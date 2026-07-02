Abu Dhabi's MGX Closes $49B AI Fund at Record Size

MGX closes its first AI fund at $49B, beating a $45B target, after co-leading the biggest funding rounds for OpenAI, Anthropic, and xAI over the past six months.

Abu Dhabi's MGX closed its inaugural fund at $49 billion on July 1, beating a $45 billion target and cementing the two-year-old sovereign investment vehicle as the largest dedicated AI fund on the planet. Capital came from institutional and private investors across the Gulf, North America, Asia, and Europe - none of whom MGX has named publicly.

The number alone is remarkable. For context, SoftBank's Vision Fund 1, long considered the template for mega-scale tech investing, closed at $100 billion in 2017. MGX Fund I has closed at roughly half that size but in a sector far more concentrated, after just two years of operation.

TL;DR Fund I closes at $49B, above the $45B target - one of the largest dedicated AI funds ever raised

MGX co-led OpenAI's $122B March raise and Anthropic's $30B February round, and participated in xAI's $20B January round

Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs MGX while serving as UAE national security adviser

Long-term target is $100B in assets under management, requiring roughly $10B deployed per year

Portfolio already spans 14 companies across semiconductors, data centers, and AI platforms

The Investment Record So Far

MGX was founded in March 2024, backed by Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund Mubadala and cloud computing firm G42. In less than 30 months it has participated in virtually every large raise across the US frontier AI stack.

Abu Dhabi has repositioned itself as a key node in the global AI investment chain, backed by sovereign capital and strategic proximity to US labs. Source: unsplash.com

Lab Round Date MGX Role xAI $20B raise Jan 2026 Participant Anthropic $30B round Feb 2026 Co-lead OpenAI $122B raise Mar 2026 Co-lead Anthropic $65B Series H May 2026 Participant

Beyond the lab rounds, MGX joined the consortium that acquired Aligned Data Centres in a roughly $40 billion deal in October 2025 - one of the largest private equity transactions in digital infrastructure history. In June 2026, it committed €7.5 billion ($8.7 billion) alongside France's Bpifrance, Nvidia, and Mistral AI to expand Campus AI, a data center development outside Paris targeting 3 gigawatts of compute capacity nationwide.

MGX is also a founding partner of Stargate, the joint venture announced alongside OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle in January 2025, targeting up to $500 billion in US AI infrastructure investment through 2029.

Counting direct lab investments, infrastructure acquisitions, and the Campus AI commitment, the total capital deployed or committed across these deals runs to hundreds of billions - most of it concentrated in the 18 months before Fund I even closed.

Who Benefits

The immediate beneficiaries are the labs themselves. MGX has proven willing to co-lead at scale in rounds where most funds can only follow. When Anthropic needed a $30 billion raise in February, traditional US venture firms didn't have the balance sheet to anchor it. MGX did - and did so twice, also participating in the subsequent $65 billion Series H that valued the company at $965 billion.

For OpenAI's $122 billion March raise, MGX again served as co-lead, providing price-insensitive capital that doesn't require board seats or governance concessions in exchange for large checks - a feature that makes it an unusually convenient backer.

MGX's own incentives are straightforward. The fund has exposure to companies whose combined valuations now exceed $1 trillion. Its long-term goal of $100 billion in assets under management requires deploying roughly $10 billion per year. At the pace it's investing, the portfolio will scale to match.

The UAE benefits through Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the fund's chairman, who's simultaneously Abu Dhabi's Deputy Ruler and the UAE's National Security Adviser. MGX's stakes in US frontier AI labs translate directly into strategic intelligence access and geopolitical influence.

Who Pays

The less comfortable side of the ledger is mostly visible in Washington.

When a sovereign fund chaired by a national security official from any country - even a close US ally - takes co-lead positions in OpenAI and Anthropic within the same quarter, the US export control framework faces an obvious question: what exactly was the point of restricting chip exports to maintain US AI dominance if the labs themselves are substantially financed by Gulf sovereign capital?

That question isn't hypothetical. The Trump administration issued an executive order on June 2 calling on federal agencies to develop a process for benchmarking and assessing AI capabilities before export-sensitive deployments. MGX's involvement in the labs that produced those frontier models sits awkwardly with that directive.

MGX's portfolio spans semiconductor investment, data center infrastructure, and direct lab stakes - giving it exposure across the full AI supply chain. Source: unsplash.com

US venture firms are also being squeezed. Rounds that would have been anchored by Sequoia, Andreessen Horowitz, or Tiger Global a decade ago now open with Gulf sovereign capital in the lead slot. Traditional VC firms follow or accept smaller allocations. The marginal buyer in AI, as one analysis put it, has shifted from US hyperscalers and growth equity funds to sovereign vehicles that measure returns over decades, not fund cycles.

The same logic applies to European AI: when the lead backer of France's largest AI infrastructure project is the investment arm of Abu Dhabi's national security apparatus, European AI sovereignty becomes a more complicated concept.

The Structural Shift

MGX isn't the only Gulf sovereign fund active in AI - Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund has also placed large bets - but it is the most systematic. In 14 portfolio companies it has assembled stakes across the semiconductor supply chain (chip companies), the infrastructure layer (Aligned Data Centres, Stargate, Campus AI), and the model layer (OpenAI, Anthropic, xAI).

No single US fund holds stakes across all three frontier AI labs simultaneously. MGX does. That cross-exposure isn't accidental: it reflects a strategy of buying the category rather than picking winners within it.

For the Gulf, the AI bet is a diversification trade. Abu Dhabi earns its income from oil. The fund explicitly exists to deploy that capital into the sector most likely to either replace hydrocarbons or determine which economies can afford to buy them.

For the rest of the AI industry, the lesson is simpler: the largest deals now require backers with sovereign balance sheets. The $49 billion fund closing above target is confirmation that those backers exist, are well-organized, and are not going away.

MGX didn't disclose individual LP names or the specific per-round dollar amounts contributed from Fund I capital. Its stated deployment pace of $10 billion per year implies it'll exhaust the fund within five years, well before its long-term $100 billion AUM target would require a Fund II.

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