Three new papers tackle what lives inside a trained model, how AI dependence erodes human cognition, and whether AI teams can calibrate trust.

Three papers published this week address questions that rarely get asked out loud: what actually lives inside a trained neural network, what happens to human cognition when AI handles more of the thinking, and whether AI agents working together can truly learn to trust each other. Each stands on its own. Taken together, they point at gaps in how we understand what we're deploying.

TL;DR AI Engram (ICML 2026 Oral) - Memory traces in neural networks can be isolated and erased via linear arithmetic, no fine-tuning needed

(ICML 2026 Oral) - Memory traces in neural networks can be isolated and erased via linear arithmetic, no fine-tuning needed Cognitive Debt - Formal economic model shows AI dependence creates hidden systemic fragility that compounds quietly until a "cognitive Minsky moment"

- Formal economic model shows AI dependence creates hidden systemic fragility that compounds quietly until a "cognitive Minsky moment" Trust Between AI Agents - Frontier models reduce verification by 60-85% with reliable teammates, but trust breaks faster than it forms

AI Engram: Finding Memory Traces in Neural Networks

The knowledge inside a trained model has always been frustratingly distributed - smeared across millions of parameters with no clean way to locate, modify, or remove it. A team led by Jea Kwon and Dong-Kyum Kim has now built a framework that changes that.

Their paper, "AI Engram: In Search of Memory Traces in Artificial Intelligence," was accepted as an ICML 2026 oral presentation, putting it in roughly the top 1-2% of submissions. The title borrows from neuroscience: an engram is the physical trace a memory leaves in brain tissue, a concept first proposed by German zoologist Richard Semon in 1904 and later made famous by Karl Lashley's decades-long laboratory search. The team asks whether something similar exists in artificial networks - not as metaphor, but as a mathematical object you can compute.

The Approach

The authors formalize four criteria from neuroscience - specificity, reactivation, sufficiency, and necessity - as a constrained inverse problem, then derive a closed-form estimator that isolates individual memory traces from globally entangled parameters. The key insight connects this estimator to a natural gradient update on the parameter manifold.

The result: any subset of memories can be composed or erased through linear arithmetic, without running any optimization loop. To make a model forget a specific training example, you compute the engram for that example and subtract it from the parameters.

Biological memory theories inspired the AI Engram framework, which treats individual memories as isolatable geometric objects within network parameters. Source: unsplash.com

The approach confirms across architectures from simple MLPs to large language models - the key signal that this isn't an artifact of a narrow model family.

Why Practitioners Should Care

Current selective unlearning methods - removing specific training data for privacy compliance or copyright reasons - almost always require expensive retraining or fine-tuning. AI engrams offer a surgical alternative. The connection to interpretability research is direct: if you can isolate what a model knows about a specific input, you can audit that knowledge without black-box probing. Code is publicly available on GitHub.

Cognitive Debt: The Hidden Cost of Thinking with AI

Shuchen Meng's paper introduces something unusual in AI research: a formal economic model for what happens to human cognition when people adopt AI as a substitute for independent thinking rather than a supplement to it.

The model tracks two variables per agent - cognitive capital and cognitive debt. Cognitive debt accumulates when people accept AI-created reasoning without verification. The framework draws directly from financial economics: AI use as borrowed capacity, cognitive capital as the underlying asset, unverified reasoning obligations as debt. That isn't a loose metaphor - the paper derives the dynamics mathematically.

The cognitive debt model treats AI-augmented thinking as borrowed cognitive capital, with compounding risk dynamics that mirror financial markets. Source: unsplash.com

The Cognitive Minsky Moment

Hyman Minsky's insight about financial crises was that stability breeds instability - the longer things seem fine, the more risk builds up invisibly. Meng's model shows the same dynamic in AI-augmented cognition. As more agents in an economy adopt substitutive AI, systemic vulnerability rises even as individual productivity metrics look healthy. Individual agents can't observe the collective fragility building around them.

The paper identifies three mechanisms that drive decentralized adoption past the social optimum:

Risk externalization - cognitive failures from AI overreliance often hurt others (teammates, downstream systems) more than the person who delegated the thinking

- cognitive failures from AI overreliance often hurt others (teammates, downstream systems) more than the person who delegated the thinking Public goods erosion - human cognitive capacity is partly a shared resource; skill atrophy in one domain degrades the expertise pool everyone draws on

- human cognitive capacity is partly a shared resource; skill atrophy in one domain degrades the expertise pool everyone draws on Competitive pressure - if competitors are offloading thinking to AI and posting productivity gains, refusing to do the same feels individually rational even when it's systemically damaging

The High-Skilled Trap

The finding that stings: high-skilled agents aren't protected. The model shows they often adopt substitutive AI fastest - their opportunity cost of doing things manually is highest - which means their unaided cognitive abilities can eventually fall below those of initially lower-skilled peers who adopted more cautiously.

Post-crisis responses also tend to deepen the problem. When AI fails systemically, the first instinct is to patch AI failures with more AI, compounding the dependency rather than recovering the underlying skill.

This is a formal model, not an empirical study. The projections depend on the model's assumptions holding. But similar dynamics have been documented in agent skill erosion research and in studies on cognitive atrophy in AI-dependent software engineering.

Trust Between AI Agents: Calibration, Not Zero Trust

When AI agents work in teams, they face the same basic question humans do: how much should I trust my teammate's work? Yujiao Chen's paper is the first to build a behavioral framework for measuring that trust quantitatively, using costly verification in a cooperative survival game.

The setup: agents collaborate on tasks where checking a teammate's answer costs resources but trusting a wrong answer can be fatal. Best play requires calibrating verification to the teammate's actual track record - neither verify everything nor trust blindly.

Four frontier models were tested: Claude Opus 4.6, Claude Sonnet 4.6, GPT-5.1, and Gemini 3.1 Pro. All four reduced verification by roughly 60-85% when paired with reliably-performing teammates - meaning they did learn to trust, calibrated to actual teammate performance. Smaller model variants showed minimal trust-based adjustment.

How Trust Breaks and Reforms

Several patterns emerged. Trust forms faster than it recovers. Once a teammate fails, suspicion persists longer than the failure record would objectively justify. Clustered failures - multiple errors in sequence - create longer-lasting suspicion than the same number of errors spread across time.

Models also diverged in how they respond to failure. Some focused scrutiny on the specific agent that failed; others became globally cautious toward the entire team. That divergence matters for system design. A globally-cautious agent imposes verification costs on reliable teammates when one agent fails, which can cascade overhead across a multi-agent system.

The Governance Argument

Chen's central claim: "calibration, rather than maximal suspicion, should be the central concern in the governance of multi-agent AI systems." Zero-trust governance imposes verification overhead that erases the efficiency gains from using AI teams. The better target is trust that updates correctly on evidence - which frontier models already show is possible in controlled settings.

One practically useful finding: trust dispositions are measurable before deployment. You don't have to wait for a production failure to learn whether your agents will calibrate appropriately.

The Common Thread

All three papers are working on variations of the same problem: our understanding of what AI systems do - internally, cognitively, and socially - hasn't kept up with how fast we're launching them. The AI Engram work shows that what lives inside a model is less opaque than assumed, and can be edited directly. The Cognitive Debt model shows that the human side of AI adoption has failure modes that only become visible after the fragility has already compounded. The trust paper shows that multi-agent coordination has measurable dynamics that can be characterized before problems emerge in production.

The skill erosion finding in Cognitive Debt is the one most likely to be dismissed as speculative. It's also the hardest to reverse if the model turns out to be right.

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