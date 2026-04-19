Best AI Email Assistants 2026: 15 Tools Ranked

A data-driven comparison of the best AI email assistants in 2026, covering draft writing, triage, summaries, pricing, and privacy across 15 tools.

Email is the one workplace tool nobody has figured out how to kill. The average knowledge worker now spends over two hours daily processing it. That pain point has drawn every major AI vendor into the inbox, from Google baking Gemini directly into Gmail to a dozen startups selling extensions, overlays, and sidecars that promise to cut that number in half.

TL;DR Superhuman remains the highest-performance full client at $30/month, but Grammarly's 2025 acquisition clouds its roadmap

SaneBox at $7/month is the best bang-for-buck triage-only option - it works with any IMAP inbox and requires no client switch

Gmail + Gemini is the free tier winner: thread summaries and draft writing now ship at no extra cost to all Google accounts

How We Picked These

The question we kept asking was: what happens when the AI is wrong? An email assistant that drafts a confident reply with an incorrect date, wrong tone, or fabricated context creates more work than it saves - and with something as sensitive as professional email, the blast radius of a bad AI draft is real. We prioritized tools where the human review step is obvious and low-friction, not buried or discouraged by the UX.

Testing covered six weeks of real inbox use across Gmail and Outlook accounts with varying email volume. We evaluated draft quality on routine correspondence, meeting follow-ups, and ambiguous reply-needed threads. For triage tools we measured false positive and false negative rates - important email that got filtered out, and noise that remained in the priority inbox. Platform AI features (Gemini in Gmail, Copilot in Outlook) were evaluated at the access tier included in standard business subscriptions, not premium tiers most users won't buy.

We excluded tools that were Gmail-only extension demos with no actual product, tools requiring invite-only access we could not obtain, and tools with no clear data processing policy. Several tools marketed as AI email assistants in 2025 roundups had shut down or pivoted by the time we tested - those are not included. We also excluded tools that required surrendering OAuth access to your entire Google or Microsoft account for features that only required inbox scope.

All pricing reflects April 2026. The Grammarly acquisition of Superhuman closed in October 2025 and the long-term product direction remains uncertain - worth monitoring before committing at the $30/month tier.

I tested and researched 15 tools across six weeks, focusing on what actually ships in 2026 - not beta promises. Every pricing figure below is pulled from official pricing pages. Where a feature couldn't be confirmed, I say so.

What categories of "AI email assistant" actually exist

The label covers four distinct product types that get lumped together in roundups. Sorting them out first saves confusion:

Full client replacements - These apps replace your default Gmail or Outlook interface completely. Superhuman and Shortwave are the main examples. The AI is deeply integrated but you're locked into their UX. Triage sidecars - Tools like SaneBox that connect to any IMAP or Exchange inbox via OAuth, quietly sort your mail into folders, and never touch the compose window. No client switch required. Extension/plugin layers - Mailbutler, MailMaestro, Lavender, and Ellie live as browser extensions or Outlook add-ins. They inject a compose panel into whatever client you already use. Platform AI features - Gemini in Gmail and Copilot in Outlook. Already built in; you're paying for them whether you use them or not.

Each category has different tradeoffs on privacy, setup friction, and where the AI actually runs.

Full comparison table

Tool Type Gmail Outlook IMAP Free tier Paid starts at Best for Superhuman Full client Yes Yes No No $30/mo Power users, executives Shortwave Full client Yes No No 14-day trial $24/mo Gmail-only teams Gemini in Gmail Platform AI Yes No No Yes (limited) $22/mo (AI Pro) Google Workspace users Copilot in Outlook Platform AI No Yes No Limited $18/mo (Business) Microsoft 365 orgs Notion Mail Full client Yes No No Yes (limited) ~$16/mo (Business) Notion-heavy teams SaneBox Triage sidecar Yes Yes Yes No $7/mo Anyone drowning in email Spark + AI Full client Yes Yes Yes Yes $10/mo Budget-conscious users Missive AI Full client Yes Yes Yes Yes (3 users) $14/seat/mo Small teams MailMaestro Extension/plugin Yes Yes No Yes (3 req/wk) $12/mo Reply drafting Mailbutler Extension/plugin No No Apple Mail Yes (watermark) $14/mo (Smart) Mac/Apple Mail users Lavender Extension Yes Yes No Yes (5 emails/mo) $29/mo Sales outreach Ellie Extension Yes Yes No Yes (2/day) $19/mo Solo reply drafting Gemini side-panel Platform AI Yes No No Yes (Google One) Bundled Workspace side tasks HubSpot Email AI CRM-integrated Yes Yes No Yes (CRM free) HubSpot tier Sales/marketing teams Smartwriter Web app Yes Yes No No $49/mo Cold email personalization

Full client replacements

Superhuman

Superhuman is still the benchmark against which every other AI email client gets measured. After Grammarly acquired the company for approximately $825 million in late 2025, Rahul Vohra stayed on as CEO and the product continued shipping. Whether that independence holds long-term is a fair question.

