Best AI Coding Tools with Real Free Tiers in 2026

Which AI coding assistants offer genuinely usable free tiers in 2026 - comparing Windsurf, GitHub Copilot, Cursor, Antigravity CLI, and Continue.dev on limits, features, and where each one runs out.

The "free" label in AI coding tools spans a wide range. Some tools give you unlimited autocomplete with a real quota wall for agent features. Others offer 2,000 completions per month - enough to evaluate the tool but not enough for a full workweek of heavy use. A few call it a free tier but require a credit card and call it a trial. And two popular options have effectively stopped accepting new free users as of May 2026.

TL;DR Windsurf has the strongest free tier for tab completions - truly unlimited autocomplete with quota-limited Cascade sessions

GitHub Copilot Free (2,000 completions + 50 requests/month) is the best choice if GitHub integration matters more than completion volume

Continue.dev + Ollama is the only option with no limits at all - unlimited completions, unlimited chat, zero monthly cost beyond hardware

Two tools to avoid for new free accounts: Amazon Q Developer (no new signups since May 15) and Gemini CLI (shutting down for individual users June 18)

The free tier market in 2026 is split between two strategies. Windsurf and Continue.dev bet on generous autocomplete as the hook, with paid tiers unlocking more capable agents. GitHub Copilot and Cursor cap completions more tightly but include some agent access in their free plans. Neither approach is obviously wrong - it depends on how you code.

For paid options and a broader comparison of AI coding tools, see the best AI coding assistants roundup.

Windsurf - Best Free Tier for Autocomplete Volume

Windsurf (formerly Codeium) is the strongest free option if autocomplete volume is your primary concern. Tab completion - the inline line-by-line suggestions as you type - is unlimited on every plan, including free. It doesn't touch any quota. That policy changed in early 2026 when Windsurf replaced its credit system with tiered quotas, but Tab completion was explicitly carved out as unlimited across all plans.

The limit hits on Cascade, Windsurf's multi-file agentic system. Cascade understands your codebase, edits multiple files simultaneously, runs terminal commands, and reads error output to fix its own mistakes. On the free plan, Cascade usage is quota-capped - in practice, heavy users run dry in two to three days of real coding. That's a meaningful constraint for agents, but it doesn't touch the autocomplete experience.

Tab autocomplete doesn't count against any quota on Windsurf - not on Free, not on Pro, not on any plan. That's a concrete commitment, not a trial.

Windsurf's Pro plan raised from $15 to $20 per month in May 2026. The free tier wasn't changed in that price adjustment - the unlimited Tab commitment held. The Pro upgrade extends Cascade quota substantially and unlocks access to the full model roster (Windsurf uses its own model, SWE-1, plus cloud models from various providers depending on task type).

The practical ceiling on the free plan: solo developers doing daily coding who rely on inline suggestions will find Windsurf Free fully functional indefinitely. Developers who need agent-driven refactors or multi-file edits will hit the quota wall and need to either pace usage or upgrade.

Free tier: Unlimited tab completions, quota-limited Cascade sessions. Paid: Pro at $20/month.

GitHub Copilot Free - Best for GitHub Workflow Integration

GitHub Copilot Free gives you 2,000 code completions and 50 premium requests per month. The 50 premium requests cover chat, Copilot Edits, and code review - any interaction that goes beyond passive autocomplete. Agent mode, which lets Copilot autonomously modify files and run terminal commands, isn't available on the free plan.

The 2,000 completion cap is a real constraint. A busy developer averaging around 65 completions per day burns through the monthly quota in about a month of moderate use. For anyone coding heavily across a full workweek, that limit arrives faster. GitHub's positioning is that the free tier is for evaluation and occasional use, not daily professional workflows.

Free-tier AI coding tools work best when matched to actual usage patterns - autocomplete-heavy workflows favor Windsurf's unlimited tab completions, while agent-driven workflows need a plan that doesn't cap tool calls. Source: unsplash.com

GitHub is moving Copilot from request-based limits to usage-based billing starting June 1, 2026, switching to an "AI Credits" system. The free tier will remain, but the specifics of how credits translate to completions are still being finalized. Developers who sign up before June 1 lock in current free-tier terms while the transition plays out.

