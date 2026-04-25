Best AI Cloud Cost Optimization Tools 2026

A data-driven comparison of Vantage, CAST AI, ProsperOps, CloudZero, nOps, and Infracost - the top AI-powered platforms for cutting cloud and GPU spend in 2026.

Cloud bills don't lie, but they do surprise. The average engineering team discovers 30-40% waste only after getting hit with an invoice they weren't expecting. The tools in this comparison exist to fix that - before it happens, not after.

TL;DR Vantage is the best all-around pick for multi-cloud visibility: transparent per-spend pricing, free tier available, and a new Autopilot feature that charges 5% of savings generated

ProsperOps wins on commitment automation for AWS/Azure/GCP shops that want fully hands-off Reserved Instance and Savings Plan management with no upfront fee

CAST AI is the strongest Kubernetes-specific play, using real-time bin-packing and spot automation to cut container costs by 40-60% on average

The category has changed clearly since 2024. A first wave of tools focused on dashboards and recommendations that engineers still had to act on manually. The 2026 crop does the optimization work itself - buying commitments, rightsizing workloads, swapping in spot instances - and charges based on what it actually saves. That shift matters for how you should evaluate them.

What to Look for in 2026

A few things have pushed this market forward in the past 18 months. First, GPU and LLM inference costs have become a major line item. Teams running inference workloads on AWS or GCP can easily spend more on compute than on the rest of their infrastructure combined, and older FinOps tools weren't built to track token-level spend or model-specific costs. Several platforms now have dedicated AI cost views.

Second, the "percentage of savings" pricing model has become standard for automation-heavy tools. You pay nothing unless the platform delivers verified savings from your cloud provider's billing data. That removes the conflict of interest in older spend-based contracts, where a vendor got paid more as your bill grew.

Third, IaC-native cost control has matured. Instead of detecting overspend after deployment, tools like Infracost catch it at the pull request stage, before resources ever go live.

Six platforms cover the range of approaches you're likely to assess: Vantage, CAST AI, ProsperOps, CloudZero, nOps, and Infracost. Each one solves a distinct problem. Picking the wrong category is a more common mistake than picking the wrong tool within a category.

Vantage

Vantage is a multi-cloud cost management platform covering AWS, Azure, GCP, Kubernetes, Snowflake, Datadog, Databricks, and 20+ other providers in one dashboard. It's built for mid-market teams that want clean cost visibility without percentage-of-spend contracts.

The pricing model is a fixed monthly subscription based on tracked cloud spend, not number of users. The free Starter tier tracks up to $2,500/month in spend with core cost reports and dashboards. Pro costs $30/month for up to $7,500/month in tracked spend and adds virtual tagging and AWS Autopilot. Business is $200/month for up to $20,000/month tracked spend with 12 months of data retention. Enterprise is custom above that.

Autopilot, Vantage's automated Savings Plans management, is priced separately at 5% of savings created - you only pay when it works.

What Vantage does especially well is cross-provider attribution. Virtual tags let you apply consistent cost allocation logic across providers that use different native tagging schemes. The platform also includes a MCP server integration, so teams can query cost data directly through Claude or ChatGPT. For GPU-heavy workloads, Vantage added dedicated AI cost visibility in late 2025 with per-model and per-provider breakdowns.

The main limitation: Vantage is mainly a visibility and reporting tool. It recommends actions but won't automate compute changes the way CAST AI or nOps will. If you want set-it-and-forget-it rightsizing, you'll need something else or the Autopilot add-on.

CAST AI

CAST AI is purpose-built for Kubernetes cost optimization. It connects to EKS, GKE, and AKS clusters and continuously optimizes them in real time - rightsizing pods, replacing on-demand nodes with spot instances, bin-packing workloads onto fewer nodes, and autoscaling based on actual usage.

According to CAST AI's 2026 State of Kubernetes Optimization Report, based on analysis of tens of thousands of clusters, average savings run 40-60% on compute costs. Those numbers are credible in environments that haven't been actively rightsized; greenfield teams running on cloud defaults normally have the most to gain.

