Best AI Audio Editing Tools in 2026

A hands-on comparison of the top AI audio editing tools in 2026, covering noise removal, stem separation, mastering, and podcast production.

AI audio tools have moved well past "remove background noise." Today's options reconstruct missing dialogue, isolate individual stems from a mixed track, automatically master a podcast episode for loudness standards, and cancel noise in real time before it ever hits the recording. That's a different class of capability than what existed even 18 months ago.

TL;DR iZotope RX 11 is the professional standard for surgical audio repair, with spectral editing and ML-backed Repair Assistant that no browser-based tool can match

Adobe Podcast Enhance Speech is free for most use cases and handles speech cleanup better than anything else at zero cost

For podcast production end-to-end (record, edit, publish), Descript and Auphonic solve different parts of the problem - you probably need both

Six tools tested here cover the main categories creators actually face: speech cleanup, stem separation, live noise cancellation, podcast mastering, remote recording, and full-stack editing. None of them overlap cleanly, which is why this isn't a ranking - it's a use-case map.

Quick Comparison

Tool Primary Use Free Tier Starting Price iZotope RX 11 Audio repair and restoration No $49 (Elements) Adobe Podcast Speech enhancement Yes (1hr/day) $9.99/mo (Premium) Descript Podcast/video editing Yes (60 min/mo) $24/mo (Hobbyist) Auphonic Automated mastering Yes (2hr/mo) $13/mo (9hr plan) Krisp Live noise cancellation Yes (60 min/day) $8/mo (Core, annual) LALAL.AI Stem separation Yes (10 min) ~€6.75/mo (Lite, annual)

iZotope RX 11 - Surgical Repair at the Professional Level

iZotope RX is the industry standard for audio repair work - the tool that broadcast engineers, post-production houses, and podcast producers reach for when recordings need serious intervention.

RX 11's Repair Assistant uses machine learning that you point at your problem (voice, instruments, percussion, or sound effects), choose an intensity (light, medium, or aggressive), and it proposes a processing chain based on what it detects. The 11.4.0 update, released February 2026, improved the neural network's ability to detect subtle phase problems and intermittent digital artifacts that earlier versions missed.

The Dialogue Isolate module was rebuilt with a new ML engine for real-time, low-latency processing. It handles de-noise and reverb control in one pass instead of two, which matters when you're processing long recordings. Spectral Repair remains the most precise tool in the suite - you can visually select a specific frequency range or time window in the spectrogram and remove or attenuate just that content, down to the level of a single passing car horn.

What RX 11 doesn't do is reconstruct missing audio. It removes and repairs; it doesn't synthesize. That's the key architectural limit to understand. If audio is missing - a dropout, a corrupted file segment - you need to fill that gap another way.

Pricing

RX 11 is a perpetual license, not a subscription. Elements ($49) covers basic repair tools. Standard ($299) adds dialogue-specific tools and the full spectral editing suite. Advanced ($799) includes Repair Assistant with the full ML engine, batch processing, and every module. Upgrade pricing applies for existing license holders.

For post-production engineers and podcast producers who work with difficult location audio, the Advanced tier pays for itself on a single difficult project. Elements is enough for anyone who needs occasional noise reduction on mostly clean recordings.

Best for: Post-production professionals, podcast editors dealing with bad room audio, music producers who need to isolate or repair specific stems.

Adobe Podcast Enhance Speech - Free Speech Cleanup That Works

Adobe's Enhance Speech is a web tool that removes background noise and clarifies voice recordings without any technical setup. The free tier processes 1 hour per day with files up to 30 minutes and 500MB. Premium ($9.99/month or $99.99/year) raises that to 4 hours per day, 2-hour files up to 1GB, adds batch uploads, video format support (MP4, MOV), and a strength adjustment slider.

The free tier truly produces professional-sounding results on recordings with consistent background noise - AC hum, room echo, fan noise. It handles variable noise less cleanly; sudden noise events or heavy wind can leave artifacts. The strength slider in Premium is worth having when you need to dial back the processing to preserve voice naturalness.

