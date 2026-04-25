Best AI CLM Tools in 2026 - 5 Compared

Five AI contract lifecycle management platforms compared on pricing, AI depth, and fit - from enterprise-grade Ironclad to mid-market Juro.

Contract lifecycle management used to mean a shared folder of PDFs and a paralegal with a spreadsheet. AI changed that quickly. The leading CLM platforms in 2026 now draft clauses, extract obligations, flag risk deviations against a playbook, and trigger ERP actions automatically when a counterparty breaches. What used to take 45 days from signature request to executed contract can now close in under two weeks on the better platforms.

TL;DR Ironclad is the overall leader for enterprises over 500 employees - three consecutive years as a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader, $150M ARR, and the deepest AI workflow automation in the market.

Juro is the best fit for mid-market teams (50-500 employees) that need modern CLM without six-figure spend - unlimited users, browser-native editor, G2 score of 4.6/5.

The biggest differentiator across all five tools is how AI is embedded: some bolt on a chatbot, others (Sirion, Ironclad) build around specialized agents for drafting, extraction, obligation tracking, and risk redlining.

Why CLM AI Has Matured Fast

The shift from keyword search to agentic AI in contract management happened faster than most legal ops teams expected. A few numbers put this in context. AI-powered CLM platforms report average contract cycle time reductions of 39% and productivity gains of up to 44% for in-house legal teams. One industry benchmark tracked a reduction from 45 days to 12 days for the full contract lifecycle after launching an AI CLM. Organizations processing 2,500 or more contracts per year see potential annual benefits exceeding $2M from reduced manual review alone.

The reason the gains are large is that contracts are document-heavy, highly repetitive, and full of structured data trapped in unstructured form. AI models are truly good at this. The question for buyers is which platform applies AI broadly across the full lifecycle versus which is mostly a document repository with a generative AI skin on top.

This comparison covers five tools I tested and researched in depth: Ironclad, Sirion, Juro, Agiloft, and Evisort. I left out pure e-signature tools (DocuSign IAM, Adobe Sign) and purely document-generation tools (PandaDoc, Conga) that don't cover the full lifecycle - obligation tracking, renewal management, compliance monitoring. Those are comparison document tools, not CLM. See our AI document processing comparison for that category.

Tool Best For Approx. Annual Cost AI Depth G2 Score Ironclad Large enterprise $50K - $250K+ Deep 4.6 Sirion Global enterprise Custom Deepest (agentic) 4.5 Juro Mid-market ~$34.5K median Good 4.6 Agiloft Customization-heavy orgs ~$68K median Good 4.5 Evisort / Workday Finance, healthcare $15K - $300K Strong 4.4

Ironclad - Enterprise Standard, Three Years Running

Ironclad has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contract Lifecycle Management for three consecutive years, most recently in November 2025. The company crossed $150M ARR and two billion contracts processed on the platform during 2025. For a CLM platform, that scale matters: the AI models benefit from the training signal.

The platform covers drafting, approval workflows, negotiation (with a live redline editor), e-signature (native, no separate DocuSign required), repository, and post-signature obligation tracking. The AI layer covers automated review against a clause playbook, risk scoring, metadata extraction, and natural-language search across the contract repository.

What sets it apart

Ironclad's workflow builder is the most mature in this list. Legal ops teams at companies like Dropbox and Procore use it to configure multi-department approval chains that route by contract type, value, and risk level without writing code. The Salesforce integration is especially good - sales reps can initiate a contract from an opportunity record and the whole lifecycle stays visible in both systems.

The main limitation is cost and complexity. Implementation fees run $5,000 to $50,000 on top of the annual subscription, and first-year total cost of ownership frequently lands between $75,000 and $200,000. It's not a tool you stand up in an afternoon.

Pricing: Starts at $25,000/year, ranges from $30,000 to $250,000+ depending on users and workflow complexity. Custom quotes only - no public tiers.

Sirion - The Most Agentic Architecture

Sirion markets itself as AI-native rather than AI-enhanced, and the distinction is real at the architecture level. The platform is built around an orchestrator called AskSirion that coordinates multiple specialized agents rather than a single monolithic model.

The agents include an Extraction Agent that pulls structured metadata from legacy and third-party contracts, a Draft Agent for conversational contract creation, an Issue Detection and Redline Agent that scores and remediates risks against enterprise playbooks, an Obligation Agent for tracking and escalation, and an Invoice Agent that reconciles invoices against contract terms to prevent value leakage.

"AI is moving from chatbots to agents, and CLM is perfectly positioned for this: AI reads the contract, identifies a breach, and automatically triggers an ERP action." - Sirion platform documentation

This is meaningfully different from a generative AI add-on. Each agent operates within governed boundaries - autonomous where safe, requiring human sign-off on high-stakes actions. The governance layer is what enterprises with serious procurement risk need.

Sirion's typical buyer is a Fortune 500 company with global supplier relationships, complex compliance requirements, and contracts in multiple jurisdictions and languages. It's not for a 100-person company running 50 NDAs a year.

Pricing: Subscription-based, enterprise-only, custom quotes. Targets large-scale deployments. Expect six figures annually.

Juro - Modern UX for Mid-Market

Juro occupies a clear and well-executed niche: fast, browser-native contract management for teams that don't need enterprise complexity but are outgrowing spreadsheets and PDF folders. It scores 4.6 on G2 and 4.8 on Capterra, which is high for a CLM tool where user experience often suffers.

The browser-native editor is a real differentiator. Competitors like Ironclad and DocuSign CLM rely heavily on Word-based workflows, which means import/export friction and formatting headaches. Juro's editor handles drafting, negotiation, and e-signature in a single browser workspace without round-tripping to Word.