Pricing is custom and requires a quote based on cluster count and whether GPU workloads are involved. CAST AI doesn't publish list prices.

The automation depth is the differentiator. CAST AI doesn't present recommendations for your team to review over a sprint cycle - it applies changes continuously, governed by policies you set. Node provisioner selects the cheapest available instance type that meets workload requirements. Spot interruption handling is built in. You don't need to retrain your team on a new workflow.

The trade-off is scope: CAST AI only improves Kubernetes. If you have significant non-container compute - traditional EC2 fleets, serverless, data platform spend - it won't touch those.

ProsperOps

ProsperOps focuses on one specific problem: automating AWS, Azure, and GCP commitment management (Reserved Instances, Savings Plans, and Committed Use Discounts). It continuously buys, sells, and rebalances commitments based on actual usage patterns to maximize coverage while minimizing stranded reservations.

The pricing model is outcome-based: ProsperOps takes a percentage of the savings it creates from commitment optimization. No savings means no fee. The specific percentage isn't published and is set per contract, but market data puts standard rates at 30-35% of realized savings for 12-month terms, with volume discounts for longer commitments.

Before signing up, you can run a free Savings Analysis with read-only IAM access. ProsperOps returns results within 24 hours showing your current commitment coverage, waste rate, and projected savings potential compared to peer benchmarks.

The case for ProsperOps is narrow but strong. If your team manages commitments manually or through a spreadsheet, you're almost certainly leaving money on the table. Commitment optimization is truly complex - matching variable usage patterns against term lengths and instance families across regions takes continuous adjustment. The performance-based model removes the fee-before-savings dynamic that made older commitment tools hard to justify.

The limitation: ProsperOps improves the commitment layer only. It doesn't rightsize workloads, reduce waste in idle resources, or surface unit economics. Think of it as a specialist with a generalist FinOps tool, not a replacement.

CloudZero

CloudZero positions itself as a cost intelligence platform rather than a cost reduction tool. Its core thesis: raw billing data doesn't answer the questions engineering and finance teams actually ask. The platform maps spend to business outcomes - cost per customer, cost per feature, cost per deployment - using a code-driven tagging approach that doesn't require every resource to be manually tagged.

The AnyCost API ingests data from AWS, Azure, GCP, Kubernetes, Snowflake, MongoDB Atlas, Databricks, Datadog, New Relic, and others. An AI Hub layer lets engineers query cost data in plain language and investigate anomalies without writing SQL.

CloudZero charges 1-2% of managed cloud spend with a tiered model. Exact pricing requires a sales conversation; a 14-day trial is available for qualified accounts. The unlimited-user model is a meaningful differentiator for larger organizations where per-seat costs compound.

The platform stores up to two years of hourly cost data by default, upgradeable to five years. That historical depth supports more accurate anomaly detection and is a genuine advantage over competitors that only keep daily-granularity data.

CloudZero is best suited for teams that need to answer "why did our costs go up 23% this month?" in terms their product and finance stakeholders understand. It's less suited as a primary optimization engine - it surfaces recommendations but doesn't automate compute changes.

nOps

nOps is a ML-powered AWS-only cost optimization platform. It handles three main areas: automated Spot instance management via its Compute Copilot feature, Reserved Instance and Savings Plan recommendations, and resource scheduling for non-production environments.

Compute Copilot continuously selects the best instance type in real time based on workload performance requirements and current spot pricing. It handles Spot interruption gracefully by pre-identifying fallback capacity.

Pricing starts at $199/month and uses a pay-for-performance structure tied to verified cost reductions. nOps currently manages over $2 billion in cloud spend across its customer base.

The platform integrates directly with AWS CUR (Cost and Usage Report) for forecasting, uses 90 days of historical data for spot interruption risk scoring, and includes a compliance posture view across AWS Well-Architected Framework criteria.

