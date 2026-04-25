Best AI RevOps Tools in 2026 - 6 Platforms Compared

Clari, Gong, HubSpot Breeze, Outreach, 6sense, and Forecastio compared on pricing, AI features, and which RevOps problems each actually solves in 2026.

Revenue operations has a tooling problem. Every vendor now claims to be an "AI RevOps platform," but underneath that label you'll find everything from standalone forecasting tools to full GTM suites to intent-data networks. Choosing the wrong one wastes budget and, worse, creates another data silo that RevOps was supposed to remove in the first place.

TL;DR Gong is the best pick for teams that need conversation intelligence plus deal coaching - $1,440-$1,600/user/year but earns it through signal volume

is the best pick for teams that need conversation intelligence plus deal coaching - $1,440-$1,600/user/year but earns it through signal volume Forecastio is the best budget option for HubSpot teams - $249/month flat for AI forecasting without enterprise contracts

is the best budget option for HubSpot teams - $249/month flat for AI forecasting without enterprise contracts Clari and Gong solve different problems (pipeline visibility vs. conversation signals), which is why 40% of Gong customers also run Clari - and why the combined bill is brutal

This comparison covers six tools across the core RevOps stack: revenue forecasting, conversation intelligence, sales engagement, intent data, and data enrichment. I checked each vendor's published pricing (or third-party market data where pricing is hidden), verified feature claims against documentation and recent product releases, and drew on Vendr marketplace data for realistic cost ranges. No tool paid for placement.

RevOps is the operational layer connecting marketing, sales, and customer success to a single revenue number. A RevOps tool earns its place if it does at least one of these things well:

Forecast accuracy - predicting the quarter without requiring every rep to manually update their CRM

- predicting the quarter without requiring every rep to manually update their CRM Pipeline visibility - surfacing deal risks before they become missed quarters

- surfacing deal risks before they become missed quarters Conversation intelligence - extracting signals from calls and emails that CRM fields never capture

- extracting signals from calls and emails that CRM fields never capture Sales engagement - managing outbound sequences and measuring what actually converts

- managing outbound sequences and measuring what actually converts Intent data - identifying accounts that are actively researching before they contact you

No single tool does all five well. The best RevOps stacks pick tools that cover each layer without duplicating work.

1. Gong - Best for Conversation Intelligence and Deal Coaching

Gong started as a call recording platform and evolved into what it now calls a "Revenue AI OS." The core product captures every customer interaction - calls, emails, meetings - and runs AI analysis across more than 300 signals to flag deal risks, surface coaching opportunities, and generate account briefs.

The February 2026 Mission Andromeda launch added Gong Enable (AI-powered revenue enablement) plus unified account management and a new meeting prep agent that auto-produces call briefs with recommended talking points. The AI Deal Reviewer agent now suggests CRM field updates automatically, which cuts one of the biggest sources of dirty pipeline data.

What works: Gong's conversation signal depth is unmatched. Teams producing high call volume see real return in coaching consistency and deal risk detection. The 300+ signals model catches things like competitor mentions, objection frequency, and pricing conversation timing - signals that reps rarely document in CRM fields.

What doesn't: Gong is expensive and complex to administer. The daily users are reps and sales managers, not RevOps analysts. Forecast accuracy is a secondary feature rather than the core product.

Pipeline review dashboards are a common need across RevOps teams - the right tool depends on whether your primary pain is forecast accuracy or conversation quality. Source: pexels.com

Pricing: Gong doesn't publish rates publicly. Third-party data from Vendr and Oliv shows $1,440-$1,600/user/year for the core Foundations plan (up to 49 users), plus a mandatory platform fee of $5,000-$50,000/year depending on team size. Bundled plans including Engage and Forecast run $2,880-$3,000/user/year. Effective per-user cost rose 25-56% between 2023 and 2026 after Gong restructured its pricing tiers.

2. Clari - Best for Forecast Accuracy and Pipeline Inspection

Clari approaches RevOps from the opposite direction. Where Gong surfaces signal from individual conversations, Clari aggregates CRM data into a forecasting engine built for quarterly commits and board-level pipeline visibility. The primary users aren't sales reps - they're RevOps analysts and CROs reviewing pipeline across segments, geographies, and product lines.

Clari's core feature is automated forecast rollup: from rep to manager to VP to CRO, without manual spreadsheet updates. The AI flags deal risks based on activity patterns, CRM field changes, and time-in-stage signals. RevOps teams get self-service dashboards for pipeline inspection rather than building BI queries against CRM exports.

