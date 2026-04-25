Best AI Tools for Therapists in 2026

Five AI tools tested for clinical documentation, session notes, treatment planning, and practice management - with verified pricing and honest tradeoffs for solo and group mental health practices.

Mental health professionals now spend roughly two hours on documentation for every hour of actual client contact. That ratio drives burnout, compresses caseloads, and degrades care quality. AI clinical documentation tools promise to cut that overhead - and the good ones actually deliver. But the market has exploded fast, pricing is inconsistent, and vendor claims about HIPAA compliance range from rigorous to hand-wavy. I tested five tools that therapists are actively using in 2026 and verified their pricing, note quality, and compliance posture directly.

TL;DR Mentalyc ($19.99-$119.99/mo) is the best pick for solo therapists needing broad note format coverage and session analytics without a full EHR switch

($19.99-$119.99/mo) is the best pick for solo therapists needing broad note format coverage and session analytics without a full EHR switch Blueprint (free EHR + $0.99-$1.49/session AI) is the best value for practices starting from scratch - it bundles scheduling, billing, and AI documentation for less than most standalone scribes

(free EHR + $0.99-$1.49/session AI) is the best value for practices starting from scratch - it bundles scheduling, billing, and AI documentation for less than most standalone scribes Upheal's per-session pricing ($1/session, capped at $69/mo) and DeepCura's flat $129/mo suit very different usage volumes - the math matters before you commit

The category breaks roughly into two types: standalone AI note-takers that layer on top of your existing EHR, and full practice management platforms with AI built in. Neither is universally better. If your clinic is already locked into a specific EHR, a standalone scribe is less friction. If you're building a new practice or tired of your current platform, an AI-native EHR can eliminate multiple subscriptions at once.

Every tool covered here provides a BAA (Business Associate Agreement), encrypts data in transit and at rest, and doesn't use session content to train AI models - those are baseline requirements for HIPAA compliance, not differentiators. Anything that doesn't meet all three isn't worth evaluating for clinical use.

Mentalyc - Best for Note Format Breadth

Mentalyc is built exclusively for mental health documentation. It doesn't try to be an EHR - it does one thing and does it well: turning session recordings, audio uploads, or typed summaries into structured clinical notes.

The note library covers SOAP, DAP, BIRP, PIE, GIRP, and more than 100 additional templates, including intake notes, discharge summaries, supervision notes, and group session formats. That breadth matters for practices that work across different payer requirements or supervision contexts. The platform also includes an "Alliance Genie" feature that tracks therapeutic relationship dynamics across sessions - flagging shifts in emotional tone and engagement - which has no real equivalent in other tools I reviewed.

Pricing (monthly billing):

Plan Monthly Notes/mo Key Features Mini $19.99 40 SOAP/DAP, session analytics Basic $39.99 100 Treatment planning, Alliance Genie (limited) Pro $69.99 160 Full Alliance Genie, supervision notes, CPT codes Super $119.99 330 Group notes, priority support Team $59.99/seat Unlimited Team management features

Annual billing drops prices by roughly 25%: Mini runs $14.99/mo, Pro runs $59.99/mo.

CPT code suggestions are included on Pro and above - a practical time-saver for practices handling their own billing. The free trial gives 14 days at Pro tier with 15 notes, no credit card required.

Honest limits: Mentalyc doesn't include scheduling, telehealth, or billing. It's a documentation layer, not a practice management system. If you need all of that, you're still paying for separate software. And 40 notes per month on Mini will run out fast for anyone seeing 15+ clients per week.

Documentation overhead is the primary driver of therapist burnout - AI scribes target exactly this bottleneck. Source: pexels.com

Upheal - Best AI-Native EHR for Solo Practices

Upheal is the only platform in this group that was built as an EHR from the start, not as a documentation bolt-on. Scheduling, telehealth, client portal, billing, practice forms, and AI notes are all included at $1 per completed session, capped at $69/month. For a solo therapist seeing 40-70 clients per month, that works out to between $40 and $69 - competitive against any standalone EHR plus a separate note-taker.

The AI note generation is fast: under 60 seconds post-session. Templates include SOAP, DAP, BIRP, and GIRP, with the option to build custom formats. The platform learns from your edits over time, which means note quality improves as you use it. That's a meaningful claim, and therapists I've seen review it confirm the adaptation is real within the first few weeks.

Two features stand out beyond basic documentation. First, Session Analytics: Upheal visualizes talk-to-listen ratios, sentiment shifts, and speaking cadence across sessions. This isn't just interesting - it surfaces moments where a therapist may be over-talking or where a client's tone changed, which can inform clinical judgment. Second, a 2026 addition called Compliance Checker audits notes against clinical standards before finalization, flagging missing risk assessments or gaps in medical necessity documentation. That last check is directly relevant for insurance claims and audits.

The AI Assistant handles scheduling and admin tasks through natural language - you can ask it to reschedule a client or send a consent form without navigating menus.

What to watch: Upheal's insurance billing features are still evolving as of April 2026 - direct insurance submission is on the roadmap. If your practice depends heavily on insurance billing today, verify current capabilities before switching.

