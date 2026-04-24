Best AI Tools for Financial Advisors in 2026

Detailed comparison of Jump, Holistiplan, Nitrogen, MoneyGuidePro, and Orion Denali AI - the tools reshaping how advisors handle meetings, tax planning, risk, and client reporting.

The financial advisory industry runs on two things that AI is now actively changing: client meetings and compliance paperwork. A typical advisor spends 40+ minutes after every client call writing notes, updating CRM records, and drafting follow-up emails. Tax returns that used to take hours to analyze now take under a minute. Risk tolerance questionnaires that created PDFs nobody read are being replaced by real-time, data-driven assessments.

TL;DR Jump is the strongest pick for meeting automation - advisors report 30-90 minutes saved per week, with native CRM sync to Redtail, Wealthbox, and Salesforce

Holistiplan is the undisputed leader in tax planning - 30,000+ subscribers, 38.92% market share, 60-second tax return analysis

Orion Denali AI is the one to watch for enterprise practices - full platform intelligence layer, but broad availability and public pricing still pending mid-2026

This roundup covers five tools serving RIAs, independent financial planners, and wealth management firms: Jump (AI operating system for advisory workflows), Holistiplan (tax planning), Nitrogen (formerly Riskalyze - risk assessment and proposals), MoneyGuidePro (financial planning software), and Orion Denali AI (enterprise advisor intelligence platform). These tools address different parts of an advisor's day, not a single category, so "best overall" depends on where your biggest time drain is.

For broader AI finance operations tools (corporate cards, spend management, procurement), see our best AI finance operations tools roundup.

Quick Comparison

Tool Category Pricing Best for Jump Meeting automation, CRM $100/advisor/month (Meet) Advisors losing time to post-meeting admin Holistiplan Tax planning $749-$11,049/year (Basic) Tax-focused planning practices Nitrogen Risk assessment, proposals $199-$450/month Risk-first proposal workflows MoneyGuidePro Financial planning software $2,000/advisor/year Goals-based retirement planning Orion Denali AI Enterprise advisor platform Custom (pending broad release) Enterprise RIAs on Orion stack

Jump

Jump positions itself as an AI operating system for advisory firms - the layer that sits between client meetings and the CRM, removing the administrative work that happens after every conversation.

The core workflow: an advisor connects Jump to their video conferencing (Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams) or phone system. Jump records, transcribes, and analyzes the meeting. After the call, it produces structured meeting notes, extracts action items, identifies client commitments, and drafts follow-up emails - all in advisor-ready format, not generic AI output.

Why it's not just another notetaker

Jump is fine-tuned on financial planning concepts and regulatory terminology. The difference shows in output quality: notes that reference Roth conversion discussions, beneficiary designation action items, and required minimum distribution timing land differently than notes from a general-purpose tool that doesn't know what a RMD is.

The CRM integration is deep. Jump syncs automatically with Redtail CRM (where it's embedded natively), Wealthbox, Salesforce Financial Services Cloud, Practifi, and AdvisorEngine. Meeting notes don't require copy-paste - they flow directly into the advisor's existing system.

Reported time savings: 30-90 minutes per week per advisor on meeting notes and CRM updates. One firm reported dropping from 40 minutes of post-meeting work to 3-4 minutes with Jump handling the first pass.

Pricing

Plan Price Includes Meet $100/advisor/month AI notetaking, CRM sync, pre-meeting prep, follow-up drafts Ramping $75/advisor/month Discounted rate for new advisors Grow Contact sales Expanded workflow automation Operate Contact sales Full firm operations features Enterprise Custom API access, SCIM/SAML, SSO, compliance dashboards

Annual billing available; monthly pricing adds a premium.

Where it falls short

Jump requires human review before notes go to the CRM. Advisors expecting fully autonomous note-taking without a review step will be disappointed - the tool flags this explicitly. The financial services focus that makes it accurate for advisor conversations also means it's useless outside that context.

