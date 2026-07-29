Cyera Buys Oasis Security for $1B to Guard AI Agents

Cyera will pay about $1 billion for Oasis Security, its fifth 2026 acquisition, as enterprises scramble to manage the credentials of AI agents outnumbering human employees 45 to 1.

Cyera has agreed to acquire Oasis Security for approximately $1 billion, according to TechCrunch and confirmed by multiple Israeli outlets on July 28. The deal, split mostly cash with the rest in Cyera stock, is the fifth acquisition Cyera has closed this year and its largest by a wide margin. The target is a three-year-old startup that does one specific thing: keep track of what AI agents are allowed to touch.

TL;DR Cyera to acquire Oasis Security for about $1 billion, mostly cash

Oasis raised $195M from Accel, Sequoia, Craft Ventures and Cyberstarts since 2022

Fifth Cyera acquisition of 2026, following Trail Security, Ryft, Genie Security and Otterize/Shape AI

Comes two months after Cisco agreed to buy rival non-human identity vendor Astrix Security

Non-human identity security market is valued at $8.22 billion in 2026, per Mordor Intelligence

What Oasis Actually Sells

Oasis Security was founded in 2022 by Danny Brickman and Amit Zimerman, both veterans of Unit 8200's technology arm. Their product discovers and governs "non-human identities" - the service accounts, API keys, OAuth tokens and now AI agents that log into enterprise software without a person behind the keyboard.

That category has exploded specifically because of agentic AI. Every autonomous coding agent, every workflow bot wired into a CRM, every AI agent given a task queue is also a login with its own credentials, and legacy identity tools were built to manage humans, not swarms of software that spawn and expire in minutes.

Danny Brickman co-founded Oasis Security in 2022 after leading cyber R&D roles inside the IDF's Unit 8200. Source: oasis.security

"The old security model was built for humans, not machines, and AI agents are breaking whatever access controls are left," Cyera founder Yotam Segev said in a statement. Brickman put it more starkly: "From day one, we recognized that non-human identities would become one of the key security challenges of the AI era."

The Numbers Behind the Panic

Research from Astrix Security, cited across multiple industry reports, puts the current ratio at roughly 45 non-human identities for every 1,000 human employees. Each one is a credential an attacker can steal, an agent can misuse, or an audit can miss entirely, and Mordor Intelligence now sizes the whole non-human identity security market at $8.22 billion for 2026 alone.

Cyera, for its part, has raised about $2.3 billion since founding and was last valued at $12 billion. Against that backdrop, spending roughly $1 billion, mostly cash plus stock, to buy a three-year-old company that raised $195 million total is less an outlier than a rounding decision.

Cyera's Buying Spree, In One Table

This isn't an isolated deal. Cyera has spent 2026 assembling a security platform through acquisition rather than building every layer in-house, and the pace has accelerated as its own valuation has climbed.

Date Target Reported Value What It Added Early 2026 Trail Security ~$162M Cloud detection and response April 2026 Ryft ~$100M Data security posture management May 2026 Genie Security ~$50M AI-specific threat detection June 2026 Otterize / Shape AI undisclosed Service-to-service authorization July 2026 Oasis Security ~$1B Non-human identity, AI agent governance

Cyera itself raised $600 million at a $12 billion valuation in June, a figure that had grown fourfold in eighteen months even as the company remains unprofitable on roughly $150 million in annual recurring revenue. That valuation is now doing double duty as acquisition currency - the Oasis deal reportedly includes a meaningful stock component, meaning Oasis shareholders are betting Cyera's multiple holds.

Yotam Segev, Cyera's co-founder and CEO, has closed five acquisitions in 2026 alone while the company's valuation quadrupled. Source: cyera.com

Who Benefits

Oasis's venture backers come out ahead first. Accel, Sequoia Capital, Craft Ventures and Cyberstarts put roughly $195 million into the company since 2022; a $1 billion exit, even split with stock, is close to a 5x return on a three-year-old security startup, a rare outcome in a market where most cybersecurity seed bets never reach an exit at all.

Cyera benefits by closing the one gap competitors were starting to exploit. Two months earlier, Cisco agreed to buy Astrix Security, the category leader in non-human identity, to bolt it onto Identity Intelligence, Duo and Splunk. Cyera buying Oasis is the direct counter-move: rather than let a rival platform own agent identity governance, Cyera folds a comparable capability into its own data-security stack before Fortune 500 customers - more than 20% of whom already run Cyera, according to the company - have to choose a second vendor for AI agents specifically.

Enterprise buyers benefit in the near term too. Instead of stitching together a data-security platform, a cybersecurity monitoring tool, and a separate non-human identity product, large customers get one fewer procurement conversation and one fewer integration to maintain.

Who Pays

Oasis's remaining independent competitors pay first, in the form of a shrinking market of potential acquirers. With Cisco absorbing Astrix and Cyera absorbing Oasis, the field of well-funded standalone non-human identity startups gets thinner, which typically means the next round of similar companies raises at lower valuations or gets bought earlier and cheaper.

Cyera itself is taking on real risk. The company is spending down cash reserves from a $600 million raise on a deal roughly six times the size of anything it has bought before, while its core business still loses money. Integration failures at this scale are common in security roll-ups: two platforms, two data models, two sets of customer contracts, and a founding team (Brickman and Zimerman) who now report into someone else's roadmap.

Enterprise customers ultimately pay the bill for consolidation the way they always do - through pricing power. When a category goes from several competing vendors to two well-funded platforms (Cyera and Cisco) inside a matter of months, the negotiating leverage that came from vendor choice mostly disappears. The agent identity standards that groups like the IETF are still drafting will now be shaped disproportionately by whichever of those two platforms wins the larger share of the market.

A billion dollars for a three-year-old company with no public product category before 2023 isn't a bet on Oasis's technology alone - it's a bet that securing the identity of AI agents becomes as unavoidable a budget line as antivirus was two decades ago, and that whoever owns that budget line first keeps it.

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