Best AI Note-Taking Tools in 2026 - 5 Compared

Five AI note-taking tools compared on features, pricing, and workflow fit - from meeting recorders to personal knowledge management and local-first vaults.

AI has reshaped note-taking in three distinct directions: automated meeting capture, intelligent personal knowledge management, and AI layers built into existing workspaces. Each direction solves a different problem. Picking the wrong tool means paying for capability you won't use while missing the feature you actually need.

TL;DR Granola ($14/month Business) is the best meeting notes tool - no bot joins your calls, captures system audio directly, and works across every platform

Obsidian with AI plugins is the best choice for private, local-first note-taking - the core app is free, data stays on your machine, and the plugin ecosystem covers everything from semantic search to writing assistance

Notion AI requires the $20/user/month Business plan but gives the most complete workspace intelligence - AI that understands your databases, linked pages, and connected apps

The five tools covered here - Granola, Notion AI, Mem.ai, Rewind AI, and Obsidian with AI plugins - span the full range: from specialized meeting capture to ambient passive recording to structured workspace AI. One of them (Rewind AI) was bought by Meta in December 2025 and the product is no longer available to new users, which matters if you're reading older recommendations.

Pricing overview

Tool Free tier Paid starts at Best for Granola Unlimited meetings, 14-day history $14/user/month (Business) Meeting notes without a bot Notion AI Trial-only AI on Free/Plus $20/user/month (Business, AI included) Full workspace AI in Notion Mem.ai 25 notes/month $12/month (Pro) AI-first PKM, auto-organization Rewind AI Bought by Meta (Dec 2025) - discontinued N/A - Obsidian + plugins Free (core + Smart Connections base) $0 BYOK or $14.99/month (Copilot Plus) Local-first, full data control

Granola - meeting notes without the bot

Granola's core pitch is a single sentence: no bot joins your calls. Instead of a visible AI notetaker that has to be admitted to your meeting and announced to everyone on the call, Granola runs as a desktop app and captures system audio directly from your Mac or Windows machine. It works on Zoom, Google Meet, Teams, Webex, Slack Huddles, phone calls, and anything else that plays audio through your speakers - because it's capturing OS-level audio, not the meeting API.

The notes output is genuinely good. Granola produces structured summaries with customizable templates, and the "Ask Granola" feature lets you query across all your meeting history in natural language. The free plan covers unlimited meetings with 10+ language support and AI chat, but meeting history is capped at 14 days - older meetings become inaccessible without a paid plan.

The Business tier at $14/user/month adds unlimited meeting history, integrations with Notion, Slack, HubSpot, Attio, and Affinity, MCP server support for connecting AI workflows, and personal API access. The Enterprise tier at $35/user/month adds SSO and org-wide admin controls.

Granola raised a $125 million Series C in March 2026 at a $1.5 billion valuation, co-led by Index Ventures and Kleiner Perkins. Total funding now passes $190 million. Enterprise customers include Vanta, Gusto, Asana, and Mistral AI - the kind of companies that tested meeting note tools internally and decided to buy instead of build.

Meeting AI tools like Granola capture audio without joining calls as a visible participant - a meaningful privacy distinction for client-facing teams. Source: unsplash.com

The Windows support, added in January 2026, removed the primary platform limitation. The tool still lacks a mobile app, which matters if you record calls from your phone.

What it does well: The no-bot approach is a genuine privacy and professionalism advantage for client calls, sales meetings, and executive conversations. Cross-meeting search is useful once you've built up a history.

Limitations: 14-day history cap on free is tight for anyone who wants to reference notes from more than two weeks ago. No mobile client.

Notion AI - workspace intelligence at the Business tier

Notion changed its AI pricing model in May 2025. AI features are no longer a standalone add-on - they're bundled into the Business plan at $20/user/month. Users on the Free and Plus tiers get trial-only AI access with a hard cap on responses. This means the actual Notion AI experience requires a team subscription commitment.

What you get at the Business tier: Notion Agent (autonomous multi-step task execution across your workspace), AI Meeting Notes (automatic transcription and summaries), Enterprise Search across connected apps including Slack and GitHub, multi-model access, Q&A chat against your documents and databases, and database autofill that can populate structured properties from unstructured content.

The Notion Agent is the headline addition from 2025. It can research a topic, draft a document, update a database row, and send a Slack message - all in a single instruction. For teams already managing their projects, wikis, and documentation in Notion, the Agent's ability to act across all of that context is a real productivity gain.

Notion reports 100 million total users and around 4 million paying customers. AI features are active in roughly 65% of workspaces among paying users, based on company figures from late 2023 - the actual 2026 penetration is likely higher.

What it does well: Native context. Notion AI has full access to your databases, page hierarchy, and linked apps - it knows what "the Q2 roadmap" means and can query, update, and summarize it. No other tool in this list has that kind of structural awareness of your own knowledge.

Limitations: Full AI access requires the $20/user/month Business plan - it's not available to individuals on the Free or Plus tiers without paying per workspace. If you're using Notion for basic notes only, the AI isn't accessible without upgrading to a team plan.

Mem.ai - automatic organization, no folders needed

Mem positions itself as an AI-first personal knowledge base where you never have to organize anything manually. Notes flow in without folders, tags, or hierarchy. The AI connects related notes automatically, surfaces past context when relevant, and answers questions against your entire history.

