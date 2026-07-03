AI Took 70% of Record $510B Venture Haul in H1

Crunchbase data shows global startup investment hit $510 billion in H1 2026 - more than all of 2025 combined - with AI absorbing over 70% of Q2 capital and two labs capturing 43% of the total.

$510 billion flowed into startups in the first six months of 2026 - more than investors committed in all of 2025.

That's the headline figure from Crunchbase's H1 2026 global venture report, published July 2. The previous half-year record was $375 billion, set in H2 2021. This one topped it by $135 billion.

TL;DR $510B raised globally in H1 2026 - the largest half-year in venture history, topping H2 2021's record by $135B

raised globally in H1 2026 - the largest half-year in venture history, topping H2 2021's record by $135B 70%+ of Q2 startup capital went to AI companies, up from roughly 50% a year earlier

of Q2 startup capital went to AI companies, up from roughly 50% a year earlier $217B - 43% of all H1 funding - went to OpenAI and Anthropic combined

- 43% of all H1 funding - went to OpenAI and Anthropic combined 16 companies raised billion-dollar rounds in Q2, totaling $108.6B (53% of the quarter); seven were frontier AI labs

raised billion-dollar rounds in Q2, totaling $108.6B (53% of the quarter); seven were frontier AI labs Exit markets hit record highs: 32 IPOs above $1B valuation and 24 acquisitions totaling $113B in Q2 alone

The Full Picture

The scale of the shift becomes clearest when stacked against recent history.

Period Total Raised Notable Context H2 2021 $375B Previous half-year record Full Year 2025 $440B All VC rolled out in 2025 Q1 2026 $305B Quarterly all-time high Q2 2026 $205B Second-largest quarter ever H1 2026 $510B New half-year record

H1 2026 didn't just beat the prior half-year record. It beat the prior full-year record. What used to take twelve months now takes six.

Global startup investment surpassed the entire 2025 total within six months, driven by massive AI funding rounds. Source: unsplash.com

What the Numbers Say

AI's Lock on Capital

Over 70% of Q2 global startup capital went to AI-focused companies, Crunchbase data shows - up from roughly 50% a year prior. In Q1 it was even higher: $242 billion of the $305 billion total, or 80%, went to AI. The AI share has grown faster than the overall market, which means everything else is competing for a shrinking fraction of a larger pool.

That concentration is most visible at the billion-dollar round tier. Seven of Q2's 16 billion-dollar rounds went to frontier AI labs, including China-based DeepSeek, Moonshot AI, and StepFun, plus labs in the UK and US. The megadeal category has become an AI-exclusive tier in practice, if not in name.

Two Labs, Half the Market

OpenAI and Anthropic together raised $217 billion in H1 2026 - 43% of all global startup investment across the six-month period. OpenAI's $122 billion Q1 round contributed the largest share of that figure. Anthropic's $65 billion Series H in late May - which pushed its valuation to $965 billion and briefly made it the most valuable private company - added the rest.

"Investors poured more than $200 billion into startups globally in the just-ended quarter, making Q2 2026 the second-largest quarter on record." - Crunchbase, H1 2026 Global Venture Report

Two companies. Forty-three cents of every venture dollar invested globally in the first six months. Strip those two out and H1 funding runs to roughly $293 billion - still strong year-on-year, but not a record of any kind.

The Exit Market Returns

The exit data matters as much as the funding numbers, and arguably more. For most of 2024 and into 2025, the IPO window was functionally closed. In Q2 2026, it came back at a scale the industry hasn't seen since the 2021 boom.

Thirty-two venture-backed companies went public above $1 billion valuation during the quarter. Twenty-four more were bought at $1 billion or higher, totaling $113 billion in M&A - the highest single-quarter acquisition total on record. SpaceX's Nasdaq debut raised $75 billion at a $1.77 trillion valuation, the largest venture-backed IPO in history. Shortly after, SpaceX agreed to acquire Cursor-maker Anysphere for $60 billion - the largest startup acquisition ever completed.

The exit market isn't just open again. It's producing numbers that dwarf the prior records.

Q2 2026 marked the highest single-quarter acquisition total on record, with 24 startup acquisitions at $1B+ totaling $113B. Source: pexels.com

What the Numbers Don't Say

A few caveats deserve attention before treating $510 billion as a new baseline.

Crunchbase's methodology includes all venture-backed rounds, not just traditional institutional VC. Corporate venture arms, sovereign wealth vehicles like Abu Dhabi's MGX, and strategic infrastructure investors all count toward the total. The $510 billion reflects real capital committed, but across a broader definition of "venture" than what the category meant ten years ago.

The Q1 concentration is also worth examining honestly. Remove OpenAI's $122 billion round and Q1 drops from a record quarter to a large-but-unremarkable one. That deal - the largest private funding in history - inflated the H1 number in ways that don't necessarily signal broader market strength. A meaningful fraction of the record comes down to one company's balance sheet.

Geographic skew matters too. Two-thirds of Q2 funding went to US-based companies. The H1 boom is mostly an American story, with China as the significant secondary market. European and Southeast Asian startups participated, but at nothing close to the same rate.

No calendar year in venture history has crossed $1 trillion in investment. If Q3 2026 comes in anywhere near Q2's $205 billion pace, 2026 will get there. The H2 data will show whether this is a structural shift in how AI is financed, or whether Q1's single $122 billion outlier made the math look more dramatic than the underlying trend warrants.

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