Lovable Eyes $13.2B Valuation, Up 7x in One Year

Swedish vibe-coding startup Lovable is in talks to raise $300M at a $13.2B valuation - a sevenfold jump from its $1.8B Series A just twelve months ago.

Lovable went from a $1.8 billion valuation to a potential $13.2 billion in twelve months - a 7x jump that makes it one of the fastest valuation ascents in enterprise software history.

TL;DR July 2025: $200M Series A at $1.8B valuation

December 2025: $330M Series B at $6.6B, led by CapitalG and Menlo Ventures

March 2026: Added $100M in annualized revenue in a single month

June 2026: Hit $500M ARR with 146 employees

July 2026: In talks for $300M Series C at $13.2B, Menlo Ventures expected to lead again

The Swedish startup has reportedly been in discussions with investors over the past several weeks, with Menlo Ventures - which already backed the Series B - set to lead the new round, according to reporting by Sifted and TechCrunch. Neither Lovable nor Menlo Ventures commented on the talks.

The Trajectory in Numbers

The number that stops conversations is how fast Lovable got here. The company launched in December 2024 and crossed $100 million in annualized revenue in eight months - a pace that set the record for fastest-growing software startup by that metric. The CEO, Anton Osika, went on CNN in May to explain what he'd built, and Forbes put him on the billionaires list that month.

$100M ARR in eight months. No software company had done it faster.

Date Event Raise Valuation ARR Dec 2024 Launch - - - Jul 2025 Series A $200M $1.8B ~$100M Nov 2025 ARR milestone - - $200M Dec 2025 Series B $330M $6.6B ~$200M Feb 2026 ARR milestone - - $400M Jun 2026 ARR milestone - - $500M Jul 2026 Series C (talks) $300M $13.2B $500M

The First Eight Months

The core insight that drove early growth was demographic. Lovable's platform creates complete web applications from plain-language descriptions, and 80% of the people building with it self-identify as non-technical. Founders, designers, salespeople - not engineers. That's the market Lovable unlocked, and it turned out to be enormous.

By the time the Series A closed in July 2025, the platform had already built more than 25 million projects. Visit counts to Lovable-generated apps exceeded 500 million in the first six months. Those aren't vanity metrics from a free-tier service - they reflect real production deployments.

From Unicorn to Hexacorn

The December 2025 Series B told a different story about who was paying attention. CapitalG (Google's independent growth fund), Menlo Ventures, NVIDIA Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, Databricks Ventures, and Deutsche Telekom's T.Capital all participated. That investor list is a signal: this isn't a consumer app play, it's an enterprise infrastructure story.

Lovable launched its mobile app on iOS and Android in April 2026, letting builders prompt-to-ship from anywhere. Source: techcrunch.com

Enterprise adoption followed the money. Zendesk cut prototype development time from six weeks to three hours. Uber AI uses Lovable for interactive prototyping. An unnamed ERP company reduced a four-week project requiring 20 people to a four-day sprint for four people. Workday, Asana, and Nvidia are listed as enterprise customers in the company's own materials.

The $500M ARR Inflection

The February-to-June 2026 arc is what makes the Series C talks plausible at $13.2 billion. In March, TechCrunch reported that Lovable had added $100 million in ARR in a single month. The company crossed $400M in annualized revenue in February and hit $500M by June, with 146 employees - a per-employee revenue figure above $3 million that most public software companies don't match.

The company's own Series B announcement described 100,000 new projects built per day and 200 million monthly visits to Lovable-built apps. Those product metrics have presumably grown since December.

The Valuation Gap

At $13.2 billion on $500 million ARR, Lovable would be priced at 26.4x trailing revenue. That's a high multiple by any traditional measure, but the comparables don't make it look extreme.

Cursor, now being acquired by SpaceX for $60 billion following that company's blockbuster June IPO, crossed $1 billion in ARR before the deal was announced - implying roughly a 60x multiple at acquisition price. Replit, which raised at a $9 billion valuation in March 2026 while targeting $1 billion in ARR by year-end, sits around 9x to 22x depending on whether you use actual or projected revenue. OpenAI's most recent secondary market transactions implied a multiple above 30x.

The vibe-coding market is valued at $4.7B in 2026 and growing 38% annually, with Lovable holding the ARR lead. Source: unsplash.com

Twenty-six times ARR isn't cheap. But in a sector where Cursor just sold for $60 billion and the vibe-coding market overall is estimated at $4.7 billion growing at 38% annually, investors appear willing to pay for growth rate rather than current profitability. Menlo Ventures is already in the cap table. Coming back to lead the Series C suggests they think there's more runway ahead.

For context on how Lovable compares to other tools in the space, our review of Lovable's product and hands-on testing of the Replit Agent cover the product differences in detail.

Priced to Perfection - or Priced for Pain

Two scenarios are plausible from here.

In the bull case: Lovable's enterprise traction is real, 80% non-technical adoption is structural not cyclical, and the addressable market is truly as large as investors believe. At $1 billion in ARR by year-end - a target Replit is already chasing - the $13.2 billion valuation looks conservative at 13x forward revenue. The Cursor acquisition also removed the most direct coding-tool competitor from the independent market. Companies that might have chosen Cursor are now assessing alternatives.

In the bear case: growth decelerates sharply past $500M ARR, a plateau that affects many SaaS businesses at that scale. GitHub Copilot and Google's own tools keep enterprise AI coding spend fragmented. At a slowdown to 20-30% annual growth, 26x trailing revenue looks stretched. The 146-employee count means there's no fat to cut if the business needs to rationalize.

The terms of the Series C - whether the lead investors get protective provisions, what the liquidation preference structure looks like - will say more about conviction than the headline number does. Menlo knows the internals. If they're leading at $13.2 billion, they've seen the numbers that justify it.

What Lovable is building isn't quite the same market as traditional developer tools. As our guide to vibe coding explains, the unlocked population of "latent developers" - people with ideas who couldn't ship before - is substantially larger than the trained engineer base. If that market is as big as the Series C price implies, $13.2 billion isn't the ceiling. If it isn't, it's a lot to pay for a very fast grower at a pivot point.

The deal hasn't closed. That matters. "In talks" isn't "funded."

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