Adobe's broader Podcast product also includes Mic Check (pre-recording equipment diagnostics) and Studio (browser-based remote multi-track recording). Studio is in the same product tier as Enhance Speech, so the $9.99 Premium plan covers the full suite.

What Adobe doesn't offer is the spectral editing or stem-level control you get from iZotope. It's a different product category - fast, automated, browser-based, no learning curve.

Best for: Podcasters and content creators who need fast speech cleanup without a DAW. Anyone who records in a less-than-ideal acoustic environment.

Descript - Edit Audio Like a Document

Descript's core idea is text-based editing: it transcribes your recording and you edit the transcript, with the audio following along. Delete a sentence from the transcript, and it's gone from the audio. This approach can cut raw episode editing time substantially for interview-based shows.

Studio Sound is Descript's one-click audio enhancement - it removes noise and echo automatically. Underlord handles filler word removal ("um," "uh," "like") and repetition cleanup. Overdub generates synthetic speech in your voice for minor fixes.

September 2025 brought a significant pricing model change: Descript moved from transcription minutes to "media minutes" (any audio or video you import, not just what you transcribe), and capped AI features behind a credit system. The current tiers:

Free: 60 media minutes/month, 100 one-time AI credits

60 media minutes/month, 100 one-time AI credits Hobbyist: $24/month ($16/month annual), 10 hours, 400 AI credits

$24/month ($16/month annual), 10 hours, 400 AI credits Creator: $35/month ($24/month annual), 30 hours, 800 AI credits, 4K export

$35/month ($24/month annual), 30 hours, 800 AI credits, 4K export Business: $65/month ($50/month annual), 40 hours, 1,500 AI credits, team features

The credit cap is the main friction point. Studio Sound, Underlord, and Overdub all consume credits, and the per-tier limits are tighter than what the marketing suggests. A busy solo creator can hit the Hobbyist ceiling by mid-month. For team workflows, the Business plan's 1,500 credits stretch further.

Descript isn't a replacement for iZotope-grade audio repair. It's a production and editing tool where AI handles the tedious parts - cleanup, cuts, and caption generation - so you can focus on content structure.

Best for: Solo podcast creators, small production teams, anyone doing interview-style shows who wants to cut editing time.

Auphonic - Automated Mastering for Podcasters

Auphonic takes a different angle: you upload a finished or near-finished recording, and it automatically handles everything a mastering engineer would - noise reduction, intelligent level balancing between multiple speakers, filtering, loud normalization for platforms (LUFS standards), and silence trimming.

It uses OpenAI's Whisper (self-hosted) for transcription and can produce chapter markers, summaries, and show notes automatically. Watch folders let you drop files in and get processed outputs back without manual steps.

The free tier gives 2 hours per month, with a jingle added to the output. Paid plans start at $13/month for 9 hours, $29/month for 21 hours, and $59/month for 45 hours. A 20% discount applies on annual billing. One-time credit packs are available for sporadic use cases.

The key distinction from Descript is that Auphonic doesn't touch content - it won't help you cut a sentence or fix a stumble. Its job is acoustic consistency and platform compliance. Many podcast producers run Descript for content edits and Auphonic as the final pass before export.

Best for: Podcast producers who want automated mastering without learning audio engineering. High-volume shows where consistency across episodes matters more than per-episode fine-tuning.

Krisp - Real-Time Noise Cancellation for Calls and Recordings

Krisp operates at the OS audio layer, creating a virtual microphone that strips background noise before it reaches your conferencing or recording software. All processing happens locally - nothing leaves your device - which makes it viable for anyone handling sensitive conversations.

The free tier covers 60 minutes per day of noise cancellation, plus unlimited transcription and meeting recording, and 2 AI-generated meeting notes per day. Core ($8/month annual, $16/month monthly) removes the 60-minute cap, adds integrations, and includes 5GB storage. Advanced ($15/month annual, $30/month monthly) adds accent conversion - both inbound (you hear clearer audio from noisy participants) and outbound (your accent is converted, 4 hours per day speaker-side, unlimited listener-side).