Blueprint - Best Value for New Practices

Blueprint's pricing structure is genuinely different from the rest of this list. The core EHR - scheduling, telehealth, secure client records, intake and progress notes, treatment plans, forms, and billing tools - is free. You pay per AI session: $0.99/session for the Plus tier (automated notes, session prep, clinical suggestions) or $1.49/session for Pro (same plus direct AI Assistant chat for clinical questions and practice management).

For a therapist seeing 30 clients per month, that's $29.70/month at Plus or $44.70/month at Pro. That's lower than Mentalyc's Basic plan while including a full EHR that Mentalyc doesn't offer at any tier.

Blueprint is also the only platform in this group that completed a Series A funding round at $9M, suggesting it has runway to continue building. The platform is used by over 70,000 clinicians according to the company.

The free trial includes five Pro session credits - enough to assess note quality across a handful of real sessions, which is the right way to assess any of these tools.

Honest limits: Pay-per-session pricing can add up differently than monthly caps. A group practice with high session volume may find the $1.49/session Pro rate more expensive than a flat team subscription on Mentalyc or a capped plan on Upheal. Run the math for your specific session count before committing.

Berries - Best for Psychiatry and Psychiatric Nurse Practitioners

Berries targets mental health clinicians specifically, with particular depth for psychiatric nurse practitioners (PMHNPs) and psychiatrists who need medication management notes alongside therapy documentation. The AI was designed with mental health modalities in mind - it recognizes CBT, DBT, ACT, and other therapeutic approaches rather than adapting general medical documentation conventions.

At $79/month (annual billing), Berries covers unlimited sessions. Features include diagnosis suggestions, ICD-10 code recommendations, treatment plans, pre-session prep summaries (highlighting unresolved issues from the prior session), and multilingual documentation support. There's also a built-in AI chat assistant for clinical questions.

The "pre-session highlights" feature is worth noting for busy practices. Before each appointment, Berries surfaces follow-up points from the last session - a quick reminder of what was left unresolved or agreed upon. This kind of continuity support isn't common in the other tools reviewed here.

HIPAA compliance is solid: SOC 2 certified, BAA provided automatically at signup, no session recordings stored, PHI not used for model training.

Honest limits: Berries doesn't include an EHR, billing, or scheduling. At $79/month, it's priced comparably to Mentalyc Pro ($69.99/month) but without Mentalyc's note format breadth. The psychiatric-specific features justify it for PMHNPs and psychiatrists; for general therapists, Mentalyc's note template library is probably more useful.

DeepCura - Best for High-Volume Practices and Multi-Specialty Clinics

DeepCura targets higher-volume use cases: large group practices, multi-specialty clinics, and organizations that need bidirectional EHR write-back. At $129/month per provider (or $999/year), it's the most expensive option here - but it includes features the other platforms don't.

The standout capability is bidirectional EHR write-back: notes generated in DeepCura can be pushed directly into your existing EHR without copy-pasting. For practices already committed to a specific EHR, this is a meaningful workflow improvement. Upheal and Blueprint require you to use their native EHR; Mentalyc and Berries don't offer EHR write-back.

DeepCura also supports 50+ specialties beyond mental health - useful for clinics that combine behavioral health with primary care or other services. Note format support covers 100+ templates. A unique feature is model selection: providers can choose GPT, Claude, or Gemini as the underlying model for note generation, which matters for organizations with specific data residency or compliance preferences.

In-session documentation is where AI scribes save the most time - removing the need to reconstruct notes from memory after the fact. Source: pexels.com

Volume pricing kicks in at three or more providers: $116/month at 3-5 seats, $110/month at 6-10, $101/month at 11+. The annual plan at $999/seat is 35% cheaper than monthly.

Honest limits: For a solo therapist or small practice that doesn't need EHR write-back, $129/month is hard to justify against Blueprint or Mentalyc. DeepCura's value proposition is strongest at scale.

How They Compare

Tool Monthly Cost Notes EHR Included Telehealth Billing Best For Mentalyc $19.99-$119.99 40-330/mo No No No Solo therapists, note variety Upheal $1/session (cap $69) Unlimited Yes Yes Partial Solo EHR replacement Blueprint Free EHR + $0.99-$1.49/session Unlimited Yes Yes Yes New practices, value Berries $79 Unlimited No No No Psychiatry, PMHNPs DeepCura $129 Unlimited No (write-back) No No Group practices, EHR integration

Which One Should You Pick

For a solo therapist who already has an EHR they're keeping: Mentalyc Pro at $59.99/month (annual) gives the widest note format library and the Alliance Genie tracking, without requiring a platform switch.

For a solo therapist building a new practice from scratch: Blueprint Plus at $0.99/session bundles everything you need - EHR, telehealth, billing, and AI notes - at a lower monthly cost than most standalone scribes.

For a psychiatric nurse practitioner or psychiatrist: Berries at $79/month covers the psychiatric-specific workflows that general therapy tools handle poorly.

For a group practice with an existing EHR: DeepCura is the only option with real bidirectional write-back, which is worth the premium at scale.

For a therapist who wants to evaluate everything first: start with Upheal's 30-day trial or Blueprint's five free sessions. Both give enough real-world usage to make a real comparison.

The AI healthcare documentation space we covered in Best AI Healthcare Documentation Tools in 2026 is moving fast on the hospital side. The mental health-specific market is moving just as fast, with more differentiation on therapeutic modality support and session continuity features that general medical scribes don't address.

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