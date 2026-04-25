Best AI Code Migration Tools 2026

A hands-on comparison of the best AI code migration tools in 2026, covering pricing, language support, and what actually works at scale.

Code migration used to be the kind of work that sat in a backlog for two years. Move a Java 8 service to Java 21, modernize a React class component codebase to hooks, migrate from Express to FastAPI - each one required months of careful, tedious refactoring by engineers who'd rather be building. AI-powered migration tools are changing that calculus, though not always in the ways vendors promise.

TL;DR Moderne (OpenRewrite) is the strongest pick for Java/JVM shops running large-scale framework upgrades - deterministic, auditable, free for open source

Amazon Q Developer Transform leads for AWS-native teams upgrading Java versions, with a competitive free tier at 1,000 lines/month

Codemod.com is the most flexible polyglot platform for web ecosystems, but pricing at $300-$1,000/month per million lines makes it expensive for small shops

I spent time running these tools against real migration scenarios - JS-to-TS conversions, Spring Boot 2 to 3 upgrades, Python 2 to 3 modernization - and the variance in quality is significant. Some tools automate 90% of the mechanical work. Others create plausible-looking code that breaks on your first test run. The difference usually comes down to whether the tool uses deterministic AST-based transforms, LLM generation, or a hybrid of both.

The Core Technical Split

Before comparing specific tools, there's a fundamental architecture choice worth understanding.

Deterministic codemods use abstract syntax trees (ASTs) to analyze and rewrite code with surgical precision. No hallucinations. No fabricated APIs. Every transformation is rule-based and auditable. The downside: someone has to write those rules, and they don't handle cases the rule author didn't expect.

LLM-based generation handles the long tail of edge cases and complex refactors that rules can't capture, but introduces nondeterminism. The same code passed twice may produce different output. At scale, you need human review of every created change.

The best tools in 2026 combine both approaches: deterministic transforms for the mechanical 80%, LLMs for the ambiguous remainder. That's the pattern I saw working reliably across the tools worth recommending.

Tool Comparisons

Moderne (OpenRewrite)

Moderne is the company behind OpenRewrite, the open-source automated code transformation framework that has quietly become the dominant tool for Java modernization. OpenRewrite's Lossless Semantic Tree (LST) model preserves formatting, comments, and import ordering during transformations - something most tools sacrifice. The result is diff-clean pull requests that pass code review without noise.

The framework ships with 5,000+ community recipes covering Spring Boot migrations, Java version upgrades, security remediations, and dependency modernization. The Spring Boot 4.0 migration recipe, for example, coordinates dozens of focused transforms that handle deprecated API replacements, namespace changes, and configuration updates in a single pass. Java Code Geeks called it "the automated migration tool that's quietly changing how teams upgrade Java" in their April 2026 analysis.

For solo developers and open-source maintainers, OpenRewrite itself is free. Moderne's commercial platform adds multi-repo orchestration, running recipes across thousands of repositories simultaneously, plus Insights for tracking tech debt and Campaign tooling for coordinating org-wide migrations. Enterprise pricing requires contacting sales; the free tier at app.moderne.io serves open-source projects at no cost.

What it doesn't do well: non-JVM languages. OpenRewrite is Java-first. Python, JavaScript, and Go support exists but is thin compared to the Java recipe library. If your stack is polyglot, you'll hit gaps.

Best for: Java/Kotlin/Groovy shops running Spring Boot, Micronaut, or Quarkus upgrades at scale.

Amazon Q Developer Transform

Amazon Q Developer's transformation agent handles Java version upgrades with minimal manual input. You point it at a repository, specify the target Java version (currently supporting upgrades to Java 17 and Java 21), and it produces the migration. AWS claims the agent has handled tens of thousands of production application migrations, saving over 4,500 developer years - numbers that are impossible to independently verify but directionally plausible given AWS's scale.

Pricing is straightforward. The free tier includes 1,000 lines of code per month for transformation, plus 50 agentic requests. Pro is $19/user/month with 4,000 LOC/month pooled at account level. Overage at $0.003 per line makes large batch migrations predictably expensive at scale but reasonable for targeted upgrades.

The tight AWS integration is both a strength and a limitation. Q understands your Lambda functions, EC2 instances, and RDS schemas in ways a generic tool doesn't. But if you're not running on AWS, there's little reason to use it over the alternatives. Its language support outside Java is also limited; the documentation focuses almost completely on JVM upgrades.

Best for: AWS-native teams upgrading Java versions who want something that just works without configuration overhead.

Codemod.com

Codemod targets the web ecosystem - JavaScript, TypeScript, React, Next.js, Node.js - where framework churn is constant and migration debt builds up fast. The platform combines deterministic AST transforms with a LLM layer (Codemod 2.0 uses what they call "compiler-aware orchestration") to handle the edge cases that rule-based transforms miss.

The community adoption is real: React, Node.js, webpack, ESLint, and pnpm all publish official codemods through the platform. If you're migrating between major versions of any of these frameworks, there's likely an existing recipe rather than starting from scratch.

