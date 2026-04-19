AI Security Research and Incident Coverage
Tracking AI supply-chain attacks, agent exploits, prompt injection, model leaks, and the real-world incidents shaping AI security today.
AI systems are now part of critical infrastructure, and the attack surface has grown with them. Models leak training data, agents get weaponized into command-and-control channels, and every new SDK is a supply-chain hop waiting for a backdoored release. Researchers have now demonstrated that reasoning models can autonomously jailbreak other models at 97% success rates - no human in the loop. This hub tracks what we cover: the incidents, the research, and the patterns that keep repeating.
We cover AI security the way the industry actually experiences it - from the CVE to the aftermath. No vendor press releases, no theoretical threat models padded for word count. If a real compromise happened, we report it. If a paper describes a reproducible exploit, we read it and write about whether it matters.
Supply-chain and SDK compromises
SDKs and orchestration layers are where attackers reach the most keys per kilobyte of malicious code. The pattern has expanded from PyPI packages to MCP servers and AI tool marketplaces - this month's entry: MCP's STDIO transport executes arbitrary OS commands before validating the server, exposing 200K+ instances across every major AI coding tool.
- MCP's STDIO flaw puts 200K AI servers at risk
- LiteLLM was hacked through its own vulnerability scanner
- LiteLLM supply-chain compromise drains developer credentials
- The #1 skill on OpenClaw's marketplace was malware: inside the ClawHub supply chain attack
- Cline CLI compromised: hijacked npm package silently installed OpenClaw on developer machines
- RoguePilot: GitHub Copilot extension supply-chain attack
- Claude Code npm leak and "Claw-Code" GitHub record
Full catalog: /tags/supply-chain-attack/
Agents and assistants weaponized
When the attacker can use the same models you do, defender asymmetry goes to zero. We cover both sides - offensive research on agents that run exploits and defensive coverage of products meant to stop them.
- Hacker jailbroke Claude to steal 150GB of Mexican government data
- AI models can now jailbreak other AI models autonomously - 97% success rate, no human involved
- Meta's rogue AI agent triggered a Sev 1 security breach
- Criminals are vibe-coding malware now - the first samples are worse than you think
- Single operator uses DeepSeek and Claude to breach 600 FortiGate firewalls
- AI assistants weaponized as C2 proxies
- Kali Linux integrates Claude for automated pentesting
Model vulnerabilities and data leaks
Cloud misconfigurations, silent privilege escalation, and the sheer scale of data exposed when AI wrapper apps skip basic security hygiene.
- 300 million private AI chat messages leaked by a single misconfigured database
- One company, two AI apps, 300 million leaked messages and 2 million exposed photos
- Three Claude Code vulnerabilities let attackers run commands and steal API keys just by cloning a repo
- Your Google Maps key is now a Gemini credential - and Google knew for months
- Microsoft Copilot spent two weeks reading confidential emails it was supposed to ignore
- Anthropic's Mythos model exposed via CMS misconfiguration
- Anthropic says DeepSeek and Moonshot ran 24,000 fake accounts to steal Claude's capabilities
Benchmarks, red teams, and disclosure
The security research side - what can actually be measured, where the public benchmarks fail, and how responsible disclosure plays out for AI systems.
- Claude Mythos Preview finds thousands of zero-days
- AI models are gaming safety evaluations, report warns
- OBLITERATUS strips AI safety from open models in minutes
- JBDistill generates its own jailbreaks - 81.8% attack rate
- OpenAI launches Codex Security, 14 days after Anthropic
- Every major AI agent benchmark can be hacked
- Anthropic ships $100M AI cyber defense to 12 rivals
Policy, procurement, and national security
Who is allowed to sell AI to whom, and what the government does when it decides something is a supply-chain risk.
- Defense contractors purge Claude after Pentagon blacklist
- Trump orders every federal agency to stop using Anthropic
- US AI labs share intel to stop Chinese model theft
- North Korea targets Europe with AI deepfake workers
- Anthropic wins injunction against Pentagon ban
- Pentagon formally designates Anthropic a supply-chain risk
- NIST AI agent standards initiative
Related coverage
Full catalogs are auto-updated on the tag pages:
- Security - all security-adjacent coverage
- Cybersecurity - attacks, defenses, threat intel
- Supply Chain Attack - compromised packages, SDKs, agents
- AI Safety - alignment, oversight, red-team research
- Vulnerabilities - specific CVEs and disclosure stories
- Prompt Injection - input-layer attacks
Why we cover this
Two things separate useful AI-security coverage from the noise. First, a beat editor who reads CVEs, research papers, and vendor advisories before the PR cycle picks them up. Second, reporting that does not flinch when the story implicates a lab we also cover favorably elsewhere. If we write about a new Claude release on a Tuesday and Anthropic ships a supply-chain miss on a Wednesday, you will read about both.
This page is the front door. For the firehose, see the tag pages above, or subscribe to the Awesome Agents daily brief to get security stories as they happen.