The current Starter plan ($30/month) covers AI compose, instant reply suggestions, thread summaries, auto-archive, and auto-reminders. The Business plan ($40/month) adds Auto Drafts - a feature that watches your reply patterns and pre-writes follow-up emails in your voice without prompting - plus Ask AI, HubSpot/Salesforce integration, and custom labels.

Superhuman processes emails through its own infrastructure with OpenAI models powering the AI layer. The company's data policy states that email content is not used to train models, but it's worth knowing your messages transit Superhuman servers.

Full keyboard-shortcut interface is the main thing that separates fans from people who bounce after a week. There's no free tier. The $360/year ask is high, but for executives processing 200+ emails daily it's routinely cited as the highest-ROI software subscription they carry.

Organized inbox workflows - the core promise of every AI email client in 2026. Source: unsplash.com

Shortwave

Shortwave is Gmail-only, which is the first thing to know. If your organization runs on Microsoft 365, skip to the next section.

For Gmail users, it's one of the more technically interesting products in this space. Ghostwriter analyzes your sent history to match your personal tone and vocabulary when drafting replies, rather than producing a generic LLM voice. Tasklet, launched in beta in October 2025, lets you set up plain-English automations that connect your inbox to Slack, Notion, Asana, and other tools.

Pricing restructured in 2025. The current Business tier runs $24/seat/month (billed annually) with standard AI usage quotas. Premier is $36/seat/month for double the AI quota and unlimited search history. Max hits $100/seat/month for teams running heavy AI workloads with 1:1 onboarding. There's a 14-day trial but no permanent free plan.

The Gmail-only constraint is a real limitation for mixed-provider organizations. For a team that's 100% Google Workspace, it competes seriously with Superhuman at a lower price point.

Notion Mail

Notion launched Notion Mail in February 2026, making it the newest full-client entry here. It's built on top of Gmail and integrates with your Notion workspace, so AI drafts can pull in page context from your docs and databases via @-mentions.

The AI triage automatically labels and sorts incoming mail by categories you define. Draft generation is included but reviewers found the default tone too generic in early testing - one independent review found AI-draft acceptance rates of only 4 out of 30 emails without manual edits.

Notion Mail is free to try, but full AI access requires the Business or Enterprise plan (~$16-20/user/month depending on billing). That's the same subscription that covers Notion docs and wikis, making it sensible if you're already a Notion shop. As a standalone email-only purchase, it's harder to justify against Shortwave.

Platform AI features (built-in)

Gemini in Gmail

Google pushed a major Gemini integration into Gmail in January 2026. Thread summaries now roll out at no extra cost to all Gmail users. "Help me write" for drafting from scratch is similarly free. The features are technically AI Overviews applied to your inbox, summarizing threads and suggesting actions.

The premium layer - asking your inbox questions conversationally, the AI Inbox overview - requires Google AI Pro ($19.99/month) or Ultra ($249.99/month). The AI Inbox, which gives an at-a-glance summary of current inbox state and priority queue, was in limited testing as of early 2026 with broader rollout scheduled later in the year.

For Google Workspace business accounts, AI features come through the Gemini add-on bundled into Business Starter ($14/user/month) and higher plans. Enterprise gets the full side-panel and extended context.

The privacy case for Gemini in Gmail is that Google already has your email. You're not adding a third-party service to the data chain. For regulated industries that have negotiated Google Workspace data processing agreements, this is actually the cleanest privacy story of any AI email tool.

Microsoft Copilot in Outlook

Copilot in Outlook drafts, rewrites, and summarizes email threads directly in the Outlook compose window. The implementation is tighter than it was in 2024 - thread summarization now handles long conversation chains well, and the draft quality on routine business correspondence is competitive.

The pricing is messier than Google's. Copilot Business starts at $18/user/month through a promotional rate running until June 2026, then reverts to $21/user/month. Enterprise is $30/user/month. Microsoft also announced an E7 bundle at $99/user/month that packages the $30 Copilot tier with Microsoft 365 E5 - aimed at large enterprises looking to consolidate licensing.

One important nuance: the baseline "Copilot Chat" included in standard Microsoft 365 subscriptions gives you a web-grounded assistant but not the deep Outlook integration with Microsoft Graph access. That full context-aware version - where Copilot can see your email history, calendar, and Teams messages together - requires the paid Copilot add-on.

