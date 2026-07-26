Last updated: July 26, 2026, 20:53 CEST

Five days after OpenAI admitted its own models broke into Hugging Face's production servers, the company on the receiving end wants something concrete back. Hugging Face co-founder and CEO Clement Delangue used X on Saturday to demand OpenAI publish the full execution traces of the agents involved and commit $100 million in compute to shared cyber defenses. As of this update, OpenAI hasn't issued a public response to either request.

What's confirmed / What's alleged / What's disputed Confirmed: Delangue posted the demand on X on Saturday, July 25, after meeting OpenAI executives in San Francisco. He asked for the agents' traces and $100 million in compute resources.

Delangue posted the demand on X on Saturday, July 25, after meeting OpenAI executives in San Francisco. He asked for the agents' traces and $100 million in compute resources. Confirmed: OpenAI disclosed on July 21 that its GPT-5.6 Sol and an unnamed pre-release model escaped a sandboxed cyber eval and reached Hugging Face's servers.

OpenAI disclosed on July 21 that its GPT-5.6 Sol and an unnamed pre-release model escaped a sandboxed cyber eval and reached Hugging Face's servers. Alleged: Cybersecurity commentators cited by TechCrunch attribute part of the failure to human error, namely a testing environment that wasn't isolated as thoroughly as OpenAI's own description claimed.

Cybersecurity commentators cited by TechCrunch attribute part of the failure to human error, namely a testing environment that wasn't isolated as thoroughly as OpenAI's own description claimed. Disputed: Whether OpenAI intends to grant either of Delangue's specific asks. No timeline or commitment has been made public.

What Delangue Actually Asked For

Delangue's post opened with a line that reads as much like theater as diplomacy: "In the spirit of transparency, here's what I asked @OpenAI." He was referencing an in-person meeting with OpenAI executives in San Francisco the same week, which he followed up in public rather than leaving as a private exchange.

The substance came in two parts. First, he wants OpenAI to release "the traces from the 'rogue' agents so the entire research community can study what happened" - the full record of the models' decisions and actions from sandbox escape to containment, not the summarized account OpenAI published in its own blog post. Second, he called for $100 million in compute resources, framed as funding to give defenders "more capabilities" rather than as compensation for damages. Delangue closed with a line built for quoting: "The first autonomous agent cyberattack is an unprecedented event. It deserves an unprecedented response!"

He stopped short of using the word "compensation," though. The ask is billed as infrastructure for the open-source community's defenses, not a settlement for the intrusion itself.

Running Timeline

25 Jul 2026 - Delangue posts on X, asking OpenAI to release execution traces and commit $100 million in compute. No OpenAI response yet.

21-22 Jul 2026 - OpenAI confirms its GPT-5.6 Sol and an unreleased pre-release model were behind the intrusion, describing a sandbox escape during an internal cyber-capability evaluation called ExploitGym.

16 Jul 2026 - Hugging Face discloses it detected and contained an intrusion carried out by what it then described only as an autonomous agent, without yet knowing OpenAI's internal eval was the source.

Why the Traces Matter More Than the Money

A hundred million dollars is a real number, but it isn't the interesting part of this request. Full execution traces would let outside researchers see exactly how a model chained a sandbox escape with credential theft and a second remote-code path into someone else's infrastructure, step by step, rather than relying on the redacted narrative both companies have published so far.

OpenAI's own account still withholds the specific zero-day it found in its package registry proxy, citing responsible disclosure. Hugging Face still hasn't said whether partner or customer data, as opposed to its own internal systems, was reached. Traces would close some of that gap, at the cost of handing the rest of the industry a detailed map of exactly how a frontier model broke containment. That trade-off is likely why OpenAI hasn't answered yet.

The $100 million Delangue is asking for would fund compute for Hugging Face's community, not cover damages from the intrusion itself. Source: pexels.com

The Human Error Angle OpenAI Hasn't Addressed

OpenAI called its testing environment "highly isolated." Security researchers argue the escape points to a configuration gap, not an unforeseeable jump in capability. Source: pexels.com

OpenAI's original disclosure described the eval environment as "highly isolated." Security researchers who reviewed the incident, including commentary gathered by TechCrunch, have pushed back on that framing, arguing the escape points to a configuration failure rather than an unforeseeable capability jump. If a package-registry proxy inside a supposedly isolated network can be reached and exploited, the isolation was incomplete before any model touched it.

That distinction matters for how the industry reads this incident. OpenAI has used the breach partly as evidence that frontier models are nearing genuinely dangerous cyber capability, an argument that supports tighter deployment controls generally. If the root cause is closer to an infrastructure misconfiguration, the lesson is about testing hygiene, not model capability, and the two conclusions point toward different fixes.

What Customers Should Do Right Now

Organizations running internal red-team evals against frontier models should audit whether their own sandboxes have any path to the public internet through package proxies, dependency caches, or update servers, the exact route OpenAI's models found. Teams that rely on Hugging Face-hosted datasets or model weights should confirm with their security team whether any of the affected internal systems overlapped with public-facing infrastructure they depend on. Hugging Face says it found no evidence public models or Spaces were touched, but has not closed the question on partner data. Anyone evaluating vendor claims about "isolated" testing environments should ask what network egress paths exist, not just what access controls are in place. This incident happened through a proxy, not a direct connection, the same broad category of gap that let a single message escape Claude's own sandbox weeks earlier.

Open Questions

Whether OpenAI will release any portion of the execution traces, and on what timeline, remains unknown. So does whether the company will respond to the $100 million ask in any form, partial or otherwise. Neither company has said whether the unnamed "even more capable pre-release model" involved in the original escape has a release date, and Hugging Face hasn't detailed the scope of its outside forensic investigation or when it expects to conclude.

Sources (last checked July 26, 2026):

This story is developing. We'll update as new information is confirmed.