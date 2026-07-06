Anthropic Signs $19B Lease With Former Bitcoin Miner

Anthropic signed a 20-year, $19 billion data center lease with TeraWulf at a former aluminum smelter in Kentucky, its largest dedicated infrastructure commitment yet.

Anthropic has locked in a 20-year, roughly $19 billion data center lease with TeraWulf at a brownfield campus in Hawesville, Kentucky - a 750-acre site that spent decades producing aluminum, then briefly hosted Bitcoin miners, and will now house the compute infrastructure for one of the world's leading AI labs.

The deal, announced Monday morning, is Anthropic's largest dedicated infrastructure commitment on record and a significant bet that frontier AI will keep consuming power at scale for at least two decades.

TL;DR 20-year lease at TeraWulf's Justified Data Campus, Hawesville, Kentucky

~$19 billion in contracted revenue over the initial lease term

401MW of critical IT capacity, phased construction through early 2028

TeraWulf stock jumped roughly 20% on the announcement

Same day, TeraWulf sold its 50.1% stake in an Abernathy, Texas data center to Fluidstack for ~$530 million

The Deal

The lease covers 401 megawatts of IT load at TeraWulf's Justified Data campus and will be built out in phases. Initial capacity arrives in the second half of 2027. Full buildout reaches 401MW by early 2028. Rent kicks in when each phase delivers power, running for 20 years from that date. Anthropic also holds two five-year renewal options, meaning the relationship could extend to 30 years.

The $19 billion figure represents total contracted lease revenue over the initial term - roughly $950 million per year at full capacity. TeraWulf CEO Paul Prager framed it bluntly in the announcement:

"When we announced the Justified Data campus acquisition in February, we told investors that we expected to secure a major customer commitment by around the end of the second quarter of 2026. The Anthropic lease validates our strategy and establishes a long-duration revenue stream with one of the world's leading AI companies."

The announcement came with a separate transaction: TeraWulf sold its 50.1% stake in the Abernathy Joint Venture, a 168MW data center in Texas, to an investor group led by Fluidstack for proceeds that monetized TeraWulf's roughly $450 million investment at a premium. The company described the twin moves as capital recycling - exiting a jointly owned asset at a profit to commit to wholly owned, directly operated campuses.

Large-scale AI training and inference requires hundreds of megawatts of continuously powered server infrastructure. Source: unsplash.com

From Smelter to Server Farm

The Justified Data campus sits on the former Century Aluminum smelter in Hawesville, about an hour southwest of Louisville. Century Aluminum ran the facility for decades before idling it, leaving behind industrial-grade power infrastructure that makes the site unusually valuable: roughly 480MW of existing power availability, an energized substation, and multiple high-voltage transmission lines with a direct connection to the regional grid.

TeraWulf acquired the property in February 2026 for $200 million - a price that looks prescient in hindsight given the $19 billion it has now locked in over the following five months. The 750-acre campus offers over 250 buildable acres, and the Kentucky Department of Economic Development has described it as the largest active construction project in the state, requiring more than 1,000 contractors during buildout and expected to create over 100 full-time positions once operational.

The Miner's Pivot

TeraWulf's path from crypto to cloud is worth understanding because it illustrates a broader pattern playing out across the infrastructure industry.

The company was built primarily as a Bitcoin mining operation, using access to cheap power to generate cryptocurrency at scale. Mining economics eroded as Bitcoin competition deepened and the 2024 halving cut block rewards. TeraWulf began repositioning toward high-performance computing hosting in 2025. The transition crossed a notable threshold in the first quarter of 2026, when HPC revenue topped Bitcoin mining revenue for the first time. The Anthropic lease makes the pivot irreversible. With 20 years of committed AI workloads, the company's mining origins are now footnote territory.

The Hawesville site comes with energized high-voltage transmission lines already in place - a critical advantage over greenfield builds. Source: unsplash.com

What It Means for Anthropic

Anthropic has been expanding its infrastructure footprint aggressively in 2026. The company already holds major cloud commitments from Google and AWS, and earlier this year began exploring custom silicon with Samsung's 2nm process. The TeraWulf deal is a different kind of move: instead of buying capacity from a hyperscaler's existing fleet, Anthropic is contracting dedicated capacity built to its specifications.

The distinction matters. Cloud providers allocate capacity across many customers and make trade-offs accordingly. A 401MW campus leased entirely to one tenant gives Anthropic direct control over power delivery, hardware configuration, and expansion timing.

The 20-year lease term is also longer than most product cycles, longer than most company timelines, and significantly longer than the 10-year horizon most AI labs talk about publicly. For a company headed toward an IPO reportedly valued at nearly $1 trillion, locking in infrastructure at current rates while showing long-term compute security is a credible move ahead of public markets.

The broader AI data center race has seen deals at scale before - Meta's $21 billion CoreWeave agreement and Microsoft's Crusoe partnership for 900MW in Abilene, Texas signal that direct leasing is now the norm at the frontier, not the exception.

What It Does Not Tell You

The announcement does not disclose the power source. A 400MW facility in western Kentucky could draw from any mix of coal, natural gas, hydroelectric, and renewables - all present in the regional grid. TeraWulf hasn't published a grid mix commitment for the Hawesville campus.

The construction timeline carries explicit risk. TeraWulf flags "standard construction and power risks" that could push the 2027 and early 2028 delivery dates. A major infrastructure project of this scale in a region that hasn't hosted hyperscale compute before faces real unknowns: permitting, equipment lead times, and power delivery from the regional transmission operator.

Anthropic hasn't said what it will actually run at the campus when it goes live. Training runs, inference serving, research workloads - each demands different hardware. The lease structure suggests Anthropic plans to own and manage its own hardware inside a leased shell, rather than a colocation arrangement where TeraWulf operates the servers.

The more interesting question isn't whether $19 billion is a lot of money for a data center. At frontier AI scale, it's table stakes. The question is whether a 20-year timeline reflects genuine confidence in the longevity of current AI architectures - or whether Anthropic is betting that whatever compute looks like in 2040 will still need 400 megawatts of power delivered to a field in Kentucky. The lease commits to the land and the power. It says very little about what gets plugged in.

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