The free tier covers 25 notes, 25 chat messages, and 25 PDF pages per month - truly limited, designed for evaluation rather than real use. The Pro tier at $12/month removes those limits and adds deep search, collections, templates, API key access, connected email integration, AI model selection, and meeting briefs (in beta as of Q1 2026). Teams pricing is custom.

Mem 2.0 launched in early 2026 as a significant rewrite of the platform - the company cited speed and reliability improvements over v1. The core value proposition hasn't changed: it's for people who want to capture everything without spending time on organization, trusting the AI to do the sorting and retrieval.

The tool works across Mac, Windows, iOS, and web, with integrations for Google Calendar, Slack, and Zapier. It requires internet connectivity for most features, which is a meaningful distinction versus offline-first tools like Obsidian.

What it does well: Zero-friction capture. If your note-taking habit breaks down because organizing feels like overhead, Mem removes that friction entirely. The meeting briefs beta is useful for teams in the Zoom-heavy workflow.

Limitations: The free tier is too restricted for real evaluation - 25 notes/month is hit quickly. No public funding round or growth metrics available to assess company health.

Rewind AI (acquired by Meta, December 2025)

Rewind's concept - record everything, make it searchable - was early. Meta's acquisition confirms the underlying technology has value even as the consumer product shut down.

Rewind AI launched in 2022 with a simple concept: capture everything that happens on your Mac - every app you used, every document you opened, every conversation you had - and make it searchable. The processing was local-first, which was the key privacy differentiator. Nothing left your machine.

The company rebranded to Limitless in April 2024 and launched a $99 hardware pendant for capturing in-person conversations. In December 2025, Meta picked up Limitless and folded the team into Reality Labs, its hardware and wearables division. The desktop app stopped accepting new recordings. The service became unavailable in most markets. New users can't sign up.

For existing users, Limitless moved subscribers to an Unlimited Plan (free) with access to existing recordings and transcripts through 2026, and data export tools. The product is effectively discontinued for new use.

For anyone drawn to the "record everything" concept, the most direct open-source successor is Screenpipe, which provides similar local screen and audio recording with AI search capabilities and an active 2026 development cycle.

Obsidian with AI plugins - local-first, fully controlled

Obsidian's core application is free, stores all notes as plain Markdown files on your local machine, and has no subscription requirement for the base features. The optional Sync add-on costs $4/month for end-to-end encrypted cross-device sync; Publish costs $8/month for sharing notes publicly.

The AI capabilities come through two primary plugins:

Smart Connections

Smart Connections provides semantic search across your vault using local on-device embeddings by default - no API key needed, no data leaves your machine. It has 786,000+ downloads from the Obsidian plugin directory as of early 2026. The free tier covers the core semantic search and note linking. The Pro tier at $30/month or $299/year adds AI chat with your notes, multi-model support (100+ APIs including OpenAI, Claude, Gemini, Ollama), and web access. The local-first default is meaningful: your vault content doesn't go to any server unless you configure an external model.

Obsidian Copilot

Obsidian Copilot offers two tiers: a free BYOK (bring your own key) version that gives you AI chat with your vault at no subscription cost beyond your own API costs, and a Plus tier at $14.99/month that adds AI agents, project-based context, web and document access, and a built-in model (no API key needed). The GitHub repo shows 6,800+ stars with active maintenance.

The practical Obsidian AI setup most power users land on: Smart Connections for semantic retrieval and finding related notes, plus either Obsidian Copilot (free BYOK) or a direct API connection for writing assistance.

Personal knowledge management tools like Obsidian and Mem.ai take different approaches to the same problem: making built up notes actually retrievable. Source: unsplash.com

What it does well: Complete data ownership - notes are plain text files you can open in any editor, version control with git, and back up however you want. The plugin ecosystem is wide enough that you can configure exactly the AI workflow you need. Zero mandatory subscription.

Limitations: Setup complexity is higher than any other tool in this list. Getting Smart Connections and Copilot configured takes more time than signing into Granola or Mem. Not suitable for users who want a polished out-of-the-box experience.

Who should use which tool

The choice depends almost entirely on your primary use case.

Choose Granola if most of your important notes happen in meetings. The no-bot approach, cross-platform audio capture, and cross-meeting search make it the best dedicated meeting notes product available. The Business tier at $14/month is fair for what it delivers, and the March 2026 funding round signals the company isn't going anywhere soon.

Choose Notion AI if you're already in the Notion ecosystem and want AI that understands your actual workspace structure - your databases, linked pages, and team knowledge. The $20/user/month Business requirement is major, but it gets you workspace-native AI that no external tool can match. If you're not already using Notion, this isn't an entry point worth taking on.

Choose Mem.ai if you want zero-friction capture without any organizational overhead. The $12/month Pro tier is the lowest paid tier in this list, and the auto-organization pitch is real - it truly works better than trying to maintain a manual folder structure. The free tier is too limited to assess properly, so commit to a month of Pro before judging.

Skip Rewind AI entirely - it's not available for new users. If you want similar continuous capture features, look at Screenpipe (open source) or Microsoft's Recall feature on Copilot+ PCs.

Choose Obsidian with AI plugins if you care about data sovereignty, long-term portability, and avoiding subscription lock-in. The combination of Smart Connections (semantic search) and Obsidian Copilot (AI writing assistant) covers most AI note-taking needs at a low or zero marginal cost once you're set up. Worth the extra configuration effort for technical users who plan to maintain their notes for years.

See also the AI productivity tools roundup and the AI research assistants comparison for related tools that overlap with the note-taking category.

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