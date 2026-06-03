UK Forces Google to Give Publishers AI Search Opt-Out

The UK's CMA issued a world-first binding order requiring Google to let publishers opt out of AI Overviews, AI Mode, and AI model training, with nine months to comply.

Britain's competition regulator told Google on Tuesday it must give publishers the power to withhold their content from AI Overviews, AI Mode, and fine-tuning pipelines - a first anywhere in the world under a formal conduct requirement, not a voluntary framework.

"With features like AI Overviews rapidly reshaping online search, it is crucial that content publishers, including news organisations, have appropriate bargaining power over how their content is used." Sarah Cardell, CEO, Competition and Markets Authority

The ruling lands under the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024, which gave the CMA authority to impose binding conduct requirements on companies it designates as having strategic market status. Google received that designation for UK general search in October 2025. The first binding order was always coming. Tuesday is when it arrived.

TL;DR CMA issued the world's first binding conduct requirement ordering Google to give publishers opt-out controls over AI search features

Publishers can block their content from AI Overviews, AI Mode, and AI model fine-tuning, at domain or page level

Google is barred from penalizing opt-out publishers in standard search rankings

Nine months to implement all changes, with six-monthly compliance reports

CMA will wait at least 12 months before ruling on whether Google must negotiate fair licensing payments

What Google Must Do

The requirements are specific. Google must build controls in Search Console letting publishers decide whether their content appears in AI Overviews, AI Mode, and related Gemini-powered features. Those controls must operate at domain or individual page level - a publisher can protect a single section of its site without affecting the rest. Publishers must also be able to block their content from being used to fine-tune Google's AI models, not just from appearing in search answers.

No Punishment for Opting Out

The CMA explicitly bars Google from penalizing publishers who opt out. If a site removes itself from AI features, its standard search rankings can't drop as a result. That distinction matters. Until now, the practical way to block AI Overviews was through robots.txt rules that also removed the site from all Google indexing. The CMA just broke that linkage.

Attribution and Transparency Requirements

Beyond opt-out controls, Google must clearly attribute publisher content with links in AI-generated answers, and must give publishers performance insights showing which of their pages appear in AI responses and which countries those responses serve. AI Overviews now reaches 2.5 billion monthly users globally. AI Mode has crossed 1 billion. These aren't niche features anymore.

Print and digital publishers have watched referral traffic from Google decline as AI-produced summaries answer queries without requiring a click-through. Source: unsplash.com

Impact Assessment

Stakeholder Impact Timeline News and digital publishers Can opt out of AI features without losing standard search visibility Full controls within 9 months Small and independent publishers More control, but no guaranteed revenue recovery Same timeline Google (Alphabet) Must build new controls, submit six-monthly compliance data Reports every 6 months for first year CMA Compliance monitoring; fair licensing decision deferred Licensing review in 12+ months EU, Italy, other regulators UK ruling sets precedent; parallel investigations ongoing Ongoing

Who Benefits - and Who Still Loses

Publishers

The Professional Publishers Association called the ruling a meaningful step forward. The qualification that follows matters: opting out preserves content, it doesn't restore revenue. The core problem for publishers is zero-click behavior. Users read AI-created summaries and don't click through to source sites. An opt-out means content won't be used, but the traffic a citation might have delivered is also gone.

Tim Cowen, co-founder of Movement for an Open Web, said it plainly: "This means that a harm that started over three years ago and has been allowed to go un-remedied will continue to be un-remedied for another nine months."

The revenue question isn't addressed in Tuesday's order. The CMA said it'll wait at least 12 months before deciding whether to require Google to negotiate fair licensing terms with publishers. That's the commercial decision publishers actually want, and it's been deferred.

Google

Google's official response framed the requirements as consistent with its own initiative to give website owners greater control. The company confirmed it'll begin testing the new controls with UK publishers before expanding globally. What Google hasn't confirmed: whether the training and fine-tuning opt-outs will extend internationally. The CMA's jurisdiction is the UK. Any global rollout is Google's choice, not a legal requirement.

Competitors

The order applies only to Google. Perplexity, Microsoft's AI search features, and OpenAI's SearchGPT face no equivalent binding requirement in the UK. Publishers can't achieve a clean opt-out across the AI search space from a single order - they'd need to negotiate or litigate separately with each platform. CNN's ongoing copyright lawsuit against Perplexity and similar litigation may push competing AI search companies further than this ruling alone can.

Google's AI Overviews feature creates summaries that appear above traditional search results, reducing the incentive for users to click through to source websites. Source: Wikimedia Commons

What Happens Next

Additional CMA conduct requirements for Google's search business are expected within weeks. Search advertising, default placement dominance on Android and Chrome, and how Google's first-party data interacts with its AI products are all in scope for future orders. Tuesday's publisher opt-out ruling is the first chapter, not the full investigation.

On the EU side, Italy's communications watchdog AGCOM referred Google to the European Commission in April 2026, requesting a formal investigation under the Digital Services Act. The Commission had already opened its own inquiry into Google's use of online content for AI purposes. Those parallel processes move on different timelines from the CMA, and none require any action from Google today.

For publishers, Tuesday's ruling is a legal floor, not a bargaining chip. The right to opt out is now enforceable. The right to be paid for content that gets used is still under review. Whether those licensing negotiations ever happen - and when - depends on what the CMA concludes after its 12-month deferral.

The DuckDuckGo traffic spike that followed Google's I/O 2026 overhaul suggested that enough users care about this issue to change their behavior. As reported here last week, DuckDuckGo's no-AI search option saw a threefold traffic increase after Google made AI Mode the default with no publisher opt-out in place. The CMA ruling addresses the supply side of that tension. It doesn't fix the demand side - which is users getting answers without visiting sources.

For context on how Google's AI summary behavior was already reshaping publisher traffic before Tuesday, see Google Is Using AI to Replace News Headlines in Search.

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