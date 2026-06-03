Best AI Coding Agents 2026: 6 Tools Tested and Ranked

A benchmark-driven comparison of Claude Code, Kiro, Devin, OpenAI Codex, Windsurf, and OpenHands - the six coding agents worth using in 2026.

AI coding tools now split cleanly into two camps. On one side are assistants - Cursor, GitHub Copilot, Codeium - tools that add tab completion, inline suggestions, and a chat panel to your existing IDE. On the other side are agents: systems that take a task description, read your entire repository, plan a sequence of steps, write code, run tests, and commit the result with minimal hand-holding.

This article covers agents only. If you want IDE-integrated assistants ranked instead, we covered those separately. The agent category has had more motion in the past six months than the previous two years combined. Amazon launched Kiro. Cognition hit a $26 billion valuation. Anthropic rewrote the pricing model for Claude Code. And the SWE-bench Verified leaderboard now has scores above 87%.

TL;DR Best overall: Claude Code - 87.6% SWE-bench Verified, fits your existing terminal workflow, $20/mo

Claude Code - 87.6% SWE-bench Verified, fits your existing terminal workflow, $20/mo Best for spec-driven teams: Kiro - Amazon's structured IDE requires design docs before code, generous free tier

Kiro - Amazon's structured IDE requires design docs before code, generous free tier Best for hands-off delegation: Devin - runs autonomously on its own VM, $20/mo entry, $500/mo for teams

Devin - runs autonomously on its own VM, $20/mo entry, $500/mo for teams Open-source pick: OpenHands at 72% SWE-bench Verified, self-hostable, free

Agents vs. Assistants - What's the Difference

The word "agent" gets stretched to cover a lot of things. For this article, a coding agent must do at least three things without continuous prompting: read a meaningful portion of your codebase, make multi-file changes based on a high-level goal, and verify the output (run tests, check types, read errors). Tools that only autocomplete single lines or require a human to approve every individual edit are assistants.

By that definition, six tools clear the bar in mid-2026. Cursor and GitHub Copilot remain squarely in the assistant column despite adding agent modes. The six below are agents by design.

How We Ranked These

The primary metric is SWE-bench Verified, a 500-task benchmark where agents must fix real GitHub issues in real open-source repositories. It's the closest thing the field has to a standardized test. Where official scores aren't published, we note it and rely on first-hand reports and third-party reviews.

Secondary factors: pricing (individual and team tiers), integration story (terminal, IDE, cloud), and autonomy level - how much a human stays in the loop.

1. Claude Code

Anthropic - terminal-first CLI + IDE extensions

Claude Code is Anthropic's coding agent and currently the top performer on SWE-bench Verified. Running on Claude Opus 4.7 (released April 2026), it scores 87.6% on SWE-bench Verified - the highest published score from any commercial agent today.

The core workflow is terminal-based. You run claude in a project directory, describe what you want, and the agent reads the repo, plans changes, writes code, runs your test suite, reads failures, and iterates. It ships across seven surfaces - terminal CLI (macOS, Linux, Windows), VS Code extension, JetBrains plugin, desktop app, web, iOS, and a Chrome extension in beta for debugging live apps.

As of June 15, 2026, Anthropic updated Claude Code pricing to separate human-in-the-loop usage from autonomous usage. Autonomous runs now draw from a monthly autonomous credit pool specific to your plan. The Pro plan ($20/month) includes $20 in autonomous credit per month; Codex tokens beyond that are billed at standard API rates.

What stands out

Claude Code's strength is long-horizon reasoning. Multi-file refactors, migrating a codebase to a new API, finding where a subtle bug originates across five call sites - tasks where an agent needs to hold a lot of context at once. Opus 4.7's 200K context window helps here.

What it doesn't do well: real-time browsing or executing against a live staging environment. It works completely through your local filesystem and test runner.

Best for: Senior developers doing complex refactors or architecture migrations who want something that runs in the terminal without switching tools.

Pricing: Pro $20/mo (includes $20 autonomous credit). API overage at standard Claude token rates.

