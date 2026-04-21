Alibaba's first closed-weights flagship Qwen ships with a 256K context window, tops six agentic coding benchmarks, and ranks third on the Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index.

Overview

Qwen3.6-Max-Preview is Alibaba's first flagship Qwen model released without weights. Announced on April 20, 2026, it ships as a hosted-only API through Qwen Studio and Alibaba Cloud Model Studio, reachable at the endpoint qwen3.6-max-preview . There's no Hugging Face upload, no self-hosting path, and no quantized release. For a team that spent years building its reputation as the open challenger to Western proprietary labs, that's a pivot worth taking seriously.

TL;DR Alibaba's best model for agentic coding, topping six benchmarks on release day including SWE-bench Pro and Terminal-Bench 2.0

256K context, text-only, API-only with OpenAI and Anthropic-compatible endpoints, no weights release

Ranks #3 of 203 models on the Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index at a composite score of 52, behind only GPT-5.4 and Claude Opus 4.7

The open-weights sibling from the same family, Qwen3.6-35B-A3B, still ships freely on Hugging Face under Apache 2.0 and runs on a single RTX 4090 at Q4 quantization. Max is the tier above. Alibaba appears to be running the same playbook Meta adopted with Muse Spark: open at the mid tier, closed at the top. On the same day Max-Preview launched, the free tier of Qwen Code shut down.

Alibaba's Xixi campus in Hangzhou houses the Qwen research team, which shifted to a tiered open/closed release strategy on April 20, 2026. Source: commons.wikimedia.org

Key Specifications

Specification Details Provider Alibaba (Qwen Team) Model Family Qwen 3.6 Parameters Not disclosed Context Window 256K tokens Input Modalities Text only (no images, no video at launch) Output Modality Text Input Price Preview (undisclosed; reporting cites $6/M input) Output Price Preview (undisclosed; reporting cites $24/M output) Release Date April 20, 2026 License Proprietary (API only) API Endpoint qwen3.6-max-preview API Compatibility OpenAI chat-completions + Anthropic messages Max Output Tokens 8,192 (per current reporting) Reasoning Extended thinking with preserve_thinking parameter

Pricing numbers are preview-tier and indicative only. The Artificial Analysis provider page lists evaluation cost at $0.00 during the preview period. Independent coverage from Lushbinary cites the expected production rate at $6 per million input tokens and $24 per million output tokens. Alibaba hasn't published an official rate card.

Benchmark Performance

Alibaba's first-party evaluation places Qwen3.6-Max-Preview first across six coding benchmarks: SWE-bench Pro, Terminal-Bench 2.0, SkillsBench, QwenClawBench, QwenWebBench, and SciCode. The numerical gains over Qwen3.6-Plus, its predecessor, look like this:

Benchmark Gain vs Qwen3.6-Plus SciCode +10.8 SkillsBench +9.9 QwenChineseBench +5.3 NL2Repo +5.0 Terminal-Bench 2.0 +3.8 ToolcallFormatIFBench +2.8 SuperGPQA +2.3

On the Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index v4.0, which blends ten evaluations covering reasoning, knowledge, math, and coding, the model scores 52. That ranks it third out of 203 assessed models, behind only GPT-5.4 and Claude Opus 4.7 and ahead of every open-weight model on the board.

Head-to-head with the competition

Absolute scores are harder to pin down than ranking claims because Alibaba hasn't published full benchmark tables for Max itself, only deltas from Plus. Lilting Channel's independent read, derived from Artificial Analysis data and the first-party release notes, puts the picture like this:

Benchmark Qwen3.6-Max Claude Opus 4.7 GPT-5.4 Kimi K2.6 SWE-Bench Pro 57.3 58.6 - 58.6 Terminal-Bench 2.0 65.4 65.4 75.1 66.7 AA Intelligence Index 52 56 58 - GDPval-AA 51.0 - 83.0 - QwenWebBench (ELO) 1558 1182 (v4.5) - -

On the two shared coding axes, Qwen3.6-Max and Kimi K2.6 are basically tied, with Kimi slightly ahead on SWE-Bench Pro and Terminal-Bench. The Max model pulls decisively ahead on Alibaba's in-house front-end benchmark QwenWebBench, posting an ELO of 1,558 against Claude Opus 4.5's 1,182 on web development tasks covering apps, games, SVG generation, and data visualization in both English and Chinese.