Holistiplan

Holistiplan is the closest thing to a category standard in advisor technology. Five consecutive years as the top-ranked tax planning software, 30,000+ subscribers, 38.92% market share in its category, 9.1/10 satisfaction rating. The numbers are consistent enough to be meaningful.

The product does one thing: it takes uploaded tax returns and produces structured analysis in under 60 seconds. Upload a 100+ page return, and Holistiplan's OCR algorithm processes it in 45 seconds, identifying opportunities for Roth conversions, tax-efficient withdrawals, charitable giving strategies, and more. The output is a white-labeled client-ready report, not a spreadsheet an advisor has to format themselves.

What the 60-second claim actually means

Tax return analysis that used to require an advisor to read through a return line by line, identify planning opportunities, build scenarios, and write up a summary now starts with Holistiplan's automated extraction. The advisor still reviews and interprets - the tool doesn't replace tax expertise - but the time reduction is genuine.

Beyond tax: Holistiplan's Premium plan includes state tax analysis, and the platform added estate planning modules (currently on a waitlist) and insurance review for home, auto, and umbrella policies.

Pricing

Holistiplan charges per household, with pricing scaling based on the number of households served:

Plan 30 households 150 households 750 households Basic (annual) $749/year ~$3,500/year $11,049/year Premium (annual) $1,499/year ~$7,000/year $15,499/year

Monthly pricing is available at roughly $75-$150/month for the smallest tier, scaling up. A 7-day free trial is included. Discounts apply for members of NAPFA, ACP, and Garrett Planning Network.

The pricing increase in recent restructuring (which nearly doubled costs for some users) is the main complaint in user reviews. Teams at the Premium tier report that state tax analysis alone justifies the upgrade for clients with multi-state income.

Nitrogen (formerly Riskalyze)

Riskalyze became Nitrogen in 2023, adding financial planning, investment research, and meeting center capabilities to its original risk tolerance product. The rebrand reflects the company's effort to move from a point solution to an advisor workflow platform.

The Risk Center remains the core product. Advisors run clients through a risk questionnaire that creates a "Risk Number" - a proprietary scoring system from 1-99 that quantifies a client's tolerance for portfolio volatility. The score is used to build proposals, align portfolios, and document suitability for compliance purposes.

In July 2024, Nitrogen launched three integrated products simultaneously: the Research Center for investment analysis, the Meeting Center for client presentation tools, and expanded the Income Center for retirement income planning.

What the Risk Number actually does

The Risk Number serves a dual purpose: it's a communication tool for clients (showing how their portfolio risk compares to their tolerance) and a compliance document for advisors (showing suitability). The latter is increasingly important as regulatory expectations around documentation tighten.

The AI-assisted elements are in proposal generation and portfolio analysis within the Research Center - screening securities, creating risk-aligned model portfolios, and flagging positions that exceed a client's stated Risk Number.

Pricing

Nitrogen uses modular pricing based on individual product centers:

Product Price Risk Center $199/month Research Center $149/month Tax Center $99/month Meeting Center (add-on) $99/month Income Center (add-on) $99/month Nitrogen Elite (Risk + Research + Income) $395/month Nitrogen Complete (all centers) $450/month

All pricing is on annual terms. Enterprise pricing available for firms.

Where it falls short

Nitrogen's Risk Number methodology is proprietary, and that's both its strength (consistent, auditable) and its limitation (psychometric researchers have raised questions about the risk tolerance questionnaire's validity compared to alternatives). For practices that need to document risk tolerance in a regulator-friendly format, it works. For practices that want more nuanced behavioral finance assessments, it's worth comparing Orion's tools.

MoneyGuidePro

MoneyGuidePro is the most widely used financial planning software in the US market. Owned by Envestnet since 2019, it holds roughly 22.79% market share in the planning software category. Its core strength is goals-based planning for retirement - the visual Monte Carlo simulations and "what-if" scenario tools are the features advisors cite most when explaining why they use it.

