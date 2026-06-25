Amazon Tops Hyperscalers With $48B India AI Pledge

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy pledged $48 billion for India through 2030 after meeting PM Modi, outspending Microsoft and Google on AI infrastructure in the world's fastest-growing cloud market.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy flew to New Delhi on Thursday, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and announced the company's largest single-country infrastructure commitment outside the United States: $13 billion in additional AI and cloud spending in India by 2030. That top-up lifts Amazon's total five-year India pledge to $48 billion, well ahead of both Microsoft's $17.5 billion and Google's $15 billion in the same market.

TL;DR $13B additional AWS investment announced June 25, lifting Amazon's 2026-2030 India total to $48B - the largest hyperscaler commitment in the country

AWS expands data center capacity in Mumbai and Hyderabad, giving Indian enterprises access to Trainium AI chips and managed AI services

Andy Jassy met PM Modi in New Delhi; Amazon's cumulative India investment since 2010 reaches $88B including retail and logistics

Microsoft pledged $17.5B (Dec 2025), Google pledged $15B - Amazon now leads both by $30B or more on the current cycle

India is targeting 2GW of data center capacity by 2027 and a top-three AI superpower ranking by 2047

Jassy followed the meeting with a post on X: "Really enjoyed my meeting with Prime Minister @narendramodi about what's ahead for Amazon in India. We've been serving customers, sellers, developers, startups, and enterprises in India for more than a decade and just getting started."

Hyperscaler India Commitments

Company India Commitment AI/Cloud Focus Timeline Amazon/AWS $48B total; $21B+ AI/cloud Data centers (Mumbai, Hyderabad), Trainium chips, managed AI 2026-2030 Microsoft $17.5B Azure expansion, AI ecosystem by 2029 Google $15B AI data hub, data center infrastructure TBD

The Investment

AWS currently runs two cloud regions in India - Mumbai (launched 2016) and Hyderabad (launched 2022). The new capital expands capacity at both. Amazon says customers will get access to its Trainium AI accelerators, designed for inference workloads, with managed AI services and standard cloud products.

In March 2026, AWS broke ground on a $430 million data center facility in Navi Mumbai on a 49-acre plot near Taloja. The company projects that investment in its Mumbai region will contribute $15.3 billion to India's GDP and support more than 81,300 jobs annually by 2030.

Jassy met AI startup founders in voice technology, robotics, edtech, and healthcare during his India visit on June 24-25, 2026. Source: aboutamazon.in

The case for India at this scale is straightforward. Cloud penetration in Indian enterprise remains low relative to income levels and digital adoption rates. The companies that build infrastructure during this window set the defaults for the next decade of enterprise spending. Amazon's $21 billion AI-specific commitment over five years dwarfs what a startup or regional provider can deploy, and that capital advantage compounds over time.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on June 25, 2026. Source: aboutamazon.in

Who Benefits

India gets what its government has been seeking: large-scale foreign investment in AI infrastructure tied to explicit commitments on jobs and domestic growth. Amazon has pledged to support 3.8 million jobs, $80 billion in cumulative exports, and AI access for 15 million small businesses and 4 million government school students by 2030. Those are specific enough to hold the company to.

The government structured its incentives to attract this kind of capital. India offers a tax holiday through 2047 for foreign companies providing global cloud services from Indian soil. At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, which drew more than 20 heads of state and 500 AI leaders, Prime Minister Modi set a public target for India to rank among the world's top three AI superpowers by 2047. The country's data center capacity is projected to grow to 2 gigawatts by 2027, up from well under 1 GW today.

Indian enterprises and startups get local compute. Running AI inference through Mumbai or Hyderabad instead of Singapore or Tokyo reduces latency in voice AI, healthcare diagnostics, and financial services applications. For regulated industries where data residency is mandatory, local AWS capacity removes a genuine barrier.

Amazon itself benefits from incumbency. A company that builds dominant cloud infrastructure in a market where enterprise adoption is still forming carries structural advantages into the next decade of Indian tech growth.

Who Pays

Amazon shareholders are funding this directly. The company guided to roughly $100 billion in global capex for 2026, with India among the fastest-growing regional lines. The $21 billion AI-specific India slice represents about two years of India-focused infrastructure spending at current run rates.

Smaller Indian cloud operators face a harder competitive environment. Local players including Tata Communications and BSNL Cloud have built managed hosting businesses over years. Competing against a company with ten times the capital depth, global software ecosystems, and now a direct line to the Prime Minister's office isn't a balanced contest.

The broader India data center market is already attracting enormous capital from multiple directions. AirTrunk has committed $30 billion to build 5 gigawatts of capacity across Indian cities, a deal that means Amazon's AWS will be buying power and connectivity from newly competitive infrastructure providers. The hyperscaler pile-on has pushed total announced investments in India's AI infrastructure past $67 billion from US companies alone, with Reliance and Adani adding another $200 billion in domestic commitments.

Jassy participated in a fireside conversation with Amazon India Country Manager Samir Kumar during the visit. Source: aboutamazon.in

China's AI presence in India is effectively zero. India banned 59 Chinese apps in 2020 and has since restricted Chinese investment in critical infrastructure. Alibaba Cloud, which had begun Indian operations, has wound down its presence. The Amazon announcement - with similar pledges from Microsoft and Google - cements a US-led AI infrastructure stack for India's AI decade.

Amazon's $48 billion puts it $30 billion ahead of Microsoft in India with the same five-year window. That gap is large enough that no single competitive announcement closes it before 2030.

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