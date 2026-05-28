Visa Bets on Replit to Win Agentic Payments Race

Visa invests in Replit and integrates its Trusted Agent Protocol into the coding platform, placing payment identity infrastructure directly inside the tools developers use to build AI agents.

Visa has taken an undisclosed stake in Replit and signed a partnership to embed Visa Intelligent Commerce into the coding platform, announced today. The deal gives Visa a direct line into the tools developers use to build AI agent applications, exactly when those agents are gaining the authority to spend real money.

TL;DR Visa invests in Replit at an undisclosed amount and integrates Visa Intelligent Commerce into the platform

Replit-built agents can register in Visa's Trusted Agent Protocol registry and be verified as "Visa-trusted" at checkout

Replit raised $400M in March 2026 at a $9B valuation and is targeting $1B in annualized revenue by year-end

Over 1,000 Visa employees already use Replit internally for prototyping

Visa Intelligent Commerce Connect hits general availability in June 2026

The investment amount wasn't disclosed. What was disclosed is the architecture: Visa wants its payment identity layer to ship inside the coding environment where developers are building the next wave of AI agents. If agents are going to spend money - and they are - Visa wants to be the network those agents authenticate against before a single transaction clears.

The Bet Visa Is Making

The thesis is worth taking seriously. Replit reported $150M in annualized revenue in September 2025. By March 2026, when it raised $400M at a $9B valuation, it projected $1B in run-rate revenue by year-end. It already counts users from 85% of Fortune 500 companies, and over 1,000 Visa employees use the platform internally for prototyping.

For a company trying to establish a payment identity standard for AI agents, investing in the platform where tens of thousands of developers are building agent apps isn't branding. It's infrastructure capture.

Visa's Trusted Agent Protocol, announced in October 2025, uses cryptographically signed HTTP messages to transmit an AI agent's intent, verified user identity, and payment details. Merchants verify the signature against Visa's public keys, confirming they're dealing with a legitimate agent acting on a real user's behalf rather than a bot. The Replit partnership extends this: agents built on Replit can register in Visa's TAP registry and be recognized as trusted actors at checkout.

Agentic commerce - AI agents completing purchases autonomously for users - is Visa's next major infrastructure play. Source: pexels.com

What the Integration Actually Does

Developers building on Replit will get Visa's payment building blocks inside their workflow. That means payment acceptance, transaction initiation, and agent authentication without context-switching to a separate payments API. Replit is also launching self-serve enterprise contracts up to $200,000 without sales involvement, including SSO, audit logs, and advanced permissions - and Visa's investment is a credibility signal for those enterprise pitches.

Rubail Birwadker, Visa's SVP of Growth Products and Partnerships, was direct: "Card payments should be native, secure and integrated directly into those experiences from the start, so developers can easily build commerce into applications and agents from day one."

Replit CEO Amjad Masad framed it as enterprise momentum: "Over the last few months, our enterprise traction has been growing, and Visa coming on board underscores our mission of making coding available to anyone in a secure and robust manner."

Who Benefits

Visa gets early embedded placement inside a fast-growing developer platform at the moment AI agents are gaining purchasing authority. Its card network already processes trillions in annual volume. Extending that network to agent-started transactions - rather than ceding that ground to Stripe's Machine Payments Protocol or Google's x402 - protects the position. The race among Visa, Mastercard, Stripe, and Google to own agentic payment rails has been running since early 2026. This move takes it from protocol competition to toolchain competition.

Replit gets financial-industry credibility at a time when its pitch to large enterprises increasingly involves agents that handle money. The partnership also connects its user base - which includes developers building everything from vibe-coded apps to full enterprise applications - to a payments network they'd otherwise have to integrate separately.

Developers get reduced friction. Payment integration for AI agent apps currently involves third-party APIs, compliance reviews, and trust verification systems. If Visa's protocol ships native to Replit, a meaningful portion of that setup disappears.

Who Pays

The clearest costs sit elsewhere. Traditional payment middleware companies - the ones sitting between developers and payment networks - lose relevance if Visa embeds directly into development platforms. An agent that authenticates via Visa's TAP registry doesn't need a separate payment service provider to vouch for its identity.

Merchants face compliance overhead. Accepting agent-started transactions requires integrating with at least one identity protocol, and the current market has produced four competing standards. Visa Intelligent Commerce Connect, Mastercard's Agentic Tokens, Stripe's Machine Payments Protocol, and Google's x402 aren't interoperable. A merchant who wants agents from all four ecosystems to shop their storefront has to support all four stacks.

Who controls the transaction when an AI agent pays - and who is liable when it goes wrong - remains unsettled. Source: pexels.com

End users carry the least visible cost. Granting an AI agent purchasing authority - even with Visa's verification layer - shifts responsibility for disputes, fraud, and unauthorized spending in ways that existing cardholder agreements don't cleanly address. Robinhood already gave AI agents access to 27.5 million retail trading accounts, so this isn't hypothetical. Visa's TAP solves the identity problem. The liability problem is still being written.

The Race for Developer Toolchains

Company Protocol Developer Platform Play Status Visa Trusted Agent Protocol (TAP) Direct Replit investment GA June 2026 Mastercard Agentic Tokens + Agent Pay Microsoft partnership Live in Europe Stripe/OpenAI Machine Payments Protocol Native Stripe integrations Live March 2026 Google/OpenAI/Circle x402 open standard Via API integration In development

The most important column here is the third one. Visa buying into Replit is a move to own the developer toolchain, not just the network layer on top of it. Every protocol in this table is technically accessible to developers. Only Visa's is now embedded in the platform where a growing share of agent apps are being built in the first place.

Visa's investment in Replit isn't a bet that Replit wins the AI coding platform market. It's a bet that whoever wins, their agents will authenticate against Visa's rails first.

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