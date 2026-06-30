Cline's $10 Plan Bundles Ten Open-Weight Coders

ClinePass gives developers access to ten curated open-weight coding models for $9.99 a month, betting the agent harness matters more than the model.

Cline shipped ClinePass on June 29, a flat $9.99-per-month subscription that routes your coding agent through ten open-weight models via Cline's existing infrastructure. The premise is direct: the frontier-vs-open-weight quality gap has narrowed enough that a well-designed agent harness matters more than whether you're calling GPT-5.5 or DeepSeek V4 Pro.

TL;DR $9.99/month for ten open-weight models through Cline's agent harness - DeepSeek, GLM, Kimi, MiniMax, MiMo, and Qwen

2-5x higher API rate limits than direct provider access, measured across 5-hour, weekly, and monthly windows

OpenAI-compatible endpoint lets you use the same models in scripts and automation, not just the IDE

Works in VS Code, JetBrains, CLI, and SDK; bring-your-own-key for frontier models is still supported

What the Subscription Includes

The Model Lineup

Ten models from six providers ship at launch. Cline says each one was tested against real agent workflows before inclusion rather than pulled from a generic catalog.

Model Provider Input $/M Output $/M Context GLM 5.2 Z.ai $1.40 $4.40 1M tokens Kimi K2.7 Code Moonshot AI $0.95 $4.00 256K tokens Kimi K2.6 Moonshot AI $0.95 $4.00 256K tokens DeepSeek V4 Pro DeepSeek $1.74 $3.48 1M tokens DeepSeek V4 Flash DeepSeek $0.14 $0.28 1M tokens MiniMax M3 MiniMax $0.60 $2.40 1M tokens MiMo V2.5 Pro MiMo $0.14 $0.28 - MiMo V2.5 MiMo $0.14 $0.28 - Qwen 3.7-Max Alibaba $0.50 $3.00 1M tokens Qwen 3.7-Plus Alibaba $0.50 $3.00 1M tokens

At $9.99 a month flat, you're trading granular cost control for simplicity. DeepSeek V4 Flash at $0.28 per million output tokens costs roughly $0.01 to $0.06 per typical coding session, which means the subscription theoretically covers between 150 and 900 sessions depending on session length. Real usage will vary, since rate limits cap throughput rather than raw token count.

Rate Limit Windows

ClinePass measures consumption across three rolling windows: 5-hour, weekly, and monthly. Subscribers get 2-5x the limits of direct provider access. Cline hasn't published the actual numbers, which is a meaningful gap when you're planning anything beyond personal use.

Setting It Up

Installation is a one-liner if you're already on the Cline CLI:

npm i -g cline

In VS Code or JetBrains, switch the provider dropdown to ClinePass and paste in your subscription key. You don't need separate accounts with Z.ai, Moonshot, DeepSeek, MiniMax, or the others - that account-management overhead is what Cline absorbs.

For automation outside the IDE, ClinePass exposes an OpenAI-compatible endpoint:

from openai import OpenAI client = OpenAI ( base_url = "https://api.cline.bot/v1" , api_key = "your-clinepass-key" ) response = client . chat . completions . create ( model = "cline-pass/deepseek-v4-pro" , messages = [{ "role" : "user" , "content" : "Refactor this function..." }] )

Model slugs follow the pattern cline-pass/<provider>-<model> . Swapping providers is a one-line change.

Cline runs as a sidebar in VS Code, JetBrains, Cursor, Windsurf, and Zed - ClinePass plugs into the same interface without disrupting existing setups. Source: cline.bot

The Harness Argument

Cline's public reasoning: "the gap between frontier and open-weight models closed to the point where most strong models now sit comfortably above a common quality threshold." If that holds, the differentiator becomes the agent loop, not the underlying model.

Cline's agent runs a Plan/Act cycle - it reads your codebase, drafts an approach, waits for approval, then executes across files and the terminal. That architecture doesn't change when you swap providers. Replacing Claude with DeepSeek V4 Flash costs some benchmark headroom but nothing else visible in the daily workflow.

The cost math is not subtle. Claude Opus 4.8 at $5/$25 per million tokens costs roughly 10-18x more per token than the cheapest ClinePass models. For teams running extended agentic sessions where the agent burns through 200,000 tokens resolving a stubborn bug, the monthly bill difference is real.

Apache 2.0 licensed and funded by a $32 million raise from Emergence Capital and Pace Capital, Cline has the infrastructure to serve at scale. ClinePass is the first time they're monetizing that directly, rather than relying completely on users bringing their own keys.

ClinePass surfaces all ten models inside the standard provider selector - no per-provider account setup needed. Source: cline.bot

Compatibility

Surface ClinePass Support VS Code extension Full JetBrains plugin Full Cline CLI Full Cline SDK Full External scripts (OpenAI-compatible API) Via API key Bring-your-own-key providers Parallel, unaffected

Existing configurations don't break. ClinePass sits alongside other providers and you pick it per-task.

Where It Falls Short

The rate limit opacity is a real problem for production planning. Knowing you get "2-5x standard limits" helps frame expectations, but teams building agents for CI/CD pipelines or background automation need to know the actual ceiling before committing. Cline hasn't published raw numbers.

Model provenance is a non-trivial question for enterprise buyers. Six of the ten providers are Chinese companies. That's not inherently a problem, but security and compliance teams at regulated companies will ask about it, and ClinePass includes no documentation addressing data residency or routing.

GLM 5.2 deserves a separate note. Z.ai hasn't published official benchmark results for 5.2 at all - no SWE-bench, no LiveCodeBench. The predecessor GLM-5.1 scored 58.4 on SWE-bench Pro at launch, which cleared GPT-5.4 at the time. Whether 5.2 improves on that is genuinely unknown. Including it alongside models with confirmed 80%+ SWE-bench Verified scores without any public performance number is an odd editorial choice from Cline.

For individual developers, $9.99 is low enough that the rate limits probably don't matter in practice. For teams or automation workloads, the opaque quota structure needs real testing before you build a dependency on it.

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