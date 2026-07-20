Qwen3.8-Max-Preview Review: Second Place, Unproven

Alibaba's 2.4 trillion parameter preview claims it trails only Claude Fable 5. I tested it for free at chat.qwen.ai and found a capable but slow model with zero benchmarks to back the claim.

Alibaba announced a 2.4 trillion-parameter model on Sunday and told the world it ranks "second only to Claude Fable 5." No benchmark table. No model card. No number for how many of those 2.4 trillion parameters actually fire per token. Just a claim, posted on X from the World AI Conference stage in Shanghai.

TL;DR 5.8/10 - a truly capable preview model wrapped in a marketing claim nobody outside Alibaba can verify

Free to try right now as a guest at chat.qwen.ai, no account required

Handled a clean coding task correctly in seconds, then spent over four minutes failing to finish a moderately complex SVG generation task

Best for: curious developers who want to poke at a frontier-scale preview for free; skip if you need a benchmarked, production-ready model today

The model in question is Qwen3.8-Max-Preview, and its launch has become a small case study in how far a lab can stretch a positioning claim before someone checks it. I checked it, using the model directly rather than taking Alibaba's word for any of it.

Spec Qwen3.8-Max-Preview Qwen3.7-Max (predecessor) Total parameters 2.4 trillion (MoE) Not disclosed Active parameters Not disclosed Not disclosed Context window 1M tokens 1M tokens Modalities Text, image, video, document Text only AA Intelligence Index No third-party entry yet 56.6 Access Token Plan, Qoder, QoderWork, free guest chat Alibaba Cloud API

What I Actually Tested

Qwen3.8-Max-Preview is gated behind Alibaba's Token Plan subscription, Qoder, and QoderWork for paid API access, at 10% of a standard rate Alibaba hasn't published yet. What isn't gated is chat.qwen.ai, Alibaba's own chat interface, where the model is selectable as a guest with no login and no credit card. That's how I ran every test in this review: free, unauthenticated, through the same web interface anyone can open right now.

First test was simple: write a Python function that computes the nth Fibonacci number with memoization, then explain the time complexity in one sentence. The model thought briefly, produced clean, correct code with a guard clause for negative input, and closed with an accurate one-line complexity explanation. No wasted motion, no filler. That's a low bar for a frontier-scale model, but it cleared it without friction.

The preview is selectable by anyone at chat.qwen.ai without an account, sitting next to Qwen3.7-Plus and Qwen3.7-Max in the picker.

The second test told a different story. I asked for a single self-contained SVG of a pelican riding a bicycle, a well-known qualitative benchmark for spatial reasoning and code generation that Simon Willison popularized and that came up unprompted in the model's own Hacker News launch thread. Qwen3.8-Max-Preview entered thinking mode and stayed there. After four minutes, it was still cycling through intermediate steps, "positioning the elements within the visual space," then "adjusting the pelican's proportions," then "crafting a serene landscape with layered elements and soft gradients," and it still hadn't produced a final SVG when I stopped watching.

Four minutes in, the model was still reasoning about pelican proportions rather than outputting code. This is thinking mode with no visible way to disable it in the free interface.

Two data points don't make a benchmark suite. They do match what third parties have independently reported. Geeky Gadgets found "limited speed and efficiency in output generation" across its own testing, and a single blind head-to-head run by Trilogy AI, scoring an architectural-design task with identical constraints on both models, gave Qwen3.8-Max-Preview 80 out of 100 against Kimi K3's 83, with Kimi finishing in fewer tool calls and lower latency. One task, one run, not a definitive verdict, but it's the only third-party number that exists for this model today, and it doesn't support "second only to Fable 5."

The Claim Alibaba Won't Back Up

Alibaba has disclosed 2.4 trillion total parameters, a sparse Mixture-of-Experts architecture, a 1-million-token context window, and native support for text, image, video, and document input. What's missing is how many of those 2.4 trillion parameters activate per token, the single number that determines real serving cost for a MoE model of this size. No active-parameter count means nobody outside Alibaba can estimate what this model actually costs to run at scale, or fairly compare it to Kimi K3's 2.8 trillion parameters on anything but total size.

