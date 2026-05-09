Cloudflare Cuts 1,100 Jobs as AI Use Surges 600%

Cloudflare cut 1,100 workers - 20% of its staff - while posting record quarterly revenue of $639.8 million, saying AI has made those roles obsolete in just three months.

Cloudflare told 1,100 employees on May 7 that their jobs no longer exist - then filed a quarterly earnings report showing the company had just had its best revenue quarter in its history. The company's internal use of AI had increased 600% in three months, and CEO Matthew Prince said those roles simply aren't needed in what he calls the "agentic AI era."

This isn't a story about a struggling company cutting costs. Cloudflare posted $639.8 million in Q1 2026 revenue, up 34% year-over-year. The cuts represent one in five employees globally.

TL;DR 1,100 jobs eliminated - about 20% of Cloudflare's 5,500-person workforce

eliminated - about 20% of Cloudflare's 5,500-person workforce Internal AI use jumped 600% in three months , with thousands of agent sessions running daily across engineering, HR, finance, and marketing

, with thousands of agent sessions running daily across engineering, HR, finance, and marketing Q1 2026 revenue hit a record $639.8 million , up 34% year-over-year

, up 34% year-over-year Cloudflare expects to employ more people in 2027 than in 2026 - the company calls this a role transformation, not a downsizing

than in 2026 - the company calls this a role transformation, not a downsizing Stock fell 18-24% despite record earnings, the opposite reaction from investors at Meta and Microsoft

Cloudflare isn't alone. The same pattern has played out at company after company since late 2025: record revenues, record AI investment, and workforce cuts attributed directly to automation.

Company Q1 2026 Revenue Revenue Growth Jobs Cut Stated Reason Cloudflare $639.8M +34% YoY 1,100 (20%) Agentic AI automation Meta $56.3B +33% YoY 8,000 (10%) AI-driven role changes Oracle N/A N/A 30,000 (20%) AI and data center pivot Microsoft N/A N/A 8,750 (voluntary) AI role transitions

Across the industry, 127,411 tech workers have been laid off so far in 2026 - across 283 companies, that works out to roughly 1,003 people per day. The same companies cutting those workers are planning to spend $725 billion on AI infrastructure this year.

What Changed Inside Cloudflare

A 600% Jump in Three Months

The speed of the shift is what stands out. Cloudflare didn't describe years of gradual AI adoption - it said usage increased 600% in three months. By November 2025, individual teams were reporting productivity gains of "2x to 10x to even 100x" depending on the task.

Code review is the clearest example. Cloudflare now says 100% of code produced via AI tools is reviewed by autonomous AI agents rather than human reviewers. The human review step didn't disappear gradually. It was replaced wholesale.

Engineering, HR, finance, and marketing all report thousands of AI agent sessions running each day. Prince told staff that the roles being cut were those "not directly talking to customers and not directly creating code" - support functions that AI now handles faster and, in Cloudflare's view, adequately.

What "Agentic AI Era" Actually Means

The phrase Prince used repeatedly is worth unpacking. Agentic AI refers to systems that can plan, execute, and recover from errors across multi-step tasks without constant human direction. These aren't chatbots answering questions - they're tools running workflows, reviewing documents, and making decisions that previously required a junior employee.

Cloudflare has been building infrastructure for exactly this kind of AI deployment. Its Workers AI platform and AI Gateway products put the company central to how developers run AI agents at scale. That product exposure gives Cloudflare more visibility than most into where agentic AI is actually displacing labor, and it appears to have applied that visibility internally before its competitors.

The roles being cut are back-office and support functions, not engineering or sales positions. Source: unsplash.com

Who Gets Cut and Who Doesn't

Back-Office First

Prince was explicit that "very few engineers or customer-facing sales people" are among the 1,100 affected. The cuts hit back-office roles: the people who review, coordinate, file, summarize, and support rather than build or sell. Those are also the roles that AI agent tools - document review, automated reporting, scheduling, internal query handling - are most capable of replacing right now.

That pattern tracks with what other companies have disclosed. Meta's May round of 8,000 cuts specifically targeted recruiting and HR functions, with reductions of 35-40% in those departments. Atlassian's 1,600 layoffs followed a similar logic. The jobs being eliminated are the ones where AI productivity gains are most measurable and most defensible to investors.

The Severance Math

Cloudflare offered departing employees their full base pay through the end of 2026, healthcare coverage through year-end, and accelerated equity vesting through August 15. Total restructuring costs land between $140 million and $150 million - with cash costs of $105-110 million and equity acceleration at $35-40 million.

That's generous relative to industry standards in 2026. It's also a one-time cost Cloudflare is treating as an investment. If 1,100 roles generating, say, $100,000 in average annual cost each year were replaced by AI tools costing a fraction of that, the math recovers in well under two years.

CEO Matthew Prince framed the cuts as a strategic shift rather than a cost reduction. Source: commons.wikimedia.org

What It Does Not Tell You

The 600% Baseline Is Invisible

Cloudflare said AI use jumped 600% in three months. It didn't say what the baseline was. A 600% increase from near-zero use is very different from a 600% increase from an already-substantial deployment. Prince's team began the rapid adoption around November 2025, but earlier adoption levels weren't disclosed. The dramatic figure lands harder without that denominator.

2027 Will Have More Employees

Prince told staff that Cloudflare expects to employ more people in 2027 than it does today. That's a meaningful detail that most coverage buried. This isn't a company shrinking - it's a company changing the composition of its workforce. The argument is that engineers and salespeople become more productive with AI, so the company can serve more customers without scaling those headcount categories proportionally, while removing the support layer that AI now covers.

That thesis is coherent, but it hasn't been tested at this scale. If Cloudflare's product quality or customer support drops because the AI agent layer makes mistakes that junior humans would have caught, the savings reverse.

The Stock Reaction Is Worth Reading

Meta and Microsoft both saw their stocks rise after announcing AI-linked layoffs. Cloudflare's stock fell 18-24% following its announcement, even with record revenue underneath it. Investors appear to be distinguishing between companies where AI-driven cuts are paired with convincing AI revenue growth - and companies where the cuts outpace the visible AI product payoff.

Cloudflare's AI revenue line remains a small fraction of its overall business. Cutting 20% of staff while that line is still maturing reads differently to markets than the same move at a company where AI products already dominate the income statement.

This is what the broader pattern of AI-linked layoffs has looked like since 2025: companies cite AI as the driver, numbers climb, and the debate about whether AI is cause or convenient label continues. Cloudflare's case is distinct because Prince didn't soften the framing. He didn't say AI created new roles that offset the cuts. He said those roles aren't what Cloudflare needs anymore. At $639.8 million in quarterly revenue and a stock down nearly a quarter, the market is still deciding whether to believe him.

Sources: