Four companies are now running four different bets on how AI should remember you. OpenAI just made the biggest move yet.

On June 4, OpenAI began rolling out Dreaming V3 to ChatGPT Plus and Pro subscribers in the United States - a fundamental overhaul of how the product stores and retrieves what it knows about users. The flat key-value memory lists that power most AI assistants are out. A hierarchical relational system that links facts in a semantic network, runs continuously in the background, and updates itself without user prompting is in. The day after the launch, Europe's data protection body issued a reminder that this kind of system is legal territory nobody in the industry has fully mapped.

TL;DR OpenAI deployed Dreaming V3 on June 4 to Plus/Pro users, replacing flat saved-memory lists with a self-updating hierarchical system

Internal benchmarks show factual recall at 82.8% (up from 41.5% in 2024) and preference-following at 71.3%

A 5x compute efficiency gain enables free-tier users in coming weeks

Google, Apple, and Anthropic are all running rival memory initiatives - the race is four-way

On June 5, the European Data Protection Board ruled that persistent AI memory constitutes profiling under GDPR, triggering consent and erasure obligations

What Dreaming V3 Actually Does

The headline change is architectural. Previous ChatGPT memory stored discrete, user-confirmed facts: "prefers Python," "lives in Austin," "has two dogs." Dreaming V3 replaces that list with what OpenAI describes as a background process that "synthesizes memory across many conversations" and updates it over time - automatically. The company calls it its "most capable memory system yet" and a "shared memory foundation for all users."

From Flat Lists to Relational Graphs

The new system uses relational embeddings that connect stored facts semantically rather than treating them as isolated entries. If ChatGPT knows you work at a startup and prefer concise answers, it now understands those facts in relation to each other and to the evolving context of your conversations. When you went from "going to Singapore" to "went to Singapore," the old system either retained the stale fact or required manual correction. Dreaming V3 handles the temporal update automatically.

Users get a redesigned Memory Manager - a zoomable map of what the system knows, with per-node editing and deletion. OpenAI has also built in automatic flagging for sensitive categories: health data, financial details, and personal identifiers require explicit user approval before storage. Enterprise accounts have memory off by default, with IT admins controlling what can or cannot be retained.

The Dreaming V3 architecture uses relational embeddings - more comparable to how human memory links associated concepts than how a database stores rows. Source: unsplash.com

The Performance Numbers

OpenAI's internal benchmarks show a significant jump since 2024:

Metric 2024 2026 (Dreaming V3) Factual Recall 41.5% 82.8% Preference-Following Not tracked 71.3% Time-Sensitive Accuracy Not tracked 75.1%

These are vendor-stated numbers, not independently verified. OpenAI has published its Memory API and invited researchers from the Berkman Klein Center and the Electronic Frontier Foundation to review privacy guarantees. Early EFF findings describe Dreaming V3 as "a significant improvement in privacy engineering over typical consumer AI" - qualified praise, not a clean bill of health.

The compute efficiency gain is the business story behind the product story. OpenAI says recent work reduced the compute required to serve Dreaming to free users by roughly 5x, which is why the company can now commit to extending it to Free and Go tier accounts in the coming weeks.

The Race No One Announced

OpenAI isn't alone. The three major rivals have all been building in this direction, with notably different design philosophies:

Platform System Name Architecture User Control Enterprise-Ready External Audit ChatGPT Dreaming V3 Hierarchical relational, background synthesis High - zoomable map, cryptographic delete Yes - Azure sovereign cloud, HIPAA/GDPR EFF + Berkman Klein (in progress) Gemini Advanced Evergreen (testing) Google ecosystem-integrated Unknown Limited None disclosed Claude Unnamed Explicit, project-scoped Medium - user-confirmed Limited None disclosed Apple Intelligence Remembrance On-device, local-first High - local only Consumer only N/A (device-local)

The differences aren't cosmetic. Anthropic's approach to memory in Claude remains deliberately user-controlled and project-scoped - more like a notes system than an inference engine. Apple's Remembrance, which debuted with iOS 26, keeps everything on-device and does not cross app boundaries without permission. Google's Evergreen, still in testing for Gemini Advanced, leans into Google ecosystem integration - tying AI memory to Search history, Gmail context, and Google Calendar.

OpenAI's Dreaming V3 represents an aggressive move in a competitive space where Google, Apple, and Anthropic have each bet on different design philosophies. Source: unsplash.com

What Each Bet Is Really Saying

The design choices encode different commercial theories. OpenAI is betting that users will accept a background synthesis model in exchange for a dramatically better personalization experience - and that enterprise GDPR/HIPAA compliance, delivered through Microsoft's Azure sovereign cloud partnership, will unlock contracts that were previously out of reach.

Google is betting that memory tied to your existing Google data is more valuable than memory built from scratch inside a chat window. Apple is betting that privacy-first, on-device memory is the only model that will survive regulatory scrutiny in Europe - and that it can turn that constraint into a marketing advantage.

"tackling the staleness, correctness, and scalability challenges that we observe when memory is applied to the hundreds of millions of users" OpenAI, announcing Dreaming V3

Anthropic has not made a large public bet on memory at all. Its IPO filing earlier this year centers on enterprise safety and reliability, not consumer personalization.

Counter-Argument: Convenient Memory, Inconvenient Questions

Not everyone sees Dreaming V3 as straightforward progress.

Tenable Research documented a security gap that the Dreaming V3 announcement didn't explicitly address: because user memories are appended to the system prompt, a maliciously crafted prompt injected through a third-party source can instruct ChatGPT to update persistent memory, "creating an exfiltration channel that survives across sessions." OpenAI hasn't disclosed whether the new architecture specifically reduces this attack surface.

The "personalization-convenience paradox" identified by ACM CHI researchers is also unresolved: the feature users value most - that the system just knows things about them - is exactly the feature they can't fully audit or constrain. The Memory Manager shows what's stored, but not what inferences are being drawn from it.

And there is the audit trail problem. OpenAI acknowledges that deleted conversations don't immediately erase derived memories. The company retains logs of deleted saved memories for up to 30 days for "safety and debugging purposes." That 30-day window is not visible to users and has no configurable expiration.

What the Market Is Missing

The day after Dreaming V3 launched, the European Data Protection Board issued a preliminary opinion that "persistent AI memory" constitutes profiling under GDPR - triggering user consent obligations, right-to-erasure requirements, and data minimization standards that apply now, not when a future AI act takes effect.

The EU AI Act's omnibus revisions moved the transparency and marking compliance date for chatbot systems from August 2026 to December 2026. That timeline extension gets cited frequently as evidence of regulatory breathing room. It isn't. GDPR is already law, already applies, and the EDPB's June 5 ruling makes clear that regulators consider behavioral profiling via AI memory to fall squarely within its scope.

OpenAI's decision to invite the EFF and Berkman Klein Center in before launch suggests the company is aware of this. The question is whether "significant improvement in privacy engineering" meets the actual GDPR standard - consent, minimization, erasure - or whether it just compares favorably to what came before. There is a significant difference between the two.

The Florida lawsuit against OpenAI over ChatGPT's safety practices, filed earlier this year, is another data point. As AI products accumulate more persistent, personalized data about users, the legal exposure surface grows. Memory that makes the product better also makes the company's legal position more complicated.

OpenAI has moved fast and built something meaningfully more capable than what existed six months ago. The competitive pressure it creates is real - Google, Apple, and Anthropic will all be forced to respond more explicitly than they have. But the race for AI personalization is running directly into a regulatory environment that's still deciding what rules apply. The memory that makes ChatGPT more useful in Chicago may be the same memory that creates a compliance problem in Berlin.

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