"Second only to Fable 5" carries the same problem. Qwen developer Shuai Bai posted the claim with the parameter count, but named no benchmark, no score, no evaluation methodology, and no third-party corroboration. Artificial Analysis and LMArena, the two trackers most of the industry cites for exactly this kind of comparison, have no entry for Qwen3.8-Max-Preview. Compare that to how Alibaba shipped Qwen3.7-Max in May: a published model card on day one, an Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index score of 56.6, and a SWE-bench Pro result of 60.6. Qwen3.8-Max-Preview shipped with none of that scaffolding, three days after Kimi K3 launched open-weight with a published Frontend Code Arena result that anyone could check.

The Hacker News reaction to the launch settled on a phrase worth repeating: Qwen has a reputation as a benchmark specialist, and "trust us, it's #2" is exactly the kind of claim a benchmark table exists to settle. On Reddit's r/LocalLLaMA, the discussion skipped the ranking claim completely and went straight to serving math: a 2.4 trillion-parameter model, even quantized, isn't something a workstation runs, so the open-weight promise Alibaba attached to this preview matters more to that audience than any leaderboard position.

Two tests don't make a benchmark suite, but they line up with every independent account published so far: this model is plausible, occasionally slow, and entirely unverified against the claim built around it.

Pricing Nobody Can Actually Compare

The preview runs at "10% of standard pricing" across all three access points, a discount with no baseline. Token Plan subscriptions cost $6 to $70 a month internationally, credit-metered rather than priced per million tokens. Qoder applies a 0.5x credit multiplier against standard-rate models during the preview, dropping further during off-peak hours. None of this converts cleanly into the dollars-per-million-tokens figure that let me compare Qwen3.7-Max ($2.50/$7.50) against Kimi K3 ($3.00/$15.00) at launch. A discount off an unpublished number isn't a price. It's a placeholder.

This isn't Alibaba's first preview-shaped question mark. Qwen3.6-Max-Preview, which I reviewed in May, launched the same way: closed-weight, API-only, no self-hosting path, with real benchmark credibility across six coding evaluations that I could verify against Artificial Analysis. That model earned an 8.1 from me specifically because the numbers held up under scrutiny. Qwen3.8-Max-Preview asks for the same trust with none of the receipts, three months after its predecessor set the standard for what a credible Qwen Max launch looks like.

What Would Change My Mind

A published model card with named benchmarks. A disclosed active-parameter count. A third-party score from Artificial Analysis or LMArena that either confirms or contradicts "second only to Fable 5." Any one of those would move this review. None exist yet, and Alibaba's own history with Qwen3.6-Max-Preview suggests the open-weight release promised for Qwen3.8 could still ship closed instead, the way its predecessor eventually did.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Strengths:

Free to test right now as a guest at chat.qwen.ai, no account or payment required

Correct, clean output on a standard coding task, including an accurate complexity explanation unprompted

First Qwen Max-tier model with native multimodal input (text, image, video, document) above 1 trillion parameters

1M-token context window and thinking-mode tool orchestration carried over from the Qwen3.7 line

OpenAI and Anthropic-compatible endpoints for near-zero migration cost from either provider's API

Weaknesses:

No benchmark table, model card, or active-parameter disclosure as of this writing

"Second only to Fable 5" is Alibaba's own claim with zero third-party corroboration; the one independent test found it lost to Kimi K3

Took over four minutes without finishing a moderately complex SVG generation task in my own testing

No visible way to disable thinking mode in the free chat interface, which compounds the latency problem

Pricing is a percentage discount off a rate Alibaba hasn't published

Closed, preview-only access with no self-hosting path; open-weight release promised "soon" with no date, following the precedent set by Qwen3.6-Max-Preview shipping closed

Verdict

Qwen3.8-Max-Preview is a real, usable model. I proved that myself, for free, in under a minute of setup. What it isn't, yet, is the model Alibaba's own marketing describes. The gap between "trailing only Fable 5" and "unverifiable claim from the company that made the model" is the entire story here, and it's a gap Alibaba chose not to close at launch, even though its own May release of Qwen3.7-Max proved the company knows how to publish a credible benchmark table when it wants to.

Try it. It costs nothing to open a browser tab and run your own prompts against it, and a 2.4 trillion-parameter multimodal preview is worth fifteen minutes of curiosity regardless of the marketing around it. Just don't build a roadmap on "second only to Fable 5" until someone other than Alibaba puts a number next to it.

Score: 5.8/10

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