Kalanick's Atoms Raises $1.7B, Skips the Valuation

Travis Kalanick's robotics holding company Atoms raised $1.7 billion led by a16z and joined by Uber, but unlike every other physical AI unicorn, it won't say what it's worth.

Travis Kalanick's ghost-kitchen holding company spent eight years building food-delivery infrastructure in near-total secrecy. In March it renamed itself Atoms and bought a mining-robotics startup. On July 22 it raised $1.7 billion led by Andreessen Horowitz, with Uber - the company that pushed Kalanick out as CEO in 2017 - writing a check alongside it. What Atoms didn't do is tell anyone what it's now worth.

TL;DR Atoms raised $1.7 billion led by a16z, with Bain Capital, Fifth Wall and Uber also participating - no valuation disclosed

CloudKitchens, the ghost-kitchen business Atoms is built on, hit a $5 billion valuation in 2019 and $15 billion in 2021 - both numbers were public within weeks of closing

Atoms is hiring 200+ people at $125K-$280K after acquiring Pronto, Anthony Levandowski's autonomous mining-haulage startup, in March

Rivals in the same funding cycle disclosed everything: Figure AI at $39B, Skild AI at $14B, Physical Intelligence in talks near $11B

Ben Horowitz joins the board; the only disclosed revenue figure across the entire company is $2 million a year, from one kitchen

The Trajectory in Numbers

Kalanick's post-Uber career has a shape you can trace almost entirely through valuation disclosures - until this month, when the pattern broke.

Date Event Disclosed Metric June 2017 Kalanick forced out as Uber CEO - 2018 Buys City Storage Systems for $150M, seeds CloudKitchens $150M purchase Nov 2019 Saudi Arabia's PIF invests $400M in CloudKitchens $5B valuation Nov 2021 $850M debt-and-equity round $15B valuation March 2026 Rebrands as Atoms, moves to acquire Pronto Not disclosed July 2026 Raises $1.7B led by a16z; Uber, Bain Capital, Fifth Wall join Not disclosed

From Uber to Ghost Kitchens

The $150 million purchase of City Storage Systems in 2018 was Kalanick's first move after Uber's board forced him out. It became the real estate backbone for CloudKitchens, the delivery-only "ghost kitchen" business that gave him a second act without a public board to answer to. Two years of buildout later, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund put in $400 million, setting a $5 billion valuation that made CloudKitchens Kalanick's fastest-built unicorn.

The $15 Billion Round Nobody Hid

By November 2021, CloudKitchens had grown into a four-division operation - CloudKitchens itself, ordering software Otter, office-lunch platform Picnic, and a robotics unit called Lab37 - and Microsoft joined an $850 million round that valued the whole thing at $15 billion. That number, like the one before it, moved through the press within days of the round closing. Kalanick was building in a category (real estate, food delivery) where investors expected transparency, and he gave it to them.

Eight Years Quiet, Then Pronto

What happened between 2022 and March 2026 is mostly reconstructed after the fact. Kalanick has said Atoms operated "in near-total stealth" for eight years, a claim Y Combinator's Paul Graham publicly doubted given how much of it overlaps with the well-documented CloudKitchens years. The stealth part that's verifiable is the buildup to March 2026, when Kalanick disclosed he'd become the largest investor in Pronto, an autonomous-haulage startup Anthony Levandowski founded in 2018 after his very public exit from Google and Uber over a trade-secrets lawsuit that Kalanick's own company settled. Atoms moved to acquire Pronto outright the same month, reuniting the two most consequential names from Uber's self-driving era.

"We're now completing the bits-to-atoms story arc we started at Uber, continued at CloudKitchens and will now finish at Atoms," Kalanick said of the round.

The $1.7 Billion Nobody Priced

Wednesday's raise is more than double CloudKitchens' entire disclosed funding history in one round, from a firm - a16z - that has never been shy about publishing the valuations behind its bets. Ben Horowitz is joining the Atoms board and has called the goal making "everything and everyone more productive" in the physical world. What his own firm hasn't said, in a press cycle where every other major robotics raise came with a number attached, is what stake $1.7 billion actually bought.

Travis Kalanick, whose post-Uber ventures have gone from fully disclosed valuations to none at all. Source: wikimedia.org

What the Market Signal Actually Is

There's no secondary-market print to point to here - Atoms isn't trading on Forge or EquityZen, and nobody has reported a tender offer for CloudKitchens or Atoms shares. The closest thing to a market signal is who showed up to write the check. a16z leading at this size, without requiring the valuation disclosure that's now standard for physical AI mega-rounds, tells you the firm was comfortable enough with Kalanick's terms not to insist on the transparency it usually gets from portfolio companies before a launch this loud. Uber's participation reads the same way - a company with every reason to remember Kalanick on unflattering terms decided the return was worth writing the check anyway.

The one hard revenue number that's surfaced anywhere in Atoms' business: Lab37's Bowl Builder, a robotic meal-assembly line processing up to 200 meals an hour, creates roughly $2 million in annualized revenue from a single CloudKitchens location. Pronto has a stronger operating record - its autonomous haul trucks have moved more than 2 million tonnes at a single Heidelberg Materials quarry in under eight months, with Komatsu as a commercial partner. Neither figure has been rolled into a company-wide revenue disclosure.

A Komatsu HD605 haul truck running Pronto's autonomy stack - the clearest operating business inside Atoms. Source: pronto.ai

The Valuation Gap

Every other company racing to define "physical AI" in 2026 has treated a disclosed number as table stakes. Figure AI told the market $39 billion in September. Skild AI told the market $14 billion in January, tripling its prior mark in seven months. Physical Intelligence confirmed $5.6 billion and, per Bloomberg, is in talks near $11 billion just four months later - both Figure's and Physical Intelligence's models show up on our robotics and embodied AI leaderboard, which is more real-robot data than Atoms has published about any of its systems. All three are pre-revenue or close to it, which makes the valuation itself the only real signal investors and competitors have to work with.

Atoms broke that pattern twice over: it didn't disclose a valuation, and the one revenue figure that leaked out - $2 million a year from a single kitchen - is smaller than what most of those peers spend on a single week of compute. Kalanick's pitch is explicitly not the humanoid story Figure and its rivals are selling; he's called specialized, wheeled, task-specific machines "a wheelbase for robots" rather than a general-purpose worker, aiming at mining, food production and logistics instead of warehouses and factory floors chasing Agility Robotics or Boston Dynamics. That's a real strategic difference. It doesn't explain why the number is missing.

a16z is betting that Kalanick's operating discipline - the same instinct that got CloudKitchens to $15 billion while most ghost-kitchen rivals collapsed - transfers cleanly to mining trucks and meal-assembly robots, and that the eventual public number will look conservative next to what a16z paid to get in early. What could break that bet is more mundane: physical automation businesses live or die on unit economics that are hard to fake once real customers show up, and Atoms hasn't shown its work the way Figure, Skild and Physical Intelligence have. Kalanick built two fortunes on moving fast and asking forgiveness later. This is the first one where investors are being asked to skip the receipts entirely.

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