One flag worth noting: Qwen3.6-Max-Preview produced 74M output tokens during Artificial Analysis evaluation, against a field median of roughly 24M. Three times the verbosity at equivalent quality is a latency and cost problem at scale. High verbosity in preview models often gets dialed back before general availability, but if it doesn't, that's a material competitive drawback against Claude and GPT-5.

Access to Qwen3.6-Max-Preview routes through Alibaba Cloud Model Studio, a compliance wrinkle for US and EU teams that previously self-hosted open-weight Qwen releases. Source: commons.wikimedia.org

Key Capabilities

Agentic coding. The six benchmark wins are consistent across the agentic coding category: terminal execution (Terminal-Bench 2.0), software engineering (SWE-bench Pro), skill composition (SkillsBench), tool use (QwenClawBench), web development (QwenWebBench), and scientific programming (SciCode). This isn't cherry-picking one dimension. The model is targeting full-stack agent workflows, and the scores line up behind that positioning.

Preserve thinking across turns. The preserve_thinking parameter keeps chain-of-thought traces intact between conversation turns rather than regenerating them. For multi-step agent runs, that cuts overhead on iterative planning and keeps context coherent across tool calls. The same flag exists on Qwen3.6-35B-A3B and Qwen3.6-Plus, so it isn't Max-specific, but it's part of what makes this family worth looking at for production agents.

Dual-API compatibility. The qwen3.6-max-preview endpoint accepts both OpenAI chat-completions format and Anthropic messages format on the same URL ( dashscope-intl.aliyuncs.com/compatible-mode/v1 ). Teams already wired to either SDK can switch providers with nothing more than a base URL change. This is becoming standard among Chinese labs - GLM-5.1 and Kimi K2.6 both ship dual-spec endpoints - but it still meaningfully lowers migration cost.

Pricing and Availability

Access is through two surfaces: Qwen Studio, the browser-based chat interface, and Alibaba Cloud Model Studio, the production API. There's no Hugging Face mirror, no third-party hosting on OpenRouter or Fireworks as of launch day, and no announced timeline for wider availability.

The preview period currently shows $0 per token on the Artificial Analysis evaluation page. Production pricing hasn't been published by Alibaba. Independent reporting cites expected rates of $6/$24 per million tokens, which would place Max roughly between Claude Opus 4.7 and GPT-5.4 on cost. Until the rate card goes live, treat those numbers as unverified.

For reference, Qwen3.6-35B-A3B is free under Apache 2.0, and Qwen3.6-Plus lists at roughly $0.50/$3.00 per million tokens on Alibaba Cloud. That's a 12x input price jump if the $6 estimate holds.

Strengths

Tops six coding benchmarks on release day, including SWE-bench Pro and Terminal-Bench 2.0

Third on the Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index at 52, behind only GPT-5.4 and Claude Opus 4.7

OpenAI and Anthropic-compatible endpoints mean near-zero migration cost from either competitor

preserve_thinking parameter keeps chain-of-thought context across multi-turn agent runs

parameter keeps chain-of-thought context across multi-turn agent runs QwenWebBench ELO of 1558 leads the field on front-end code generation by a wide margin

Pricing, once published, is expected to undercut Claude Opus 4.7 on both input and output

Weaknesses

No weights release means no self-hosting, no fine-tuning, and no air-gapped deployment

Text-only at launch; no image input, no video, no tool-native multimodality

256K context is a step down from Qwen3.6-Plus's 1M token window

74M output tokens per evaluation run vs a field median of 24M signals high verbosity that hurts latency and cost at scale

Pricing not yet published, making TCO modeling impossible against Claude Opus 4.7 or GPT-5.4

Routing customer data through Alibaba Cloud creates GDPR and compliance questions that open-weight Qwen releases didn't have

No third-party hosting on OpenRouter or Fireworks at launch limits reach beyond Alibaba Cloud customers

Related Coverage

Sources