China Blocks Meta's $2B Manus Deal - Founders Barred

China's NDRC ordered Meta to reverse its $2B Manus acquisition and barred the startup's founders from leaving China, ending the 'Singapore washing' strategy that let Chinese AI firms dodge Beijing oversight.

China's National Development and Reform Commission formally ordered Meta to unwind its $2 billion acquisition of Manus today - the first time Beijing has used export-control law to reverse a completed deal involving a Singapore-registered startup.

The NDRC's April 27 ruling closes a four-month regulatory probe with a hard unwinding order. It also confirms what many founders and investors feared after Beijing barred Manus co-founders Xiao Hong and Ji Yichao from leaving China in March: this deal was never going to survive.

Key Facts Item Detail Deal value $2 billion Target Manus (Butterfly Effect Pte Ltd, Singapore) Acquirer Meta Deal announced December 29, 2025 China investigation starts January 8, 2026 Founders travel-banned March 25, 2026 NDRC blocks deal April 27, 2026 Blocking authority National Development and Reform Commission Grounds Export controls, technology transfer, data security

What Manus Actually Built

The Agent Platform

Manus launched on March 5, 2025, as a general-purpose AI agent capable of running complex, multi-step tasks autonomously - market research, coding, travel planning, data analysis - with minimal human input. It ran on Anthropic's Claude models with proprietary context engineering and prompt scaffolding built on top.

The product spread fast. A launch video by co-founder Ji Yichao went viral, generating a waiting list of over 2 million people. Unlike the wave of AI chatbots flooding the market at the time, Manus demonstrated an agent that could complete end-to-end workflows without constant hand-holding.

The Numbers

Manus reached $90 million in annualized revenue by August 2025 and crossed $125 million ARR by December - reached with a 78-person team. Meta announced the acquisition on December 29, 2025, valuing the company at just over $2 billion. The deal was completed in roughly ten days. Manus was one of several AI agent companies Meta acquired as it moved aggressively to build out agent infrastructure.

The Manus agent interface. The platform processes complex multi-step tasks autonomously, which is exactly why Beijing classified it as a controlled technology export. Source: manus.im

How Beijing Blocked It

The Probe Begins

China's Ministry of Commerce flagged the deal on January 8, 2026, saying it required compliance review under export-control and foreign investment rules. On paper, Manus was a Singapore company - Butterfly Effect Pte Ltd, incorporated there after a $75 million Benchmark funding round in May 2025. The founders had relocated operations and laid off their Beijing staff.

That didn't matter. Beijing's position: the core technology was developed in China, the key talent was Chinese, and moving the legal domicile to Singapore didn't sever the connection. China treated the transaction as a technology export, not a foreign company sale. It applied export-control law rather than foreign investment review - a broader enforcement basis that doesn't require a domestic entity to trigger.

Founders Barred from Leaving

On March 25, 2026, Beijing summoned Xiao Hong and Ji Yichao to a meeting with NDRC officials. Both were barred from leaving China afterward. They can travel within China but can't cross the border.

Ji Yichao isn't a minor figure. He dropped out of high school at 17 to build a browser backed by Sequoia China, later founded Peak Labs with VC funding, and was named to MIT Technology Review's "Innovators Under 35" list. Using exit bans on a technical founder of that profile - in a corporate M&A dispute - is unusual even by Chinese enforcement standards.

The Final Ruling

The NDRC issued its formal unwinding order today. Meta had already integrated Manus employees into its AI division and transferred capital. A Shanghai-based lawyer quoted by South China Morning Post said: "This is a landmark case, but it's not done yet. There are further actions in this case in the pipeline."

Meta's public position is that the transaction "complied fully with applicable law." It hasn't confirmed whether it plans to contest the block or absorb the loss.

Ji Yichao, known professionally as "Peak," is one of two Manus co-founders currently barred from leaving China after Beijing summoned them for NDRC questioning in March. Source: technologyreview.com

"Singapore Washing" Has a Hard Limit

The Manus case kills a strategy that funded dozens of Chinese AI startups over the past three years.

"Singapore washing" meant founding in Beijing, building the product with Chinese talent and capital, then incorporating a Singapore parent entity before seeking foreign acquisition or listing. The Singapore address created plausible legal separation from Beijing's oversight. Shein, ByteDance, and dozens of smaller AI startups used variations of it.

Manus ran the strategy cleanly: founded in Beijing in 2022, built the product there, moved to Singapore in 2025 after securing US venture capital, then sold to Meta. By every standard legal reading, it was a Singapore company selling to a US acquirer.

China rejected that framing entirely.

Company China Roots Singapore Move Outcome Manus (Butterfly Effect) Beijing, 2022 Singapore parent, May 2025 Deal blocked, founders travel-banned Shein Founded Nanjing Singapore HQ, 2021 London IPO complicated by regulatory scrutiny MiroMind Beijing Singapore entity, 2025 Under review, no foreign deal closed Moonshot AI (Kimi) Beijing No offshore move Flagged as potential NDRC target per analysts

The NDRC reviewed Manus not as a Singaporean asset sale but as a Chinese technology transfer - and used export-control law as its enforcement mechanism. That's a deliberate expansion of scope beyond what most legal frameworks expected. Singapore incorporation no longer creates a safe harbor for Chinese-developed AI capabilities.

What To Watch

The unwinding mechanics. Meta has integrated Manus employees and moved capital. A forced reversal with merged teams and no clean IP trail is complicated in practice. Watch whether Meta contests the order in Chinese courts or quietly absorbs the loss to protect its other China-linked business interests.

Chilling effect on M&A. Every Chinese-founded AI startup with any Singapore incorporation is now exposed to the same scrutiny. Cognition is reportedly in talks to raise at a $25 billion valuation, and acquirers are paying close attention to founder nationality and technology origin, not just legal domicile.

The travel ban as enforcement tool. Using exit bans on founders in a corporate M&A dispute is a new tactic. If Beijing applies the same mechanism to other deals - and SCMP's sources say further actions are coming - the calculus for any Chinese AI founder accepting a foreign acquisition offer changes substantially.

US counter-moves. The House has been advancing AI export control bills targeting Chinese AI acquisition of US-developed capabilities. China's use of its own export controls to block the reverse flow gives those bills more momentum.

China's ongoing $70 billion chip and AI subsidy program and its restrictions on AI tools in government and banking show a consistent pattern: build domestic AI capacity aggressively, block outbound transfers equally aggressively. The Manus ruling is the most concrete enforcement action in that strategy yet.

Sources: