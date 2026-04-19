Trump Says 'Who?' as His Own Staff Courts Anthropic

Dario Amodei met with Susie Wiles and Scott Bessent at the White House on April 17, while Trump - standing on a Phoenix runway - said he had 'no idea' about the meeting.

On Friday afternoon, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei walked into the White House and sat down with Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross. The White House called it "an introductory meeting that was productive and constructive." That same afternoon, on a runway in Phoenix, a reporter asked President Trump whether Anthropic had a meeting at the White House. Trump said, "Who?" The reporter clarified. Trump shrugged: "I have no idea."

That exchange captures exactly where things stand between the Trump administration and the most contested company in American AI.

TL;DR Anthropic CEO Amodei held talks at the White House on April 17 with Wiles, Bessent, and Cairncross - all senior officials, none of them the Pentagon

Trump, asked about the meeting hours later, said he'd heard nothing about it

An administration source told Axios that "every agency" except the Department of Defense wants access to Anthropic's technology

The DOJ is still pressing its Ninth Circuit appeal to restore the Pentagon's supply chain risk label and Trump's federal Claude ban

The Agencies That Want Anthropic

The split inside the Trump administration is as sharp as any corporate org-chart dispute. On one side: Pete Hegseth's Pentagon and the Justice Department lawyers arguing before the Ninth Circuit. On the other: practically everyone else.

Agency / Official Stance on Anthropic Current Status Department of Defense (Hegseth) Supply chain risk designation Filing Ninth Circuit appeal Department of Justice Supports DOD Seeking to restore federal ban White House (Wiles) "Productive" engagement Met with Amodei April 17 Treasury (Bessent) Supportive Attended White House meeting National Cyber Director (Cairncross) Engaged on cybersecurity Attended White House meeting All other federal agencies Want Claude access Blocked by stayed Trump order President Trump Unknown Said he had "no idea"

Bessent and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell have separately encouraged major bank executives to test Anthropic's new Mythos model, according to people familiar with those conversations. That's Treasury and the Fed nudging Wall Street toward a company that the Pentagon has branded a foreign-style threat. The contradiction isn't subtle.

Why the White House Called Now

The stated reason for the meeting was Anthropic's Mythos model, which the company announced on April 7. Anthropic has described Mythos as able to identify and exploit computer security vulnerabilities at levels that surpass human cybersecurity experts, and has restricted its distribution to select customers. The company launched "Project Glasswing" with the model - a coalition with Amazon, Apple, Google, and Microsoft to find and patch software vulnerabilities before anyone could weaponize Mythos.

That's a model that scares national security officials and attracts them at the same time. Cairncross, whose job is defending critical infrastructure, wanted to understand it. Wiles and Bessent, who are managing the administration's relationship with the AI industry, wanted to signal something to the market: the federal government isn't uniformly hostile to Anthropic.

"Productive discussion about how the company and the U.S. government can work together on key shared priorities such as cybersecurity, America's lead in the AI race and AI safety." Anthropic spokesperson, on the April 17 White House meeting

Anthropic co-founder Jack Clark has described the Pentagon conflict as "a narrow contracting dispute," distinct from the company's broader engagement with Washington. That framing is useful to both sides. It lets Anthropic brief government officials without appearing to capitulate. It lets the White House talk to Anthropic without undermining the DOD's legal position.

The White House meeting on April 17 included Wiles, Bessent, and Cairncross - but not Hegseth or any Pentagon official. Source: unsplash.com

The Counter-Argument: Nothing Has Changed Legally

The White House meeting doesn't move the legal case. The DOJ filed its Ninth Circuit appeal on April 2, requesting that the appeals court reverse U.S. District Judge Rita Lin's preliminary injunction. Lin blocked the supply chain risk label and Trump's federal Claude ban in March, describing the government's actions as "broad punitive measures" that could "cripple Anthropic" and calling the Pentagon's use of a military designation against an American company likely "arbitrary, capricious" and unlawful.

The Ninth Circuit gave the DOJ until April 30 to file supporting arguments. If the appeals court grants a stay before then, the federal ban on Anthropic products resumes while the case proceeds. None of that changes because Wiles had coffee with Amodei.

The DOD's position - that contractors must sever all ties with Anthropic, not just their military contracts - also remains in force pending the court's ruling. Over 100 enterprise clients have reportedly raised concerns about continuing their Anthropic relationships because of that overhang. Meanwhile, Google is in negotiations to deploy Gemini on the same classified Pentagon networks that Anthropic refused to serve without safeguards. The competitive gap is widening.

The DOJ is pressing its Ninth Circuit appeal with an April 30 deadline regardless of the White House-Anthropic dialogue. Source: pexels.com

What the Market Is Missing

The standard read on this story - "Anthropic and Trump are thawing" - misses the structural problem. Wiles and Bessent meeting Amodei is notable. But the DOJ is still on the clock for its April 30 Ninth Circuit brief, Hegseth's designation still bars Pentagon contractors from using Claude, and Trump himself didn't know the meeting happened.

This isn't a thaw. It's a split - and the two halves of the administration are pulling in opposite directions. The White House wants Anthropic's technology across federal agencies. The DOD wants a precedent that says companies must accept any military use case or face designation as foreign-grade threats. Both positions can't survive the same court ruling.

The real question isn't whether Anthropic and the White House can get along. It's whether the Ninth Circuit will let the DOD's interpretation of 10 U.S.C. § 3252 stand. That's the statute designed to block foreign adversaries from defense supply chains, which Pete Hegseth applied to an American company in under four days of negotiation. If the appeals court restores the injunction block - which Judge Lin's original reasoning suggests is plausible - the Pentagon loses the legal tool it used to coerce Anthropic, and the White House relationship becomes the only one that matters. If the DOJ wins a stay, the federal ban is back on and Amodei's April 17 visit becomes a footnote.

The meeting was real. The legal case is still live. One of those facts will determine the other's relevance.

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