2. Kiro

Amazon Web Services - spec-driven agentic IDE

Kiro is Amazon's take on the agentic IDE, built on VS Code and powered by Claude via Amazon Bedrock. Its core bet is that the real problem with AI-generated code isn't quality - it's that agents jump straight from vague prompts to implementation without capturing requirements.

Kiro's answer is spec-driven development. Before writing a single line of code, the agent produces three markdown files in a .kiro/specs/ directory:

requirements.md - Structured requirements in EARS notation (WHEN [condition] THE SYSTEM SHALL [behavior])

- Structured requirements in EARS notation (WHEN [condition] THE SYSTEM SHALL [behavior]) design.md - Technical architecture, sequence diagrams, component breakdown

- Technical architecture, sequence diagrams, component breakdown tasks.md - Discrete, trackable implementation steps

You review and approve each document before Kiro proceeds to the next phase. The workflow enforces deliberate, phased development that documentation-driven teams and regulated environments will recognize.

Kiro generates structured requirements before writing any code. Source: kiro.dev

Agent Hooks are a compelling secondary feature. Hooks are event-triggered automation rules - save a file and Kiro runs unit tests, create a new endpoint and it produces API documentation, commit code and it performs a security scan. MCP support lets you connect external tools (databases, REST APIs) directly into the agent context.

Kiro hasn't published SWE-bench numbers. The company is positioning it as a spec-discipline tool rather than a benchmark racer, which is a reasonable framing but means you're relying on first-hand experience rather than standardized scores.

Best for: Teams that want documentation and specs baked into the development process from day one, not retrofitted as an afterthought.

Pricing: Free (50 credits/mo), Pro $20/mo (1,000 credits), Pro+ $40/mo (2,000 credits), Power $200/mo (10,000 credits). Overage: $0.04/credit.

3. Devin

Cognition - cloud-based autonomous VM agent

Devin is the agent that made the category visible. Cognition launched it in early 2024 with an initial SWE-bench score of 13.86% - modest by current standards, but the first time anyone had seen a fully autonomous agent tackle real GitHub issues without human guidance on each step. The company's $26 billion valuation (May 2026) and $492 million in annualized revenue reflect how quickly that category validation translated into enterprise adoption.

The key architectural difference: Devin doesn't run inside your IDE or on your machine. It runs on its own sandboxed virtual machine with a browser, terminal, and code editor. You assign a task in plain English - "fix the login bug where session tokens expire too early" or "add pagination to the user dashboard" - and Devin plans and executes the full sequence, surfacing a pull request when done.

Devin presents completed work as pull requests ready for review. Source: devin.ai

Cognition now ships its own model (SWE-1.6) and a model-agnostic architecture. Current performance benchmarks aren't officially published in a form directly comparable to the SWE-bench Verified leaderboard, which makes head-to-head comparison harder. Reviews from engineering teams cite consistent success on well-defined tasks with clear acceptance criteria, and lower reliability on open-ended exploratory work.

For teams, Windsurf 2.0 integrates Devin directly in the IDE as a one-click handoff target (more on that below).

Best for: Engineering teams that want to delegate complete, well-defined tasks and are comfortable waiting for a VM to work through execution rather than watching it happen in real time.

Pricing: Core $20/mo, Team $500/mo (250 Agent Compute Units at $2/ACU, unlimited concurrent sessions). Enterprise on request.

For alternatives, see our Devin alternatives roundup.

4. OpenAI Codex

OpenAI - terminal CLI, included with ChatGPT

OpenAI Codex is a terminal agent built in Rust and open-sourced in April 2025. It reads your local repository, writes files, runs your test suite, and commits code. The key selling point: it's included in ChatGPT Plus ($20/month), so if you're already paying for ChatGPT, there's no additional subscription.

Codex uses GPT-5.4 as its underlying model. GPT-5.4 scores 57.7% on SWE-bench Pro - a harder variant of the benchmark - and 75.1% on Terminal-Bench 2.0, a benchmark focused specifically on terminal-native coding tasks. Direct comparison to SWE-bench Verified numbers requires care since the benchmarks differ in task construction and difficulty.

The CLI supports Model Context Protocol, so you can extend it with the same MCP servers you use in other tools. Codex Skills let you define custom workflows that Codex can install and reuse across projects.