The platform has three main modules. Clari Core handles forecasting and pipeline. Clari Copilot is a conversation intelligence add-on that competes directly with Gong. Groove by Clari covers sales engagement (email sequences, cadences). Most teams buy Core; fewer buy all three.

What works: If forecast accuracy is your persistent pain - missed quarters, awkward board meetings, reps sandbagging - Clari solves this better than any other tool in this comparison. It's built for organizations where a CRO needs a defensible number, not just a pipeline report.

What doesn't: Clari's value ceiling is lower than the price suggests for teams under 30 reps. Implementation runs 8-16 weeks and requires dedicated RevOps ownership. The per-module pricing structure means the total cost escalates quickly if you want the full stack.

Pricing: Clari doesn't publish pricing. Verified estimates from RevOps community sources: Core is roughly $100-$125/user/month, Copilot adds $60-$110/user/month, Groove adds $50-$150/user/month. Professional services for implementation add $15,000-$75,000. The full Clari stack for a 50-rep team typically runs $200-$310/user/month all-in.

3. HubSpot Sales Hub with Breeze AI - Best for Mid-Market All-in-One

HubSpot isn't a specialist RevOps tool, but for mid-market teams that want a single system covering CRM, sales engagement, and forecasting without building a multi-vendor stack, it's the most practical option.

The Breeze AI layer added to Sales Hub in 2025-2026 includes five AI agents. The Prospecting Agent researches target accounts inside the CRM before calls - cutting 20-30 minutes of manual prep down to a few clicks according to HubSpot's own documentation. The Data Agent answers natural language questions about CRM data, like "which enterprise deals stalled more than 30 days?" The Customer Agent handles inbound service queries. Company Research Agent and Customer Health Agent are in beta.

Breeze credits (used for enrichment, AI agents, and intent signals) are bundled by tier: ~500/month on Starter and ~3,000/month on Professional. High-volume users will hit limits.

What works: For teams already on HubSpot CRM, Breeze AI eliminates the need for separate tools covering forecasting, prospecting research, and basic engagement automation. Up to 300 workflow automations on Professional is genuinely powerful. The AI Writing tools embedded across reduce time-on-task for reps.

What doesn't: HubSpot's forecast accuracy doesn't match Clari's at enterprise scale, and conversation intelligence is not a native capability at the level Gong provides. Enterprise teams needing board-level forecast precision or deep call analysis will outgrow it.

Pricing: Sales Hub Professional starts at $90/seat/month (billed annually), with mandatory onboarding fees of $1,500 for Professional and $3,500 for Enterprise. Enterprise is $150/seat/month. A 20-seat Professional team pays roughly $21,600/year in licensing alone before services. Compared to the Gong/Clari combined stack, this is substantially cheaper for teams that don't need specialist-depth features.

This platform was also covered in detail in our Best AI CRM Tools 2026 comparison, where HubSpot's AI capabilities were tested against Salesforce Einstein and Attio.

4. Outreach - Best for Sales Engagement with AI Forecasting Built In

Outreach rebranded itself as an "AI Revenue Workflow Platform" and has steadily expanded from email sequencing into deal management, conversation intelligence, and forecasting. The February 2026 product release added a Meeting Prep Agent (beta) that auto-generates call briefs, a Research Agent with scheduled account insight refreshes, and Outreach Knowledge - a system that brings internal product docs and technical sheets directly into rep workflows.

The Amplify AI agents layer ties these together: agents that surface best-fit prospects, automate research, recommend next best actions, and flag coaching opportunities from call analysis. This is a meaningful step beyond pure sequencing.

What works: Outreach is the logical choice for teams that need sophisticated multi-channel outbound sequences plus deal management in one tool. The AI coaching layer (Kaia) now integrates well with the deal management side, so signal from calls flows into deal risk flags. For teams not running Gong, Outreach's conversation intelligence is good enough.

What doesn't: Forecasting in Outreach is solid but not Clari-level. If your CRO needs a single number she can defend in a board meeting, Outreach Forecast is a secondary use case compared to its core engagement capabilities.

Pricing: Outreach doesn't publish pricing. Vendr data shows a 50-user Engage deployment at around $72,000/year ($120/user/month) at list price, with negotiated rates typically landing at $65,000-$85,000 at renewal. Custom quotes required; annual commitment paid upfront.

Revenue forecasting accuracy is the core problem Clari and Outreach target from different angles - pipeline visibility vs. engagement signal. Source: unsplash.com

5. 6sense - Best for Intent Data and ABM Prioritization

6sense occupies a specific layer of the RevOps stack: identifying accounts that are actively researching your solution before they reach out. The Signalverse captures intent signals across the web, matches them to target accounts, and scores buying stage readiness using AI models.

