Anthropic Closes $65B Series H at $965B Valuation

Anthropic's $65 billion Series H closes at a $965 billion post-money valuation, pushing it past OpenAI as the most valuable private AI company - driven by $47B in run-rate revenue and a clear IPO runway.

Anthropic went from a $380 billion valuation to $965 billion in 105 days, closing a $65 billion Series H today that makes it the most valuable private AI company in history - pushing past OpenAI's $852 billion mark set just two months ago.

TL;DR $65B Series H closes at a $965B post-money valuation, surpassing OpenAI

Run-rate revenue crossed $47B in May - up from $14B at the February Series G

Lead investors: Altimeter Capital, Dragoneer, Greenoaks, Sequoia Capital

$15B comes from hyperscaler commitments, including $5B from Amazon

First operating profit expected in Q2 2026; IPO window opens in late 2026

The round was co-led by Capital Group, Coatue, D1 Capital Partners, GIC, ICONIQ, and XN. The list of significant investors spans Baillie Gifford, Blackstone, Brookfield, D.E. Shaw Ventures, DST Global, Fidelity, General Catalyst, Insight Partners, Jane Street, Lightspeed, MGX, Situational Awareness LP, T. Rowe Price, and Temasek. Strategic infrastructure partners include Micron, Samsung, and SK Hynix.

The capital will fund safety and interpretability research, compute expansion, and products like Claude Code - plus a new collaborative product called Cowork that Anthropic's CFO mentioned by name in the announcement.

The Trajectory in Numbers

No AI company has moved from a $61.5 billion valuation to $965 billion in 14 months. Anthropic has.

Round Date Amount Raised Post-Money Valuation Revenue Run Rate Series E Mar 2025 $3.5B $61.5B ~$3B Series F Sep 2025 $13B $183B ~$6B Series G Feb 2026 $30B $380B $14B Series H May 2026 $65B $965B $47B

Each round has roughly tripled the valuation. The revenue column explains why: a company that starts at $3B in run-rate and lands at $47B in just over a year earns a new round almost automatically - because the existing round price is wrong the moment the ink dries.

Anthropic's official Series H announcement, published May 28, 2026, with the company's signature step-chart illustration. Source: anthropic.com

What Drove the Inflection from Series G to Series H

The February Series G put Anthropic at $380 billion on $14 billion in run-rate revenue. Between then and today, revenue more than tripled to $47 billion. That's a 3.35x jump in 3.5 months - not annual, monthly.

CEO Dario Amodei said earlier this month that the company grew 80-fold in Q1 on an annualized basis - a number he described as "too hard to handle." In April 2026, Altimeter's Brad Gerstner said on the All-In podcast that Anthropic could "easily" triple its ARR that year. Looking at the numbers, that call looks conservative.

The product mix behind the growth is also shifting. By February, over 500 enterprise customers were spending at least $100,000 per year, up from a dozen two years earlier. Eight Fortune 10 companies ran Claude in core operations. Claude Code was already creating $2.5 billion in run-rate revenue on its own. Today's announcement added Cowork to the product slate - a signal that Anthropic is building for collaborative enterprise workflows, not just developer tooling.

The Compute Commitments That Come With the Cash

The $15 billion in hyperscaler commitments isn't passive investment. Anthropic secured new compute capacity agreements with the round: 5 gigawatts from Amazon, 5 gigawatts of TPU capacity from Google and Broadcom, and GPU access through SpaceX. Claude also runs across AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure.

The infrastructure partners - Micron, Samsung, and SK Hynix - signal that Anthropic is moving closer to the memory supply chain for AI inference. This matters at $47 billion in revenue scale, where model serving costs are a significant cost line.

Secondary Market Signals

The official $965 billion close didn't come as a surprise to anyone watching secondary market trading. Business Insider reported in late April that some secondary trades implied a valuation close to $1.15 trillion. Forge and EquityZen transactions in late March were pricing Anthropic shares at the equivalent of $400-420 billion - already above the official $380 billion Series G mark at the time.

What stands out is that the $965 billion official close came in below the secondary market peak. That's intentional. Companies approaching an IPO typically price private rounds conservatively to give public market investors room to see upside - and to avoid an embarrassing down-round if public markets are choppy at IPO time.

"Claude's latest advancements have driven large-scale adoption among the world's most demanding organizations. This momentum positions Anthropic to lead the next phase of AI innovation and capture the enormous opportunity ahead." - Brad Gerstner, Altimeter Capital

The CFO struck a similar note from the inside. "Claude is increasingly indispensable to our growing global community of customers," said Krishna Rao. "This funding will help us serve the historic demand we are experiencing, stay at the research frontier, and bring Claude to more of the places where work happens."

The Valuation Gap

At $47 billion in run-rate revenue, a $965 billion valuation puts Anthropic at roughly 20.5x annualized revenue. For context, the public SaaS sector trades around 8-12x revenue for high-growth companies. Enterprise AI commands a premium for growth arc, but 20x is still pricing in the expectation that revenue keeps compounding at something close to the current pace.

What makes it more defensible than it might appear: Anthropic is on track to post its first-ever operating profit, roughly $559 million, in Q2 2026. That's a significant milestone. Most AI labs at this scale are burning capital aggressively. An operating-positive Anthropic gives public investors a cleaner story at IPO.

OpenAI's $852 billion valuation from March came after a $122 billion raise - nearly double what Anthropic took in today. OpenAI operates at far larger consumer scale with ChatGPT. Anthropic has outpaced it on valuation with a smaller capital base and a narrower enterprise focus, which says something about how the market is weighting enterprise revenue relative to consumer usage at the frontier.

We covered Anthropic's push toward this valuation range when the round was first being reported in late April, and earlier when the company crossed $30B in ARR on the back of the Amazon $25 billion expansion deal that gave it access to Amazon's Trainium infrastructure.

Priced to Perfection, or Priced for Pain?

NASDAQ is the stated IPO target, with October 2026 as an internal goal. Prediction markets put the base case closer to 2027, suggesting investors expect another quarter or two of financial data before an S-1 lands.

That means Anthropic has roughly three to five months to demonstrate that the $47 billion run rate isn't a ceiling. The revenue growth from $14B to $47B in one quarter is the kind of number that can also mean the comparison period was anomalous - large enterprise deals closing simultaneously, one-time license agreements, that sort of thing. The S-1 will show the breakdown.

For now, Anthropic enters the IPO window better-positioned than any AI lab before it: near-operating-profit, $965B in private valuation, $47B in run-rate revenue, and enough fresh capital to run the compute and research operations for several years without another raise. The question for public investors won't be growth - it clearly exists. It will be whether 20x revenue holds as the baseline for what follows.

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