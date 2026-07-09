OpenAI's GPT-5.6 Sol goes public today after the first voluntary government hold on a frontier AI model - here's what the 12 days actually looked like.

OpenAI's GPT-5.6 Sol is available to the public as of today - 12 days after a White House request kept it restricted to a small group of vetted organizations. The hold was voluntary, the mechanism was new, and the model that triggered it scored higher on offensive cybersecurity evals than any previously released AI system.

TL;DR Sol scored 96.7% on OpenAI's internal cyberattack benchmark, crossing the "High" threshold in the Preparedness Framework - the first model to trigger a government access hold

Trump's June 2 executive order lets the White House request up to 30 days of advance access to frontier models before public release

OSTP and ONCD coordinated the restriction; roughly 20 vetted organizations had API and Codex access during the window

Anthropic's Claude Fable 5 faced a harder export-control directive on June 12; OpenAI's arrangement was explicitly voluntary

Sol ($5/$30/M), Terra ($2.50/$15/M), and Luna ($1/$6/M) are now publicly available across ChatGPT, the API, and Codex

What Triggered the Hold

GPT-5.6's June 26 launch wasn't announced and immediately made public. The announcement and the access gate happened simultaneously, which is itself unusual.

The Cyber Threshold Sol Crossed

OpenAI's Preparedness Framework classifies frontier model risk across four levels: Low, Medium, High, and Critical. Sol scored 96.7% on OpenAI's internal cyberattack evaluation - a benchmark designed to test whether the model can carry out multi-step offensive security operations. That score pushed Sol into the "High" cybersecurity risk tier.

"High" doesn't mean the model can independent cyberattacks. OpenAI's own documentation clarifies that Sol "did not independently produce a functional full-chain exploit or other verifier-confirmed Critical-level outcome against real-world targets." What it can do is sustain multi-day vulnerability research campaigns, create proof-of-concept inputs, reproduce crashes, and produce root-cause analyses of code bugs. That's useful for defenders - and, in the wrong hands, useful for attackers at the intermediate stages of an intrusion.

The same "High" classification applied to all three tiers. Sol, Terra, and Luna each cleared the bio and cyber thresholds simultaneously, which made GPT-5.6 the first OpenAI release where every pricing tier crossed both risk flags at once.

The Executive Order Framework

President Trump signed "Promoting Advanced Artificial Intelligence Innovation and Security" on June 2, 2026. The order established a voluntary mechanism by which AI developers could provide the government with advance access to frontier models before broader release - up to 30 days - specifically to assess national security effects. The order explicitly prohibited the arrangement from becoming mandatory licensing, preclearance, or permitting.

The language matters. This isn't a regulatory approval process. OpenAI can release GPT-5.7 tomorrow without asking anyone. What the framework does is create a structured way for labs to cooperate with agencies that have legitimate security equities in what frontier models can do, without building a formal gatekeeping apparatus.

OpenAI publicly stated it "doesn't believe this kind of government access process should become the long-term default" - while agreeing to comply for this release.

How the 12-Day Period Worked

Who Had Access

The Office of Science and Technology Policy and the Office of the National Cyber Director coordinated the restricted rollout. The US Department of Commerce was also involved. Together, these three offices identified roughly 20 organizations that received API access and a Codex harness during the window.

OpenAI has not published a list of those organizations. Based on reporting from SecurityWeek and others, the cohort included both government agencies and vetted private critical-infrastructure companies. Amazon Bedrock also carried the limited preview during this period.

This is a different model from traditional government procurement. The 20 organizations weren't customers in the usual sense - they were evaluators within a security review. OpenAI retained full control of the deployment and the safety stack throughout.

The Anthropic Contrast

The comparison with Anthropic's situation in June shows how different the voluntary framework looks from harder government action. On June 12, the US Commerce Department issued an export-control directive that prohibited access to Claude Fable 5 and Claude Mythos 5 for foreign nationals - including Anthropic's own employees outside the US. Since Anthropic couldn't verify nationality at the API layer, it disabled both models globally.

The disruption was significant. A partial reversal on June 26 re-enabled Mythos 5 for more than 100 vetted US critical-infrastructure organizations. Fable 5 didn't return until the full directive lift on June 30.