Goals-based planning tools allow advisors to show clients the real impact of different retirement timing, savings rate, and investment decisions. Source: unsplash.com

The PlayZone feature lets clients interactively adjust variables - retirement age, spending rate, investment returns - and see the probability-adjusted outcome change in real time. This kind of interactive presentation is what separates modern planning software from static PDF reports.

The Envestnet effect

The market share figure comes with a caveat: development velocity has slowed since the Envestnet acquisition, and survey data show advanced users migrating to newer platforms like RightCapital and eMoney. MoneyGuidePro is the safe choice for an established practice that doesn't want to retrain advisors - it's not the innovative choice for a firm building a tech-forward brand.

The AI features in MoneyGuidePro are primarily in data aggregation and plan generation speed. The platform integrates with FP Alpha for AI-driven tax and estate analysis, which partially addresses the gap left by its slower native AI development.

Pricing

MoneyGuide offers three advisor tiers (all annual):

Plan Annual Monthly MoneyGuide (core) $2,000/advisor $175/advisor Wealth Studios $2,500/advisor $216.67/advisor Platform (all tools) $3,000/advisor $258.33/advisor

Add-ons billed separately: MyBlocks $600/year, account aggregation via Yodlee or MX $400/year, Morningstar Risk Profiler $739/year.

Orion Denali AI

Orion is a large advisor technology platform - portfolio management, financial planning, CRM, reporting, and compliance in one ecosystem. Denali AI is its intelligence layer, announced at Orion's Ascent 2024 conference and moved to enterprise availability in February 2026.

The key distinction from the other tools in this roundup: Denali AI isn't a standalone product. It's an AI layer that operates across Orion's full platform, pulling from portfolio management data, financial plans, CRM records, and reporting simultaneously. An advisor can ask "which clients have more than 15% in tech sector exposure and haven't had a meeting in 90 days?" and get an answer in plain English rather than running a multi-system query.

Two new AI Assistants launched with the enterprise version:

Report Assistant - Creates client-ready report drafts using the firm's existing templates and approved components. Reduces the time an advisor spends assembling quarterly performance reports.

Query Studio - Lets operations teams ask questions in plain English to extract complex data, then filter, visualize, or export. Eliminates back-and-forth between advisors and back-office staff who currently have to run manual queries.

Pricing and availability

Orion confirmed that Denali AI will use a flat monthly subscription model. Specific pricing isn't yet published - the company has said it'll be released when the platform reaches broader availability later in 2026. Enterprise clients can contact Orion for early access pricing.

The caveat here is real: Orion Denali AI is the most powerful tool in this roundup by design scope, and also the least accessible. Advisors not already on the Orion stack can't easily adopt it, and the pricing opacity makes budget planning difficult. Watch for the pricing announcement before committing to an evaluation timeline.

How to Pick

The practical decision is about where your practice loses the most time:

If post-meeting admin is your biggest drain, Jump is the clear answer. The time savings are verifiable, the CRM integration is deep, and $100/month pays for itself if it saves an advisor 45+ minutes per week.

If tax planning is where you add value, Holistiplan is the market standard for a reason. The pricing increase is real, but the 60-second tax return analysis is accurate, and the white-labeled reports are client-ready. Start with the Basic plan and upgrade to Premium when state tax analysis becomes relevant to your client base.

If risk documentation and proposals are your workflow bottleneck, Nitrogen's Risk Center and Research Center combination at $350/month gives you risk tolerance documentation, investment research, and proposal generation in one system.

If you need complete retirement planning software, MoneyGuidePro is the safe choice for practices that prioritize stability and advisor familiarity over cutting-edge AI features. The Monte Carlo simulation quality is strong; the AI innovation isn't.

If you're an enterprise RIA on the Orion stack, Denali AI is worth tracking closely. The Report Assistant and Query Studio features address real operational pain points. Wait for public pricing before committing resources to an evaluation.

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