Grok Build Plugin Marketplace Launches With Six Tools

xAI ships an open plugin marketplace for Grok Build with six launch partners including MongoDB, Vercel, and Sentry, backed by SHA-pinned supply chain security and an open GitHub catalog.

Four weeks after shipping Grok Build as a terminal coding agent, xAI dropped the Plugin Marketplace into beta on June 11. It's a catalog of installable extensions baked directly into the CLI - no separate config, no JSON files to hand-edit. The more interesting part is the architecture: an open GitHub repository backing the index, SHA pinning on every remote plugin, and a plugin format that bundles six different component types in one install.

Whether it matters depends on whether you're already paying $300 a month for SuperGrok. If you are, this changes what Grok Build can do in your terminal. If you're not, it's a signal about where xAI wants to take its developer stack.

TL;DR Marketplace beta launched June 11, 2026, built into the Grok Build CLI

launched June 11, 2026, built into the Grok Build CLI Six launch partners : MongoDB, Vercel, Sentry, Chrome DevTools, Cloudflare, Superpowers

: MongoDB, Vercel, Sentry, Chrome DevTools, Cloudflare, Superpowers Plugins bundle skills, commands, agents, hooks, MCP servers, and LSP configs in a single install

in a single install SHA pinning on every plugin commit prevents silent supply chain injection

on every plugin commit prevents silent supply chain injection Open catalog via pull request to xai-org/plugin-marketplace on GitHub

via pull request to on GitHub Access requires SuperGrok ($300/mo) or X Premium Plus - no free tier

What a Plugin Actually Bundles

The concept of "one plugin, six component types" is what separates this from a simple MCP directory. Most coding agents ask you to wire up integrations by hand - drop a server config here, add a skill file there. Grok Build collapses that into a single installable unit.

Skills and Commands

Skills are reusable instruction packages: task definitions, reference files, and system prompts bundled together. The Sentry plugin, for example, ships skills for reading stack traces, querying the Sentry API, and formatting error reports in a way Grok already understands. Slash commands work the same way - they show up in the terminal's command palette after install.

Agents

A plugin can ship a full subagent definition. That means the MongoDB plugin doesn't just give Grok context about how MongoDB works - it can spawn a dedicated agent responsible only for query planning and collection management, running in parallel while the main agent handles other tasks.

Hooks

This is the piece most agents skip. Grok Build exposes lifecycle hooks at five points: pre-edit , post-edit , pre-command , post-command , and on-error . A plugin can register handlers at any of these stages. The Chrome DevTools plugin uses post-command hooks to automatically capture network traces after specific build commands run.

MCP and LSP Servers

Each plugin carries an .mcp.json and .lsp.json file. This means installing a plugin also configures the Model Context Protocol server and language server for that integration. If you've already set up a Cloudflare MCP server for Claude Code or Cursor, the same configuration pattern applies here.

Grok Build operates completely in the terminal, and the marketplace is browsable and installable without leaving the CLI. Source: unsplash.com

Installing and Contributing Plugins

Discovery happens in two ways. Inside Grok Build, /marketplace opens a browsable list. From the shell:

grok plugin marketplace list grok plugin install mongodb --trust

The --trust flag is required for any plugin that executes code or accesses local data. xAI makes this explicit in their docs: plugins run with full access to your system, same as any other code you install. The flag forces a deliberate acknowledgment.

Contributing a new plugin means editing .grok-plugin/marketplace.json in the public repo and submitting a pull request:

{ "name" : "my-plugin" , "description" : "What the plugin does." , "category" : "development" , "source" : { "source" : "url" , "url" : "https://github.com/my-org/my-plugin.git" , "sha" : "0000000000000000000000000000000000000000" }, "homepage" : "https://github.com/my-org/my-plugin" , "keywords" : [ "my-plugin" ] }

CI regenerates plugin-index.json automatically and validates that the SHA field is populated. That last part matters more than it sounds.

