Best AI Prompt Management Tools 2026

A data-driven comparison of the top prompt versioning, A/B testing, and deployment platforms for AI teams in 2026.

Prompt management is one of those problems that looks trivial until you have fifty prompts scattered across three codebases, a product manager who wants to tweak wording without filing a ticket, and a regression that nobody caught because the last deploy silently changed the system prompt. At that point, "just store it in a .txt file" stops working.

TL;DR Langfuse is the best self-hostable OSS option for teams that want full control over data and a tight eval/tracing loop.

is the best self-hostable OSS option for teams that want full control over data and a tight eval/tracing loop. Braintrust wins for teams that treat evals as first-class citizens - versioning and quality measurement are tightly coupled.

wins for teams that treat evals as first-class citizens - versioning and quality measurement are tightly coupled. PromptLayer is the lowest-friction entry point for non-technical teams; the proxy architecture means zero SDK changes.

is the lowest-friction entry point for non-technical teams; the proxy architecture means zero SDK changes. Humanloop is gone - picked up by Anthropic in July 2025 and shut down September 8, 2025. Teams still on it need to migrate now.

- picked up by Anthropic in July 2025 and shut down September 8, 2025. Teams still on it need to migrate now. The field is splitting between "prompt registry as a feature" (Portkey, Helicone, LangSmith) and "prompt lifecycle as the whole product" (Braintrust, Agenta, Vellum).

How We Picked These

Versioning robustness was the first criterion - specifically whether a rollback actually works in production conditions, not just in a demo with a two-version history. We tested each tool's versioning model by making breaking prompt changes and verifying that older versions could be restored cleanly without side effects to linked traces or evaluation datasets. Runtime prompt fetching latency mattered too: a tool that adds 200ms overhead per LLM call to serve the current prompt version is making a real tradeoff.

A/B testing depth was evaluated by checking whether the tool supports traffic splitting at the request level, not just environment labels. True A/B testing for prompts requires per-request randomization with statistical tracking - most tools that claim A/B support are actually offering manual environment switching, which is a different thing.

Collaboration model was assessed practically: can a non-engineer edit a prompt and push it to staging without filing a ticket? Tools that require Python SDK access for every change effectively lock out the domain experts who often know more about the task than the engineers. We noted this gap explicitly.

We excluded tools acquired and shut down before publication (Humanloop), tools with no public pricing and a mandatory sales process, and generic LLM observability platforms where prompt versioning is a table-stakes checkbox rather than a core capability. Pricing and feature availability verified against official documentation in April 2026.

This comparison covers versioning depth, A/B testing, cross-model execution, collaboration features, API serving patterns, and pricing. It's focused on the DevOps angle - prompt versioning, rollback, deployment workflows - rather than raw LLM evaluation (covered in the best LLM eval tools guide) or production tracing (covered in the best LLM observability tools guide).

Hardcoded prompts fail in production for predictable reasons: no audit trail, no rollback, no way to A/B test wording changes, and no collaboration path for domain experts who understand the task but don't write Python. Prompt management platforms address some or all of these gaps.

The capability spread is wide. Some tools are essentially version-controlled prompt registries with an API - fetch the current production prompt at runtime, swap it without a deploy. Others bundle evals, tracing, approval workflows, and dataset management into a full prompt lifecycle platform. The right choice depends on where you are in that spectrum.

Cross-functional prompt review sessions - where engineering and product meet - are the primary use case these platforms are built to support. Source: pexels.com

Feature Comparison Table

Tool Self-Host OSS Versioning A/B Testing Cross-Model Non-Dev UI Eval Integration Free Tier Langfuse Yes Yes (MIT) Yes Manual Yes Yes Yes 50K units/mo Braintrust Hybrid No Yes Yes Yes Yes Native 1 GB data PromptLayer Paid No Yes Yes Yes Yes Basic 2,500 req/mo Agenta Yes Yes (MIT) Yes Yes 50+ models Yes Yes Hosted free LangSmith No No Yes No Yes Limited Tracing only 5K traces/mo Portkey Yes (OSS gateway) Partial Yes No 1,600+ models Limited No 10K logs/mo Vellum No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes 50 execs/day Helicone Yes Yes Basic No Yes Limited No Free OSS Pezzo Yes Yes (Apache 2.0) Yes No Yes Limited No Self-host

Platform-by-Platform Breakdown

Langfuse

Langfuse is the strongest OSS option in the space, with MIT-licensed self-hosting and a managed cloud. The prompt management layer sits on top of its tracing infrastructure, so every prompt version is automatically linked to the execution traces it produced. That linkage is what makes debugging in production tractable - you can trace a bad output back to the exact prompt config that generated it.

