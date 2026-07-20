Apple Retakes Crown From Nvidia as AI Bets Shift

Apple closed Friday at $4.88 trillion, edging past Nvidia's $4.86 trillion to reclaim the title of the world's most valuable public company for the first time since April 2025. That 15-month stretch was Nvidia's run, built almost entirely on chip demand. Apple's return to the top was built on the opposite bet: that owning the customer matters more than owning the data center.

TL;DR Apple closed at $4.88 trillion on July 17, 2026, edging out Nvidia's $4.86 trillion after Nvidia shares fell 3.5% on the day.

Nvidia hit $5.5 trillion on May 13, an all-time high for any public company, before bleeding value through June.

Apple's stock has added roughly $650 billion since bottoming out on June 25, and Citigroup raised its price target to $365 on July 13.

Wall Street now pays 36.6x forward earnings for Apple versus 20.3x for Nvidia, a reversal of how the AI trade priced these two companies a year ago.

Consensus price targets show 48.7% upside left in Nvidia and none in Apple.

The Trajectory in Numbers

Date Milestone Detail Apr 2025 Nvidia overtakes Apple Nvidia claims the most-valuable-company title for the first time Oct 29, 2025 Nvidia hits $5 trillion First company in history to reach the mark; stock closes at $5.03T Late Mar 2026 Nvidia's 2026 low Stock bottoms near $165.17 amid a broader pullback May 13, 2026 Nvidia hits $5.5 trillion Record high for any public company; stock near $220 Jun 25, 2026 Both stocks bottom Nvidia falls 3.05% on a GPU rental price collapse; Apple has its worst day since April 2025 Jul 13, 2026 Apple's rally confirmed Stock adds nearly $650B since the June low; Citi lifts price target to $365 Jul 17, 2026 Apple retakes the crown Apple closes at $4.88T; Nvidia falls to $4.86T

The Nvidia Peak

Nvidia became the first company in history to close above $5 trillion on October 29, 2025, a day after Jensen Huang used the company's Washington, D.C. AI conference to announce a wave of new partnerships and predict $500 billion in AI chip orders through 2026. The stock kept climbing into the spring, touching a fresh all-time high of $5.5 trillion on May 13 at close to $220 a share, according to Forbes. That made Nvidia the first publicly traded company ever to clear $5.5 trillion, ahead of Google at $4.7 trillion and Apple at $4.3 trillion on the same day.

The China Friction

The cracks showed up in June. At Nvidia's annual shareholder meeting on June 24, Huang repeated that the company would prioritize national security compliance over chasing Chinese revenue, with high-end Blackwell GPUs still barred from official export. The next day, Nvidia shares fell 3.05% as traders absorbed a separate problem: the hourly lease price for Nvidia's B200 compute had collapsed from $6.11 on May 30 to $4.22 by June 21, a sign that rising GPU supply and cloud competition were squeezing the premium Nvidia charges for its chips. Insiders had also sold $410.6 million in shares over the prior three months. We covered the China angle from the customer side earlier this month, when a Commerce Department official confirmed H200 shipments to China had resumed but called the volume "trivial."

Jensen Huang at COMPUTEX 2026. Nvidia's climb to $5.5 trillion ran on the same chip roadmap now facing rental-price pressure and China export limits. Source: nvidianews.nvidia.com

The Apple Rebound

Apple's own June 25 was its worst single day since April 2025, triggered by price increases on Macs, iPads and Home devices tied to a global RAM shortage. What followed was a rotation, not a recovery story specific to Apple. The stock climbed 15 percent in barely three weeks, adding almost $650 billion in value, and Citigroup raised its price target from $315 to $365 on July 13, with analyst Asiya Merchant pointing to Apple's pricing power and a Services revenue tailwind from an AI strategy that skips the data-center arms race completely. Two events reinforced the timing: Apple opened its rebuilt Siri AI to the public beta of iOS 27 on July 14, and China approved Apple Intelligence for local release on July 16, though only after Apple agreed to run Alibaba's and Baidu's models instead of its own.

What Wall Street Is Betting Now

The clearest signal of the rotation isn't the market cap crossover itself. It's where analysts think each stock goes from here. Nvidia trades at a forward P/E of 20.3 with a consensus price target of $301.62, implying 48.7% upside from current levels and a Strong Buy rating from 61 covering analysts, according to StockAnalysis.com. Apple trades at a forward P/E of 36.6 with a consensus target of $318.25, which is actually below its current price of $333.74.

Nvidia's forward earnings multiple has compressed to roughly half of Apple's since May, even as analysts still rate the chipmaker a Strong Buy. Source: unsplash.com

"Right now I own Nvidia but not Apple, since Nvidia's growth and valuation both look more attractive. But so long as we're in an uncertain market, Apple's cash flow and services business will help it grind higher. If you think AI capex is going to keep expanding, buy Nvidia. But if you think it is going to slow, Apple is the better play." Mark Bronzo, chief investment strategist, Rye Strategic Partners

The Valuation Gap

The numbers behind that framing are stark. Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Meta are on pace to spend about $725 billion combined on AI infrastructure in 2026, up 77% from roughly $410 billion in 2025, and research firm Epoch AI found the group's capital spending is now growing faster than its operating cash flow. Amazon's trailing free cash flow has fallen roughly 95%, from about $38 billion to $1.2 billion, as its $200 billion capex plan outruns what the business creates. Alphabet's first-quarter free cash flow dropped 47% year over year to $10.12 billion. Oracle has gone cash-flow negative for the fiscal year and told analysts it plans to raise about $40 billion in debt and equity to keep building.

Apple sits on the other side of that ledger entirely. The company spent $12.7 billion on capital expenditures in fiscal 2025 against $98.8 billion in free cash flow, and it's on track for a record $140 billion in free cash flow this fiscal year against less than $13 billion in capex. Roughly 2.2 billion active Apple devices give the company a distribution channel that doesn't require building a single new data center to monetize on-device AI features.

Siri AI reached the public iOS 27 beta on July 14, three days before Apple retook the market cap lead. Source: apple.com

Nvidia's business isn't broken. Its chips still power most of the infrastructure the hyperscalers are pouring that $725 billion into, and a Strong Buy rating from 61 analysts with 48.7% implied upside isn't a bearish read. What changed is which side of the AI trade investors want to hold while hyperscaler cash flow keeps compressing: the one selling the shovels, or the one that already owns the mine and never had to dig it.

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