Pricing is usage-based, measured in MLOC (millions of lines of code). The pricing page lists:

Community: Free, with usage limits, for open-source and solo work

Free, with usage limits, for open-source and solo work Starter: $300/month per MLOC, billed annually - includes Pro CLI and semantic analysis

$300/month per MLOC, billed annually - includes Pro CLI and semantic analysis Full: $1,000/month per MLOC - adds Insights dashboard, Campaign orchestration, BYOC/on-prem deployment, SSO, and SOC2

The MLOC pricing model makes costs predictable for targeted migrations but expensive if your codebase spans multiple millions of lines. A 5 MLOC Full plan works out to $5,000/month - real budget territory.

Best for: Web teams running JS/TS ecosystem migrations, especially React and Next.js major version upgrades.

Hypermod

Hypermod sits in a narrower lane: automated dependency upgrades and framework version bumps, positioned as an alternative to Dependabot that understands how to apply codemods with version bumps. Where Dependabot bumps a version number and lets you deal with the breaking changes, Hypermod tries to ship the code fixes with the dependency update.

Pricing is refreshingly simple. Free for public and open-source repos. Pro at $15/month per seat (with ~17% annual discount) unlocks private repository access, AI-assisted codemod generation, and priority support. There's no MLOC pricing; you pay per seat.

The tradeoff is depth. Hypermod handles the automated, repeatable patterns well - import path changes, renamed APIs, constructor signature updates. Complex structural refactors that require understanding business logic are out of scope. Think of it as a Dependabot replacement with codemod awareness, not a full migration platform.

Best for: Teams wanting automated dependency upgrades with code fix automation, at a price that doesn't require budget approval.

Workik AI Code Migration

Workik is the most accessible option in this list - free to start, browser-based, and covering many language pairs. The migration tool handles JavaScript-to-TypeScript conversions, Python 2-to-3 migrations, Express-to-FastAPI rewrites, and database schema migrations, using a mix of model providers including Claude, Gemini, GPT, and DeepSeek under the hood.

The free tier works for individual files and small codebases. It's LLM-driven, which means the output quality varies and you should treat every suggested change as a starting point rather than a finished result. For large codebases, the lack of repository-level context understanding becomes a real limitation - the tool processes files, not entire dependency graphs.

Paid tier details aren't publicly listed on the pricing page; the site primarily promotes the free access. For small, targeted migrations with manual review capacity, it's a useful starting point at zero cost. For anything production-critical at scale, the deterministic tools above are more appropriate.

Best for: Individual developers doing exploratory migrations or small file-level conversions who need a no-cost option.

IBM watsonx Code Assistant for Z

If your migration problem involves COBOL on mainframes, the tooling options shift. IBM's watsonx Code Assistant for Z is purpose-built for COBOL-to-Java conversion on IBM Z, using a large language model trained specifically on COBOL-Java pairs. It handles the selective translation workflow: developers choose which COBOL modules to convert, and the model produces Java code optimized for the IBM Z and hybrid cloud environment.

Public pricing starts at roughly $2 per 20 task prompts for the base watsonx Code Assistant product; enterprise contracts for the Z-specific variant require direct IBM engagement. The full modernization projects this tool targets - COBOL estates running millions of lines - regularly cost $4-9 million, so the tooling cost is a small fraction of total project spend.

This isn't a tool you evaluate with a free trial. It's a vendor engagement. But for financial institutions and government agencies running legacy mainframe systems, it's one of the few credible options.

Best for: Enterprise COBOL-to-Java modernization on IBM Z infrastructure.

Pricing Comparison Table

Tool Free Tier Paid Starts At Pricing Model Best Language Moderne / OpenRewrite Free (OSS) Contact sales Enterprise contract Java/JVM Amazon Q Developer 1,000 LOC/mo $19/user/mo Per user + overage Java Codemod.com Free (usage limits) $300/MLOC/mo Per MLOC JS/TS Hypermod Free (public repos) $15/seat/mo Per seat JS/TS Workik Free (file-level) Not listed Unknown Polyglot IBM watsonx for Z No Contact IBM Enterprise COBOL

What to Ignore

A few things worth flagging. Grit.io, which had strong GritQL-based migration tooling and a dedicated CLI, was acquired by Honeycomb in April 2025 and the standalone product is being sunset. The team is integrating Grit's AI agents into Honeycomb's observability platform. GritQL remains open source but there's no active commercial product to buy.

Generic AI coding assistants like GitHub Copilot, Cursor, or Claude Code are useful for migration work at the file level - explaining legacy code, suggesting refactors, generating tests for migrated functions. They don't replace dedicated migration tooling for large codebases, but they pair well with the deterministic tools above for the parts that still require human judgment.

Bottom Line

Pick your tool based on language ecosystem and scale, not marketing claims.

For Java shops, start with OpenRewrite through the free app.moderne.io tenant, or run it locally via the Gradle/Maven plugin. If you need multi-repo orchestration, Moderne's enterprise platform is the natural step up. For AWS teams, Q Developer Transform simplifies Java version upgrades without additional infrastructure. For web teams on JS/TS, Codemod.com has the recipe library, though the MLOC pricing model rewards only larger teams. For automated dependency upgrades at low cost, Hypermod at $15/month is hard to beat.

The tools that actually ship clean migrations in 2026 all share the same characteristic: they're deterministic for the mechanical work and careful about where they introduce LLM generation. The ones that treat migration as a pure LLM problem produce plausible code that fails at the boundary conditions. That gap hasn't closed yet.

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