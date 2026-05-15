OpenAI May Sue Apple as ChatGPT-Siri Deal Implodes

OpenAI hired outside lawyers to explore a breach-of-contract case after its ChatGPT-Siri integration failed to generate anything close to the billions in subscription revenue it expected.

The partnership between OpenAI and Apple looked like the deal of the decade when it was announced at WWDC in June 2024. ChatGPT woven into the world's most-used operating system, hundreds of millions of iPhones potentially funneling subscribers to OpenAI. That was the pitch. Nearly two years later, OpenAI is reportedly weighing a lawsuit.

TL;DR OpenAI has hired outside lawyers to explore legal action against Apple over the ChatGPT-Siri integration

OpenAI expected "billions of dollars per year" in subscription revenue; that figure "hasn't come close to happening"

ChatGPT is buried in iOS - users must explicitly invoke it by name, and responses appear in smaller windows than the standalone app

A formal breach-of-contract notice is the most likely first step; full litigation would wait until after OpenAI's Musk trial

Apple has its own grievances: data privacy concerns and irritation over OpenAI's Jony Ive hardware project

The Deal That Never Delivered

Apple and OpenAI structured their 2024 arrangement without any upfront cash changing hands. Apple would receive a revenue cut from ChatGPT subscriptions produced through its platforms. OpenAI, in exchange, got access to Apple's installed base. One OpenAI executive later described the original pitch: "When we heard about this opportunity, it sounded amazing: being able to acquire a giant number of customers."

Internal projections reflected that confidence. OpenAI believed the partnership could produce billions of dollars per year in subscription revenue. The company expected "deeper integration across more Apple apps and prime placement within the Siri assistant," according to Bloomberg.

The original deal, announced at WWDC in June 2024, promised OpenAI mass-market distribution without any upfront cash payment to Apple. Source: unsplash.com

What the Integration Actually Looked Like

When ChatGPT launched within iOS 18, the experience was narrower than OpenAI had expected. Users had to explicitly say "ChatGPT" in their Siri queries for requests to route to OpenAI's systems. Siri didn't surface it proactively. When ChatGPT did respond, its replies appeared inside a smaller interface window showing less detail than the standalone app normally shows.

OpenAI ran internal studies on user behavior. The finding was consistent: people who found the integrated version "overwhelmingly preferred" using the standalone ChatGPT app instead.

The Revenue Picture

The billions OpenAI projected haven't appeared. Bloomberg's reporting, citing people familiar with the matter, states plainly that the revenue figure "hasn't come close to happening."

That shortfall isn't a minor rounding error on a successful deal. It has shifted the relationship from a promising partnership into an active source of internal frustration at OpenAI.

The Legal Escalation

Bloomberg reported Wednesday that OpenAI has enlisted an outside law firm to assess its options. Those options range from sending Apple a formal breach-of-contract notice to escalating toward full litigation. Any full lawsuit would likely wait until after OpenAI's ongoing trial with Elon Musk concludes - a case that has already taken significant executive time and attention.

OpenAI has hired outside counsel to explore legal options ranging from a formal contract notice to full litigation. Source: pexels.com

OpenAI's Case

The company has been explicit, at least internally, about where it places responsibility. One executive's summary, as reported by Bloomberg: "We have done everything from a product perspective. They have not, and worse, they haven't even made an honest effort."

A second executive described Apple's posture during the original negotiations: "They basically said, 'OpenAI needs to take a leap of faith and trust us.' It didn't work out well."

"We have done everything from a product perspective. They have not, and worse, they haven't even made an honest effort." OpenAI executive, as reported by Bloomberg

Apple's Counterarguments

Apple isn't presenting itself as a passive partner that failed to deliver. The company has raised ongoing concerns about OpenAI's data privacy standards, a sore point given that Apple's marketing has long leaned on user privacy as a core differentiator. Apple is also reportedly irritated by OpenAI's hardware ambitions: the AI device project led by Jony Ive, who left Apple and is now building consumer hardware in partnership with OpenAI and SoftBank.

No final decisions have been made. Both sides have said they'd prefer to settle the dispute outside of court.

Apple's History With Partners

The OpenAI tension fits a pattern that Apple has run before, though the stakes are different this time. Apple removed Google Maps from iOS in 2012 after its own Maps app was ready to take the space. Adobe Flash was blocked from iOS completely, protecting the App Store's lock on applications. Spotify spent years fighting App Store commission structures that gave Apple Music a structural cost advantage.

Why the Stakes Are Bigger Now

The difference is that Apple's AI strategy depends on third-party partnerships in a way that Google Maps or Flash never did. Siri has not been a competitive product in the AI era. Apple relied on OpenAI to paper over that gap while its own models matured.

That dynamic is already shifting. Apple is exploring Google Gemini as a replacement foundation for Siri. iOS 27 is being built with model-choice extensions that would route traffic across multiple AI providers rather than funneling it to one. The exclusivity that made the OpenAI deal valuable to Apple in 2024 has largely evaporated as the options have multiplied.

Apple's Siri relies on third-party AI to compete during a period when its own models are still catching up. Source: unsplash.com

What OpenAI's Leverage Actually Gets It

OpenAI's legal options are real but bounded. A breach-of-contract letter puts formal pressure on Apple to either deepen the ChatGPT integration or negotiate new terms. Apple, however, isn't a company that responds to external pressure by conceding ground. Its typical response is to build its way out of the dependency.

If Apple settles and offers better placement for ChatGPT, OpenAI gets closer to what it wanted from the start. If Apple walks away from the deal completely, OpenAI loses a major distribution channel at a moment when it needs consumer reach. Apple, in turn, loses a marquee Siri feature at exactly the time it needs AI credibility with consumers and regulators.

The case is unlikely to reach trial. Legal disputes between companies at this scale usually resolve through renegotiation, and both sides have said as much. But the fact that OpenAI has moved from internal frustration to outside counsel signals that informal conversations haven't moved the needle.

The AI partnership model - labs get distribution, device-makers get features, everyone benefits - assumed a more cooperative power dynamic than the OpenAI-Apple relationship has turned out to have.

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