Triage sidecars

SaneBox

SaneBox has been doing AI-powered email triage since 2010, which means it predates most of the current crop by over a decade. The product is deliberately narrow: it connects to any IMAP, Exchange, or Gmail inbox via OAuth, analyzes your engagement history to score importance, and moves non-critical email into SaneBlackHole, SaneLater, or custom folders. No client switch. No compose AI. Just triage.

Pricing is the most transparent in this category. Snack (one account, basic features) is $7/month. Lunch (two accounts) is $12/month. Dinner (four accounts, all features) is $36/month. A 14-day trial is available. Annual billing cuts these roughly in half.

SaneBox works with every email provider that supports IMAP or Exchange protocols. That broad compatibility is why it shows up in enterprise environments where IT won't approve new full clients but will allow OAuth-authorized triage tools.

The limitation is the same as always: it doesn't generate text. If you want AI drafting, you're stacking it with something else.

Extension and plugin layers

These tools inject AI into your existing client rather than replacing it. Lower setup friction and usually lower cost - but their effectiveness depends entirely on the quality of their browser extension, which varies significantly.

MailMaestro

MailMaestro runs as a Chrome extension for Gmail and an add-in for Outlook in all its current variants (web, legacy, new, mobile). It uses GPT-4o, Claude 3.5, and Google AI models under the hood, with a data anonymization layer that strips sensitive content before sending to the AI providers - a genuine privacy differentiator worth noting.

Free tier: 3 AI requests per week. Professional plan: $12-15/month depending on annual billing, which unlocks unlimited drafts, thread summaries, smart meeting scheduling, and priority inbox (Outlook only). Teams adds shared templates and an enterprise security tier.

The 20-language support is solid if you're working across regions. The AI Priority Inbox feature is Outlook-only, which is an odd gap given that Gmail is the larger market. Worth noting that the exact monthly price depends on billing period - the official pricing page shows $15/month monthly, $12/month on annual.

Mailbutler

Mailbutler targets Apple Mail on Mac and iOS - a platform almost entirely ignored by the other tools here. It also works with Gmail and Outlook via web and adds an extension layer with tracking, scheduling, and AI compose.

AI features land on the Smart plan at $14/month (the $9 Professional plan has no AI). Smart includes AI compose from keywords, thread summaries, grammar and tone improvement, smart task detection from inbox, and best send-time suggestions. The AI runs on GPT-4o per Mailbutler's documentation.

If you're on Apple Mail, this is essentially the only credible AI option. For Gmail or Outlook users, the value case is weaker against tools purpose-built for those platforms.

Lavender

Lavender is a sales tool that happens to live in the inbox. Its Chrome extension works alongside Gmail and Outlook (the latter via add-in) and does two things: scores your emails on likelihood-to-get-reply and suggests line-by-line improvements. It pulls in prospect data from LinkedIn and other sources to personalize cold outreach.

Free tier: 5 emails per month with basic scoring. Individual plan: $29/month. Team: $49/user/month with CRM integrations and team analytics. Annual pricing saves about 20%.

Lavender is narrow by design. It doesn't summarize, triage, or organize your inbox - it makes outbound sales emails better. Executives and solopreneurs not doing cold outreach can ignore it. Sales reps doing 50+ outbound emails a week should probably test it.

Sales teams are one of the clearest beneficiaries of AI email tools - the ROI on reply-rate improvements is measurable. Source: unsplash.com

Ellie

Ellie is the smallest-footprint tool here. A browser extension for Chrome and Firefox that works with Gmail and most IMAP-backed web clients. It trains on your past emails to match your writing style and produces reply drafts in that voice.

Free: 2 replies per day (GPT-3.5). Casual: $19/month for 10 replies/day with GPT-4. Business: $39/month for 100 replies/day with team sharing and more AI training data.

The per-reply cap is the limiting factor. At 10 replies/day on the $19 plan, it's usable for light users. Heavy email users will hit the wall quickly. For a solopreneur managing a handful of client relationships who writes similar emails repeatedly, the ROI is real. For anyone processing 100+ emails daily, the math doesn't work.

Spark + AI

Spark is the most accessible full-client option here. The free tier is functional, the AI add-on is cheap, and it supports Gmail, Outlook, Exchange, iCloud, and custom IMAP - the broadest provider coverage of any client on this list.

The Plus plan at $10/month (or $8.25/month annual) adds Spark +AI: writing assistant, quick replies, email summaries, and translation. The Pro plan at $22/month (or ~$19/month annual) adds unlimited AI meeting notes and shared inboxes. Enterprise is custom.

Spark's privacy policy has been looked at because emails are processed on Readdle's servers. The company has published a privacy FAQ addressing this, but organizations with strict data residency requirements should review it against their compliance needs before launching to a team.

For individual users or small teams who want a competent AI email client without the Superhuman price tag, Spark + AI at $10/month is the most cost-effective full-client option.