This isn't a general RevOps tool. It's a demand generation and pipeline creation layer that sits upstream of Gong, Clari, and Outreach. Marketing teams use it to identify who to advertise to; SDR teams use it to focus on cold outreach; RevOps uses it to model pipeline build versus inbound demand.

The Intelligent Workflows Engine turns AI signals into automated omnichannel plays across ads, email, web, and sales touchpoints. Sales Copilot delivers account and contact context directly inside CRM and sales engagement tools.

What works: If your go-to-market relies heavily on account-based marketing and you have the budget and team to operationalize intent signals, 6sense is the strongest option in this category. It's the only tool in this comparison that operates before a prospect has raised their hand.

What doesn't: 6sense is expensive, complex to configure, and doesn't deliver value without a RevOps or marketing ops team to build the workflows. The contract structure (12-24 months, no published pricing) adds procurement friction.

Pricing: 6sense doesn't publish pricing. Vendr median buyer pays $55,211/year. Warmly.ai analysis puts actual costs at $40,000-$200,000+ depending on modules and add-ons. Typical enterprise contracts run $60,000-$100,000/year for base access. Most mid-market teams can't justify the spend without a large ABM motion.

See our Best AI Lead Generation Tools 2026 piece for how 6sense compares against Apollo.io and Clay in the prospecting context.

6. Forecastio - Best Budget Option for HubSpot Teams

Forecastio is the most focused tool in this comparison: a standalone AI forecasting layer that connects directly to HubSpot and delivers machine learning-based predictions without requiring an enterprise contract.

The AI uses custom ML models, time-series forecasting, and weighted pipeline probabilities calibrated to each company's historical deal patterns. The platform targets 85-93% forecast accuracy. The Pipeline Intelligence plan adds bottleneck detection, slippage tracking, and deal velocity analysis on top of the base forecasting layer.

For HubSpot teams that have outgrown native HubSpot forecasting but can't justify Clari pricing, this is the practical middle ground. Setup is described as near-instant in user reviews - a few clicks rather than a multi-month implementation.

What works: Transparent published pricing, fast setup, purpose-built for the HubSpot ecosystem, and ML-based forecast accuracy that beats native CRM forecasting. The deal signals and risk flagging features are comparable to what you'd get from Clari Core at a fraction of the cost.

What doesn't: Forecastio doesn't cover conversation intelligence, sales engagement, or intent data. It does one thing. Teams needing a broader RevOps platform will hit its limits quickly.

Pricing: Sales Forecasting plan is $249/month (billed annually), includes 2 seats, additional seats at $49/month. Forecasting and Pipeline Intelligence plan is $369/month (billed annually), includes 2 seats, additional seats at $69/month. One of the very few tools in this space with fully published pricing.

Head-to-Head Comparison

Tool Primary Use Case Starting Price Best For Gong Conversation intelligence + deal coaching ~$1,440/user/year Teams with high call volume needing coaching Clari Forecast accuracy + pipeline visibility ~$100-125/user/month Orgs needing board-level forecast precision HubSpot Sales Hub All-in-one CRM + AI engagement $90/seat/month Mid-market teams avoiding multi-vendor stack Outreach Sales engagement + AI deal management ~$120/user/month Teams wanting sequences + conversation intel 6sense Intent data + ABM prioritization ~$55K+/year Enterprise ABM with large marketing budget Forecastio HubSpot AI forecasting $249/month flat HubSpot teams outgrowing native forecasting

How to Pick

Under 30 reps, HubSpot shop: Forecastio for forecasting accuracy, HubSpot Breeze for everything else. Total cost is a fraction of enterprise alternatives.

30-100 reps, Salesforce shop: Outreach or Gong depending on whether your biggest pain is outbound execution or deal risk visibility. Add Clari when forecast accuracy becomes a board-level problem.

100+ reps, large ABM motion: The full stack - Gong for conversation intelligence, Clari for forecasting, 6sense for intent signals - makes sense at this scale. Budget $350-500/user/month for the combined stack.

One thing worth being skeptical about: every tool in this comparison now claims to be an "AI platform." Gong added forecasting. Clari added conversation intelligence. Outreach added both. In practice, specialists still beat generalists on their core use cases. Gong's conversation AI is better than Clari Copilot. Clari's forecast engine is better than Outreach Forecast. For teams with budget constraints, pick one specialist that matches your primary pain rather than buying a generalist that's mediocre across the board.

Our Best AI Sales Automation Tools 2026 comparison covers the outbound execution layer in more detail - relevant for teams evaluating Outreach against lighter tools like Instantly or Lemlist.

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