical limit on the Free plan: 2 hours per month for multi-track covers a single episode. Weekly shows need Pro. Single-track recording (solo episodes without guests) is unlimited on all tiers.

Pricing: Free (2h multi-track). Pro $24/month annual. Live $34/month annual. Business custom.

Auphonic - Best for Audio Mastering at Volume

Auphonic handles the mastering and leveling problem: consistent loudness across an episode, balanced volume between two speakers who were at different distances from their mics, and platform compliance (LUFS standards for Spotify, Apple Podcasts). It takes near-finished audio and produces broadcast-quality output.

The Intelligent Leveler normalizes speaker levels automatically. AutoEQ handles frequency correction. The De-Esser removes harsh sibilance. Show notes and chapter markers generate from the transcript. Direct integration with most podcast hosting platforms (Libsyn, Buzzsprout, SoundCloud) means the processed file goes straight to the host without downloading.

Auphonic doesn't touch content - it won't help you cut a bad take or rearrange segments. Its role is the final processing pass before distribution.

Auphonic's Intelligent Leveler handles the mastering pass automatically - consistent loudness between speakers and platform compliance without manual audio engineering. Source: unsplash.com

Free tier: 2 hours per month (with a jingle watermark). Monthly plans: 9 hours for $13, 21 hours for $29, 45 hours for $59, 100 hours for $119. Annual billing saves 20%. One-time credit packs don't expire, useful for shows with variable output schedules.

For a weekly 45-minute show, the 9-hour plan ($13/month) covers 12 episodes - enough for a full quarter.

Pricing: Free (2h/month). Monthly from $13 (9 hours) to $119 (100 hours). Annual saves 20%.

Alitu - Best All-in-One for Beginners

Alitu is built for podcasters who don't want to research a stack. Record directly in Alitu or upload existing audio, and the automatic cleanup runs right away: noise removal, volume leveling, and basic enhancement. Drag-and-drop segments to reorder the episode, add royalty-free intro music from the library, and publish directly from the same interface. Podcast hosting is included up to 1,000 downloads per month.

The AI cleanup is lighter than Descript's Underlord or Auphonic's Intelligent Leveler - Alitu's strength is reducing friction, not maximizing audio quality. For a beginner publishing their first 20 episodes, the difference in audio quality is smaller than the difference in complexity. Alitu ships a working episode; a specialized stack ships a better episode that took 3x longer to configure.

Transcription covers 17 languages. Free hosting extends to 10,000 downloads for $10/month beyond the included 1,000. The Professional Editing add-on at $295/month assigns Alitu's team to edit episodes for you.

Pricing is a single flat rate: $32/month billed annually ($384/year) or $38/month monthly. A 7-day free trial requires no credit card.

Pricing: $32/month annual ($384/year). $38/month monthly. 7-day free trial, no credit card.

Comparison Table

Tool Best For Entry Paid AI Editing Features Repurposing Descript Workflow editing $16/month annual (Hobbyist) Underlord, Overdub, filler removal, show notes Social clips via Underlord Cleanvoice Filler word removal $11/month (10 hours) Multilingual filler/mouth sound removal No Opus Clip Social clip generation $15/month (Starter) ClipAnything, captions, reframing Yes - core feature Riverside Recording + repurposing $24/month annual (Pro) Magic Clips, AI Co-Creator, noise removal Yes - Magic Clips Auphonic Audio mastering $13/month (9 hours) Intelligent Leveler, AutoEQ, filler removal No Alitu All-in-one beginners $32/month annual Auto cleanup, transcription, publishing No

Which Tool Fits Which Use Case

Solo podcaster, no editing experience, wants to publish: Alitu at $32/month annual. One subscription handles recording, cleanup, editing, hosting, and distribution. The audio quality is below dedicated tools but the friction reduction is the point for the first 50 episodes.

Interview show that needs efficient editing: Descript Hobbyist at $16/month. Text-based editing cuts post-production time significantly for conversation-based formats. Add Cleanvoice at $11/month if filler word density is high - Descript's Underlord handles filler, but Cleanvoice's multilingual model handles non-native speakers better.

Building a repurposing workflow from podcast to social: Opus Clip Pro at $29/month pairs with whatever editing tool you already use. Record and edit the long-form episode, upload to Opus Clip, and distribute 8-12 clips per episode across platforms. If you're recording remote interviews with Riverside, use Magic Clips to skip Opus Clip completely at no additional cost.

High-volume show with 3+ episodes per week: Descript Creator ($24/month) for editing, Auphonic's 45-hour plan ($59/month) for consistent mastering. Cleanvoice's $30/month tier covers 30 hours of filler removal for any non-English content. Stack total: $113/month covering editing, mastering, and filler removal for any show format.

Show with non-English hosts or heavy accent variance: Cleanvoice as the primary filler word removal tool (better multilingual training than Descript's Underlord), then Auphonic for leveling after cleanup. Descript's Underlord still handles the workflow editing well regardless of language.

The cheapest complete stack for a weekly English-language solo show: Auphonic free tier (2 hours, enough for one episode) plus Adobe Podcast Enhance Speech free tier (1 hour/day cleanup) plus Descript Free (60 media minutes/month). That covers a 30-minute weekly show at $0 until you outgrow the free tier limits.

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