The accent conversion feature is the most commercially interesting addition from 2025. Whether it's a net positive depends heavily on the use case. For international sales calls, it reduces listener cognitive load. The tradeoffs around authenticity are real and worth thinking through before enabling it.

For recording work rather than calls, Krisp is more of a fallback than a primary tool. If you control your recording environment, iZotope or Adobe Podcast will produce better post-processing results. Where Krisp shines is live situations - webinars, virtual interviews, calls where you can't fix the noise afterward.

Best for: Remote workers on frequent calls, anyone recording in environments with unpredictable background noise.

LALAL.AI - Stem Separation for Music Work

LALAL.AI separates mixed audio into individual components: vocals, drums, bass, piano, electric guitar, acoustic guitar, synthesizer, strings, and wind instruments. The web interface accepts MP3, WAV, FLAC, and video formats up to 2GB on paid plans. A VST plugin (included in the Pro tier) brings stem separation into DAWs directly.

Beyond basic stem splitting, the platform handles lead/backing vocal separation, voice cleaning (removing plosives and noise from vocal stems), and echo/reverb removal from isolated tracks. Voice cloning is available but operates in a separate workflow from the main splitter.

Pricing uses a two-queue model: Relaxed Queue (slower processing when server capacity allows) is unlimited on all paid plans. Fast Queue has monthly minute caps that don't roll over. One important gotcha: minutes consumed scale with the number of stems selected, not just file duration. A 5-minute track with 3 stem types selected costs 15 minutes, not 5.

Current tiers:

Starter: Free, 10 minutes total

Free, 10 minutes total Lite: ~€6.75/month (annual) or ~€8.99/month, 90 Fast minutes/month

~€6.75/month (annual) or ~€8.99/month, 90 Fast minutes/month Pro: ~€13.50/month (annual), 250 Fast minutes/month, includes VST Plugin and API access

The quality difference between LALAL.AI and simpler vocal removers is significant on dense mixes. Bleed between stems still happens on certain instrument combinations - a busy piano part will occasionally leak into the "other instruments" stem - but for most music production and karaoke use cases, the separation holds up well.

Best for: Music producers, cover artists, remix producers. Anyone who needs to extract individual instrument tracks from a stereo mix.

No single tool covers every audio task. A practical stack for a solo podcast producer looks like this:

Krisp during recording if you're in a noisy environment Descript for content editing - cuts, filler removal, transcript-based workflow Adobe Podcast Enhance Speech or Auphonic for acoustic cleanup and mastering before export

For music production work, LALAL.AI and iZotope RX handle different problems. LALAL.AI isolates what you need; RX fixes what got damaged or captured wrong.

For broadcast and film post-production with difficult source audio, iZotope RX 11 Advanced is the professional-grade tool. The spectral editing suite and ML-backed Repair Assistant give you control that simpler tools don't offer.

iZotope RX 11's Spectral Repair and Dialogue Isolate give you surgical control that no one-click tool can replicate - you edit audio like you'd edit a spectrogram, not a waveform.

Who Should Use What

If you're on a zero budget and need speech cleanup: Adobe Podcast Enhance Speech (free tier). If you need it daily for hours: $9.99/month Premium.

If you're a solo podcaster editing weekly episodes: Descript Creator at $24/month (annual) handles recording, editing, and transcription in one place.

If you need automated mastering at scale: Auphonic's pay-per-hour model is the most cost-effective for irregular volumes. Monthly plans make sense above 9 hours/month.

If you record on calls or in uncontrolled environments: Krisp Core at $8/month solves the live noise problem that post-processing can't always fix.

If you're a music producer or engineer who needs stem access: LALAL.AI Pro at ~€13.50/month covers most use cases. The VST plugin is what makes it useful inside a DAW.

If you handle damaged, difficult, or archival audio: iZotope RX 11 Standard ($299) or Advanced ($799) depending on how much depth you need in the ML repair tools.

For more on AI voice tools, see our coverage of best AI voice generators and best AI voice cloning tools.

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