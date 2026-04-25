Best AI Document Processing Tools in 2026 - IDP

Five AI document processing tools compared on accuracy, pricing, and format support - from enterprise IDP to lightweight PDF parsing APIs.

Intelligent document processing (IDP) used to mean expensive on-premise OCR software with 12-month contracts. Today you can parse a 300-page financial statement via API for a few cents, with accuracy that beats the old enterprise systems. But the category has exploded with competing options, and the pricing structures are truly confusing - credits, pages, operations, tiers that differ by feature.

TL;DR Reducto wins on accuracy for complex enterprise documents - benchmarks put it 20+ points above AWS Textract on table extraction

AWS Textract is the volume play: as low as $0.0006/page at scale for OCR-only, with specialized APIs for invoices, IDs, and mortgage docs

Unstructured.io has the widest connector ecosystem (40+) and the only FedRAMP certification in this category - the compliance pick for government and regulated industries

The five tools I tested cover the range from lightweight PDF chat APIs to enterprise-grade IDP platforms: PDF.ai, Reducto, Unstructured.io, LlamaParse, and AWS Textract.

What "document processing" actually means in 2026

Before comparing tools, it helps to separate two different use cases that often get lumped together.

The first is extraction - you have a PDF invoice, a mortgage application, or a scanned form, and you need structured data out of it. Tables, key-value pairs, line items. This is classic IDP work.

The second is parsing for AI pipelines - you're feeding documents into a RAG system or an agent, and you need the content chunked, cleaned, and formatted so a language model can work with it. Table fidelity matters here too, but so does things like handling multi-column layouts and preserving reading order.

Most of the tools below serve both use cases to varying degrees. The performance differences show up most clearly on complex documents: dense financial tables, multi-column annual reports, handwritten forms.

Pricing comparison

Tool Free tier Pay-as-you-go Enterprise PDF.ai API 200 credits/mo $0.016-$0.006/credit Contact Reducto 15,000 credits $0.015/credit (Standard) Custom Unstructured.io 15,000 pages $0.03/page Custom LlamaParse 10,000 credits/mo $0.00125-$0.056/page Custom AWS Textract Free tier (3 mo) $0.0015-$0.07/page Volume discounts

The LlamaParse range ($0.00125-$0.056/page) reflects four parsing tiers from Fast to Agentic Plus. AWS Textract's range covers basic OCR to full Forms+Tables+Queries extraction. You're not comparing apples to apples across rows - the cheapest tiers don't do equivalent work.

PDF.ai - lightweight PDF chat with a parsing API

PDF.ai is mostly a consumer product that lets users chat with PDFs. It added a developer API (v2, launched November 2025) with parse, extract, split, and ask endpoints. That positions it as an entry-level option for developers who want a quick PDF chat embed rather than a full IDP pipeline.

The API free tier gives 200 credits per month with no credit card required - 200 pages at basic parse, 50 pages at advanced extraction. The Starter plan at $49/month covers 3,000 credits.

Credit costs stack. A parse operation costs 1-2 credits/page depending on whether you use standard OCR or vision language model (VLM) processing. Adding extraction on top costs another 2-4 credits/page. At the Scale tier ($249/month, 30,000 credits), you're paying about $0.008/credit, which works out to $0.016/page for basic parse + standard extract.

What it does well: The embeddable PDF chatbot widget is truly polished. If you need to add "ask questions about this document" functionality to a web app without building your own pipeline, PDF.ai is the fastest path. The consumer UX is strong.

Limitations: It processes PDFs only - no Word, Excel, or email formats. OCR page limits apply per subscription tier. It isn't designed for high-volume batch pipelines. If you need to process 50,000 invoices per month with structured output, look elsewhere.

Reducto - highest accuracy for complex documents

Reducto is the tool I'd use for documents I actually care about getting right. The company raised $108 million total (including a $75 million Series B led by Andreessen Horowitz in October 2025) and has processed over 1 billion pages. The core claim is accuracy on complex real-world documents, and the benchmarks back it up.

On Reducto's own RD-TableBench (1,000 complex tables from real enterprise documents), Reducto scored 0.902 average table similarity. AWS Textract scored 0.72, Google Document AI 0.81. That's a material gap when you're extracting financial statements or structured forms.