Versioning works through labels: production , staging , dev , or custom environment names. Teams fetch the current labeled version at runtime via SDK or REST API, so swapping prompts doesn't require a deploy. The UI allows non-technical users to edit prompt text and publish changes independently of the engineering cycle.

Pricing: Free hobby tier includes 50,000 units/month (a unit is a trace, observation, or score). Core plan is $29/month with 100K units included. Pro is $199/month with 3-year data retention and SOC2/ISO27001 compliance. Enterprise starts at $2,499/month with audit logs, SCIM, and custom rate limits. Overage on all paid plans is $8 per additional 100K units, scaling down to $6/100K at 50M+ units.

Best for: Teams that want zero vendor lock-in, European data residency, or a tight prompt-to-trace debugging loop.

Braintrust

Braintrust is built around the premise that prompt versioning without quality measurement is incomplete. Every change you make to a prompt runs against your eval datasets before it ships, and once deployed, live traffic scores feed back into the same system. The prompt playground allows side-by-side model comparisons with immediate output previews.

The free Starter tier gives you 1 GB of processed data and 10K scores per month with unlimited users, which is truly useful for small teams. Pro is $249/month. Enterprise is custom, with RBAC, SAML SSO, and on-prem deployment options.

One honest limitation: Braintrust's Loop agent (their autonomous eval-and-iterate feature) is powerful but can burn through your score quota fast during active development. Budget accordingly.

Best for: Engineering teams that run systematic evals and want the prompt registry and eval framework in the same tool.

PromptLayer

PromptLayer's core architecture is a proxy layer that sits between your application and the LLM provider. You add roughly three lines to an existing OpenAI or Anthropic call and immediately get versioning, request logging, and the visual workspace - no other SDK changes required. That's a real advantage for teams migrating from hardcoded prompts.

The Prompt Registry centralizes all prompts with versioning, visual diffs, and dev/prod deployment labels. The replay feature is underrated: you open any logged request in the playground and rerun it with modifications, which is the fastest way to reproduce a production issue.

Pricing: Free at $0/month (2,500 requests, 5 users). Pro is $49/month with unlimited playgrounds and $0.003/transaction overage. Team is $500/month with 25 users and 100K+ requests. Enterprise is custom with HIPAA, RBAC, and self-host options.

Best for: Teams where product managers or prompt designers need direct editing access with minimal engineering setup.

Agenta

Agenta is the OSS tool with the widest spread between technical and non-technical users. The playground uses Jinja templating and supports comparison mode across more than 50 models simultaneously. Crucially, it handles complex configuration schemas beyond simple text prompts - chains, few-shot examples, and parameter sets - which matters for teams building more sophisticated pipelines.

The MIT-licensed self-hosted version covers versioning with branching, environments, commit history, and prompt snippets. Enterprise features (SSO, RBAC, audit trails) are behind a commercial license. Cloud is hosted on EU and US instances and is SOC2 compliant.

After Humanloop's shutdown, Agenta explicitly positioned as a migration target - the Agenta team (including a founder's public comment on Hacker News) offered hands-on migration support to Humanloop customers.

Best for: Teams building complex LLM applications that need OSS licensing and strong non-technical collaboration tools.

LangSmith

LangSmith's Prompt Hub stores versioned prompts with Git-style commit hashes, tagging, and a playground for side-by-side comparison. It works well if you're already deep in the LangChain/LangGraph stack - the integration is native and the prompt management layer requires almost no additional setup.

The gaps are real though. There's no prompt branching, no approval workflow, and no built-in A/B testing beyond manually comparing playground runs. The free tier is limited to 5,000 traces/month with 14-day retention. Plus is $39/seat/month with 10K traces and $2.50/1K overage.

For teams outside the LangChain ecosystem, LangSmith's prompt management is fairly thin compared to dedicated tools. It's more accurate to call it "observability platform with a prompt hub" than a prompt management tool.

Best for: Teams already using LangChain who want prompt versioning without adding another tool to the stack.

Portkey

Portkey is primarily an AI gateway - it routes traffic across 1,600+ models, handles retries, caching, and rate limiting - but its prompt management layer is a genuine addition rather than a checkbox feature. The Production plan ($49/month) includes unlimited prompt templates, role-based access, and the gateway's semantic caching, which means frequently-used prompt variants can serve cached responses.

The self-hosted OSS gateway is free and includes the basic prompt template support. The Developer (free) plan caps at 3 prompt templates, which is too low for most real projects. At $49/month, the Production plan's unlimited templates become the practical entry point.

Where Portkey falls short on prompt management: there's no A/B testing, no visual diff between versions, and the collaboration tools are minimal. It's best understood as a gateway-first platform with prompt management as a secondary capability.