What Copilot Free does well: tight GitHub integration. Inline suggestions, chat, pull request summaries, and code review comments all work from the same interface. If your workflow centers on GitHub - PR reviews, issue triage, CI debugging - the integration value is concrete even at 50 premium requests per month.

Multi-model selection is available on paid tiers (Pro at $10/month): you can switch between GPT-4o, Claude Opus 4, and Gemini models depending on the task. That feature alone is an argument for the paid plan.

Free tier: 2,000 completions + 50 premium requests/month. Paid: Pro at $10/month, Business at $19/user/month.

Cursor Hobby - Best Free Access to a VS Code Fork

Cursor's free Hobby plan gives you 2,000 code completions and 50 slow premium model requests per month. The "slow" qualifier on premium requests is literal - responses on free accounts queue behind paid users. For iterative coding sessions where you're waiting on a suggestion, the delay is noticeable.

The Hobby plan doesn't give full access to all models. Cursor's pro-level models (Claude Sonnet, GPT-4o) are accessible but rate-limited and served at lower priority. Basic completions run on a smaller model with faster response times. In practice, the free tier covers basic evaluation of the editor without granting the full Cursor experience.

Where Cursor Free earns its place: the IDE itself. Cursor is a VS Code fork with AI woven into the editing experience at a deeper level than VS Code extensions. If you want to assess that architecture before committing $20/month to Cursor Pro, the Hobby plan shows you the interface and basic capability. The Cursor alternatives guide covers what other tools offer at similar price points.

The Composer feature - which drafts multi-file changes from a description - is available on the free plan but burns through the 50 slow premium requests quickly. A moderately complex refactor can consume 5-10 premium requests.

Free tier: 2,000 completions + 50 slow premium requests/month. Paid: Pro at $20/month.

Antigravity CLI - Best Free Terminal Agent

Google's Antigravity CLI is the official replacement for Gemini CLI, which is shutting down for individual users on June 18, 2026. Antigravity CLI runs in the terminal, uses Gemini 2.5 Pro, and offers a free tier with 60 requests per minute and 1,000 requests per day via a personal Google account - enough for sustained daily use without hitting the ceiling.

Antigravity CLI is built in Go and runs faster than Gemini CLI did. The built-in tools include Google Search grounding, file operations, shell commands, and web fetching. MCP (Model Context Protocol) support handles custom integrations. The multi-agent orchestration feature runs background subtasks - useful for large refactors that benefit from parallelism without locking up the primary terminal session.

One change from Gemini CLI worth noting: Antigravity CLI is not open source. Gemini CLI had an Apache 2.0 license and a public contribution history (Google accepted 6,000 community contributions before the transition). Antigravity CLI closed that model. Teams that relied on the open-source nature of Gemini CLI for compliance or customization reasons don't have that option with the replacement.

The free tier on Antigravity CLI is among the most generous for an API-backed agent: 1,000 requests per day at Gemini 2.5 Pro quality covers real development workflows. No credit card required with a Google account.

Free tier: 60 requests/minute, 1,000 requests/day with a Google account. Requires migration from Gemini CLI before June 18, 2026.

Continue.dev - Best Option with No Hard Limits

Continue.dev paired with a local model via Ollama is the only setup on this list with truly no monthly limits. Completions, chat, agent tasks, context retrieval - all unlimited, because inference runs on your hardware. No API calls go to an external service.

The setup takes about 15 minutes: install Ollama, pull a code model ( ollama pull qwen2.5-coder:7b ), install Continue in VS Code or JetBrains, and configure the Ollama provider. Continue's AUTODETECT feature scans your local Ollama installation and populates the model list automatically. No registration, no API key, no billing.