The Standard tier is free up to 15,000 credits, then $0.015/credit. The Growth tier (the one most commercial teams use) has custom pricing with higher rate limits, EU and Australian data residency, and priority request queuing. Enterprise adds on-premises deployment and SAML SSO.

Reducto supports 30+ file formats including PDFs, images, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and HTML. The Agentic OCR handles handwriting. SOC 2 Type II and HIPAA compliance are included.

In October 2025, Reducto also published RolmOCR as an open-source Apache 2.0 model (8.29 billion parameters). It pulled 190,000 downloads in its first month and lets teams self-host OCR inference rather than sending everything to the cloud.

What it does well: Table extraction accuracy is the best in this roundup. On-premises and VPC deployment options make it viable for organizations with strict data residency requirements. The Studio product offers a no-code interface for testing extraction schemas before writing API code.

Limitations: Growth tier pricing isn't published - you need a sales call to find out the number. Standard tier rate limits (1 API call/second) are restrictive for batch processing.

Reducto's parsing pipeline handles complex financial tables that trip up basic OCR tools. Source: reducto.ai

Unstructured.io - open-source foundation with enterprise options

Unstructured.io occupies a different position from the other tools here: it started as an open-source library and built a commercial product on top. The open-source version (GitHub: Unstructured-IO/unstructured) handles 25+ file types with 20+ source and destination connectors. The paid API/SaaS adds fine-tuned VLMs, advanced chunking, and a list of compliance certifications that's longer than any competitor's.

Pricing on the paid tier is simple: $0.03/page flat, regardless of file type or pipeline configuration. The free tier covers 15,000 pages with no expiration and no credit card. Business tier is custom.

The compliance story is truly differentiated. Unstructured holds SOC 2 Type II, HIPAA, GDPR, ISO 27001, FedRAMP, and CMMC 2.0. FedRAMP and CMMC 2.0 are rare in this category - if you're working with US federal agencies or defense contractors, this is likely your only option among the five tools here.

The connector count (40+) also stands out: MongoDB Atlas, MotherDuck, S3, Azure Blob, Google Drive, SharePoint, Box, OneDrive, and more. 1,250+ active pipelines are running on the platform according to the company.

On their own SCORE benchmark (1,000+ enterprise pages including scanned invoices, financial reports, nested tables, and handwriting), Unstructured reported a 0.917 content fidelity score and a 0.027 hallucination rate - lower than competitors tested. Both Reducto and Unstructured run self-favorable benchmarks, so treat the absolute numbers with skepticism, but the hallucination rate metric is worth attention for high-stakes document processing.

What it does well: The open-source version gives engineering teams a real evaluation path before spending money. FedRAMP certification covers regulated government use cases. The connector ecosystem is the widest of any tool here.

Limitations: $0.03/page is more expensive than LlamaParse's Fast tier and AWS Textract OCR. The per-page price doesn't scale down as volume increases on Pay-As-You-Go (unlike Textract's volume tiers).

LlamaParse - 130 formats, built for RAG

LlamaParse is part of LlamaCloud, the commercial platform from LlamaIndex. If you're already using the LlamaIndex framework to build RAG applications, LlamaParse is the obvious integration choice - it's the only parser here with version-pinned parsing behavior (you can lock your pipeline to a specific YYYY-MM-DD version) and built-in document classification via LlamaClassify.

The format support is the widest here: 130+ file types including PDFs, DOCX, PPTX, XLSX, HTML, EPUB, and audio files priced per minute. That breadth matters for pipelines ingesting heterogeneous document repositories.

V2 of the API launched in 2025 with a simplified four-tier pricing model:

Fast: 1 credit/page (~$0.00125/page)

1 credit/page (~$0.00125/page) Cost-Effective: 3 credits/page (~$0.00375/page)

3 credits/page (~$0.00375/page) Agentic: 10 credits/page (~$0.0125/page)

10 credits/page (~$0.0125/page) Agentic Plus: 45 credits/page (~$0.05625/page)

The free tier gives 10,000 credits per month (about 1,000 pages at Cost-Effective tier). Credits are priced at $1.25 per 1,000. The Starter plan at $50/month includes 40,000 credits.

