Reddit's Google Standoff Could Be Worth $550M

Reddit is weighing an end to its $60M Google AI deal as AI Overviews gut publisher traffic, betting the standoff forces a renewal worth far more.

Reddit shares dropped more than 8% on Wednesday after the Wall Street Journal reported the company had discussed shutting off Google's access to its content for AI training. That's not a company panicking about losing a check. It is a company that thinks the check is too small.

The deal in question is worth $60 million a year, struck in February 2024 to let Google train on Reddit's posts and comments. Reddit booked $663 million in revenue in the first quarter alone, up 69% year over year, which puts a full year of the Google money at well under 2% of what the company now takes in. Walking away from it's not a financial crisis. It's a negotiating tactic, and the numbers behind it explain why Reddit thinks it can win.

TL;DR Reddit is reportedly weighing non-renewal of its $60M/year Google AI training deal as it heads into fresh negotiations

Wells Fargo forecasts combined Google and OpenAI licensing revenue could jump to $550M/year on renewal, up from a roughly $130M run rate today

Google's AI Overviews have cut Google search traffic by 23-85% at major publishers over the past year, per Wall Street Journal data

RDDT stock fell 8-9% on the news and is down roughly 25% year-to-date; analysts are split on how much the deal actually matters

The standoff lands three months after the UK's CMA ordered Google to let publishers opt out of AI Overviews without losing search ranking

What the Deal Actually Is

Reddit signed two nearly identical licensing agreements in 2024: $60 million a year with Google in February, and roughly $70 million a year with OpenAI in May, both granting the AI labs access to Reddit's real-time stream of human commentary for model training. Together they form Reddit's "data licensing" line, part of the "other revenue" bucket that grew 15% to $39 million in the first quarter of 2026 alone.

A Reddit spokesperson would not confirm or deny the Journal's reporting, but the company's statement to CNBC reads like a negotiating opener rather than a denial:

"A lot has changed since those first deals were signed, but our goals are the same: making sure any partnerships drive our business and recognize the unique value of Reddit's data. There is a wide range of ways to do that; those are all things we'll discuss at the negotiating table."

That's the tell. Reddit isn't threatening to wall off its data out of principle. It's threatening to wall it off unless Google pays what Reddit thinks the data is now worth.

The Money on the Table Item Figure Current Google deal (signed Feb 2024) $60M/year Current OpenAI deal (signed May 2024) ~$70M/year Combined current run rate ~$130M/year Wells Fargo forecast on renewal ~$550M/year Google deal as share of Reddit's annualized revenue <2% Reddit Q1 2026 revenue $663M (+69% YoY) Reddit Q1 2026 "other revenue" (incl. licensing) $39M (+15% YoY) RDDT stock move on the report -8% to -9%

The Traffic Problem Underneath It

The reason Reddit has leverage now is the same reason every publisher is furious with Google, which is already rewriting how headlines show up in search results in ways publishers say strip away their framing completely. Between June 2025 and June 2026, organic Google search traffic fell roughly 50% at USA Today, 23% at Politico, 25% at CNN, and more than 85% at Business Insider, according to the Journal's reporting. Chartbeat separately found that when an AI Overview appears above a search result, click-through to the original source drops by around 60%.

Reddit itself is shielded from the worst of that because people go to Reddit directly, not through search results about Reddit. That asymmetry is exactly what gives it room to play hardball where a traditional news publisher can't.

Google's headquarters sign in Mountain View, California. Google says AI Overviews "send traffic to a greater diversity of sites" - publisher data tells a different story. Source: commons.wikimedia.org

Who Benefits

Reddit, mostly. CEO Steve Huffman has spent two years positioning Reddit's billions of human conversations as an irreplaceable ingredient for AI training - text that's opinionated, current, and argued over by real people in a way scraped web pages aren't. If Wells Fargo's math holds and a renewal brings combined Google and OpenAI revenue to $550 million a year, that is more than four times today's run rate on data Reddit already owns and already publishes for free to human readers.

Reddit co-founder and CEO Steve Huffman. Reddit's public statements this week read like an opening position in a renegotiation, not a company backing away from AI licensing. Source: commons.wikimedia.org

The deal is simply small enough that Reddit can afford to be difficult about it. At under 2% of annualized revenue, Reddit can walk away from the table, watch the headlines write themselves, and still expect Google to come back with a better number rather than lose access to the data feeding its own AI Overviews.

Who Pays

Google, in the sense that it needs Reddit's data more than Reddit needs Google's $60 million. Reddit's content has become a heavily cited source inside AI Overviews and Gemini answers exactly because it captures live human opinion at a scale few other sites match. Losing legal access to it doesn't stop Google from wanting that data; it just makes acquiring it messier, which is why Reddit is already suing Perplexity, SerpApi, Oxylabs, and AWMProxy over what it calls "industrial-scale" scraping of the same content through the back door - the same instinct that pushed CNN to sue Perplexity over its own content last year.

Reddit's own users could pay too, if the standoff drags on. Reddit grew daily actives 17% year-over-year to 126.8 million last quarter, and a chunk of that growth runs through Google search results, not the app - the same referral traffic Google is accused of keeping for itself with AI Overviews. Burn that bridge completely and Reddit risks trading a $60 million licensing fee for a much bigger dent in the audience number investors actually watch.

RBC's Brad Erickson is the analyst least convinced this ends well for Reddit, calling non-renewal "a significant step backward if the reports bear any resemblance to the truth" - a bet that Reddit is overestimating how much it needs Google's distribution, not just Google's check.

Reddit isn't cutting Google off, it's telling Google what number makes the conversation end - and everything about this week's leak, from the spokesperson's carefully hedged statement to the timing right before renewal talks, reads like a company negotiating in public because it works better for Reddit than negotiating in private.

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