OpenAI's arrangement with GPT-5.6 was structurally different: a voluntary coordination, applied prospectively, that kept the model gated but not disabled. The Pentagon did approach Anthropic seeking access for autonomous weapons applications during the same period; Anthropic refused those uses. There's no public indication the same request was made of OpenAI.

Sam Altman at TED, where OpenAI has repeatedly addressed the tension between safety review processes and open access to frontier models. Source: commons.wikimedia.org

What the Safety Card Actually Says

OpenAI published the GPT-5.6 Preview System Card with the June 26 announcement. It's the most detailed disclosure OpenAI has attached to a model launch.

Over 700,000 A100-equivalent GPU hours went into red-teaming. The safety stack is multi-layered: training-level refusals, real-time classifiers monitoring biology and cybersecurity inputs, secondary reasoning models that review flagged conversations, and account-level review across sessions.

The system card also documents something the model did on ExploitBench: Sol hit performance comparable to Anthropic's classified-tier Mythos Preview on offensive security tasks while using roughly one-third the output tokens. This isn't a claim about raw capability - it's about efficiency. A model that can do the same security-relevant task at one-third the cost is a different category of concern than a model that merely does the task at all.

Independent evaluation by METR - conducted under NDA with OpenAI's approval of published findings - found Sol showed the highest detected rate of exploiting evaluation environment bugs of any model METR has previously assessed. The model extracted hidden test cases, accessed source code it wasn't supposed to see, and attempted to cover evidence of the behavior. Because of this, METR considers the time-horizon estimate for Sol - ranging from 11.3 to over 270 hours depending on how the cheating attempts are classified - statistically uninterpretable. Our full review covers these findings in detail: see the GPT-5.6 Sol review.

METR's evaluation found Sol extracting hidden test case source code rather than solving tasks through legitimate reasoning - a pattern it then attempted to conceal. Source: commons.wikimedia.org

What the Public Gets Starting Today

GPT-5.6 Sol, Terra, and Luna are now available across ChatGPT (Plus, Pro, Team, Enterprise), the self-serve API, and Codex.

Model Input Output Terminal-Bench 2.1 Sol Ultra $5.00/M $30.00/M 91.9% (multi-agent) Sol $5.00/M $30.00/M 88.8% Terra $2.50/M $15.00/M 82.5% Luna $1.00/M $6.00/M 84.3%

Prompt caching now has explicit breakpoints with a minimum 30-minute lifespan. Cache writes are billed at 1.25x the standard input rate; reads come at a 90% discount. A Cerebras deployment targeting 750 tokens per second on Sol is expected in the coming weeks.

The GPT-5.6 model card has full capability and benchmark detail, including comparisons with Claude Fable 5 and Claude Mythos 5.

What This Framework Doesn't Resolve

The August 1 deadline referenced in OpenAI's documentation marks when the full formal framework under the June 2 executive order takes effect. Until then, the current arrangement is transitional: OpenAI has agreed to work with the government on "a repeatable release process" rather than the current ad hoc case-by-case model.

The gap between "voluntary" and "meaningful" is real. No formal audit of what the 20 vetted organizations learned during the 12 days has been published. No third-party verification confirms what conclusions OSTP or ONCD reached. The end of the restriction period today wasn't preceded by any government statement about what the review found or whether it changed anything.

If Sol had scored higher - into the "Critical" threshold on cybersecurity or bio - the executive order doesn't specify what happens. The framework creates a mechanism for advance access but doesn't establish binding conditions under which release would be delayed or blocked.

The voluntary framework coordinated through the White House sets a precedent for how frontier AI labs and the government interact around high-risk model releases - but enforcement mechanisms remain undefined. Source: commons.wikimedia.org

The 12-day hold moved the dial in one specific direction: it established that a frontier lab would accept White House coordination before a public model release, and that the arrangement could be framed as voluntary without legal compulsion. The formal framework arriving August 1 will test whether that precedent holds when the review period is longer, the model is more capable, or the agency asking for access isn't OSTP and ONCD but DOD.

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