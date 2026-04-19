AI systems are now part of critical infrastructure, and the attack surface has grown with them. Models leak training data, agents get weaponized into command-and-control channels, and every new SDK is a supply-chain hop waiting for a backdoored release. Researchers have now demonstrated that reasoning models can autonomously jailbreak other models at 97% success rates - no human in the loop. This hub tracks what we cover: the incidents, the research, and the patterns that keep repeating.

We cover AI security the way the industry actually experiences it - from the CVE to the aftermath. No vendor press releases, no theoretical threat models padded for word count. If a real compromise happened, we report it. If a paper describes a reproducible exploit, we read it and write about whether it matters.

Supply-chain and SDK compromises

SDKs and orchestration layers are where attackers reach the most keys per kilobyte of malicious code. The pattern has expanded from PyPI packages to MCP servers and AI tool marketplaces - this month's entry: MCP's STDIO transport executes arbitrary OS commands before validating the server, exposing 200K+ instances across every major AI coding tool.

Full catalog: /tags/supply-chain-attack/

Agents and assistants weaponized

When the attacker can use the same models you do, defender asymmetry goes to zero. We cover both sides - offensive research on agents that run exploits and defensive coverage of products meant to stop them.

Model vulnerabilities and data leaks

Cloud misconfigurations, silent privilege escalation, and the sheer scale of data exposed when AI wrapper apps skip basic security hygiene.

Benchmarks, red teams, and disclosure

The security research side - what can actually be measured, where the public benchmarks fail, and how responsible disclosure plays out for AI systems.

Policy, procurement, and national security

Who is allowed to sell AI to whom, and what the government does when it decides something is a supply-chain risk.

Related coverage

Full catalogs are auto-updated on the tag pages:

Why we cover this

Two things separate useful AI-security coverage from the noise. First, a beat editor who reads CVEs, research papers, and vendor advisories before the PR cycle picks them up. Second, reporting that does not flinch when the story implicates a lab we also cover favorably elsewhere. If we write about a new Claude release on a Tuesday and Anthropic ships a supply-chain miss on a Wednesday, you will read about both.

This page is the front door. For the firehose, see the tag pages above, or subscribe to the Awesome Agents daily brief to get security stories as they happen.