The version-pinning feature solves a real operational problem: parser updates that improve average accuracy can break specific document types in a pipeline. By pinning to a version date, you control when your pipeline gets updated behavior.

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What it does well: Format breadth (130+) is unmatched. LlamaIndex ecosystem integration is native. Version pinning prevents silent pipeline regressions. The Classify endpoint handles document categorization as a preprocessing step - useful when you're ingesting mixed document types.

Limitations: No SOC 2 certification listed in public documentation. Complex nested tables are a known weakness compared to Reducto. The LlamaCloud UI doesn't yet have a visual schema editor equivalent to Reducto Studio.

AWS Textract - lowest cost at scale, deepest AWS integration

AWS Textract is the cost-optimization choice for teams already on AWS with high document volumes. The pricing structure is the most granular of the five tools:

Textract API First 1M pages/mo After 1M pages Detect Document Text (OCR) $0.0015 $0.0006 Analyze Document - Tables $0.015 $0.010 Analyze Document - Forms $0.050 $0.040 Analyze Expense $0.010 $0.008 Analyze ID $0.025 $0.010

At 1M+ pages per month, OCR costs $0.0006/page. That's 50x cheaper than Unstructured's flat rate for the same basic text extraction. The gap narrows for complex extractions - Forms + Tables + Queries runs $0.055/page at volume.

The specialized APIs are Textract's real differentiator. Analyze Expense understands invoice structure (vendor name, totals, line items, taxes). Analyze ID handles US passports and driver's licenses. Analyze Lending covers mortgage documents including 1003 forms, W-2s, paystubs, and bank statements. These aren't generic parsers - they're models trained on specific document types.

In June 2025, AWS updated Textract with improved accuracy for rotated text, box forms, visually similar characters, and low-resolution documents/faxes. The fax improvement is more relevant than it sounds - many healthcare and legal workflows still route documents via fax, and scan quality is consistently poor.

AWS also offers Bedrock Data Automation (BDA) as a complement. BDA handles variable-layout documents and multimodal inputs (video, audio) but costs more: $0.01/page standard vs. $0.0015/page for basic Textract OCR. AWS's own data shows a 54% cost reduction by routing standardized forms to Textract and variable layouts to BDA.

What it does well: Lowest cost at volume. Specialized APIs (Expense, ID, Lending) are the best option for those specific document types. Deep AWS ecosystem integration means you can wire Textract into Lambda, Step Functions, and EventBridge without custom glue code.

Limitations: Table extraction accuracy (0.72 on Reducto's benchmark) is the lowest of the five tools. Input formats are limited to images (JPEG, PNG, TIFF, BMP) and PDFs - no Word, Excel, or PowerPoint. Not the right choice if you need to process heterogeneous document types.

Who should use which tool

The IDP market has split cleanly: high-accuracy/complex docs vs. high-volume/standardized forms. Picking the wrong tool for the wrong use case costs money.

Choose Reducto if you're processing complex financial documents, legal contracts, or any document type where table accuracy matters. The benchmark lead is real, and the on-premises deployment option covers enterprise security requirements that rule out SaaS-only tools.

Choose Unstructured.io if compliance certifications (FedRAMP, CMMC 2.0, HIPAA) are a requirement, or if you want an open-source foundation you can self-host before deciding whether to pay for the cloud tier. The 40+ connector ecosystem also makes it the right pick for teams building multi-source document pipelines.

Choose LlamaParse if you're building RAG applications with the LlamaIndex framework, or if your pipeline needs to ingest documents in more than a dozen different formats. The 130-format support and version pinning solve problems that other tools don't address.

Choose AWS Textract if you're processing high volumes of standardized documents (invoices, expense receipts, IDs, mortgage docs) and you're already on AWS. At 1M+ pages per month for OCR-only work, nothing else is close on price.

Choose PDF.ai API if you need a lightweight PDF chatbot embed for a web application. It's not an IDP platform, but for consumer-facing "chat with your document" use cases, the polished UX and easy embed widget are worth the narrower scope.

For teams comparing document processing as part of a broader data analysis stack, see the AI data analysis tools roundup.

Sources