A hands-on comparison of six leading AI identity verification platforms - Veriff, Persona, Jumio, Entrust IDV, Stripe Identity, and Socure - covering pricing, accuracy, deepfake detection, and which fits your use case.

Deepfake fraud passed $25 billion in 2025. Synthetic identity fraud is up 900% since 2022. Injection attacks - where fraudsters feed pre-recorded video or generated face clips directly into the camera pipeline - have jumped 783%. The identity verification market has responded by moving well past "does the ID look real?" into multi-signal, AI-driven risk scoring that catches attacks the old document-matching approach never could.

TL;DR Veriff is the best self-serve pick for growing businesses: transparent per-verification pricing starting at $0.80, 15-day free trial, 13,500+ documents across 230 countries.

is the best self-serve pick for growing businesses: transparent per-verification pricing starting at $0.80, 15-day free trial, 13,500+ documents across 230 countries. Stripe Identity wins on developer simplicity: $1.50 flat per verified check, no minimums, integrates in an afternoon if you already use Stripe.

wins on developer simplicity: $1.50 flat per verified check, no minimums, integrates in an afternoon if you already use Stripe. The big differentiator between the enterprise-tier tools (Jumio, Entrust IDV, Socure) is the fraud intelligence layer - each uses a proprietary data graph to catch patterns that single-session checks miss entirely.

This piece compares six platforms that are actively rolled out in production in 2026. I looked at published pricing where available, vendor documentation, and third-party user feedback. No feature claims are taken from marketing copy alone.

Why Identity Verification Has Gotten Harder

The problem isn't document forgery anymore - it's convincing real-time biometric fraud. A 2026 report from Biometric Update flagged a tool called JINKUSU CAM that can defeat live video liveness checks at financial institutions by injecting synthetic face feeds at the OS level. That's the threat model you're defending against now.

Platforms that still rely on a single passive liveness check are behind. The credible options in 2026 combine at least three layers: document authenticity analysis, biometric liveness with active injection-attack detection, and a third signal like device fingerprinting, behavioral analysis, or a cross-customer fraud graph. If a vendor can't explain what their third layer is, that's a red flag.

Veriff

Veriff is an Estonian company that processes verifications across 230+ countries and territories, supporting more than 13,500 identity document types in 48 languages. Its AI analyses 1,000+ signals per session and returns a decision in an average of six seconds, with a stated 95% first-attempt pass rate.

The self-serve tier is truly usable for early-stage products. The free trial gives you 50 live sessions over 15 days with no card required, which is enough to test your integration end to end.

Pricing (self-serve):

Plan Per Verification Monthly Minimum Essential $0.80 $49 Plus $1.39 $99 Premium $1.89 $209 Enterprise Custom 1,000+ sessions/month

The Plus tier adds human review specialists on top of the AI decision, plus fraud signals (FaceBlock, CrossLinks). Premium adds custom branding and bulk export. Add-ons stack on top: PEP and sanctions screening costs an extra $0.64 per session; extended two-year data retention is $0.30 extra.

One honest note from user reviews: Veriff charges for verification attempts even when a user abandons the flow or submits a bad document. Your cost-per-successful-verification will be higher than the per-session rate implies.

Best fit: Fintech, crypto exchanges, gaming platforms needing global document coverage with predictable self-serve pricing.

Persona

Persona raised $200M at a $2B valuation in April 2025, completed 300 million verifications in 2024, and covers KYC, KYB, AML, age assurance, and employee verification across 200+ countries. The platform's differentiator is its no-code orchestration layer - you build verification workflows by combining modules (document check, selfie match, database lookup, watchlist screening) without writing backend logic.

Persona also provides fraud analytics that identify malicious account clusters and can surface how historically suspicious accounts were created. That pattern-detection capability matters for marketplaces that face coordinated fraud rings rather than isolated bad actors.

Pricing is pay-per-successful-verification, which aligns incentives better than paying-per-attempt. Document verification and biometric checks are priced separately with volume tiers. The platform offers a free trial for evaluation. Specific per-unit costs aren't published; Persona refers interested buyers to sales for a custom quote.

One weakness flagged consistently in reviews: OCR accuracy on document data extraction can miss fields, especially on non-Western documents with non-Latin scripts. If you're verifying users in Southeast Asia or the Middle East at scale, test this specifically before committing.

Best fit: Compliance-heavy businesses (lending, HR, insurance) that need flexible workflow orchestration and case management tools rather than a simple pass/fail API.

Jumio

Jumio is one of the oldest names in this category - founded in 2010 - and it shows in both the platform depth and the breadth of its fraud intelligence layer. The Jumio Identity Graph contains 30M+ identities and processes 120 transactions per second. It connects signals across events, time, and customers to surface patterns a single-session check would never catch.

The platform covers 5,000+ ID types across 200+ countries. Atlas AI runs passive liveness detection combined with deepfake and morphing-attack detection in real time. Jumio also offers full AML compliance with PEP screening and adverse media monitoring - a bundled suite rather than add-ons.

Pricing is completely custom. Based on third-party contract data, per-verification costs normally run $1.50-$8 depending on volume, with mid-tier contracts (10,000-100,000 checks/year) landing around $2-$5 per verification. Enterprise deals at high volume come in around $1.50-$3.

Jumio doesn't publish a self-serve tier. If you need fewer than a few thousand verifications per month, this isn't the right starting point.

Best fit: Banks, insurance companies, and regulated enterprises that need bundled AML compliance plus fraud graph intelligence in a single contract.

