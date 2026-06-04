Lovable Signs Google Cloud Deal to 5x Its Infrastructure

Lovable's multiyear Google Cloud pact quintuples its compute footprint and bundles access to both Claude and Gemini - a bet that enterprise credibility is the next growth act.

Lovable went from seed funding to $400 million in annual recurring revenue in roughly eighteen months. The multiyear deal it signed with Google Cloud this week - committing to quintupling its infrastructure footprint - is the bet that enterprise, not indie viral growth, is the next chapter.

TL;DR Lovable signs multiyear Google Cloud deal to quintuply its compute and AI usage

Gains expanded access to both Anthropic's Claude and Google's Gemini models

Wiz - Google's $32B security acquisition - integrates for real-time vulnerability scanning in AI-created code

Lovable's agent joins the Gemini Enterprise Agent Gallery, enabling procurement through existing Google Cloud billing

$400M ARR, 146 employees, 25 million total projects, 1M+ new projects per week, 50%+ Fortune 500 penetration

The Stockholm-based vibe-coding startup confirmed the multiyear expansion of its Google Cloud relationship Tuesday, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. The arrangement involves a fivefold increase in Lovable's total cloud footprint - compute, storage, and AI model usage combined. Financial terms weren't disclosed.

The Trajectory in Numbers

The deal reads as a market-credentialing move as much as an infrastructure one.

Milestone Date ARR Valuation Weekly New Projects Series B closes Dec 2025 Undisclosed $6.6B ~500K Record revenue month Jan 2026 +$100M in one month $6.6B Growing $400M ARR confirmed Feb 2026 $400M $6.6B 1M+ Google Cloud deal Jun 2026 $400M+ TBD 1M+

From Developer Favorite to Enterprise Platform

Lovable's numbers are, by any reasonable standard, absurd for a company with 146 employees. More than half of Fortune 500 companies use the platform. It has hosted 25 million total projects. In January 2026, it added $100 million in recurring revenue in a single month - a monthly gain that most SaaS companies don't see in a year.

Revenue per employee hits a ceiling in enterprise sales. Procurement departments at large organizations want vetted vendors, audit trails, and billing that routes through existing contracts. Indie viral growth got Lovable to $400 million; enterprise distribution is what takes it beyond that.

What the Google Deal Buys

Lovable's visual editing interface lets users build and modify full-stack applications by typing prompts. Source: uibakery.io

The package has three components.

Expanded model access: Lovable gains enhanced access to both Anthropic's Claude - already the backbone of most AI coding workflows - and Google's Gemini. The dual-model structure isn't cosmetic. Google has a major strategic investment in Anthropic and committed $200 billion in compute to Anthropic over five years. Every Claude API call Lovable routes through Google Cloud infrastructure is working toward that investment thesis at the same time it serves a customer.

Wiz integration: Google's $32 billion security acquisition, which closed in March 2026, now provides real-time vulnerability identification and remediation for AI-created code. This addresses the core enterprise objection to vibe-coded applications. Continuous scanning, dependency monitoring, and audit trails for code written by both humans and AI agents. The integration is especially relevant given Lovable's April 2026 credential exposure incident, where free-tier accounts could read other users' chat histories and source code.

Gemini Enterprise Agent Gallery listing: Enterprise buyers can purchase Lovable through existing Google Cloud billing relationships rather than a separate contract. This reduces the procurement friction that keeps large organizations from adopting third-party AI tools.

"More people than ever can turn an idea into real software, but building is just the beginning," said Anton Osika, Lovable CEO and co-founder.

"Lovable is a prime example of a hyper-growth pioneer reshaping an entire industry," said Karthik Narain, Chief Product and Business Officer at Google Cloud.

Secondary Market Signals

Lovable's last public valuation - $6.6 billion, set at its December 2025 Series B - was priced when the company was well below $400 million in revenue. The round raised $330 million, bringing total funding to $653 million.

Google's data center in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Under the new deal, Lovable commits to running five times its current workload on Google infrastructure. Source: commons.wikimedia.org / Chad Davis / CC BY 2.0

Private secondary market observers have noted rising demand for Lovable equity since the $400M ARR disclosure in February. The Google Cloud deal creates structural lock-in on both sides, making a near-term valuation re-pricing likely. Google doesn't sign multiyear enterprise-grade infrastructure partnerships with companies it expects to plateau.

The 5x infrastructure commitment also is a signal about expected scale. Infrastructure deals of this kind typically include committed spend schedules - Lovable is contractually committed to run at far greater scale than today.

The Valuation Gap

At 16.5x trailing revenue ($6.6 billion on $400M ARR), Lovable's December 2025 valuation looks relatively modest next to its closest peers. Cursor, which targeted a $50 billion valuation in its latest fundraise, sits at a higher revenue multiple on a smaller ARR base. For a company that added $100 million in recurring revenue in one month, 16.5x is arguably conservative - if growth holds.

The gap between that last-round valuation and the company's current trajectory suggests the next fundraise will price far higher. The Google Cloud deal closes the argument about whether Lovable is a developer toy or an enterprise platform. But it raises the stakes on what comes next.

Priced for What Comes Next

The vibe-coding model: describe what you want in plain language, the platform creates working code. Lovable has made this accessible at enterprise scale. Source: unsplash.com

The deal's structure reflects a real strategic tension. Google Cloud is now Lovable's primary infrastructure partner, one of its two primary model providers, and an investor in its main AI model supplier (Anthropic). That level of vertical dependency raises legitimate questions about long-term pricing power and independence.

Google's own Gemini-based coding tools are improving quickly. If Lovable's core value is "the best interface for AI code generation," Google has both the motive and the means to build that interface itself. The Gemini Agent Gallery listing cuts both ways: it gives Lovable enterprise distribution, and it gives Google visibility into exactly what enterprise buyers want from a coding agent.

The counter-argument is distribution inertia. More than half of Fortune 500 companies already use Lovable. Developer tooling has notoriously high switching costs. The Wiz integration - triggered in part by a real incident the company addressed publicly - is evidence that Lovable confronts its problems rather than managing them quietly. That matters in enterprise procurement.

The bull case at 16.5x revenue with a freshly inked Google Cloud partnership is straightforward. The bear case is that every sweetener in this deal - model access, security, distribution - is something Google could redirect or reprice. Lovable now has a few quarters to show which of those theses is right.

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