A real limitation worth calling out: nOps is AWS-only. If any meaningful portion of your workloads run on Azure or GCP, you'll need a separate tool. Customer reviews on G2 and Capterra consistently flag this as a constraint, along with a steep learning curve for teams new to cloud FinOps concepts.

Infracost

Infracost takes a different approach than every other tool on this list. Rather than managing rolled out resources, it estimates costs before deployment - at the pull request stage in your CI/CD pipeline.

It parses Terraform, CloudFormation, and AWS CDK plans against cloud provider pricing APIs and posts a cost diff directly to the PR. Engineers see the monthly cost impact of their infrastructure changes before they merge, not after the billing cycle.

The CI/CD tier is free for individual engineers and supports up to 1,000 runs per month. Infracost Cloud costs $1,000/month for FinOps and platform teams, covering 10 engineers with centralized dashboards, AutoFix (automated pull requests for FinOps policy violations), budget guardrails with approval workflows, and custom price books for enterprise discount agreements. Enterprise pricing is custom.

AutoFix is worth highlighting: when Infracost detects a FinOps policy violation in a PR (an untagged resource, an oversized instance class, a provisioned throughput setting that doesn't fit usage patterns), it can automatically open a corrective PR. That moves the remediation cost from a quarterly audit to a per-commit check.

Infracost is a pre-deployment tool. It doesn't help with existing deployed infrastructure, idle resources, or commitment management. Use it with one of the runtime tools above, not instead of them.

Pricing Comparison

Tool Model Starting Cost Best For Vantage Fixed monthly (spend tiers) Free / $30/month Multi-cloud visibility CAST AI % of savings, custom Custom quote Kubernetes optimization ProsperOps % of savings (~30-35%) No base fee Commitment automation CloudZero ~1-2% of managed spend Custom quote Unit economics / FinOps nOps Performance-based $199/month AWS automation Infracost Per-engineer SaaS Free / $1,000/month Pre-deployment IaC cost

AI and GPU Workload Costs

Traditional FinOps tools were designed for EC2, RDS, and storage. Inference workloads break most of their assumptions. A single H100 instance costs $4-8/hour on AWS, and inference traffic is spiky - you need a tool that understands per-model spend and handles autoscaling correctly.

NVIDIA's 2026 pricing data shows Blackwell-based inference has cut token costs by up to 10x compared to Hopper-class hardware, but only if you're running on optimized infrastructure. The savings from correct instance selection now dwarf the savings from commitment management at many AI-heavy companies.

Vantage is currently the most mature option for multi-provider AI cost visibility, with per-model breakdowns across OpenAI, Anthropic, and hosted cloud providers. CAST AI handles GPU Kubernetes workloads as a pricing factor in their custom quotes. Neither CloudZero nor nOps has shipped thorough GPU cost views as of April 2026.

If your primary cost problem is LLM inference spend, the MLOps platforms comparison and LLM observability tools roundups cover additional options that include inference cost tracking with experiment and model management.

Best Picks

Best overall for multi-cloud teams: Vantage. Transparent pricing, a free tier, 20+ integrations, and Autopilot for hands-off Savings Plans management. The per-spend subscription model is more predictable than percentage-of-savings contracts for teams with high but stable cloud bills.

Best for Kubernetes-heavy workloads: CAST AI. No other tool comes close on continuous cluster optimization. If Kubernetes is where your money goes, this is where to start.

Best for commitment optimization only: ProsperOps. Performance-based pricing means zero risk to evaluate. The free Savings Analysis is truly useful as a baseline even if you don't proceed.

Best for pre-deployment cost control: Infracost. The free CI/CD tier removes the excuse to skip cost review in pull requests. AutoFix on the paid tier turns FinOps policy into enforced code, not advisory guidelines.

Best for unit economics and business context: CloudZero. If your FinOps practice needs to answer "what does it cost to serve customer X" rather than "what did EC2 cost this month," CloudZero's business-context mapping is the right architecture.

The performance-based pricing model is now table stakes. Any tool that asks for a percentage of spend regardless of whether it saves you money should raise flags.

Sources