AI capabilities include AI Extract (analyzes incoming contracts, tags metadata, enables rapid digitization of PDFs), AI Draft (generates contract drafts from templates with AI suggestions), and AI Review (clause-by-clause risk assessment). All three are available on higher tiers.

The pricing model is unusual in a good way: all plans include unlimited users, unlimited templates, and unlimited workflows. You pay based on contract volume per year, not per seat. For growing teams where headcount changes frequently, this is a significant operational advantage.

Pricing: Average buyer pays $34,500/year. No public tiers, quotes based on contract volume. 20% first-year discount for same-month demo signups. No free trial.

Agiloft - No-Code Customization at Enterprise Scale

Agiloft's pitch is maximum configurability without engineering dependencies. The platform's no-code workflow builder can accommodate almost any approval chain, clause library structure, or integration requirement - and users consistently cite this as its strongest attribute. It holds a 99.6% implementation success rate and 97% customer retention rate, which are unusual statistics for enterprise software.

The AI layer includes ConvoAI for natural-language contract search (query your repository in plain English), AI-powered clause extraction, obligation tracking, and the newer Agiloft Astra module that turns contract data into real-time risk intelligence with actionable recommendations.

The flip side of maximum configurability is that it takes time to configure. Implementation normally runs longer than Juro or Ironclad, and the platform rewards organizations with a dedicated legal ops or IT resource to manage it. The learning curve for non-technical users is real.

Pricing doesn't follow simple tiers. Agiloft charges one platform fee with all features included, scaled by user count plus optional add-ons. Implementation fees run $5,000 to $75,000, premium support costs 20-30% of the annual license on top, and sandbox environments run $750-$1,500/month separately.

Pricing: Average buyer pays $68,121/year. No public tiers. Essentials, Advanced, and Premium packages available - contact sales for quotes.

Evisort (now Workday CLM) - Best for Finance and Healthcare

Evisort was picked up by Workday and rebranded as Workday Contract Lifecycle Management, powered by Evisort AI. If you're already on Workday for HR, finance, or planning, this integration path is the cleanest option available.

The AI is strong at obligation monitoring and compliance tracking across large contract volumes. The platform is recommended for finance, healthcare, and technology organizations managing hundreds of active contracts where manual tracking genuinely breaks down. The interface is approachable for legal teams without a steep onboarding requirement.

The weaknesses reviewers cite consistently are dashboard rigidity (limited customization of views and reports) and opaque pricing that makes budget forecasting harder than it should be. For organizations not on Workday, the integration value proposition disappears and the cost looks harder to justify.

Pricing: Minimum $15,000/year, typical enterprise deployment $100,000/year, maximum up to $300,000 depending on scope. Custom quotes only.

Feature Comparison

Feature Ironclad Sirion Juro Agiloft Evisort AI drafting Yes Yes Yes Yes Limited AI redlining Yes Yes (agent-based) Yes Yes No Obligation tracking Yes Yes (agent-based) Basic Yes Yes Native e-signature Yes Third-party Yes Third-party Third-party No-code workflows Good Good Excellent Excellent Basic Salesforce integration Deep Yes Yes Yes Via Workday Multi-language Yes Yes (40+ languages) Limited Yes Yes Agentic AI architecture Partial Full No No No G2 rating 4.6 4.5 4.6 4.5 4.4

How to Choose

The selection criteria for CLM are straightforward if you're honest about your company's profile.

For organizations with 500-plus employees, complex multi-department approval chains, and a dedicated legal ops role, Ironclad is the clear default. The Gartner recognition reflects real user satisfaction, and the ecosystem (Salesforce, Slack, DocuSign integrations) is mature. Budget $75,000-$200,000 for year one and assign someone to manage it.

For companies that need truly enterprise-grade AI across global procurement - Fortune 500 supplier management, multi-jurisdiction compliance, invoice reconciliation against contract terms - Sirion's agentic architecture is the most advanced option in this list. It's also the most expensive and the most complex to deploy.

For mid-market teams in the 50-500 employee range that need modern CLM without enterprise overhead, Juro delivers the best UX, the fastest time to value, and a pricing model that doesn't penalize headcount growth. The unlimited-users structure is truly useful.

For organizations that need maximum workflow customization and have the technical resources to use it, Agiloft's no-code builder covers scenarios the other tools can't match out of the box. The 97% retention rate is a real data point - users who invest in configuration tend to stay.

For Workday shops in finance or healthcare, Evisort (now Workday CLM) is the path of least resistance. It won't win on AI depth alone, but the native integration with Workday Finance and Workday HCM removes a class of integration problems the others can't.

One more category worth mentioning: the AI legal tools roundup covers contract analysis tools that sit upstream of a full CLM - useful if your contract volume doesn't justify a dedicated CLM platform yet. For teams managing procurement more broadly, see also the AI procurement tools comparison.

Best Picks

Best overall (enterprise): Ironclad - three years as a Gartner Leader, $150M ARR, and the most mature workflow automation in the market.

Best for mid-market: Juro - unlimited users, browser-native editor, 4.6 on G2, and pricing that scales with contract volume rather than headcount.

Best AI architecture: Sirion - purpose-built multi-agent system with governed autonomy is the right model for high-stakes enterprise contracting.

Best customization: Agiloft - no other tool on this list can match the no-code workflow flexibility, and the 99.6% implementation success rate backs the claim.

Best for Workday shops: Evisort / Workday CLM - native integration removes friction; weakest standalone AI in this group but the data integration is unmatched.

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