Best for: Teams that need multi-provider routing and cost management as the primary use case, with prompt templating as a convenience layer.

Vellum

Vellum leans hardest into visual workflow building. The prompt playground allows multi-model side-by-side comparison with eval integration against test cases, and you can deploy changes without adjusting code. Vellum also handles multi-step workflows visually, which is useful for teams building more complex agent pipelines.

Pricing is prepaid credit-based for the playground execution components, with a free tier capping at 50 prompt executions and 25 workflow executions per day. Paid plans start at $25/month. Enterprise pricing is custom and undisclosed.

The limitation worth noting: Vellum is not open source and there's no self-hosting option. For teams with strict data residency requirements, that's a deal-breaker before you even evaluate the features.

Best for: Product teams that need visual workflow building with prompt management and can accept a fully-managed SaaS model.

Helicone

Helicone is a LLM observability platform (covered in more depth in the LLM observability tools roundup) that has added prompt versioning as part of its feature set. The integration model mirrors PromptLayer: proxy-based, minimal code change. Prompt versioning via production data is the primary management story - you're iterating on what you observe in traffic, not managing prompts as standalone artifacts.

For teams that need prompt management as a secondary capability alongside observability, the free OSS self-hosted tier is a reasonable option. For teams where prompt versioning is the primary need, Helicone doesn't go deep enough.

Pezzo

Pezzo is an Apache 2.0-licensed OSS platform with 3,200+ GitHub stars and active development (last commit April 18, 2026). It's developer-first and cloud-native, built on PostgreSQL, ClickHouse, Redis, and Supertokens. The version management and instant delivery system is solid, and the self-host path is clean.

The gaps: no built-in A/B testing, limited non-technical user interface, and a smaller ecosystem than Langfuse or Agenta. It's a reasonable choice for teams that want Apache 2.0 licensing specifically (more permissive than MIT for commercial use) and are comfortable with a leaner tool.

The Humanloop Situation

Humanloop was one of the earliest and most polished prompt management platforms. It was bought by Anthropic in July 2025 and shut down completely on September 8, 2025. If you're reading this because you're still on Humanloop, your data is gone. The migration path Anthropic offered led to Weights & Biases, PromptLayer, and Agenta - all of which published migration guides.

The acquisition was strategically interesting. Anthropic built Humanloop's core team into what will presumably influence the Anthropic Console's prompt management capabilities. The Anthropic Prompt Console / workbench is available inside the Anthropic Console but isn't a standalone platform for serving prompts dynamically - it's a development and testing environment.

Version comparison at the code level - viewing exact diffs between prompt iterations - is the feature most teams discover they need after their first production regression. Source: pexels.com

A/B Testing and Multi-Model Execution

A/B testing prompts in production is where the field is still thin. Most tools support manual comparison in a playground, but few automate traffic splitting in a production API call. Braintrust's approach is closest to automated quality-gated rollout: you run an eval on a new prompt version, and if it clears the threshold, you promote it to production.

For cross-model execution - running the same prompt against GPT-4o, Claude Sonnet, and Gemini Flash simultaneously - Agenta's 50+ model support and Portkey's 1,600+ model gateway are the strongest options. LangSmith and Langfuse support multiple providers but don't have a native multi-model comparison workflow in the way Agenta and Vellum do.

If you need this capability and you're working with AI agent frameworks, the multi-model routing story matters for choosing prompts that work across providers rather than being tuned for a single model's quirks.

Self-Host vs SaaS Decision Framework

The self-host question comes down to three factors: data residency requirements, cost at scale, and engineering overhead.

Langfuse and Agenta are the strongest self-hosted OSS options. Both have Docker-based deployment, active communities, and complete feature parity between cloud and self-hosted versions (with the enterprise exception for SSO/RBAC). Pezzo is viable for smaller teams on Apache 2.0.

For SaaS, the pricing at scale can surprise you. Langfuse's $8/100K unit overage adds up fast in high-volume applications. Braintrust's $3/GB overage on Pro is more predictable. PromptLayer's $0.003/transaction on the Pro plan is easy to model.

If you're assessing build vs buy, the engineering cost of building a minimal prompt registry (versioned storage, API serving, basic UI) is truly low. The cost of building A/B testing, eval integration, and the collaboration layer is where off-the-shelf tools justify their price.

Best for X - Decision Matrix

Use case Best pick Runner-up OSS + self-host Langfuse Agenta Eval-first workflow Braintrust Agenta Non-technical editors PromptLayer Vellum LangChain stack LangSmith Langfuse Multi-model routing Portkey Agenta Visual workflows Vellum Agenta Apache 2.0 licensing Pezzo - Budget / free tier Langfuse (self-host) Agenta (cloud) Observability-first Helicone Langfuse

Sources