Entrust IDV (formerly Onfido)

Entrust picked up Onfido in April 2024 for a reported $650M and rebranded the product as Entrust IDV. The core technology is the Atlas AI engine, built over 10 years by a team of hundreds of researchers, which Entrust says now verifies 95% of biometrics in seconds and detects up to 50% more document fraud than generic models.

The Fraud Lab - Onfido's synthetic fraud research team - has improved document fraud detection rates by 5x and biometric fraud detection by 9x over a six-month window by producing adversarial synthetic training data at scale. Entrust won the 2026 FinTech Breakthrough Award for Global Verification Platform of the Year.

Post-acquisition, the product has been folded into Entrust's broader identity and credentialing portfolio, which can be a feature (single vendor for PKI, digital certificates, and IDV) or friction (procurement and integration paths are more complex). Pricing follows Jumio's model - fully custom, no public tiers.

One thing worth watching: enterprise acquisitions sometimes slow product velocity as teams are absorbed and roadmaps consolidated. The Atlas AI track record is strong, but the pace of iteration will tell more over the next 12 months.

Best fit: Enterprises already in the Entrust ecosystem, or organizations that want IDV bundled with PKI and certificate management from a single vendor.

Stripe Identity

Stripe Identity is the simplest option on this list and intentionally so. It handles document capture, data extraction, face matching, and fraud scoring in one API call and returns a verified name, date of birth, address, and ID number plus the original document images - all stored in Stripe's vault.

Coverage spans 35+ countries with localized document support. Verification completes in under 15 seconds. Pricing is $1.50 per completed verification, with custom pricing available above 2,000 checks per month.

The constraint is the design scope. Stripe Identity doesn't offer KYB, AML screening, PEP watchlists, or ongoing monitoring. It does identity verification and exactly identity verification. If your compliance requirements are basic and your engineering team is already on Stripe, this is often the fastest path to production.

"Stripe runs biometric photo ID-matching to validate a user's name, date of birth, and SSN in as little as 15 seconds."

Best fit: SaaS products, creator platforms, and marketplaces with simple age or identity requirements that don't need full KYC/AML compliance infrastructure.

Socure

Socure is the US-market specialist in this group. Its core advantage is data depth: 40 billion historical known outcomes, a fraud graph with hundreds of billions of data points, and identity resolution across 400+ authoritative sources. The platform's Predictive DocV product combines fake ID detection, biometric verification, device risk, behavioral patterns, and Level 2 liveness in a single call.

Stated performance numbers: 20% higher match accuracy than legacy identity verification processes, 30% fewer false positives, and results in under two seconds with a 98%+ first-attempt success rate.

In March 2026, Socure launched Socure Launch - a self-serve tier targeting startups and smaller developers. It ships with $1,000/month in platform credits and pay-as-you-go pricing, which makes enterprise-grade infrastructure accessible without a long-term contract. Previously, Socure was only available through custom enterprise deals.

Pricing for enterprise deployments is fully custom and volume-based. The Sigma Synthetic Fraud detection module adds an estimated $0.20-$0.60 gradual per transaction on top of the base ID+ product.

Best fit: US-focused fintechs, banks, and lenders where the depth of the US identity graph delivers material accuracy gains over globally-optimized competitors.

Side-by-Side Comparison

Platform Starting Price Document Coverage Free Trial AML/Sanctions Best For Veriff $0.80/session 13,500+ docs, 230 countries Yes (50 sessions) Add-on ($0.64) Self-serve, global Stripe Identity $1.50/verification 35+ countries No No Simple KYC, Stripe users Persona Custom (pay-per-success) 200+ countries Yes Built-in Workflow orchestration Jumio Custom (~$2-$8) 5,000+ IDs, 200+ countries No Bundled Enterprise, AML Entrust IDV Custom 200+ countries No Bundled Entrust ecosystem Socure Custom ($1K/mo credits for startups) US-primary Launch tier Add-on US fintech, banks

What to Watch in Each Evaluation

Pricing model traps: Veriff's per-attempt billing, Stripe's no-AML ceiling, and Socure's US-centric data graph all matter depending on your use case. Run your actual expected monthly volume through the math before signing.

Deepfake and injection defense: Ask vendors specifically about injection attack detection - not just liveness. Face spoofing with a photo is a 2018 problem. Injecting synthetic video directly into the camera stream is 2026. The platforms with active fraud labs (Entrust/Onfido, Jumio, Socure) have the most credible answer here.

False positive rates: A 98% pass rate sounds great until you realize it means 2% of legitimate users get rejected. At 100,000 verifications per month, that's 2,000 blocked customers. Ask vendors for their false positive rate by document type and country, not just aggregate.

Integration complexity: Stripe Identity and Veriff have strong developer docs and self-serve onboarding. Jumio, Entrust IDV, and Socure at enterprise tier require sales cycles and integration support. Budget time accordingly.

For security tooling context, the comparison with adjacent areas like AI cybersecurity tools shows the same pattern: point solutions are being replaced by platforms with cross-session intelligence layers.

Recommendations by Use Case

Early-stage startup needing basic ID checks: Stripe Identity at $1.50 flat per verification. No minimums, minimal ops overhead, ships in a day.

Growing fintech or crypto product with global users: Veriff's Plus plan. $1.39 per session, human review backup, fraud signals, 15-day trial to validate your specific document mix.

US-focused lender or bank with compliance requirements: Socure, starting with the Launch tier to test data quality, then graduating to an enterprise contract if accuracy gains hold.

Enterprise with full KYC/AML requirements: Persona if you need workflow flexibility, Jumio if you want bundled AML and a deep cross-customer fraud graph. Run a pilot with both before committing.

Existing Entrust customer: Entrust IDV is the obvious consolidation play - Atlas AI's track record is real and the operational integration with PKI/certificate workflows has value.

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