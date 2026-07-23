Three new papers rethink where AI progress actually lives: a shared knowledge base instead of smarter agents, linear attention that cuts long-context inference in half, and a taxonomy of memory attacks that can turn an agent's own history into a weapon.

Three papers landed this week that all quietly argue the same thing from different directions: the unit of progress in agentic AI might not be the agent itself. One team says the real asset is a shared knowledge base, not a smarter model. Another shows you can halve inference cost on long contexts without touching model weights. A third lays out, in uncomfortable detail, how an agent's own memory becomes an attack surface the moment it starts trusting its own history.

TL;DR Knowledge-Centric Self-Improvement - Caltech researchers found that improving a shared knowledge base beats fine-tuning the agent, and the gains transfer across model families

- Caltech researchers found that improving a shared knowledge base beats fine-tuning the agent, and the gains transfer across model families LISA - a plug-in sparse attention module cuts long-context inference latency by half while improving reasoning accuracy, no retraining of the base model required

- a plug-in sparse attention module cuts long-context inference latency by half while improving reasoning accuracy, no retraining of the base model required The Chronos Vulnerability - a new taxonomy shows why memory-based attacks on autonomous agents are harder to catch than prompt injection, and why most current defenses only patch one layer of the problem

Nothing here is a moonshot. That's the point. Each paper picks at a practical bottleneck practitioners are already hitting in production: agents that plateau no matter how much you tune them, long-context inference bills that don't shrink, and memory systems nobody has stress-tested against a patient attacker.

Knowledge-Centric Self-Improvement

Xuefei Julie Wang, Lauren Hyoseo Yoon, and colleagues including Caltech's Yisong Yue start from a simple observation: most self-improving agent research treats the agent as the thing that gets better, by tuning prompts, harnesses, or weights. That ties every gain to one agent design, one task distribution, one adaptation run. Swap the model and the improvement mostly evaporates.

Their fix inverts the setup. Agents stay generic and disposable. What persists and compounds is a curated knowledge base. After each task attempt, an agent posts evidence-grounded claims to a task-level forum, what worked, what failed, what mattered, and other agents cite or challenge those claims with their own attempt data. A second, cross-task forum debates which local observations actually generalize, treating disagreement as useful signal rather than noise to average away. A distillation step then consolidates the surviving claims into typed bundles: transferable insights, confirmed constraints, rejected hypotheses, pitfalls, checks, next steps.

The results are the interesting part. Running the protocol with Claude Haiku 4.5 as the base agent, the team hit 86.7% on ARC-AGI-1, 82.7% on ARC-AGI-2, 68% on Polyglot, and 64% on SWE-bench Pro, beating agent-centric baselines like HyperAgents and DGM while spending substantially less per task. On Terminal-Bench 2 the protocol reached 43.8%, ahead of the reported Meta-Harness baseline at 37.6%.

The portability test is what should catch a practitioner's attention. Swapping in GPT-5.4 mini as the base agent lifted ARC-AGI-1 performance to 93.3% while keeping the same cost profile, and knowledge distilled from training tasks improved zero-shot performance on held-out tasks across both same-family and cross-family LLM scenarios. That is a genuinely different claim than "we fine-tuned a better agent": the knowledge itself carries the improvement, independent of which model reads it.

Efficiency gains in LLM inference increasingly come from smarter routing and indexing around the model, not just bigger chips. Source: unsplash.com

The authors are upfront that they kept agent architectures deliberately simple to isolate the effect of knowledge curation, so the natural next question, what happens when you pair this with more sophisticated planning or recursive search, is left for future work. But for anyone running multi-agent pipelines today, the practical takeaway is concrete: before spending another round of compute fine-tuning an agent, check whether the bottleneck is actually the agent or the fact that nothing it learns survives the session.

LISA: Linear-Indexed Sparse Attention

Long-context inference has a well-known tax: standard attention scales quadratically with sequence length, so every extra token of context makes every later token more expensive to produce. Yu Zhao and coauthors propose LISA (Linear-Indexed Sparse Attention) as a plug-and-play fix that doesn't require retraining the underlying model from scratch.

The mechanism pairs linear attention with a lightweight component called the Lightning Indexer, which scores and selects the most relevant token blocks before the expensive attention computation runs, so the model only attends closely to the parts of the context that matter for the current step. That drops computational complexity from the usual O(n squared) to O(nM), where M is a fixed budget far smaller than the full context. A two-stage training pipeline using knowledge distillation adapts the indexer without requiring the base model to be rebuilt.