Launch Partners and What Each One Does

Plugin Primary Use Case Standout Capability MongoDB Data exploration, collection management Query optimization suggestions inline Vercel Deployment management, domain config Build status checks from terminal Sentry Stack trace analysis, error triage On-call error debugging without browser Chrome DevTools Browser control, performance tracing Live network request inspection Cloudflare Workers and Durable Objects support Direct Workers deployment Superpowers Agent-driven productivity workflows Pre-built automation bundles

The MongoDB and Sentry integrations are the most obviously useful for day-to-day work. Debugging a slow query while Grok is already in your codebase, or piping a production stack trace directly into the agent that wrote the code, are the kind of closed loops that make terminal agents worth the subscription.

The Security Model: SHA Pinning

Every remote plugin in the marketplace is required to pin a full 40-character lowercase commit SHA. After Grok Build clones the plugin repository, it runs:

git rev-parse HEAD == <sha from marketplace.json>

If the hashes don't match, the install fails. This prevents a category of supply chain attack where a plugin author (or an attacker who compromises their repository) force-pushes new code to the same branch without updating the marketplace entry.

xAI separates first-party plugins (maintained by xAI) from third-party ones. For third-party entries, they're explicit: plugins ship as-is, and installation is the user's risk assessment call. SHA verification proves the code hasn't changed since the marketplace entry was written. It says nothing about whether that code is safe.

This approach compares reasonably to how OpenAI's Codex plugin marketplace handles security. Codex's enterprise governance model uses JSON policy files that let admins block plugins org-wide. Grok Build doesn't have that layer yet - the trust decision sits with the individual developer at install time.

The plugin format bundles six component types in a single installable unit - closer to a connector than a config file. Source: pexels.com

Requirements and Compatibility

Requirement Details Subscription SuperGrok ($300/mo) or X Premium Plus Platform macOS, Linux (Windows not listed at launch) Model grok-build-0.1, 256K context window MCP compatibility Works with existing Claude, Cursor MCP server configs Skills compatibility Reads .claude/rules/ and CLAUDE.md natively ACP support Agent Client Protocol for engineering platforms Python SDK Available for API access at $1/M input, $2/M output tokens

The compatibility with Anthropic's Skills format is worth flagging. Grok Build reads .claude/rules/ and CLAUDE.md without configuration - skills written for Claude Code work in Grok Build. That's a real portability move, and it lowers the cost of experimenting with the marketplace if your team already has Claude skills in place.

Where It Falls Short

The paywall is steep. At $300/month, SuperGrok is priced for teams that have already committed to Grok as their primary coding agent. Developers evaluating the marketplace before subscribing have no path to try it. That differs from the Codex and Claude Code approach of offering meaningful free tiers.

Six plugins is a thin catalog. By comparison, Claude Code shipped over a dozen MCP server integrations at launch, and Codex's marketplace launched with five curated plugins but opened third-party submissions within weeks. xAI's open PR process for submissions should accelerate the catalog, but the day-one selection is narrow.

SHA verification isn't code review. xAI pins commit hashes to prevent injection, but nothing in the review pipeline assesses what the pinned code actually does. An accepted plugin that exfiltrates files or phones home would pass SHA validation fine. Enterprise teams will want to audit plugin code before running --trust in production.

The underlying model still trails on hard tasks. Grok Build runs grok-code-fast-1 , which benchmarks at 70.8% on SWE-Bench Verified. That's 15-18 points below Claude Opus 4.7 and GPT-5.5 on complex multi-file work. Plugins extend the agent's integrations, not its reasoning. For straightforward database queries and deployment tasks, the gap probably doesn't show. For refactoring large codebases, it does.

The marketplace is a genuine step toward making Grok Build a composable platform rather than a standalone tool. The open catalog, the MCP compatibility, and the SHA pinning design reflect engineers who understand the failure modes of plugin systems. Whether xAI can grow the catalog fast enough to make the $300/month subscription defensible against Claude Code and Cursor is the question the next 60 days will answer. See best AI coding CLI tools for a current comparison across the major terminal agents.

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