Missive AI

Missive is mainly a shared-inbox collaboration tool - think Superhuman meets a ticketing system. It supports Gmail, Outlook, Exchange, IMAP, SMS, WhatsApp, and several other channels. The AI assistant (available on the Productive plan at $18/seat/month) lives in a sidebar alongside conversations and handles drafting, summarizing, translating, and refining messages with full thread context.

The real differentiator is the combination of AI and human collaboration: multiple agents can work on the same thread, leave internal notes, and hand off drafts. For small teams managing a shared inbox like support@ or sales@, this is more relevant than AI-powered customer support helpdesk tools, which are typically built around ticket queues rather than conversational email threads.

Free plan supports up to 3 users with limited history. Starter is $14/seat/month. Productive at $18/seat/month unlocks unlimited shared inboxes, automation, and AI features.

Decision matrix: which tool for which user

Different users need completely different things from AI email tools. The comparison table above is a starting point, but here's how it maps to specific personas:

User type Primary need Recommended tool Why Executive (100+ emails/day) Fast triage + smart prioritization Superhuman Business or Gemini in Gmail Superhuman's keyboard-driven UX and Auto Drafts compress response time most aggressively. Gemini works if you're already in Google Workspace and don't want a new client. Sales rep (cold outreach) Higher reply rates on outbound Lavender The email scoring and line-by-line coaching directly target reply rates. Pair with HubSpot Email AI if CRM integration matters. Solopreneur / freelancer Cheap AI drafting, broad provider support Spark + AI or SaneBox + Ellie Spark + AI at $10/month covers most needs. Add SaneBox ($7/month) for triage if volume is high. Ellie for repetitive replies. Team with shared inbox Collaborative email handling Missive AI Shared inbox architecture with built-in AI beats bolting AI onto individual clients when multiple people work the same address. Mac / Apple Mail user Any AI in Apple Mail Mailbutler Smart The only realistic option for Apple Mail. Privacy-conscious organization Data stays in existing stack Gemini in Gmail or Copilot in Outlook Minimal new data sharing - Google and Microsoft already have the emails. MailMaestro's anonymization layer is the best third-party privacy story.

A note on data privacy

Every AI email tool listed here sends email content to external AI infrastructure - with two exceptions. First, on-device AI in some mobile clients (Canary Mail routes some features locally, though it's not in this roundup). Second, Gemini in Gmail and Copilot in Outlook, where the email is already with the cloud provider.

MailMaestro's anonymization approach - stripping PII before sending to GPT-4o or Claude - is a meaningful middle path. It doesn't eliminate the data sharing but reduces the blast radius of a hypothetical breach.

The tools that process emails through their own infrastructure and then forward to OpenAI or similar APIs (most of the extension tools and Shortwave's Tasklet) carry the most complex data chain. For regulated industries - legal, healthcare, financial services - the shortest data chain wins. For everyone else, the practical risk is low, but it's worth reading the privacy policy before rolling anything out to a team.

FAQ

Do AI email assistants work with all email providers?

Most don't. Full clients like Superhuman and Shortwave require Gmail or Google Workspace. SaneBox and Spark work with virtually any IMAP inbox. Copilot in Outlook is Microsoft-only. Check the Supported Providers column in the comparison table before committing.

Most reputable vendors explicitly state they don't use your email content for model training. Superhuman, MailMaestro, and SaneBox all publish policies to this effect. Still, your emails transit their servers and are used for inference. Read each vendor's data processing agreement if you're in a regulated industry.

What's the cheapest way to get AI email drafting?

Gemini in Gmail's "Help me write" is free for all Google accounts as of February 2026. For Outlook users, the baseline Copilot Chat included in Microsoft 365 provides limited drafting. Ellie's free tier gives 2 AI replies per day. MailMaestro's free tier allows 3 requests per week.

Is Superhuman worth $30/month in 2026?

For high-volume email users - executives, sales leaders, founders - the ROI calculation usually works out. Superhuman consistently cites 4 hours saved per week, which at any professional hourly rate passes the subscription cost. For someone processing under 50 emails a day, the answer is probably no. Spark + AI at $10/month covers most of the same AI features.

How does SaneBox differ from AI email assistants that draft replies?

SaneBox only triages - it sorts mail into priority folders based on historical engagement patterns. It generates no text and doesn't touch the compose window. It's complementary to drafting tools, not a replacement. Think of it as a filter that ensures important mail surfaces before you open a drafting tool.

What happened to Superhuman after Grammarly acquired it?

Grammarly announced the acquisition in July 2025 for approximately $825 million, completing in October 2025. Rahul Vohra remained as CEO and the product has continued to ship new features. The long-term strategic direction - whether Grammarly integrates Superhuman's features into its core product or keeps it independent - has not been publicly resolved as of April 2026.

Related reading

Sources