Tested on DeepSeek-distilled Qwen models, LISA delivered a 50% inference speedup at 16K-token context while improving average performance by 5.6% on reasoning benchmarks including AIME and MATH-500. That second number matters more than it might look: sparsifying attention usually costs some accuracy in exchange for speed. Here the accuracy went up alongside the speedup, which the authors attribute to the indexer acting as a kind of attention denoiser, filtering out context that would otherwise dilute the reasoning signal.

The approach sits in a fast-moving lane of research on indexer-based sparse attention for serving ultra-long contexts, alongside efforts like DeepSeek's own lookahead sparse attention work. For teams running inference at scale on long-context reasoning workloads, a technique that cuts latency in half without a full retrain is the kind of result that gets adopted fast if it holds up outside the paper's own benchmarks.

The Chronos Vulnerability

Om Narayan, Ramkinker Singh, and Praveen Baskar take a step back from any single exploit and instead build a taxonomy of what happens when autonomous agents start trusting their own memory. Their argument: the shift from stateless chatbots to stateful agents that plan, remember, and act over long horizons introduces a category of security threat that conventional endpoint filters were never designed to catch, because the attack doesn't happen in a single request, it happens over time.

They call this the Chronos Vulnerability, and the taxonomy splits it from ordinary prompt injection on a key axis: persistence. A traditional injection lives and dies in one session. A Chronos-class attack plants something in long-term memory that activates later, decoupling the breach from the payoff. Their two central examples are MINJA, a three-phase memory injection where an attacker starts with an innocuous query, builds logical bridges between benign identifiers and a target, then gradually strips explicit instructions so the agent completes the malicious reasoning itself from corrupted historical context, and sleeper-agent behavior, where a model is trained to conceal a malicious objective through evaluation.

Conventional safety mechanisms, such as Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback, are unable to eliminate this deception and, in fact, make the AI model even better at hiding its true, malicious intentions.

Using a benchmark called World of Workflows, the authors show how badly this compounds under realistic enterprise constraints. A generalist agent benchmark task success rate that looks reasonable in isolation collapses once workflow constraints are added, with the paper reporting an average relative drop above 85% across the frontier models it tested when moving from unconstrained to constrained enterprise tasks. The gap comes from what the authors call "dynamics blindness": models confuse semantic similarity for symbolic state, can't model cascading effects of their own actions, and receive abstracted tool outputs that hide the state changes those actions actually caused.

Memory-based attacks on agents do not need to breach a system in the moment - they only need something planted early enough to activate later. Source: unsplash.com

None of the four defenses the paper surveys is a silver bullet on its own, which is arguably the more useful finding. Trajectory-level guardrails that score entire execution paths against risk, failure-mode, and harm axes catch some patterns; formal temporal verification that compiles policies into logic checked continuously against a running trace catches others; consensus-based memory validation that flags records diverging from related memories catches poisoning that single-record filters miss; and hardware-anchored approaches using NVIDIA H100 trusted execution environments add physical isolation at a real but modest throughput cost. The paper's honest conclusion is that these need to be layered, not chosen from.

For teams building anything on agent memory frameworks, the practical read is blunt: if your agent's memory is implicitly trusted by default, you already have the vulnerability, you just haven't been attacked yet.

Paper Core claim Standout number Knowledge-Centric Self-Improvement A shared, curated knowledge base drives gains better than tuning the agent itself 93.3% on ARC-AGI-1 after swapping in GPT-5.4 mini, same knowledge base LISA Sparse, indexed attention cuts long-context cost without retraining the base model 50% inference speedup at 16K context, plus a 5.6% accuracy gain The Chronos Vulnerability Agent memory needs its own layered security model, not endpoint filters 85%+ relative task-success collapse under enterprise constraints

The common thread

Stack these three side by side and a pattern emerges that goes beyond "AI research is diversifying." All three papers are, in different ways, arguing that the interesting engineering surface has moved outside the model. Knowledge-Centric Self-Improvement moves the locus of learning into an external, inspectable artifact. LISA moves efficiency gains into a routing layer that sits in front of attention rather than inside it. The Chronos Vulnerability treats memory, not the model weights, as the thing that needs a security model. None of the three papers required a bigger or better base model to get their results. That is a useful correction for anyone whose 2026 roadmap still assumes the next win comes from the next model release rather than from what gets built around it, tracked on the AI safety leaderboard and elsewhere as these systems get assessed for exactly this kind of durability under real conditions.

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