Codex CLI sits in a middle tier of autonomy. It can work through multi-step tasks, but it's more conservative than Devin about operating without checkpoints. For a head-to-head look at how it stacks up against Claude Code, we ran that comparison here.

Best for: ChatGPT subscribers who want an agent without adding another subscription or learning a new tool.

Pricing: Included in ChatGPT Plus ($20/mo) with soft usage caps. Pro ($200/mo) raises limits substantially. API access billed at GPT-5.4 token rates ($2.50 input / $15 output per million tokens).

5. Windsurf

Codeium - IDE with local agent + cloud agent integration

Windsurf is a VS Code-based IDE with Cascade, a local agent that works inside the editor. The 2.0 release (April 15, 2026) made one significant architectural decision: native Devin Cloud integration, managed through an Agent Command Center.

The Command Center is a Kanban-style panel inside Windsurf showing all active agent sessions - local Cascade runs and remote Devin Cloud runs - in one view. You can plan work locally in Cascade, then hand off a specific task to Devin with one click. Devin executes it on its own VM and surfaces the result back into the IDE. Spaces group related sessions, PRs, and files around a single project or epic.

This hybrid model is Windsurf's main differentiation. Most agents force a choice between local IDE integration (fast feedback, less autonomy) and cloud VM agents (more autonomy, more friction). Windsurf attempts both in one surface.

On pricing: Windsurf Pro went from $15 to $20/month in March 2026 as part of a broader overhaul that replaced credits with daily/weekly quotas. Devin Cloud usage is bundled into the Pro, Max, and Teams plans and draws from the shared quota.

Best for: Teams that want local IDE-style development with the option to delegate longer-running tasks to a cloud agent without switching contexts.

Pricing: Free, Pro $20/mo, Max $200/mo, Teams $40/user/mo. Annual billing saves 17-20%.

6. OpenHands

Open source - self-hosted

OpenHands is the strongest open-source option in the agent category. It scores 72% on SWE-bench Verified - the third-highest score in this comparison and competitive with several commercial tools. MIT-licensed, self-hostable, and compatible with any model you plug in behind it.

The tradeoff is what you'd expect from self-hosted software: no managed cloud, no turnkey setup, more configuration required. OpenHands works well for developers who want full control over the model, the infrastructure, and the data, and are comfortable running things themselves. It's also the obvious choice for research groups studying agent behavior without a vendor's approval process.

For teams that want open weights models specifically, Moatless with Llama 4 Maverick reaches 14.7% on SWE-bench Verified - workable for simpler tasks, but well below the API-backed options.

Best for: Developers who want to self-host, security-conscious teams with data residency requirements, or researchers.

Pricing: Free (you pay for your own model inference).

Side-by-Side Comparison

Tool SWE-bench Verified Entry Price Architecture Autonomy Level Claude Code 87.6% $20/mo (Pro) CLI + IDE ext High Kiro Not published Free / $20 Pro IDE (VS Code) Spec-guided Devin Not on Verified leaderboard $20/mo (Core) Cloud VM Full OpenAI Codex 57.7% (SWE-bench Pro) $20/mo (Plus) CLI Medium-High Windsurf Not published Free / $20 Pro IDE + cloud Medium-High OpenHands 72% Free Self-hosted High

Notes: SWE-bench Pro and SWE-bench Verified differ in task construction. Direct score comparison across benchmark variants is not reliable.

Which One Should You Pick

Solo developers and individual contributors: Start with Claude Code if you're comfortable in the terminal and want the highest benchmark ceiling. If you want something IDE-integrated without leaving VS Code, Kiro's free tier (50 credits/month) is worth a test run before committing.

Teams delegating complete features: Devin or Windsurf. Devin handles full task delegation on its own VM. Windsurf gives you that same capability with a local IDE as the planning surface.

ChatGPT subscribers: Codex is already in your plan. Use it. It won't match Claude Code's benchmark numbers but it's a zero-friction start.

Self-hosted or data-sensitive environments: OpenHands at 72% SWE-bench Verified is a serious option, not a consolation prize.

The agent that runs well on your codebase, with your test suite, against your actual definition of done - that's the one worth paying for. All six of these are worth a trial run before committing to a paid tier.

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