Local model setups like Continue.dev + Ollama remove monthly limits completely - the tradeoff is hardware requirements and slightly lower quality on complex tasks compared to frontier API models. Source: unsplash.com

The quality ceiling depends on your hardware. On 16GB VRAM, qwen2.5-coder:32b runs near API quality for most coding tasks. On 8GB VRAM, the 7B model covers completions and basic chat well but drops off on complex multi-file reasoning. For developers who want unlimited usage and are willing to invest in hardware, this is the clear winner.

Continue.dev is Apache 2.0 licensed. Continue Hub adds a self-hosted server option for team deployments with shared configuration and centralized context providers. For more detail on the full local setup, including model recommendations by hardware tier, see the AI coding tools with local mode guide.

Free tier: Fully unlimited (Apache 2.0, runs on Ollama locally). Hardware cost is the only variable.

Not every major AI coding tool offers a free plan worth using.

Claude Code requires Anthropic's Pro plan ($20/month) or API credits. New Anthropic developer accounts include roughly $5 in free API credits, which covers limited evaluation. There's no persistent free tier for the terminal tool itself. The Claude Code pricing breakdown shows that most real workflows consume more than $5/month in API costs.

Augment Code offers a 30,000-credit trial that requires a credit card on file. The trial shows the product but isn't a sustainable free option. Paid plans start at $20/month (Indie tier, 40,000 credits).

Tabnine's free tier provides basic inline completions but limits advanced features - multi-line generation, deep context analysis, and chat queries are capped or unavailable. Sources conflict on whether Tabnine's free plan has been fully retired or just restricted; either way, the developer experience on the free tier is noticeably limited compared to paid options. Dev plan is $12/month.

Two tools deserve a specific warning for anyone assessing them now.

Amazon Q Developer stopped accepting new free tier signups on May 15, 2026. Existing free-tier users retain access (50 agentic requests/month), but new accounts can't activate the free plan. If you're not already signed up, this option is closed.

Gemini CLI is shutting down for individual users on June 18, 2026. Current free-tier Gemini CLI users need to migrate to Antigravity CLI before that date to avoid losing access. The migration preserves the core workflow, but the open-source licensing doesn't carry over.

Free Tier Comparison

Tool Completions Agent Access Hard Limit Paid From Windsurf Unlimited tab Quota-limited Cascade Cascade sessions $20/mo GitHub Copilot 2,000/month 50 premium requests Monthly cap $10/mo Cursor 2,000/month 50 slow requests Monthly cap, slow queue $20/mo Antigravity CLI 1,000 req/day Full agent, MCP 1K/day, 60/min Varies Continue.dev + Ollama Unlimited Full (local) Hardware only Free Claude Code None None - $20/mo Augment Code Trial (30K credits) Yes Credit card required $20/mo Tabnine Limited basic No Feature-capped $12/mo

Which Fits Which Use Case

Daily autocomplete, no budget: Windsurf Free. The unlimited Tab commitment isn't a trial. It's the permanent free tier, and it covers the inline suggestion workflow without restriction. Cascade access is limited but not zero.

GitHub-centric teams assessing AI assistance: GitHub Copilot Free. The 2,000 completions and 50 premium requests per month are enough for team members to form an opinion before a company commits to a Business license. The GitHub integration is unique at this price point.

No limits, privacy-first, willing to set up infrastructure: Continue.dev + Ollama. The setup investment is real (15-30 minutes, hardware requirements), but it's the only option with no monthly ceiling and no data leaving your machine. The local mode guide covers the full setup in detail.

Terminal-based agentic coding with daily use: Antigravity CLI. The 1,000 requests per day with Gemini 2.5 Pro covers real workloads. The migration from Gemini CLI is mandatory before June 18.

Assessing Cursor's IDE before paying: Cursor Hobby. The slow-premium qualifier and 2,000 completion cap are real constraints, but the trial is enough to understand whether the editor's approach fits your workflow. Two weeks of moderate use will tell you whether Pro is worth $20/month.

The completion caps on GitHub Copilot and Cursor are meaningful thresholds. A developer averaging 100 completions per day hits GitHub's 2,000 limit in 20 working days - nearly but not quite a full month. That's enough to assess honestly without committing, but not enough to use as a permanent daily driver.

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